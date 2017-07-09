« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 104363 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4360 on: Today at 09:28:14 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:16:46 am
I think you're getting confused. Take a nap

No no, wide awake :) You were just talking tosh, no biggy.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4361 on: Today at 09:29:44 am »
El Lobo is absolutely relentless. Got to give him that.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4362 on: Today at 09:30:29 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:28:14 am
No no, wide awake :) You were just talking tosh, no biggy.

You said my comment was clever a few minutes ago, make your mind up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4363 on: Today at 09:30:43 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:14 am
FSG are not sugar daddies, they were never going to spend their own money on transfers, they could only ever do what other owns do and borrow against the club, which we have had enough of as far as I'm concerned. The only people who can put their own money in are thieving billionaires like Abramovich who was doing a runner and has dodgy links to Putin, and IIRC changed the laws in the region he was governor of which made him enough money overnight to finance Chelsea and two state owners, one with access to £700 billion and the other with access to £trillions.

What is your problem with building a world class training facility for the team? What is your problem with increasing the ground capacity from just over 44k to just over 61k, massively increasing match day revenue and allowing more of us to watch the game? My mate now has two corporate seats in the main, he's gone from paying £400 for a half share on a Kop seasie to £10k for two seats, all money that goes back into the club.

All the while this building has been going on, under FSGs ownership we've won the League Cup and were beaten FA Cup Finalists under Kenny, finished 2nd under Rodgers. Under Klopp we've been beaten finalists in the LC and UEFA cup, been in 3 CL finals winning one, 2nd twice and won the PL, Won the LC and FA Cup, Super Cup and WCC, while seeing one of the greatest LFC teams we've had in my life, certainly the best since Kennys 80's team. In the domestic finals and PL, the only teams to have beaten us to the trophy, when we were in a position to win it, were doped clubs. We would have won 3 more titles as no-one other than Abu Dhabi gets near this Klopp side when everything is going well.

We're a self sustaining club, FSG could walk away tomorrow and we'd just carry on as if nothing had happened, after the horrors of the H&G era, I'm well happy with that.

Well said Rob
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4364 on: Today at 09:31:48 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:29:44 am
El Lobo is absolutely relentless. Got to give him that.

I love common sense / El Lobo  :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4365 on: Today at 09:36:10 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 09:30:29 am
You said my comment was clever a few minutes ago, make your mind up.

Both things can be true
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4366 on: Today at 09:39:59 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:36:10 am
Both things can be true

Can they?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4367 on: Today at 09:56:52 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:23:50 am
I love common sense.  :)
Why are you on RAWK then? 🤔





I jest. There are plenty of diamonds on here. 😊
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4368 on: Today at 10:07:38 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:56:52 am
Why are you on RAWK then? 🤔
I jest. There are plenty of diamonds on here. 😊
Sabu Pundit for me, mate...  ;D  We need him more than ever.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4369 on: Today at 10:09:21 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:39:40 am
I had that thrown back at me the other week as if he should have known   :butt. We likely had Konate as a target, but for whatever reason he wasn't available, but in the league winning season, Virg and Gomez were our main CB pairing, playing almost every game, Joel and Lovren were bit part players. We should have been able to go through that season with the 3 main CBs plus Nat and Rhys as backups, I've never known us lose both CB's to such horrendous injuries before.

These "experts" should go an manage a football club. My mate owns ST Albans FC, they let their manage go last month, I'm sure he'd welcome applications from these experts.  ;)
Yeah, I really do wish these arguments would be put to bed once and for all. I'm pretty sure the Lovren Gambit will come up again when we narrowly miss out on the title in 2039 and it will somehow be traced back to the 'negligence' of 2020/21.

I think the basic premise of some on here is 'If I moan about everything, and suggest we buy players for every position, then I'll be proven right eventually'. It was the same for the midfield situation - a situation we created entirely ourselves by buying an injury prone 29-year old in 2020, whilst keeping faith in Ox/Keita to come good and bringing younger players through, which is why we ended up with a tiring Hendo, Fabinho and Milner playing too many games. 'Yes, but we should've kept Wijnaldum!' they all cry - forgetting that he wanted to leave, and that many on here were giving him pelters throughout 2020/21, even though he was single-handedly holding our midfield together at times.

I still stand by my view that the period between 2019 and 2022 cannot be reduced down to a simple argument of 'We should've invested from a position of strength'. Up to that point we'd signed a ton of players (all using the £500m Coutinho money apparently...) and built the best side in the world whilst developing the stadium, the training ground, and catching up/overtaking Utd in trophies and commercial reach. A relatively quiet summer 2019 was probably because Jurgen felt he had what he needed (as proven by 26 wins in our first 27 games), plus a brief pause on spending after so much investment.

