This thread is definitely sponsored by Oreos. Everything is black and white.
Quote from: Samie on Today at 08:37:43 pm
Al, what is your favourite biscuit?

Boston tea cakes, Flapjacks, Speculaas and Garibaldis.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:37:26 pm
Surely you mean Klopp and the coaching and recruitment team built a world class squad?

Commercial revenue and stadium infrastructure, they can claim the plaudits, but they didnt turn an £8m full back into a £50m one

OK no problem, Klopp and the team built a world class squad. We'll forget who hired Klopp and the recruitment team, or who would've approved those signings taking place so they won't get any credit for the team that we've had over the last few years. So it's not possible for owners to build a world class squad, so that can never be an expectation of owners. Fine. Then they've done pretty much everything else we could've asked of them - aside from being a little tight on the purse strings.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:53:02 pm
OK no problem, Klopp and the team built a world class squad. We'll forget who hired Klopp and the recruitment team, or who would've approved those signings taking place so they won't get any credit for the team that we've had over the last few years. So it's not possible for owners to build a world class squad, so that can never be an expectation of owners. Fine. Then they've done pretty much everything else we could've asked of them - aside from being a little tight on the purse strings.

They have but we need more & we need it now.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 08:53:02 pm
so they won't get any credit for the team that we've had over the last few years.

Correct
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:56:34 pm
Correct

Quote
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:46:34 pm
Looking forward to his mental gymnastics

Is mental gymnastics the same as crazy acrobats?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:56:34 pm
Correct

OK, like I said, no problem but then we're ruling that out as a measure to judge them by  positive or negative. What about the rest of the achievements that I listed?
So I guess that must mean city's success is solely down to pep and his players then?
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 07:46:34 pm
Looking forward to his mental gymnastics

No gymnastics needed, you (or others) accused him of "going in to bat" on Jurgen  he's done nothing of the sort. Suggesting JK is fallible and has made mistakes is acknowledging that he's human. I think he's made mistakes too but I still think he's the best manager in the world and I'd want him to stay for as long as he wanted.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:09:12 pm
No gymnastics needed, you (or others) accused him of "going in to bat" on Jurgen  he's done nothing of the sort. Suggesting JK is fallible and has made mistakes is acknowledging that he's human. I think he's made mistakes too but I still think he's the best manager in the world and I'd want him to stay for as long as he wanted.


Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:13:02 pm



Some pretty sensitive souls in here if suggesting someone could've done something a different way is "going in to bat" on them.
Anyone suggested a rich tea biscuit?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:22:43 pm
Anyone suggested a rich tea biscuit?


They separate the men from the boys when it comes to dunking,go well with a real strong brew.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:06:31 pm
OK, like I said, no problem but then we're ruling that out as a measure to judge them by  positive or negative. What about the rest of the achievements that I listed?

Commercial revenue  :thumbup
Improved stadium and training facilities  :thumbup
Hired Klopp. OK, but I doubt they know enough about "Soccer" to heap them with too much praise on this, but maybe Im being harsh

Judge them on Keeping within the ethos of the club, not getting involved with anything that will bring us into disrepute and provide enough cash that our spend is behind City/Newcastle but comparable with united especially when the Glazers are taking dividends, but ahead of the rest
 
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:22:43 pm
Anyone suggested a rich tea biscuit?

You are the only one who can afford them.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:22:43 pm
Anyone suggested a rich tea biscuit?

Worst post of the thread.
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:24:20 pm
Commercial revenue  :thumbup
Improved stadium and training facilities  :thumbup
Hired Klopp. OK, but I doubt they know enough about "Soccer" to heap them with too much praise on this, but maybe Im being harsh

Judge them on Keeping within the ethos of the club, not getting involved with anything that will bring us into disrepute and provide enough cash that our spend is behind City/Newcastle but comparable with united especially when the Glazers are taking dividends, but ahead of the rest

Appreciate the genuine response  but you've just ruled out building the squad as a measurement of their success?

