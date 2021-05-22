Look when you go into a season with only three senior centre backs like we did in 20/21 then you cannot blame that on what other clubs have spent.
We sold Lovren for £10m, failed to bring in a centre back and paid FSG £20m for the main stand that they are now looking to sell to someone else.
You simply couldn't make it up.
Al, with all due respect you've been ramming that CB nonsense down everyone's throats for 2 years.
No-one had a gun to Jurgen's head after we won the title, that forced him to spend £85m on Jota, Thiago and Tsimikas.
He had access to all the data he could ever need on Virgil, Matip, and Gomez, but he went out and bought a back up LB, a midfielder and a striker. He also probably thought it highly unlikely his 3 main CB's would all get season ending injuries within a few months of each other - that's literally never happened anywhere ever.
You can play your 'Lovren gambit' chess move until you're blue in the face, but the reason we didn't buy a CB that summer is because Jurgen decided other positions were more important (for better or worse).
It's genuinely tragic how desperate you are to pin every transfer decision, every result, and every setback on the owners.