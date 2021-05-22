« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:54:48 pm
You could argue that both Tottenham and Arsenals owners are amongst the best.

New stadia, invest in the team and, seemingly, good/competent managers. The only other comparable team is United with a hotch potch of a squad, crumbling stadium, leeching owners and an unproved manager at this level.

A low bar unfortunately.

But pre Arteta (or the last year or so?) didn't Arsenal not really spend as they were paying off the stadium? They've spent recently as they have to to get back to being competitive. If they achieve no success (or not qualify for the CL) do they then need to sell their players?

I'd say Kroenke is "decent" in that he sorta lets the club get on with it.

Spurs - okay they've built a new stadium, but again - isn't the club paying that off? And hasn't their recent "investing" in the squad stemmed from the Bale sale and subsequent purchase/sale of players that failed from that? Isn't Conte (and Pochettino before him) always complaining there needs to be more investment? Similar to what we always say?

Agreed though, low bar!
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:22:52 pm
There's nothing I've said there that's either controversial or incorrect. That's the point you're missing here and you keep avoiding.

Your main argument (as always...) is who we didn't buy. My response is about who we bought instead, and that we had a choice. It's really not rocket science.

how do you know? How does any side of this mad argument know. You have zero idea what was happening behind the scenes, what Klopp wanted or didnt want, what the owners wanted or didnt want, what the sporting director wanted or didnt want.

One thing we do know though is as Klopp pointed out recently, there are only 3 clubs who can buy who they want when they want. And not have to make any consideration to who goes out to help fund that purchase. Klopp - like many managers is always having to try and priorotise when hes likely love to be able to just fill each gap at the same time.  And for sure that can mean taking a risk with a position once in a while, and hope theyll get to the next window without too many hiccups.
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:48:42 pm

Your right they arent the worst owners but they also certainly arent the best, if as the poster above says they never said they will spend any money thats bloody awful having owners that will never spend outside of there initial investment, if that is the case and fans are happy with that you can forget challenging for champions leagues and leagues because there isnt a chance on earth you can do it without owners that are willing to back their manager.

But they did.. for the last 7 years the club challenged for everything
Quote from: Egyptian36 on November  9, 2022, 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:58:00 pm
There are many good owners in the league. I think Tony Bloom at Brighton is probably the absolute best. He gave them a top class stadium and is constantly making good decisions on who he puts in the key positions. Matthew Bentham at Brentford has done the same, albeit with a slightly different twist on analytics. The scale is different but if they had 15bn you'd be delighted with these guys owning your club.

As you say, good at getting the right people in the right positions. But would you be happy with them owning Liverpool? They seemingly has less wealth than FSG - so presumably wouldn't invest much of their own money?
Quote from: keyop on Today at 01:55:13 pm
Because you've raised that transfer window about 37,000 times on.every.single.thread.

Choice vs blame - you interpret it however you like as always Al :wave

No you just love blaming Klopp instead of your beloved FSG.

When we didn't sign a centre back it was Klopp's choice to sign a midfield player. When we didn't sign a midfield player it was because Klopp decided to sign a centre back. You couldn't make it up.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:59:34 pm
Please explain the difference between buying a raffle ticket in the 80's and buying something from the club shop now. Both things are fans putting their hands in their pockets.

As for not being able to compete before Moores sold out to H&G. We won the CL in 2005 and were well on the way to the 2007 final before H&G arrived.

We have always been one of the clubs with the biggest incomes in World football. Generally around 7th or 8th in terms of income. How is that not being able to compete.

Quote from: keyop on Today at 02:01:50 pm
You've made plenty of leaps in your posts, not least of which is singling out one argument about one transfer as a barometer of my views on FSG or Jurgen. How much someone whines on here after a defeat or a bad spell is completely irrelevant, and quite how that can be quoted as a measure of how much someone cares is beyond me.

