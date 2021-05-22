« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

rushyman
Reply #4320 on: Today at 01:46:17 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:36 am
I will come back with every short answer.

iF FSG had backed Klopp we would have won more trophies.

Those trophies you refer to wouldve also been won if city hadnt spent a billion quid

It errs way more on the side of that. Thats now the dilemma we have in our consciences

Historical Fool
Reply #4321 on: Today at 01:48:36 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:42:21 am
The point for me is why bring in the best manager in the World, create a World class recruitment team and then play it safe and then spend a significant proportion of your revenues on real estate?

Because the value of the team would rise regardless of the trophies won or results on the pitch as long as relegation is avoided. FSG will probably sell for both of 4 bn, and its projected that the asset (as a whole, all clubs in the BPL) will continue to grow in value in the next 5 years at least.

Anyone coming in will see lots of value growth opportunities.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Al 666
Reply #4322 on: Today at 01:52:43 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:46:17 am
Those trophies you refer to wouldve also been won if city hadnt spent a billion quid

It errs way more on the side of that. Thats now the dilemma we have in our consciences



Look when you go into a season with only three senior centre backs like we did in 20/21 then you cannot blame that on what other clubs have spent.

We sold Lovren for £10m, failed to bring in a centre back and paid FSG £20m for the main stand that they are now looking to sell to someone else.

You simply couldn't make it up.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Al 666
Reply #4323 on: Today at 02:00:25 am
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 01:48:36 am
Because the value of the team would rise regardless of the trophies won or results on the pitch as long as relegation is avoided. FSG will probably sell for both of 4 bn, and its projected that the asset (as a whole, all clubs in the BPL) will continue to grow in value in the next 5 years at least.

Anyone coming in will see lots of value growth opportunities.

I am not naive I understand exactly what you are saying.

Basically they have an appreciating asset that is largely none dependent on success. So spend nothing and watch the asset appreciate.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Historical Fool
Reply #4324 on: Today at 03:08:41 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:00:25 am
I am not naive I understand exactly what you are saying.

Basically they have an appreciating asset that is largely none dependent on success. So spend nothing and watch the asset appreciate.

Yes but your general insinuation is that they had done nothing during the tenure of their ownership which is really untrue- think its safely the longest period of sustained success in the modern era which is really quite admirable when you think about it.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Passmaster Molby
Reply #4325 on: Today at 05:11:39 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:36 am
I will come back with a very short answer.

iF FSG had backed Klopp we would have won more trophies.

To suggest FSG have not backed Klopp is frankly nonsense. Even Jurgen has acknowledged on numerous occasions the support and backing of the owners has been a contributing factor to the clubs success in his tenure.

You seem to equate not spending huge money on transfer fees for players as not backing Klopp, but you choose to ignore the huge wage bill we have (at one point it was the second biggest in the league I think) and all the additional financial outlays such as agent fees etc that make up the financial package of signing players.

I realise I am arguing with someone who has one nail and by god he will hammer that nail until everyone recognises that nail is the nail of all nails to bring FSG down. No matter what anyone says you will die on that hill of FSG out and thats your prerogative, but if you dont think they have backed Klopp in his tenure then you dont have much regard for the character and word of Jurgen Klopp as a man or a manager. If he wasnt being backed then he wouldnt be here.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #4326 on: Today at 05:21:09 am
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:46:17 am
Those trophies you refer to wouldve also been won if city hadnt spent a billion quid

It errs way more on the side of that. Thats now the dilemma we have in our consciences
Not necessarily. We'd have lost the league this season and the 20-21 season even if City didn't spend a dime.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Waterpistol
Reply #4327 on: Today at 05:56:37 am
Quote from: kevmck on Yesterday at 05:04:47 pm
This thread will kill us all if this takes a couple of years by looks of it :D

Some high blood pressure posts going on

It'll be done before the end of January. They don't have any moneyball players to sell to buy new ones, we need new ones to get top 4 and protect the value of the asset for sale. It has to happen in the next 2 months or they'll lose a shit load of money either way surely? They wouldn't turn up the heat on themselves now if it would take so long. It's also the perfect time to break the story with no games for 6 weeks to get it done.

Still can't believe it could be finally happening.
Waterpistol
Reply #4328 on: Today at 06:02:49 am
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 03:16:14 am
Ah someone else who needs a reading assigment:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_equivalence

Maybe if you read that - youll finally understand what it is you are doing, and maybe you will understand why I and others are pulling people up on it.

And yes I did watch that game, shit that FIFA or whoever puts it on are so corrupt that they take the backhanders to hold games to aid the sportswash.

By the way, know what is far more shit, because unlike the club world cup, where the location wasnt their choice, Liverpool having a training camp in Dubai soon. That is really poor, and shame on them for doing it.

Thank you for proving my point  :D
keyop
Reply #4329 on: Today at 07:38:33 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:52:43 am
Look when you go into a season with only three senior centre backs like we did in 20/21 then you cannot blame that on what other clubs have spent.

