There seems to be some confusion over the "best" owner financially and the "best" owner ethically. The likes of Brighton, Brentford and Leicester all seem to be really sound people who genuinely love their clubs (or did until the tragedy in the case of Leicester), but I wouldn't want any of them near Liverpool because we would go backwards competitively. On the other hand I don't really want a tyrannical regime as my owner either as in the case of City and Newcastle.



It's tough but I am ashamed to admit, if it turned out we did get an equivalent owner to Newcastle, for the most part I would not be happy but part of me would be giddy for a while at least at the thought of Klopp with an effectively unlimited budget. In the long term I don't think that would be good for Liverpool or football though.