We then had a global pandemic in March 2020, massive drops in revenues everywhere, had to take on debt to pay wages/operational costs, made a loss, yet still tied down all our best players to long term contracts, started the ARE, finished Kirkby, and almost won the quadruple.

Instead of focussing on what we didn't do during 2019 to 2022, I'd prefer to focus on what we achieved against the odds of City, against the odds of Covid, and against the odds of a massive drop in revenue of over £3billion for the PL due to TV money, ticket sales and other related income streams.

If people look at the period 2019-2022 and ignore the pandemic, the losses, the loans, the injuries, the wages, the extended contracts, the ARE, Kirkby, and signings like Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas, Konate, Diaz and Nunez, then they're just sticking their heads in the sand and simply doubling down on an already weak argument
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4370 on: Today at 10:10:24 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:19:18 am
Sorry if I miss any news, but seriously there is NO any European company would love to buy / support us other than Middle Eastern and American companies?

Yeah, of course I read the news regarding an investment group in Dubai are currently "weighing up a £4.3 billion bid for Liverpool", I think it's on The Daily Mirror UK.

p/s: Haven't been there in my whole life and not much of information. Is Dubai a nice place?
I have gone and continue to go there regularly with work and have a lot of friends over there.

Personally, I really like it, although Sharjah is completely different as although it neighbours Dubai, its more industrial and also a lot tougher than Dubai itself, so imho, not a great place.

Have had numerous opportunities to work and live there over many years that come in even now. I've not moved there as my kids were young, other family and job reasons, but in all honesty, I am seriously considering going now given the plight of the country and my own career situation. Its one of those places where all you hear is the bad, but there is a whole lot of good there that trumps that 100-fold. Nowhere is perfect of course though and as with everything, it's not for everyone.

General rule of thumb is that you keep your head down, don't be a twat and integrate, you're in for a great time and made completely welcome. Dubai itself has little indigenous population and is heavily made up with foreign workers from all over, so it's very cosmopolitan. There are a bunch of Russians over there that are anti-Putin (and some that are for him of course) but Europeans - especially Brits - make up a lot of the workforce with India and Pakistan having a lot there as well.

Live by the "I'm a guest in your country and abide by your rules" and you're fine though.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4371 on: Today at 10:10:28 am »
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 09:19:18 am
Sorry if I miss any news, but seriously there is NO any European company would love to buy / support us other than Middle Eastern and American companies?

Yeah, of course I read the news regarding an investment group in Dubai are currently "weighing up a £4.3 billion bid for Liverpool", I think it's on The Daily Mirror UK.

p/s: Haven't been there in my whole life and not much of information. Is Dubai a nice place?

Noone really knows who is going to buy us, or if we're even for sale. Its all guess work with no confirmed news

Dubai is a wealthy looking place with lots of touristy things to do, if you have the money; but not a nice place to live or visit if you like certain freedoms that many take for granted.
Ive worked abroad about half my adult life and had plenty of opportunities to go there, but never have, based on what others have said .


Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4372 on: Today at 10:17:57 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:56:52 am
I jest. There are plenty of diamonds on here. 😊
Including yourself SoS - our resident philosopher and moral compass  :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4373 on: Today at 10:31:19 am »
Can we please stop using specific transfer strategy issues as a way to define the FSG regime? Reacting late to the CB issue in Jan 21 and the midfielder issue in Aug 22 has cost us, and we should rightly criticise but its the collective that should be criticised, not just Henry and his chums.

This is akin to calling for Jurgen to be sacked because he's lost a few games and has lost finals. Look at the big picture.

Surely the events of the past week should make people realise that whilst we could get a unicorn owner who does everything we want whilst being model people, we could easily get a Boely who splashes the cash as he pleases without actually backing his trophy winning manager.

Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4374 on: Today at 10:32:59 am »
Fuck Dubai.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4375 on: Today at 10:42:56 am »
Items by the reports in the media that we are only linked to Dubai (DIC), I haven't seen any reports of any potential American buyer.

The Dubai links are strange tough. They wanted to buy us back in 2007 and they could also have bought the club back in 2011,then they could have bought the club for around £300m. Now they are back and would like to pay £4bn for the club? That doesn't make sense.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4376 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Norse Red on Today at 10:42:56 am
Items by the reports in the media that we are only linked to Dubai (DIC), I haven't seen any reports of any potential American buyer.

