« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 114850 times)

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4680 on: Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:41:07 pm
There's also this one [click quote for rest of the msg], where you leapt in to try to direct ire away from FSG for opting not to pursue a CB that January, instead trying to direct it in a different direction. (While obfuscating around the facts that it took around four weeks and some public appealing from the manager to get to the point the owners sanctioned a small transfer fee for a player not up to it and for a former prospect that looked promising as a teenager but never against adults)I'd be happy to correct myself, but I can't say I recall in your many posts seeing you as willing to posit that (perhaps) FSG are fallible and made a mistake, as you are to suggest Klopp must be the one making the final calls on decisions that look poor in hindsight.
Where did I mention January in that post Cara?

You've also literally quoted me saying the most likely reason was because we thought we'd be OK with 3 CBs - i.e, that's the more likely reason, rather than a misstep from Jurgen. It's literally there in black and white.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4681 on: Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm »
I've just remembered Crunch Creams, they're a good biscuit.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4682 on: Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm »
Pink Wafers too, but that's because it takes me back to when I was 7 and that's all my nan had in her biscuit jar along with Blue Ribbons and a stale digestive.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4683 on: Yesterday at 11:54:17 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 10:11:02 pm

They'd need to do some seriously twisted shit for me to dislike them.

I think, for a lot of people. What they actually mean is they hate modern day football. They miss the days of local businessmen owning the club, and before anyone was arsed with things like Deloites league.

I hate some of the things they've done, especially where they just haven't listened. In the old days, owners needed to listen as the match going fans were the main source of income.

Despite things such as asking SOS to set up a ticketing forum then completely ignoring them and trying to charge £77, in some ways they've been our best owners.

I hated them when they got on the pitch for the Champions League, that should have had nothing to do with them. But they've made us self-sustainable.

So, although I hate them (and what I really mean by that - is modern day football) - I'd rather have another hedge funder than a weird sugar daddy.

The only other way is fan owned but that's well out the question, unless if you're starting from grass roots and building from the ground up.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,215
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4684 on: Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:49:26 pm
Pink Wafers too, but that's because it takes me back to when I was 7 and that's all my nan had in her biscuit jar along with Blue Ribbons and a stale digestive.

Pink wafers are good mate. Although they taste differently now then back in the day.  ???
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4685 on: Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm »
They aren't a hedge fund. That's been said over and over the last 10 or whatever years. A hedge fund would run us very very differently.
Logged

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4686 on: Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:57:28 pm
Pink wafers are good mate. Although they taste differently now then back in the day.  ???

Prob not had one for about 20 years  ;D
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4687 on: Today at 12:00:37 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
They aren't a hedge fund. That's been said over and over the last 10 or whatever years. A hedge fund would run us very very differently.

If I want to differentiate different types of owners as hedge funders and sugar daddies, then I will.

And I'd have taken the blue ribbon over the pink wafer - any day of the week.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4688 on: Today at 12:06:18 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:58:29 pm
They aren't a hedge fund. That's been said over and over the last 10 or whatever years. A hedge fund would run us very very differently.

<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<<

Hypocritical, self proclaimed leftiest of lefts
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4689 on: Today at 12:15:01 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:00:37 am
If I want to differentiate different types of owners as hedge funders and sugar daddies, then I will.

And I'd have taken the blue ribbon over the pink wafer - any day of the week.

So much wrongness in one post  ;D ;D
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4690 on: Today at 12:18:02 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:15:01 am
So much wrongness in one post  ;D ;D

Don't see how you can be so sure - given you haven't had a pink wafer in 20 years. Trust me - you should have taken the blue ribbon instead of the pink carboard.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,121
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4691 on: Today at 12:18:26 am »
What about the ones with little moo cows on them?
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4692 on: Today at 12:21:02 am »
Quote from: Billy Elliot on Today at 12:18:02 am
Don't see how you can be so sure - given you haven't had a pink wafer in 20 years. Trust me - you should have taken the blue ribbon instead of the pink carboard.

