I think it likely that ‘fuck all’ is a small number and less than 1. In that case the square root of ‘fuck all’ is actually greater than ‘fuck all’.









You are mathematically right of course but how can fuck all be greater than zero?As above Fuck All X Fuck All = Fuck AllExcept when Fuck All = 0 in which case Fuck All will sufficeStrangely applies when Fuck All = 1 as well but nothing else even between 0 and 1 or -1