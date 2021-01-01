« previous next »
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm »
In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: What did we earn? he said. That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say. How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this.

Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are.

But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35. From time to time you have to take some risk. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.

These quotes are a chef's kiss for everyone who said Klopp would walk after the sale or that he didn't want to add quality to the team.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm »
The only certain thing is that Klopp needs to stay.

Whether it's FSG looking to sell a share, or the whole Club - the owners (whoever they are) need to make him happy. Everything else is secondary.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 11:10:19 pm
OK so here's how that discussion went:

Redric: FSG definitely aren't the best owners in the league

Many others: OK who's better?

Redric: I don't care about other owners


At least we can agree on Klopp. Yes, he's suggesting we could spend more money  I agree with him! It doesn't mean he thinks FSG have done a bad job or that we'd be better off with different owners.

I dont think FSG have done a bad job, but teams go in cycles its happens many times before with ourselves, Man Utd and arsenal, but the cycle with this team is coming to an end most fans can see it, Bobby, Milner, ox, keita can leave for free at the end of the season, Thiago is 32, hendo will be 33, matip 31, virg will be 31, salah 30, Allison in his 30s but not such a big thing for keepers obviously. We bought virg and Ali with the coutinho money theres no more rabbits in that hat, FSG have been good owners no argument from me, but if they stick to the way the spend ie via sales and what we make we will struggle to compete in the next few years because spending what we need to spend wont be cheap, and to be fair it seems like FSG know that otherwise they wouldnt be looking to sell.

The interview just given by jurgen pretty much confirms investment in top finished article players is needed and wanted by him, which for me says everything because klopp is more important to me as a supporter than FSG are.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 11:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:18:30 pm
I dont think FSG have done a bad job, but teams go in cycles its happens many times before with ourselves, Man Utd and arsenal, but the cycle with this team is coming to an end most fans can see it, Bobby, firmino, oc keita can leave for free at the end of the season, Thiago is 32x hendo will be 33, matip 31, virg will be 31, salah 30, Allison in his 30s but not such a big thing for keepers obviously. We bought virg and Ali with the coutinho money theres no more rabbits in that hat, FSG have been good owners no argument from me, but if they stick to the way the spend ie via sales and what we make we will struggle to compete in the next few years because spending what we need to spend wont be cheap, and to be fair it seems like FSG know that otherwise they wouldnt be looking to sell.

The interview just given by jurgen pretty much confirms investment in top finished article players is needed and wanted by him, which for me says everything because klopp is more important to me as a supporter than FSG are.

Agreed.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm »
Anyone else think Kloppo actually knows who we're being sold to?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 11:24:55 pm »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Yesterday at 11:16:54 pm
The only certain thing is that Klopp needs to stay.

Whether it's FSG looking to sell a share, or the whole Club - the owners (whoever they are) need to make him happy. Everything else is secondary.

The new owners won't be that stupid mate. They know if they let Kloppo go before his time they'll be exiting the stage very quickly in which they came in.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm
Anyone else think Kloppo actually knows who we're being sold to?
I think not just that, I think they spoke with him about targets being signed.

You don't come out and speak so freely if you haven't been clued about what is going to happen.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm
Anyone else think Kloppo actually knows who we're being sold to?

Yep, I personally think it's very close.

Potential coincidence - John Henry was at the Bournemouth game which was out of character.

History of Dubai bidding

This news coming around at the time we are deciding to do a mid season visit to Dubai during the off season

Personally think it gets announced during the World Cup but just guessing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 11:26:57 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm
Anyone else think Kloppo actually knows who we're being sold to?

I think the whole thing moves pretty quick from here. These quotes and the timing of them in his last press conference before the world cup do not feel like a coincidence
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 11:28:13 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:26:09 pm
Yep, I personally think it's very close.

Potential coincidence - John Henry was at the Bournemouth game which was out of character.