I tried them both extensively back then, I wasn't given a choice as once the lid came off I had to pick one. The pink wafer was a clear winner, the blue ribbon was a shit alternative to a Trio or Gold bar.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4693 on: Today at 12:21:14 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:18:26 am
What about the ones with little moo cows on them?

Malted milk? They're boss.

Please don't try to put them in the same conversation as pink wafer.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,045
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4694 on: Today at 12:21:36 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:18:26 am
What about the ones with little moo cows on them?

I'm not sure I want owners who wears clothing with cows on them to be honest.
Logged

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4695 on: Today at 12:24:03 am »
I could easily finish a whole pack of malted milk to myself. I'd have a pack for my tea / breakfast / dinner.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Billy Elliot

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,762
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4696 on: Today at 12:25:42 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:21:36 am
I'm not sure I want owners who wears clothing with cows on them to be honest.

Those Tom Hicks cowboy boots with the Liverbird on them, came to mind when you said that. Top red, him.
Logged
With me 3 star jumper half way up me back!

Offline Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,797
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4697 on: Today at 12:31:33 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm
Where did I mention January in that post Cara?
You were hastily replying to a post about Klopp wanting a CB in January, refuting that Klopp's desire for a CB wasn't sanctioned. The context was and is clear.
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:46:45 pm
You've also literally quoted me saying the most likely reason was because we thought we'd be OK with 3 CBs - i.e, that's the more likely reason, rather than a misstep from Jurgen. It's literally there in black and white.
Yes I haven't missed that you said that was most likely. It's just after you offered the alternative that some people in this thread "can't accept that Jurgen perhaps made a misstep", in defence of the criticism of FSG that exercised you. In black and white.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,178
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4698 on: Today at 12:47:16 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Yesterday at 07:24:31 pm
And that's where I stopped reading.

And the cult cuts out alternative views.
Just black and white, no consideration for anything other than FSG are great.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Offline 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,860
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4699 on: Today at 05:44:10 am »
Lotus biscoff is a modern classic!
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4700 on: Today at 06:40:29 am »
Quote from: Avens on Yesterday at 09:09:12 pm
No gymnastics needed, you (or others) accused him of "going in to bat" on Jurgen  he's done nothing of the sort. Suggesting JK is fallible and has made mistakes is acknowledging that he's human. I think he's made mistakes too but I still think he's the best manager in the world and I'd want him to stay for as long as he wanted.
Yep - I can't even play cricket either  :D

Considering the pelters Jurgen's got this season for selections, tactics, substitutions, and other decisions, I thought my suggestion that we had a choice to sign a CB in 2020 was mild and balanced by comparison!
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4701 on: Today at 07:33:54 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 12:47:16 am
And the cult cuts out alternative views.
Just black and white, no consideration for anything other than FSG are great.

This kind of nonsense needs binning too. The majority of people who feel positive about FSG's time at the club have admitted that they've been far from perfect and have made mistakes along the way. I think not releasing funds for a midfielder this summer is one of those mistakes, for example. But very few people are infallible and very few owners would've given us the stability we've had as the platform for Klopp to work his magic over the past seven years.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Avens

  • Look around you! Clearly knows his Gary Gum from his Anti-Gary Gum.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 933
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4702 on: Today at 07:37:30 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 06:40:29 am
Yep - I can't even play cricket either  :D

Considering the pelters Jurgen's got this season for selections, tactics, substitutions, and other decisions, I thought my suggestion that we had a choice to sign a CB in 2020 was mild and balanced by comparison!

Klopp himself would be the first to admit he's made plenty of mistakes and will continue to do so. The most successful people do and anyone that expects perfection will always end up disappointed.

Unless they choose a Kingston.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now. - Jurgen Klopp

Offline Egyptian36

  • Shoe size or IQ? You decide!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 674
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4703 on: Today at 07:50:26 am »

All who criticize or defend FSG got valid points, running the club the right way vs not investing enough since they bought the club for cheap etc but never understood those idiots who try to defend FSG by trying to shift part of the blame at Klopp. He is working under strict budget so he needs to take risks.
Logged

Online T.Mills

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,009
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4704 on: Today at 07:51:40 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 11:34:42 pm
I said we had a choice that summer, and spent the money elsewhere. If you want to join up the dots differently, that's your prerogative. The transfer window only looked worse because of an unprecedented injury crisis - Thiago, Jota and Tsimkas were hardly a 'shitshow'.

