FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4040 on: Today at 01:44:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 01:39:54 pm
Missus popped our 2nd lad out at 7:45 on a Sunday night in September 2010 - I got home from the hospital at about 11:30pm, logged into RAWK and started e-mailing CEO's etc from Fat Scousers and others lists, doing what I could to stop H&G refinancing. The stuff people got upto in those days to get all the info they could to allow us to be Internet Terrorists was mental.

I am one of the people that helped shut down servers....and it felt great. Remember the pic of Hicks going into one of the finance houses in NY taken by a fan who was sitting outside that caused their servers to get swamped. They got hounded out and rightly so. No fucker would touch them with a bargepole when we all mobilised.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4041 on: Today at 01:47:53 pm »
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 01:08:45 pm
Anyone up for a trip down the memory lane?  :D

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=264183.0

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=264182.0
Someone was pretty prophetic but perhaps not quite in the way they intended...

Quote from: GBF on October  6, 2010, 05:07:38 pm
another bunch who we'll hail like gods at the start and probably will end sour...just like everyone else. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4042 on: Today at 01:52:17 pm »
Quote from: Mr Mingebag Squid on Today at 12:35:20 pm
Bill Gates? Or is his philanthropy to cover up his dodgyness?

Jesus.. lets not start that again
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4043 on: Today at 01:53:05 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:35:26 pm
yep they will be looking for the maximum return
But whos going to pay it? Im only seeing one name (fella from Boston celtics?) and hes hardly made of money.

Theres interest from Dubai but there yet to provide funds. This might not even be done till summer, so names will always come and go. Theyll definitely be selling though and my concern with that is what does it mean for January?

Surely while there still owners there not going to neglect our midfield any longer. Especially when trying to sell to potential new owners. Either way its going to wake a lot of owners now, if our owners are cashing out now

Edit* just seen that Pagliuca will basically strip us down
If yous would rather that than were fucked either way
Shame FSG couldnt of took more risks with transfers
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4044 on: Today at 01:54:49 pm »
Is the Sultan of Brunei still knocking about?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4045 on: Today at 01:57:40 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 01:44:50 pm
I am one of the people that helped shut down servers....and it felt great. Remember the pic of Hicks going into one of the finance houses in NY taken by a fan who was sitting outside that caused their servers to get swamped. They got hounded out and rightly so. No fucker would touch them with a bargepole when we all mobilised.

Shite times but proud to be a Red with the way we fought - marches and protests at the game, battering them on the internet, Hicks especially learnt don't fuck with our club.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4046 on: Today at 01:58:03 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:53:05 pm
But whos going to pay it? Im only seeing one name (fella from Boston celtics?) and hes hardly made of money.

Theres interest from Dubai but there yet to provide funds. This might not even be done till summer, so names will always come and go. Theyll definitely be selling though and my concern with that is what does it mean for January?

Surely while there still owners there not going to neglect our midfield any longer. Especially when trying to sell to potential new owners. Either way its going to wake a lot of owners now, if our owners are cashing out now

My fear is it drags on and absolutely nothing happens in January and the club is in limbo.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4047 on: Today at 01:59:18 pm »
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 01:53:05 pm
Theyll definitely be selling though and my concern with that is what does it mean for January?


Maybe that's the reason for the timing? "Guys, don't be compiling a list of targets (during the WC) as we will not be purchasing in January...."
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4048 on: Today at 02:05:05 pm »
I have thought about potential new owners now for the last couple of days and to be quite honest, i would not mind some sheikh buying the club.

For me, the most important thing is they don't change the basic grounds the football side of this club is based on, so keep Anfield (e.g. don't sell the stadium name) like it is, don't push for Super Leagues, don't increase Ticket prices further, keep connection with the fans and so on and so on.

I get why people don't want these kind of owners, because of the human rights issues and whatnot, but people tend to miss that anybody or any group who has this kind of money, will have done a lot of dodgy things to get where they are and in my opinion there is no "lesser" of two evils.

My support is for LFC and LFC only, i could not give a flying fuck about what the owners do as long as they keep the values of the football side of things of this club and listen to the fans.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #4049 on: Today at 02:05:54 pm »
Just as a bit of wistful thinking, who/what would be the absolute best owners of us if we could pick and choose? In terms of balancing ethics together with having the financial firepower to make a difference?

Unfortunately I see it as almost a perfectly balanced see-saw - when it comes to billions, the richer, the less ethical (or more skeletons in the closet as another poster put it). Not entirely sure what/who I would want.
