You blamed Klopp for not signing a midfield player saying it was his choice to sign Nunez. You have done it over and over again.
Nope, you're confusing the word choice with blame yet again, but keep trying, as its quite funny.
In response to the midfield crisis debate I simply said we didn't have to buy Nunez. That's it.
We all want to sign more players for more positions, and things sometimes happen like Gini or Sadio leaving that can force our hand. But the reality is that we are buying players (Diaz and Nunez being recent examples), whilst many are saying we should've prioritised the midfield in recent windows.
Perhaps the reality is we just can't have it all, for the various reasons explored in this thread.