But seriously, if you're gonna write a car crash of a post like the one below - in which you denigrate a large proportion of posters that you don't know, have never met, and who have just as much right to support the club as you do, then jog on  :wave

No, you said Klopp had a choice and suggested he should have signed a CB rather than a back up LB, CM and ST. If he didn't we would have been in the same mess in other areas of the pitch, a few have suggested that with Nunez this season crazily enough. Simply put he should have had the funds to strengthen all 4 positions over 4 transfer windows and he didn't.

Also, not sure how 4 or 5 is a large portion of posters? Keep up the brown nosing though, youll be considered for a Mod role in about 10 years. Exciting  :wave
« Last Edit: Today at 07:53:20 am by T.Mills »
Logged

Offline pathetic

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,026
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4705 on: Today at 07:55:21 am »
For me the most damning aspect of FSG is that they lack ambition. They're happy winning a trophy or two every couple of years. When we won the CL and we were on top of the world, that's when you invest even more. You don't rest on your laurels and get a couple of kids in. We could have dominated the CL for a couple of years. It could have been another CL win instead of a final. Winning is all about fine lines. Luis Diaz showed us last January how even one addition can make a whole world of difference. Then again the alternative's aren't exactly enticing either when you can end up with a mass murderer in charge.
Logged

Offline mkferdy

  • "Zlat's all, folks!" (yes, that's MY joke!)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,271
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4706 on: Today at 08:06:16 am »
Dont want to read through So many pages is there any updates?

There has been some real low points in this thread from individuals trying to justify dictatorships sportwashing to individuals voting intentions but by far the most sickening posts Ive read on this thread are individuals actually justifying and worse enjoying pink panther wafers  ;D vile inclusion to any biscuit tin in any era.
Logged

Online cashmere pringle

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,267
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4707 on: Today at 08:23:05 am »
Reading through this has got me thinking
How much recent success is down to FSG creating an environment where Klopp can flourish?
How much of their culture will be replaced with new management ?
To what degree is klopp and FSG  symbiotic, if at all. ?
Logged

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,381
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4708 on: Today at 08:34:03 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:51:40 am
No, you said Klopp had a choice and suggested he should have signed a CB rather than a back up LB, CM and ST. If he didn't we would have been in the same mess in other areas of the pitch, a few have suggested that with Nunez this season crazily enough. Simply put he should have had the funds to strengthen all 4 positions over 4 transfer windows and he didn't.

Also, not sure how 4 or 5 is a large portion of posters? Keep up the brown nosing though, youll be considered for a Mod role in about 10 years. Exciting  :wave
Nope, I said could've, not should've. Again, a huge difference in meaning that you've misinterpreted to form the basis of your point. But carry on making stuff up again.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,193
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4709 on: Today at 08:38:09 am »
Quote from: Avens on Today at 07:33:54 am
This kind of nonsense needs binning too. The majority of people who feel positive about FSG's time at the club have admitted that they've been far from perfect and have made mistakes along the way. I think not releasing funds for a midfielder this summer is one of those mistakes, for example. But very few people are infallible and very few owners would've given us the stability we've had as the platform for Klopp to work his magic over the past seven years.


The trouble is there is no middle ground on this forum, and as soon as FSG are criticised in any way you get 27 graphs explains the way they have done it is the only way, absolute crap, they havent been bad owners far from it but the club will not stay competitive if it doesnt change whether thats with FSG or a new owner.
Logged

Online LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,818
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4710 on: Today at 08:39:00 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 11:48:00 pm
I've just remembered Crunch Creams, they're a good biscuit.

We will Get Fox's to buy us, then we can be run by biscuit money instead of oil money

genius
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,932
  • Believer
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4711 on: Today at 08:40:11 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 09:22:43 pm
Anyone suggested a rich tea biscuit?

Fishing surely
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019
Pages: 1 ... 113 114 115 116 117 [118]   Go Up
« previous next »
 