History of Dubai bidding

This news coming around at the time we are deciding to do a mid season visit to Dubai during the off season

Personally think it gets announced during the World Cup but just guessing.


He said the reason we're heading to Dubai is because the players at the WC can head straight there when their WC ends.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:02:16 pm

Do you want me to list who the better owners are is that what your asking me, I dont care about other owners I support liverpool I want whats best for us, we have the best manager in the world in my opinion even he said in an interview we need to spend they need to listen to him.
I know you want the best without having to think about stupid things like ownershop like us all but his point, along with others is that this may be what all the fans want, but are we going to get it?

Are we going to use this thread to continually put the boot into FSG for everything theyve done that we disapprove of yet fail to see the huge fucking elephant in the room that we are likely to be sold to owners who are either unpalatable, or incapable of providing the environment that actually helps Jurgen.

That Boely has come in splashing the cash at Chelsea. What he also did was sack the manager - that could happen to us. At this end of the market there are very few good guys.

I still remember when Rafa was sacked we had people happy he was gone. Just remember that article by Dion Fanning

"in six months, the Benitez era will seem like a golden age."
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:25:21 pm
I think not just that, I think they spoke with him about targets being signed.

You don't come out and speak so freely if you haven't been clued about what is going to happen.

I kind of thought that too, especially when I read:

"I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine."

That could be my wishful thinking or making something out of nothing, but it feels like making something out of something.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 11:33:30 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
I kind of thought that too, especially when I read:

"I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine."

That could be my wishful thinking or making something out of nothing, but it feels like making something out of something.

CULT 4EVER!


Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 11:28:35 pm
I know you want the best without having to think about stupid things like ownershop like us all but his point, along with others is that this may be what all the fans want, but are we going to get it?

Are we going to use this thread to continually put the boot into FSG for everything theyve done that we disapprove of yet fail to see the huge fucking elephant in the room that we are likely to be sold to owners who are either unpalatable, or incapable of providing the environment that actually helps Jurgen.

That Boely has come in splashing the cash at Chelsea. What he also did was sack the manager - that could happen to us. At this end of the market there are very few good guys.

I still remember when Rafa was sacked we had people happy he was gone. Just remember that article by Dion Fanning

"in six months, the Benitez era will seem like a golden age."


In an ideal world FSG would have used part of the redbird investment to use to pay for the infrastructure, thus freeing up money for transfers, and none of this would have even been talked about but they didnt they spent it on another franchise, nobody wants us to be bought by a state. Now hopefully if they do sell they sell to a good owner with morals but none of us know, only time will tell buddy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 11:31:26 pm
I kind of thought that too, especially when I read:

"I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine."

That could be my wishful thinking or making something out of nothing, but it feels like making something out of something.

CULT 4EVER!
For me the telling piece that he knows something that we don't is when he said ,"In the structure we had"

It means that this structure is not there anymore.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 11:28:13 pm

He said the reason we're heading to Dubai is because the players at the WC can head straight there when their WC ends.

In a nice way of saying it, I don't think FSG would sanction the costs and expenses of that! Could be overthinking though
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 11:42:19 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
For me the telling piece that he knows something that we don't is when he said ,"In the structure we had"

It means that this structure is not there anymore.

Its definitely a telling interview.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 11:44:04 pm »
Honestly having FSG sell parts of their share is the worst outcome. Why would anyone invest heavily in something if someone else owns, say, 35% of it?

It would be like when Arsenal had Kroenke and Usmanov as large stakeholders, nothing really happened there till Usmanov fucked off.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 11:44:35 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:39:21 pm
For me the telling piece that he knows something that we don't is when he said ,"In the structure we had"

It means that this structure is not there anymore.

I think you're looking way too deeply into this. I hope you're right, because it would mean Klopp is happy with the outcome, which would mean most of us are happy. But I don't think multi-billion pound deals get done on the quiet, without a single clear link to any buyers at this point.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:41:22 pm
In a nice way of saying it, I don't think FSG would sanction the costs and expenses of that! Could be overthinking though

We've done plenty of mid-season warm weather training in the past
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
We've done plenty of mid-season warm weather training in the past
Usually in Spain though, no?

