In the raw emotion after a match, I'm usually calling for FSG's heads, crying about their complacency and neglect at renovating the squad. See my previous posts... For sure, I think it's a problem if Jurgen is to effectively build a new team but what about FSG in the wider scheme of things?



The bigger picture is they've done a great job and have been fine custodians of Liverpool FC. Infrastructure wise and commercially, we're competing with the clubs we deserve to be competing with. Yes, mistakes have been made, but for a club of this size and a consortium that are not exactly steeped in the values and heritage of the club, mistakes are to be expected. But I think they've rectified them and been honest about those mistakes. And then there's the small matter of us having won everything.



I say all this as an alternative owner is honestly concerning. We neither want a blood wringing sportswashing billionaire group who will throw all the money at us or some cowboy owners who have next to no idea of running a successful modern football club.



FSG had the overall footballing strategy nailed by hiring the right men to promote a progressive and attractive footballing philosophy. That was seen from the off when Brendan was hired. While it didn't work out in the end, you could clearly see the philosophy behind the Rodgers appointment. Afterwards, Edwards did his bit, Inglethorpe and co continued to produce a thriving academy, and best of all was hiring the main man himself in the dugout. The fact that FSG had the vision and influence to ensure Jurgen signed for us is an impressive feat in itself. As much as Jurgen owes our culture and heritage as one of the reasons for signing, there's no way he would have signed if we were a basket case of a club with incompetent owners. We've had more than enough experience to know what that's like.



So these things matter and I don't trust just any billionaire to come in with a well thought out footballing strategy for success. Take Chelsea's new American owner, he's already dabbling in transfer affairs and what have you, a red flag that ensures the man has no conception of a strategy apart from a combination of utter delusion and too much money to play with. Great thing to see as its Chelsea but a warning sign that no major competitive club is immune to the approaches of complete clowns.



So for continuity sake, RedBird Capital may be the answer? They share similar philosophies to create a particular footballing culture for success through the structure of the club. They also have the financial assets to push us further perhaps? Of course, I speak from a position of ignorance but AC Milan seem to be on the rise once again and if they are able to revive that old giant then there's no reason they can build greater on the foundations that FSG have created. It's one of the clearer and more comfortable prospects, and if truth be told, the only one. FSG's legacy will ultimately be on who they sell Liverpool to. I hope they have genuine altruistic motives on who they will sell to, ensuring they sell to somebody who has the prospects of the club and its heart with its identity and values, as opposed to just the biggest seller.



But in a game of rampant capitalism that holds no room for sentiment, I have my doubts...