You blamed Klopp for not signing a midfield player saying it was his choice to sign Nunez. You have done it over and over again.
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 02:02:09 pm
£830m debt at the last set of accounts for Spurs. I know they have a new stadium but that is a serious amount of debt to be carrying as a club, especially in this financial climate (obviously I'd imagine a lot of that is on set terms for a period)

Kroenke has to pay over $500m to St Louis for the farce over moving the Rams. Definitely not something I'd want FSG to have hanging over them. If he has been investing his own money into the club, that could be about to stop

These are seen as 2 of the best owners in the league, it really is a low bar

I did say it was a low bar but both have, probably, invested in the squads more recently than FSG.

But whether that makes them a better owner is another matter and maybe we should seek comment from a Kroenke or Levy cultist. ;D
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 02:10:17 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:03:34 pm
how do you know? How does any side of this mad argument know. You have zero idea what was happening behind the scenes, what Klopp wanted or didnt want, what the owners wanted or didnt want, what the sporting director wanted or didnt want.

One thing we do know though is as Klopp pointed out recently, there are only 3 clubs who can buy who they want when they want. And not have to make any consideration to who goes out to help fund that purchase. Klopp - like many managers is always having to try and priorotise when hes likely love to be able to just fill each gap at the same time.  And for sure that can mean taking a risk with a position once in a while, and hope theyll get to the next window without too many hiccups.
I don't know, and that's entirely the point - all I can state is who we bought and what we spent. As you say, there's likely a ton of things going on behind the scenes we don't know about. But that was never my argument - I was merely responding to a (very long standing and repetitive) view about who we should've bought in a particular window. I've been as vocal as anyone on here about the complexities and uncertainties of transfers, contracts, wages, and things we can't always control.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:10:17 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fsg-mike-gordon-liverpool-breaking-25492940

Gordon moving seems significant to me.

Nah mate they are just looking to get some investors, definitely not looking to sell.
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:10:17 pm
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/fsg-mike-gordon-liverpool-breaking-25492940

Gordon moving seems significant to me.

Possibly but the Echo click bait ;D did go on to say that some of his responsibilities are passing to Hogan so it may be more an organisational change rather than an adieu.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:15:51 pm
Possibly but the Echo click bait ;D did go on to say that some of his responsibilities are passing to Hogan so it may be more an organisational change rather than an adieu.

The echo is re-reporting a boston globe article I believe. So it's legit.

If it is just an organizational change, that is some...interesting....timing.
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:10:02 pm
I did say it was a low bar but both have, probably, invested in the squads more recently than FSG.

But whether that makes them a better owner is another matter and maybe we should seek comment from a Kroenke or Levy cultist. ;D

 ;D ;D
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:07:50 pm
You blamed Klopp for not signing a midfield player saying it was his choice to sign Nunez. You have done it over and over again.
Nope, you're confusing the word choice with blame yet again, but keep trying, as its quite funny.

In response to the midfield crisis debate I simply said we didn't have to buy Nunez. That's it.

We all want to sign more players for more positions, and things sometimes happen like Gini or Sadio leaving that can force our hand. But the reality is that we are buying players (Diaz and Nunez being recent examples), whilst many are saying we should've prioritised the midfield in recent windows.

Perhaps the reality is we just can't have it all, for the various reasons explored in this thread.
North Bank and Tommy_W both seem happy enough at the moment so I'm sure they'd be willing to comment seeing as they're both Kroenke/Levy cult members.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 01:58:00 pm
There are many good owners in the league. I think Tony Bloom at Brighton is probably the absolute best. He gave them a top class stadium and is constantly making good decisions on who he puts in the key positions. Matthew Bentham at Brentford has done the same, albeit with a slightly different twist on analytics. The scale is different but if they had 15bn you'd be delighted with these guys owning your club.
Aston Villa's owners are decent
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 02:15:51 pm
Possibly but the Echo click bait ;D did go on to say that some of his responsibilities are passing to Hogan so it may be more an organisational change rather than an adieu.

Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:26:20 pm
Aston Villa's owners are decent

They've thrown some money in, but they're on their 4th manager in (I think) as many seasons and a lot of their spending has been awful. I'd personally class "decent" owners as ones who put a football team in place (not just manager) to take advantage of money you're giving them to spend.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:07:50 pm
You blamed Klopp for not signing a midfield player saying it was his choice to sign Nunez. You have done it over and over again.

