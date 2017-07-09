I had that thrown back at me the other week as if he should have known . We likely had Konate as a target, but for whatever reason he wasn't available, but in the league winning season, Virg and Gomez were our main CB pairing, playing almost every game, Joel and Lovren were bit part players. We should have been able to go through that season with the 3 main CBs plus Nat and Rhys as backups, I've never known us lose both CB's to such horrendous injuries before.
These "experts" should go an manage a football club. My mate owns ST Albans FC, they let their manage go last month, I'm sure he'd welcome applications from these experts.
Yeah, I really do wish these arguments would be put to bed once and for all. I'm pretty sure the Lovren Gambit will come up again when we narrowly miss out on the title in 2039 and it will somehow be traced back to the 'negligence' of 2020/21.
I think the basic premise of some on here is 'If I moan about everything, and suggest we buy players for every position, then I'll be proven right eventually'. It was the same for the midfield situation - a situation we created entirely ourselves by buying an injury prone 29-year old in 2020, whilst keeping faith in Ox/Keita to come good and bringing younger players through, which is why we ended up with a tiring Hendo, Fabinho and Milner playing too many games. 'Yes, but we should've kept Wijnaldum!' they all cry - forgetting that he wanted to leave, and that many on here were giving him pelters throughout 2020/21, even though he was single-handedly holding our midfield together at times.
I still stand by my view that the period between 2019 and 2022 cannot be reduced down to a simple argument of 'We should've invested from a position of strength'. Up to that point we'd signed a ton of players (all using the £500m Coutinho money apparently...) and built the best side in the world whilst developing the stadium, the training ground, and catching up/overtaking Utd in trophies and commercial reach. A relatively quiet summer 2019 was probably because Jurgen felt he had what he needed (as proven by 26 wins in our first 27 games), plus a brief pause on spending after so much investment.
We then had a global pandemic in March 2020, massive drops in revenues everywhere, had to take on debt to pay wages/operational costs, made a loss, yet still tied down all our best players to long term contracts, started the ARE, finished Kirkby, and almost won the quadruple.
Instead of focussing on what we didn't do during 2019 to 2022, I'd prefer to focus on what we achieved against the odds of City, against the odds of Covid, and against the odds of a massive drop in revenue of over £3billion for the PL due to TV money, ticket sales and other related income streams.
If people look at the period 2019-2022 and ignore the pandemic, the losses, the loans, the injuries, the wages, the extended contracts, the ARE, Kirkby, and signings like Jota, Thiago, Tsimikas, Konate, Diaz and Nunez, then they're just sticking their heads in the sand and simply doubling down on an already weak argument