Though I don't think us going to Dubai has anything about the club being sold, as a matter of fact, there are a ton of clubs going there too and we agreed to play a friendly against Milan there so it seems like it made more sense to go to Dubai rather than the US or Spain.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 11:47:55 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 04:45:02 pm
If only Keyop and FSG did school uniforms.

Dad I am starting school tomorrow and don't have a school shirt. Not my fault son I gave you some money and you chose to buy a pair of trousers, shoes and socks.

I still haven't got a shirt though Dad. No one had a gun to your head though when you chose to buy trousers, shoes and socks. Look son it is not as if I haven't given you any money.

But Dad you are really rich. I know son but you can't expect me to use my own money. What happened to your allowance? But Dad you took half of that and bought yourself something else.

Now the question is should the son have had to miss out on one key area or should more money have been provided?

That is what you are doing with your no one put a gun to Jurgens head gambit. The brutal reality is that FSG simply haven't provided enough funds for Jurgen to build a proper squad. Given the resources, Jurgen has brought into the club from unbelievable runs in Europe. It shouldn't be a case of selling Lovren to buy Thiago. It shouldn't be a case of buying no one in 19/20 despite raising 40m in the transfer market.

The problem isn't about Jurgen making the wrong choices it is about the transfer kitty not being good enough. Having the 15th biggest Net spend in England over the last 5 years speaks volumes.

From the man himself.

"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021
Al, you've long since become a parody on this site, and your appearance in various threads is as predictable as your posts and twisted logic.

How long did it take you to dream up a school uniform analogy -  an analogy that falls on its arse because its not how the real world works, unless you're City or a club that takes on debt. In your world, the full 'unform' is every player we want. But when you operate within a budget, you can't buy everything you want unless you borrow money (as in every area of life). Your analogy would've worked better if the father asked the son to make his old shoes last a little longer and bought some of the items from a cheaper shop. That's what we've had to do because we can't just spend, spend, spend.

Anyway, I offered you a compromise and you kept going because you can't ever face the possibility of agreeing with someone. The inordinate amount of time you've dedicated over the last 12 years to make the same point is genuinely tragic - not only the time you spend ranting on here, but clearly the hundreds of hours you spend furiously Googling every possible angle, quote, news report, statistic, or tenous reference to keep making stuff up or move the goalposts.

At least this thread has stopped you being such a mood hoover elsewhere on this site, although I'm sure if FSG sell up you'll be relishing the possibility of another decade of ranting in here, and picking arguments with other posters - it seems to be what you live for (and is why the word internet troll was created).
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5062 on: Yesterday at 11:48:40 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
Usually in Spain though, no?

Though I don't think us going to Dubai has anything about the club being sold, as a matter of fact, there are a ton of clubs going there too and we agreed to play a friendly against Milan there so it seems like it made more sense to go to Dubai rather than the US or Spain.

Ljinders in August when it was first announced

"A lot of our players will go to the World Cup so we will go to Dubai with the players who stay behind"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5063 on: Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 11:44:45 pm
We've done plenty of mid-season warm weather training in the past

True but mostly in Spain, this is different especially Dubai with the costs attached during a World Cup month and a popular month in general
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5064 on: Yesterday at 11:51:18 pm »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Yesterday at 11:49:01 pm
True but mostly in Spain, this is different especially Dubai with the costs attached during a World Cup month and a popular month in general

It's all down to location though isn't it, as players will already be in the vicinity
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5065 on: Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:23:40 pm
Anyone else think Kloppo actually knows who we're being sold to?

Judging by his interview, it seems that he knows ...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5066 on: Yesterday at 11:54:20 pm »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 09:16:14 pm
:) mad that.
Just a quick thought - A Republican who voted to impeach Trump and is determined to make us successful is a better candidate than a country that kills people.