Speaking to reporters ahead of their clash against Bournemouth, Klopp said, "I know we have had this discussion since it all started and I am the one who said we dont need a midfielder and I was wrong. Thats the situation."
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:05:57 pm
When we didn't sign a centre back it was Klopp's choice to sign a midfield player. When we didn't sign a midfield player it was because Klopp decided to sign a centre back. You couldn't make it up.
But that's literally what happened. You're bemoaning who we didn't sign, and I'm just saying who we did sign. Please Google the words choice and blame to understand the difference, as they're not the same.

Perhaps Jurgen had faith in the defence in 2020 (and faith in the midfield in the seasons since). Perhaps contracts meant our hands were tied. Perhaps the pandemic costs meant it was one player or another, but not both. Who knows?

But there's a danger we'll still be debating this point in 2037, so I'll state it clearly that I don't think Jurgen is to blame for the defensive or midfield crises, but the funds were clearly there to buy players in those positions if we wanted to (but clearly not enough funds for every other position too). Agreed?
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 02:40:09 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:31:33 pm
They've thrown some money in, but they're on their 4th manager in (I think) as many seasons and a lot of their spending has been awful. I'd personally class "decent" owners as ones who put a football team in place (not just manager) to take advantage of money you're giving them to spend.
They're learning on the job.

They are on their third manager that they hired (hard to pin Steve Bruce on them in the same way it is hard to pin Roy on FSG), they took a club with a precarious financial position, stabilized it, returned it to the PL and it is now established the club in the PL, invested in the training facilities and in their stadium and finally hired a very good coach who should get them flirting with the European places.
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 01:58:48 pm
1.68 second is optimum if tea is 185 degrees fahrenheit before milk, Haze. When abroad it is prudent to sacrifice one in order to gauge temperature thus allowing the rest of the packet to be consumed correctly
Ideally the tea should improve the biscuit and the biscuit should improve the tea. I would suggest ginger biccies with chamomile tea is unbeatable, but for every day consumption, Mcvities Shortcake biccies with breakfast tea.
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 01:37:57 pm
Nobody is actually cheering for them, but who would you be cheering for?

Please name your perfect candidates for stewardship of the club.

Not having this (as some who thinks that FSG are amongst the better owners we could) - its perfectly OK to criticise FSG without knowing who in the random sea of wealthy billionaires and conglomerates would be better.

That said when people make relativistic statements (e.g. FSG aren't the best owners) it is legitimate to ask who is better.
There seems to be some confusion over the "best" owner financially and the "best" owner ethically. The likes of Brighton, Brentford and Leicester all seem to be really sound people who genuinely love their clubs (or did until the tragedy in the case of Leicester), but I wouldn't want any of them near Liverpool because we would go backwards competitively. On the other hand I don't really want a tyrannical regime as my owner either as in the case of City and Newcastle.

It's tough but I am ashamed to admit, if it turned out we did get an equivalent owner to Newcastle, for the most part I would not be happy but part of me would be giddy for a while at least at the thought of Klopp with an effectively unlimited budget. In the long term I don't think that would be good for Liverpool or football though.
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:59:34 pm
Please explain the difference between buying a raffle ticket in the 80's and buying something from the club shop now. Both things are fans putting their hands in their pockets.

As for not being able to compete before Moores sold out to H&G.We won the CL in 2005 and were well on the way to the 2007 final before H&G arrived.

We have always been one of the clubs with the biggest incomes in World football. Generally around 7th or 8th in terms of income. How is that not being able to compete.

David Moores literally said that was why he sold the club  :butt

Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 02:40:09 pm
They're learning on the job.

They are on their third manager that they hired (hard to pin Steve Bruce on them in the same way it is hard to pin Roy on FSG), they took a club with a precarious financial position, stabilized it, returned it to the PL and it is now established the club in the PL, invested in the training facilities and in their stadium and finally hired a very good coach who should get them flirting with the European places.

Copying the FSG model then? ;)