I think the extent of their involvement in the SL was regrettable but is also a result of them being backed into a corner by the lack of FFP. i.e. I understand why they're looking at alternatives to the current system.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:06:31 pm
OK, like I said, no problem but then we're ruling that out as a measure to judge them by  positive or negative. What about the rest of the achievements that I listed?

Owners, managers, coaches, scouts etc all work as a team. As you said, the owners brought in the successful managerial team and authorised all the signings. For me they have done everything I hoped for. If FFP had been operated then we would have won much more.

They took over from the worst of all owners and they quickly established stability. That was so very important and I give them credit for that. The club was a complete mess. Everything else is icing on the cake including us all wanting more transfers.
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:28:28 pm
I think the extent of their involvement in the SL was regrettable but is also a result of them being backed into a corner by the lack of FFP. i.e. I understand why they're looking at alternatives to the current system.

Quote
but you've just ruled out building the squad as a measurement of their success?

Yes I have. Thats the job of the Football people. Owner's job is to provide the platform for that based loosely on the spend criteria
 I mentioned previously

Edit - yes take your point on ESL, when I mentioned ethos that wasnt a dig about ESL or furlough
What I will say is that major positive with all of this FSG stuff is it must be giving Grizz Khan some serious content, he was probably getting worried with Bellingham seemingly going to City, hell be loving life now.
In the raw emotion after a match, I'm usually calling for FSG's heads, crying about their complacency and neglect at renovating the squad. See my previous posts... For sure, I think it's a problem if Jurgen is to effectively build a new team but what about FSG in the wider scheme of things?

The bigger picture is they've done a great job and have been fine custodians of Liverpool FC. Infrastructure wise and commercially, we're competing with the clubs we deserve to be competing with. Yes, mistakes have been made, but for a club of this size and a consortium that are not exactly steeped in the values and heritage of the club, mistakes are to be expected. But I think they've rectified them and been honest about those mistakes. And then there's the small matter of us having won everything.

I say all this as an alternative owner is honestly concerning. We neither want a blood wringing sportswashing billionaire group who will throw all the money at us or some cowboy owners who have next to no idea of running a successful modern football club.

FSG had the overall footballing strategy nailed by hiring the right men to promote a progressive and attractive footballing philosophy. That was seen from the off when Brendan was hired. While it didn't work out in the end, you could clearly see the philosophy behind the Rodgers appointment. Afterwards, Edwards did his bit, Inglethorpe and co continued to produce a thriving academy, and best of all was hiring the main man himself in the dugout. The fact that FSG had the vision and influence to ensure Jurgen signed for us is an impressive feat in itself. As much as Jurgen owes our culture and heritage as one of the reasons for signing, there's no way he would have signed if we were a basket case of a club with incompetent owners. We've had more than enough experience to know what that's like.

So these things matter and I don't trust just any billionaire to come in with a well thought out footballing strategy for success. Take Chelsea's new American owner, he's already dabbling in transfer affairs and what have you, a red flag that ensures the man has no conception of a strategy apart from a combination of utter delusion and too much money to play with. Great thing to see as its Chelsea but a warning sign that no major competitive club is immune to the approaches of complete clowns.

So for continuity sake, RedBird Capital may be the answer? They share similar philosophies to create a particular footballing culture for success through the structure of the club. They also have the financial assets to push us further perhaps? Of course, I speak from a position of ignorance but AC Milan seem to be on the rise once again and if they are able to revive that old giant then there's no reason they can build greater on the foundations that FSG have created. It's one of the clearer and more comfortable prospects, and if truth be told, the only one. FSG's legacy will ultimately be on who they sell Liverpool to. I hope they have genuine altruistic motives on who they will sell to, ensuring they sell to somebody who has the prospects of the club and its heart with its identity and values, as opposed to just the biggest seller.

But in a game of rampant capitalism that holds no room for sentiment, I have my doubts...
Quote from: Avens on Today at 09:28:28 pm
Appreciate the genuine response  but you've just ruled out building the squad as a measurement of their success?