Voting to impeach Trump doesn't make him a good person.  Some semblance of common sense, yes, but not good.

And personally, we don't need a determined owner - they might be tempted to stick their oar in. I'll settle for an owner with a relatively clean track record and who is happy to just let the club do it's thing.

Romney still hasn't shut up about the time he saved the winter Olympics.  Gave Bozo an open goal even he couldn't miss. ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5067 on: Yesterday at 11:55:31 pm »
So with the Gordon news I'll just quote myself again from when this news broke. FSG is selling.

Quote from: Dave McCoy on November  8, 2022, 02:41:58 am
Kind of summing up some Sports Business peoples opinions that I've seen in various places:

-Since FSG bought the club they've tried to maximize asset value over revenue or profit value. That's not to say they didn't want revenue to grow, but if it possibly tainted the asset (ticket prices pissing off fans) then they'd pull back.
-With the Main Stand, ARE and Kirkby done there are no "easy" things left to do from a structural standpoint.
-Likewise on the organizational side they've already built out a professional structure that is probably the envy of world football, there are no gains to be had here.
-So now they're at a crossroads, they can either sell at what may be the highest value possible in the short term or they'd probably have to switch to a different model
-With the failure of the ESL and Project Big Picture that switch is problematic as long term investors like a Warren Buffet value consistency of revenue above all else which is exactly what European football doesn't want to guarantee
-Clearlake has an investor prospectus for Chelsea as an example where they are estimating they can double Chelsea's revenues to almost £1bn annually to make their valuations work for consistent investor gains
-Well what if you can't? Then maybe the value of your asset goes down. Why risk it if you can get top dollar now?
-This has probably been in the works for a while, this didn't just start today.

Think that's all pretty reasonable, guess we'll see.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5068 on: Today at 12:07:44 am »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 11:34:34 pm

In an ideal world FSG would have used part of the redbird investment to use to pay for the infrastructure, thus freeing up money for transfers, and none of this would have even been talked about but they didnt they spent it on another franchise, nobody wants us to be bought by a state. Now hopefully if they do sell they sell to a good owner with morals but none of us know, only time will tell buddy.
The Redbird investment was a bit of a red herring really, the various owners of FSG were paid to give up a share of their company and they could use that money however they wished and they spent it on another buying another asset. We can argue that the club deserve some of that money due to the increase in our value that helped them but that's just not how business works.

Example, I have some SAYE shares for the company I work for. They've gone thru the roof and I made a mint selling some of them. By football logic, instead of buying a new TV or car, I should hand some of that money to tho CEO to spend.

I accepted long ago that this is the deal when you are run purely as a business and not just a trophy asset to feed an ego. Maybe I'm just too pessimistic but I only see danger, especially if its someone who doesn't align with our values.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5069 on: Today at 12:18:41 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:07:44 am
The Redbird investment was a bit of a red herring really, the various owners of FSG were paid to give up a share of their company and they could use that money however they wished and they spent it on another buying another asset. We can argue that the club deserve some of that money due to the increase in our value that helped them but that's just not how business works.

Example, I have some SAYE shares for the company I work for. They've gone thru the roof and I made a mint selling some of them. By football logic, instead of buying a new TV or car, I should hand some of that money to tho CEO to spend.

I accepted long ago that this is the deal when you are run purely as a business and not just a trophy asset to feed an ego. Maybe I'm just too pessimistic but I only see danger, especially if its someone who doesn't align with our values.


What you said is right I cant argue with anything you put, FSG are a business that makes money first and foremost, that what worries me that they will just sell to the highest bidder rather than the best bidder but only time will tell.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5070 on: Today at 12:19:04 am »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 05:07:55 pm
David Moores was never shy in getting out his wallet to buy players, but it's kinda ironic that our most successful era of the 70's & 80's was before Moores took over & was done by having a great scouting system along with the brilliant John Smith as our chairman. So having money isn't the be-all & end-all, we need to ensure we have the right people at the top to make sure the club is run the right way.


