It's not about highlighting positive aspects and ignoring the negative ones - it's about being a realist, and not throwing my toys out the pram at every set back.



It's about accepting that there are hundreds of people working at the club that all play a part, and that there are many different factors beyond anyone's control every season - three of which we've suffered more than most - with injuries, poor officiating, and City's cheating.



I'm certainly a glass is half full supporter, but as my wife, kids, work colleagues (and cat) will tell you - I get just as pissed off as anyone else after a defeat, and just as frustrated at individual performances, injuries, the Ox/Keita/midfield situation, the imbalance of finances, and numerous other issues that make the modern game infuriating at times.



But just because I'm not on here constantly whining about it every 5 minutes, doesn't mean I don't want another midfielder, or don't think FSG could've done things differently (in fact, I made that abundantly clear in the opening few pages of this thread).



Perhaps my job in the NHS means I focus much more on reality and solutions than crying over what's happened or what might've been. I always like to look at the facts, the circumstances, the known/unknown factors, and keep my feet on planet earth rather than get carried away or use wild accusations, hyperbole and conspiracy theories when things don't go as planned.



As I mentioned, you are self assigning your position as the realist position and you've now done it again. I've absolutely no doubt that you're a rational person. But I think you have maybe taken a bit of a turn off track, where you've started to assume you know people's positions and become a little entrenched in an 'us vs them' logical fallacy - including grouping people with rational critiques of certain FSG-related events alongside people who want us to be owner by sportswashing entities, as if they have similar views/principles/values.I understand conflating the less "on planet earth" views with the rest of the critiques then makes it easier for you to dismiss those voices that don't fit your inclusion criteria - as I said before, you seem to want to exclude the negative and you don't want to hear people "crying" (your words) about what might have been, and hindsight should only be applied when backslapping the owners (among others, but must always include the owners!) - but I don't think that that qualifies as 'realism' anymore.Think it's also given you a sense of righteous indignation where you can berate several people for using pejoratives and being hyperbolic, while repeatedly grouping anyone who doesn't agree with your definition of 'realism' as a "bedwetting crybaby" or people "crying over what's happened or what might've been" - which has seen you dishing out what you're telling others not to do (granted you're not swearing, and maybe that's your greater concern but - respectfully - fuck that if so!). Perhaps I'm being unfair here, but possibly not in the best spot to be characterising others you disagree with as "on here constantly whining about it every 5 minutes" at the moment either.