We sold Lovren for £10m, failed to bring in a centre back and paid FSG £20m for the main stand that they are now looking to sell to someone else.

You simply couldn't make it up.
Al, with all due respect you've been ramming that CB nonsense down everyone's throats for 2 years.

No-one had a gun to Jurgen's head after we won the title, that  forced him to spend £85m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas.

He had access to all the data he could ever need on Virgil, Matip, and Gomez, but he went out and bought a back up LB, a midfielder and a striker. He also probably thought it highly unlikely his 3 main CB's would all get season ending injuries within a few months of each other - that's literally never happened anywhere ever.

You can play your 'Lovren gambit' chess move until you're blue in the face, but the reason we didn't buy a CB that summer is because Jurgen decided other positions were more important (for better or worse).

It's genuinely tragic how desperate you are to pin every transfer decision, every result, and every setback on the owners.
farawayred
Reply #4330 on: Today at 07:57:38 am
^^^ The CB story was quite peculiar that year, 20/21. The previous season Virgil missed ONE game out of all PL and CL games, so we practically had 1 CB spot shared between 3 CBs. Hence Lovren was sold. Maybe expecting the repeat of the previous season to become reality was not the best approach... But one could think that should we come short on CBs for a month or so, we had a solution in Fab. What transpired was was unfortunate, but that's it, just unfortunate.

What I don't get though is why we waited until the end of the January window to become desperate to bring CBs...
Historical Fool
Reply #4331 on: Today at 07:58:39 am
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 05:56:37 am
It'll be done before the end of January. They don't have any moneyball players to sell to buy new ones, we need new ones to get top 4 and protect the value of the asset for sale. It has to happen in the next 2 months or they'll lose a shit load of money either way surely? They wouldn't turn up the heat on themselves now if it would take so long. It's also the perfect time to break the story with no games for 6 weeks to get it done.

Still can't believe it could be finally happening.

Transfers are a small part of how football clubs are valued, no matter what metric or valuation method is used. So they won't lose money even if the "moneyball" players leave or they sign new ones.

Take for eg the Markham Multivariate Model:

Club value = (Revenue + Net Assets) * [(Net Profit + Revenue) / Revenue] * (% stadium filled) / (%wage ratio)

If you look at that metric you'd start to realise why FSG has placed so much focus on where they did.
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 09:30:05 pm
After reading this thread I truly wish FSG stay for long.

Kenny's Jacket
Reply #4332 on: Today at 08:09:40 am
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:38:33 am
Al, with all due respect you've been ramming that CB nonsense down everyone's throats for 2 years.

No-one had a gun to Jurgen's head after we won the title, that  forced him to spend £85m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas.

He had access to all the data he could ever need on Virgil, Matip, and Gomez, but he went out and bought a back up LB, a midfielder and a striker. He also probably thought it highly unlikely his 3 main CB's would all get season ending injuries within a few months of each other - that's literally never happened anywhere ever.

You can play your 'Lovren gambit' chess move until you're blue in the face, but the reason we didn't buy a CB that summer is because Jurgen decided other positions were more important (for better or worse).

It's genuinely tragic how desperate you are to pin every transfer decision, every result, and every setback on the owners.

He wanted to sign one at the beginning of January though and was told no.

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/jurgen-klopp-liverpool-defender-transfer-23370437
danscib
Reply #4333 on: Today at 08:11:32 am
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 10:52:48 pm
No. Can you point me to where anyone has said anything of the sort?

Just a few quotes above, referencing places as 'backwater states'. What's next, Bongo Bongo Land? Language used is important, address the people in charge who are the pricks, and who clearly we don't want to do business with. Don't include the geographical places/cultures/everyday people within with clumsy language. Understand posters are meaning the groups in charge, but words like 'backwater states' ain't it.

What are people's views on the difference between a minority share and overall ownership? Think I could fathom a minority share from a grim individual/state leadership knowing that FSG are still in charge, who have been solid owners relative to alternatives. But an outright ownership by a grim individual/state leadership think I'd pack it in.
El Lobo
Reply #4334 on: Today at 08:18:04 am
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:37:36 am
I will come back with a very short answer.

iF FSG had backed Klopp we would have won more trophies.

And yet on the very page you posted is a quote from the gaffer saying what a good relationship he has with the owners. How odd
Smudge
Reply #4335 on: Today at 08:18:11 am
Paul Machin - Redmen TV is a bellend isn't he
Kenny's Jacket
Reply #4336 on: Today at 08:19:19 am
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:18:04 am
And yet on the very page you posted is a quote from the gaffer saying what a good relationship he has with the owners. How odd

Both of those things can be true
B0151?
Reply #4337 on: Today at 08:24:31 am
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 08:19:19 am
Both of those things can be true
He would not have been here for 7 years if he felt FSG had not backed him. Some people would just like more.