It is obvious that money helps but if you look at the last few years and observe Liverpool, Everton, Newcastle, United, Leicester, PSG and a few others, it gets complicated
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5071 on: Today at 12:45:51 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Yesterday at 11:53:33 pm
Judging by his interview, it seems that he knows ...

If Klopp knows then we will know pretty shortly. One of the last pieces of the sale would be to talk to senior people in the club to make sure they were happy and to talk to them about the plan for the coming days. Most people in a company that is being sold dont get told anything until the sale is official and even senior people dont know until the deal is practically done.

Nobody would be told anything if theres still negotiations going on. Klopp would be an important person to keep happy after the sale but its unlikely that he would know anything until its basically done.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5072 on: Today at 01:16:14 am »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 12:45:51 am
If Klopp knows then we will know pretty shortly. One of the last pieces of the sale would be to talk to senior people in the club to make sure they were happy and to talk to them about the plan for the coming days. Most people in a company that is being sold dont get told anything until the sale is official and even senior people dont know until the deal is practically done.

Nobody would be told anything if theres still negotiations going on. Klopp would be an important person to keep happy after the sale but its unlikely that he would know anything until its basically done.
Personally, I think we get an announcement during the World cup.
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5073 on: Today at 01:29:19 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:11:44 pm
In the structure we had we were obviously able to spend money but we always had to look and say: What did we earn? he said. That was always the situation. The two biggest transfers we did in the past with Ali [Alisson] and Virg [Virgil van Dijk], we all know how it happened. We got some money from Barcelona [£142m for Philippe Coutinho] and spent it wisely, I would say. How we did it so far brought us to where we are, fine, but fresh money is no mistake, let me say it like this.

Nothing gets cheaper. There is the inflation rate for all of us and in football as well. Sometimes you have to spend. We are really happy, really happy, to give all our young kids a chance. I am so positive about the impact they will have in the future whenever that starts. Like Harvey [Elliott] now, Stefan [Bajcetic], Calvin [Ramsay], Ben Doak, Bobby Clark  really interesting. They all are.

But from time to time you have to throw in proven quality. And in an ideal world, they are young as well and not 35. From time to time you have to take some risk. I have no idea what will happen but I am positive about it. If in the end it is not positive, then I can start worrying, but I just think everything will be fine.

These quotes are a chef's kiss for everyone who said Klopp would walk after the sale or that he didn't want to add quality to the team.
it's interesting how in those quotes he is speaking in the past tense, "in the structure we had...." for example, as if he's been told we are no longer operating that way?
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5074 on: Today at 01:44:14 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Yesterday at 11:46:11 pm
Usually in Spain though, no?

Though I don't think us going to Dubai has anything about the club being sold, as a matter of fact, there are a ton of clubs going there too and we agreed to play a friendly against Milan there so it seems like it made more sense to go to Dubai rather than the US or Spain.
not sure we would go to Spain in November/ December though, the weather isn't necessarily that warm at that point unless you go to the Canaries and not sure if they have the facilities there to accomodate our entourage (could be wrong about that though).

As others have said though Dubai probably makes sense from a logistics perspective in addition to the weather
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5075 on: Today at 01:50:16 am »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:29:19 am
it's interesting how in those quotes he is speaking in the past tense, "in the structure we had...." for example, as if he's been told we are no longer operating that way?

It is, but we have to remember that it's his second language. He speaks it better than some native speakers in here, but tense is something where accuracy comes and goes when you are speaking a foreign language. Either way, as long as he's happy, I'm happy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5076 on: Today at 01:51:09 am »
Klopp looked happy, about a year or two younger in that presser. I think its safe to say it might as well be done and if the outcome makes our boss happy, then it too makes me happy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #5077 on: Today at 02:25:54 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 01:16:14 am
Personally, I think we get an announcement during the World cup.

I think it will be pretty soon.