I think the extent of their involvement in the SL was regrettable but is also a result of them being backed into a corner by the lack of FFP. i.e. I understand why they're looking at alternatives to the current system.


Quote
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:45:56 pm

Quote
'At a football club, there's a holy trinity - the players, the manager and the supporters. Directors don't come into it. They are only there to sign the cheques.'


Weird, a lot on here are also asking them to put in lots of money of their own. I can't see that in the quote.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 09:50:12 pm


Weird, a lot on here are also asking them to put in lots of money of their own. I can't see that in the quote.


Who has said that they should put in their own money,I know lots have said that they could use some of the money we have earned the company.

Not sure that Shanks would've seen the distinction though.
Quote from: keyop on November  8, 2022, 10:52:22 am
I'll summarise and save you about 8 hours:

Elon Musk is interested and wants a stadium on Mars; Jeff Bezos is a scoundrel; Trump can't afford us; Joey Jo-Jo Junior Shabadoo is preparing a serious bid; John Henry is a democrat, owns the Boston Globe and is selling the club as he's fed up with Al's criticism; Candy Crush is worth 10 times more than LFC; some people still don't know what the ESL is; Mother Teresa has died (apparently); we're worth at least £3billion/£4billion/£5trillion depending on sources; all billionaires are evil (even the good ones that give to charity, and especially Bill Gates); gays being insulted on UK streets is almost as bad as beheadings; some people on here clearly failed Maths and Geography at school; most people seem to like FSG and what they've done; simply looking at a picture of Jeffery Epstein makes you guilty by association (and not a suitable buyer); Vladimir Putin was a boyhood LFC fan; America has more billionaires than anywhere else; people who eat the heads of jelly babies first are psychopaths; some people think rape analogies are appropriate on here; Newcastle fans like wearing tea towels on their heads; Kanye West is no longer a billionaire; Chelsea had 'hundreds' of bidders (and they were all legit); we're selling a partial stake/the whole club/the whole city; the world is morally bankrupt; some rawk posters are crypto millionaires and might form a consortium; Al and Craig still disagree on who owns what % of LFC/FSG, even though no-one else cares; Norway seems a nice place so we'd happily be owned by them; Hitler might still be alive and is monitoring the situation closely; we're all going to be supporting football played in the metaverse; FSG are following this thread closely for feedback; some people have no soul; a buyer from the US/India/Asia/Europe/Africa/Antarctica is the current front-runner; we're all planning a collection to fund fan ownership; we still need another midfielder, and if you wear Nike trainers/own an iPhone/holiday in Qatar, then you're just as bad as any evil overlord/homophobic/human rights-abusing slave trader.

We didnt start the fire 🔥
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 09:52:11 pm
Who has said that they should put in their own money,I know lots have said that they could use some of the money we have earned the company.

Not sure that Shanks would've seen the distinction though.

I mean it's a quote which we can look at with dreamy eyes and wish football was like that still, but it's not. It's not been for decades.

Moores was a director / owner who just signed the cheques, and he stuck to that whilst football evolved (for the worse, many would say and agree) and that's how we ended up so far behind the likes of United. We'd likely be in L1 now if that sort of idealism was stuck to.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:01:30 pm
I mean it's a quote which we can look at with dreamy eyes and wish football was like that still, but it's not. It's not been for decades.

Moores was a director / owner who just signed the cheques, and he stuck to that whilst football evolved (for the worse, many would say and agree) and that's how we ended up so far behind the likes of United. We'd likely be in L1 now if that sort of idealism was stuck to.

If we could have a manager like Klopp at that time we wouldnt be far at all, United had that manager and they fell apart as soon as he left.
Any actual sources on this Steve Ballmer?
Surely this is something we can all agree on, hes someone Id take now over anybody.
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 08:42:11 pm

He eats dry Jacobs crackers.
and complains all the next day they were shite.