The Dubai links are strange tough. They wanted to buy us back in 2007 and they could also have bought the club back in 2011,then they could have bought the club for around £300m. Now they are back and would like to pay £4bn for the club? That doesn't make sense.

I think their bid in 2007 was rejected by Moores.  So not completely accurate to say they Could have, the decision wasnt theirs. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4377 on: Today at 10:52:54 am »
I think the papers just pulled DIC out of their arse because they know who they are. Too lazy to do some actual journalism and research the potential runners and riders
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4378 on: Today at 10:54:57 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:14 am
FSG are not sugar daddies, they were never going to spend their own money on transfers, they could only ever do what other owns do and borrow against the club, which we have had enough of as far as I'm concerned. The only people who can put their own money in are thieving billionaires like Abramovich who was doing a runner and has dodgy links to Putin, and IIRC changed the laws in the region he was governor of which made him enough money overnight to finance Chelsea and two state owners, one with access to £700 billion and the other with access to £trillions.

When have I asked for FSG to spend their own money on transfers ?

I haven't suggested that JW should be marched down to the cashpoint and made to withdraw money from his personal account so we can sign someone. What I have suggested is that LFC spends its OWN revenues on transfers. Funds that have been generated by LFC.

Taking that one step further I have also suggested that FSG should have used some of the funds generated by the increased value of LFC to invest in LFC and not use it to buy the Pittsburgh Penguins.

 
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:14 am
What is your problem with building a world class training facility for the team? What is your problem with increasing the ground capacity from just over 44k to just over 61k, massively increasing match day revenue and allowing more of us to watch the game? My mate now has two corporate seats in the main, he's gone from paying £400 for a half share on a Kop seasie to £10k for two seats, all money that goes back into the club.

I have absolutely no problem with redeveloping the Stadium and training facilities. Both have been great and long overdue. My issue is this. JW acknowledged that FSG were getting LFC for a steal. His view was that the club was massively undervalued because other bidders were factoring in having to pay for a new Stadium. His view was that they buy the club invest a £100m or so in the Stadium and all would be good.

What has happened is very different. They got the club for a steal alright. However, instead of investing in the stadium and other facilities they just leveraged the acquisition costs of those assets onto the Club. In essence, they had their cake and eat it. Liverpool FC ended up with hundreds of millions of debt whilst they received half a billion from RedBird. Do you think that was right. Money generated in Boston and Liverpool being spent in Pittsburgh on the penguins ?

Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:31:14 am
All the while this building has been going on, under FSGs ownership we've won the League Cup and were beaten FA Cup Finalists under Kenny, finished 2nd under Rodgers. Under Klopp we've been beaten finalists in the LC and UEFA cup, been in 3 CL finals winning one, 2nd twice and won the PL, Won the LC and FA Cup, Super Cup and WCC, while seeing one of the greatest LFC teams we've had in my life, certainly the best since Kennys 80's team. In the domestic finals and PL, the only teams to have beaten us to the trophy, when we were in a position to win it, were doped clubs. We would have won 3 more titles as no-one other than Abu Dhabi gets near this Klopp side when everything is going well.

We're a self sustaining club, FSG could walk away tomorrow and we'd just carry on as if nothing had happened, after the horrors of the H&G era, I'm well happy with that.

That is just bizarre mate. You know when we had those other great teams. Who got the credit in the 60's and 70's was it Shanks and the players or the board. In the 80's was it Sir Bob and Kenny plus theplayers or was it the board. Was the miracle of Istanbul down to Rafa and the players  or Moores and Parry. For me 08/09 was one of greatest ever seasons we were fantastic that season hammering the likes of United and Madrid. Was that down to Rafa and the players or should we credit Hicks and Gillet for that.

The best bit is the self sustaining bit. Apart from a tiny period of our history when the cancers leveraged their acquisition costs onto the club we have always been self sustaining. FSG didn't buy Accrington Stanley and turn them into World beaters.

The moment they tookover the club we were debt free and had according to the Deloitte money League had the 7th biggest income in World football for the previous season. They took over European royalty. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4379 on: Today at 11:03:04 am »
Al I'm honestly not sure how healthy it is to have such rabid hatred of an ownership group. No-one is saying they get 'the credit', just that you know....they've been a part of it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4380 on: Today at 11:07:01 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:54:57 am
That is just bizarre mate. You know when we had those other great teams. Who got the credit in the 60's and 70's was it Shanks and the players or the board. In the 80's was it Sir Bob and Kenny plus theplayers or was it the board. Was the miracle of Istanbul down to Rafa and the players or Moores and Parry. For me 08/09 was one of greatest ever seasons we were fantastic that season hammering the likes of United and Madrid. Was that down to Rafa and the players or should we credit Hicks and Gillet for that.

