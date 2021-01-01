I have thought about potential new owners now for the last couple of days and to be quite honest, i would not mind some sheikh buying the club.



For me, the most important thing is they don't change the basic grounds the football side of this club is based on, so keep Anfield (e.g. don't sell the stadium name) like it is, don't push for Super Leagues, don't increase Ticket prices further, keep connection with the fans and so on and so on.



I get why people don't want these kind of owners, because of the human rights issues and whatnot, but people tend to miss that anybody or any group who has this kind of money, will have done a lot of dodgy things to get where they are and in my opinion there is no "lesser" of two evils.



My support is for LFC and LFC only, i could not give a flying fuck about what the owners do as long as they keep the values of the football side of things of this club and listen to the fans.