Hah, good points and something I find really bizarre myself. I think FSG have been broadly good, competent owners but the best thing they've ever done was hiring Jurgen. This romanticizing of them as if they've been just as, or more integral than Jurgen to our success is a bit much for me. Some people talk as if they're part of the backroom staff and John Henry's in the changing rooms geeing up the players at half-time. I do wonder if we're gonna have a big THANK YOU FSG tifo in the Kop like the Chelsea fans did when Roman left :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4381 on: Today at 11:08:34 am »
All owners are dodgy man
look at FSG with the super league

everyones just been ridicilous
as long as they bring the cash and invest in the squad and the team off the pitch i aint complaining

everyones trying to be a gandhi just stfu dont cry when we dont win anything to city in the next 10 years then and just soak it in
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4382 on: Today at 11:09:58 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:07:01 am
I do wonder if you we're gonna have a big THANK YOU FSG tifo in the Kop like the Chelsea fans did when Roman left :D

I think they have been good owners but in absolutely no scenario should they get a send-off like that. Embarrassing.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4383 on: Today at 11:16:00 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:07:01 am
Hah, good points and something I find really bizarre myself. I think FSG have been broadly good, competent owners but the best thing they've ever done was hiring Jurgen. This romanticizing of them as if they've been just as, or more integral than Jurgen to our success is a bit much for me. Some people talk as if they're part of the backroom staff and John Henry's in the changing rooms geeing up the players at half-time. I do wonder if we're gonna have a big THANK YOU FSG tifo in the Kop like the Chelsea fans did when Roman left :D

.....so you agree with what Rob posted then? :D So....not really bizarre at all.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4384 on: Today at 11:16:34 am »
What's the odds of having a news only thread for this topic, I'd happily start one but probably don't have enough posts.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4385 on: Today at 11:17:21 am »
Quote from: Bluejay1932 on Today at 11:16:34 am
What's the odds of having a news only thread for this topic, I'd happily start one but probably don't have enough posts.

There isn't any news.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4386 on: Today at 11:18:11 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:17:21 am
There isn't any news.

That's precisely what the other poster was saying. We need a news only thread, that can be updated when there is news, so people don't have to come in this thread and read all the waffle hoping to find some news.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4387 on: Today at 11:18:22 am »
Maybe one for the accountants on here, but what kind of spend could we sustain on an income of around 600m?

From last years figures wages were 315m, expenses 96m on a turnover of 487m.

Obviously we have to factor in what is owed on existing players, we also have to consider infrastructure spend (runs and hides). But I'd love to have a ballpark of what would be sustainable in the future perhaps when infrastructure is paid off. last accounts showed an EBITDA of £77m which I understand is roughly the actual cash we generated, but I'd expect that to grow as turnover increases which it will in the next accounts.

I think it's an important point, because it will help people decide what they actually want from owners. Whatever the figure is, I suspect it won't be enough for some, but I think quite a few others will take the view that they could live with it.

The issues for the spenders and those that love to pluck figures out of the air are that there will always be someone who will spend more, but also that whatever is spent could be wasted (just ask Utd). For the spenders, what happens then? Is your expectation that they just have to keep spending until they get it right?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4388 on: Today at 11:22:35 am »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 06:02:49 am
Thank you for proving my point  :D

The only point proven here, is that you again do not know or get what false equivalence is, because youve done it again!

What you are saying is that watching a team not owned by human rights abusers play a club world cup game arranged by FIFA, is the same as welcoming with open arms, human rights abusers to own the team they claim to support. 

I am sure if you really tried, you can somehow work out in your mind how that is absolutely ridiculous. Or is it that you dont want to - because going with false equivalence is the only way you know how to argue your side - because you know its wrong.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4389 on: Today at 11:23:21 am »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 11:07:01 am
Hah, good points and something I find really bizarre myself. I think FSG have been broadly good, competent owners but the best thing they've ever done was hiring Jurgen. This romanticizing of them as if they've been just as, or more integral than Jurgen to our success is a bit much for me. Some people talk as if they're part of the backroom staff and John Henry's in the changing rooms geeing up the players at half-time. I do wonder if we're gonna have a big THANK YOU FSG tifo in the Kop like the Chelsea fans did when Roman left :D

There was a lot more to it than just hiring Jurgen, lots of things were put in place before he joined and we have one of the best backroom teams in football and by the looks of it, they keep their noses out of the football and allow the staff they employ to get on with it.

Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:03:04 am
Al I'm honestly not sure how healthy it is to have such rabid hatred of an ownership group. No-one is saying they get 'the credit', just that you know....they've been a part of it.

He's like a mental ex, did Al work for NESV/FSG and get fired or something? Or did he have a crush on Rosanne Barr and hates himself for it?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4390 on: Today at 11:23:49 am »
🙄 stfu

I actually think FSG have been good stewards of the club during their tenure. 7.5/8 out of 10, especially compared to what we had before with H&G and even the latter years of Moores & Parry etc. Its not a coincidence that weve enjoyed this golden era under them, but theyve been unlucky to come up against unrelenting cheats. Were not going back to the era of local businesses who were also fans, and the (largely) internet carpetbaggers who want sports washing oligarchs to finance their fantasies make me want to puke. The best we can hope for are like for like FSG replacements or partners who will allow for more expenditure in the transfer market.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4391 on: Today at 11:23:52 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 11:18:22 am
Maybe one for the accountants on here, but what kind of spend could we sustain on an income of around 600m?

From last years figures wages were 315m, expenses 96m on a turnover of 487m.

Obviously we have to factor in what is owed on existing players, we also have to consider infrastructure spend (runs and hides). But I'd love to have a ballpark of what would be sustainable in the future perhaps when infrastructure is paid off. last accounts showed an EBITDA of £77m which I understand is roughly the actual cash we generated, but I'd expect that to grow as turnover increases which it will in the next accounts.

I think it's an important point, because it will help people decide what they actually want from owners. Whatever the figure is, I suspect it won't be enough for some, but I think quite a few others will take the view that they could live with it.

The issues for the spenders and those that love to pluck figures out of the air are that there will always be someone who will spend more, but also that whatever is spent could be wasted (just ask Utd). For the spenders, what happens then? Is your expectation that they just have to keep spending until they get it right?

I know there was an article recently in the Echo (I know) along the lines of us being 'able to spend' around £300 million in terms of FFP.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4392 on: Today at 11:25:10 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:29:44 am
El Lobo is absolutely relentless. Got to give him that.


I would have a completely different word lol
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4393 on: Today at 11:25:25 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:38:33 am
Al, with all due respect you've been ramming that CB nonsense down everyone's throats for 2 years.

No-one had a gun to Jurgen's head after we won the title, that  forced him to spend £85m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas.

He had access to all the data he could ever need on Virgil, Matip, and Gomez, but he went out and bought a back up LB, a midfielder and a striker. He also probably thought it highly unlikely his 3 main CB's would all get season ending injuries within a few months of each other - that's literally never happened anywhere ever.

You can play your 'Lovren gambit' chess move until you're blue in the face, but the reason we didn't buy a CB that summer is because Jurgen decided other positions were more important (for better or worse).

It's genuinely tragic how desperate you are to pin every transfer decision, every result, and every setback on the owners.

Are you for real.

We won the Champions League in 18/19 and the League in 19/20. Jurgens reward was a transfer profit of £30m in 19/20 and a Net spend of £40m in 20/21. So during the most successful period we have had for decades we spent the square root of fuck all.

That is why we bizarrely risked going into a season with three senior centre back, with two of those being injury prone. It wasn't Jurgen spending extravagantly on unnecessary players. Even when it inevitably didn't work all he got was Kabak and Davies.

In essence you are blaming the gaffer for being forced into 4 stupid choices. Play Robbo every game, play the front three every game, fail to add to a midfield that was about to lose Gini or don't replace Lovren.

I honestly cannot believe you are defending the decision not to replace Lovren. It was one of the stupidest decisions we have ever made in the transfer market. I cannot believe you are defending spending fuck all when we were raking in huge amounts of money. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4394 on: Today at 11:26:40 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 11:18:11 am
That's precisely what the other poster was saying. We need a news only thread, that can be updated when there is news, so people don't have to come in this thread and read all the waffle hoping to find some news.
Exactly
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4395 on: Today at 11:26:54 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:23:52 am
I know there was an article recently in the Echo (I know) along the lines of us being 'able to spend' around £300 million in terms of FFP.

I actually think one of the ways FSG have shot themselves in the foot is the repeated leaking of 'huge budget next summer' type news [i'm not saying this article was one of those but it's on the same theme]. In 2019 Henry did an interview that we would spend big after winning the champs league and we spent a tiny amount on Van Den Berg, Elliot and Adrian. Stuff like that sticks in the memory and is the reverse of their much vaunted 'under promise over deliver'. People get their hopes up, year on year, only for us only to spend what we earn.
