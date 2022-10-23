« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 89362 times)

Offline Gegenpresser101

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3920 on: Today at 09:50:37 am »
Quote from: SinceSixtyFive on Today at 09:35:06 am
Genuine answer - of course I would.

You can't not miss something you've been doing for a relatively long time and enjoyed it as much as I have.

Liverpool FC have helped me through some very very tough times in my life and given me great joy, excitement and disappointment and thats ALL part of supporting a club.

I don't think I would get any enjoyment at all if I tried to "cherry pick" the good bits of supporting  my club. Its a roller coaster of emotions thats the whole point. No light without the darkness etc etc.

I will say this though - I've been enjoying football in general less and less recently since trophies and titles became "buyable" so I guess (ig) a bad takeover or perhaps just Jurgen going would be the final straw for me.
Yeh I feel the same way with all this. The joy, excitement, disappointment and all, and the rollercoaster of emotions and all, I would miss it. Personally for me last few years were super duper awesome, as in all the years I've supported us we've always been in the doldrums being eclipsed by Man Utd and Chelsea, then Man City, which is why I am so adamant about ways to win as I'm on the high of us finally winning things and don't want it to stop.

However like I said, if we really get super horrible owners (like Saudis), and we really can't drive them out of the club, and we really can't establish a new Liverpool FC like Keith Lard brought up, then since I like football, and the joy excitement disappointment like you said, so I'd find another source for it. Trophies and glories don't matter to me as much as the soul of the club, otherwise it would have been torture as a Liverpool supporter before Klopp.

However I think this scenario of 'what would you do if you have to stop supporting our club' is unlikely as things would have to go very very bad, everything gone wrong type of bad, for this to happen, so this is kind of a moo discussion.

Edit: Unfortunately I've just received a warning from the mods for 'contributing fuck all to this thread by posting low quality posts', asking me to stay out of it for a bit...so I'll have to respect that...
Offline reddebs

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3921 on: Today at 09:59:50 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 09:43:32 am
I think more people are worried about getting morally bankrupt owners than what might be spent.

Regardless of how much LFC is worth as an asset, it's self sufficient and generates in excess of £600m a year. If we get a Glazer type who wants to use the club as a piggy bank then we can pretty much wave goodbye to top four, but that will only reduce the value of the asset.

My guess is a consortium would make a cash injection in the form of a loan for new players, and we would be relying on turnover to pay it off and cover the wages. I'm not a business person though.

You misunderstood me mate.  I'm meaning those who've jumped into the money trough nose first assuming that any new owners will spend their way to success.

They've blamed FSG for not putting their hands in their pockets and failing to back Jurgen on transfers so think if somebody else, anybody else, owned us they'll spend to keep up without considering how that will work or effect us as a club.



Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3922 on: Today at 10:02:51 am »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:50:37 am
Yeh I feel the same way with all this. The joy, excitement, disappointment and all, and the rollercoaster of emotions and all, I would miss it. Personally for me last few years were super duper awesome, as in all the years I've supported us we've always been in the doldrums being eclipsed by Man Utd and Chelsea, then Man City, which is why I am so adamant about ways to win as I'm on the high of us finally winning things and don't want it to stop.

However like I said, if we really get super horrible owners (like Saudis), and we really can't drive them out of the club, and we really can't establish a new Liverpool FC like Keith Lard brought up, then since I like football, and the joy excitement disappointment like you said, so I'd find another source for it. Trophies and glories don't matter to me as much as the soul of the club, otherwise it would have been torture as a Liverpool supporter before Klopp.

However I think this scenario of 'what would you do if you have to stop supporting our club' is unlikely as things would have to go very very bad, everything gone wrong type of bad, for this to happen, so this is kind of a moo discussion.

So

1. You'd find another source to get your football fix because you dont care about success, and the team you'd choose out of the thousands upon thousands available would be.....the third most successful club in English football history. Kudos to you mate, they'd be lucky to have your loyalty. Me and North Bank have a very similar view on football though and I think I can speak for their entire fanbase when I say I really dont think they'd want you.

But even better :D

2. Trophies and glory dont matter to you, otherwise it would have been 'torture' before Klopp. Amazing. Instead of churning out absolute nonsense about theseus ship and cryptocurrency and Darwin Nunez not being able to look up or to the side, maybe just look on Wikipedia at our honours. Between our league title wins of 1990 and 2020 we won two European Cups, a UEFA Cup, three FA Cups, four League Cups, three European Super Cups, a Club World Cup, three Community Shields and countless other finals and title challenges. Some of the best nights any club will ever experience. Thats our 'barren' spell that you would have found torturous if you'd only been interested in trophies. You are the epitome of a glory supporter, very obviously. You dont give a shit about the club you 'support' you just want the shiny success and the shiny players, regardless of what the owners may or may not be into.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3923 on: Today at 10:04:52 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:30:02 am
A lot of posters are assuming that whoever buys us will automatically mean we'll spend more money on transfers but what if we don't?

Where will the money come from?  We already spend what we earn and they can only put in a certain amount of their own money (I've no idea what this is) but if it's say £40-£50m that'll barely scratch the surface of keeping pace with ADFC and Saudi FC.

Would they take out loans against the club?  How would that impact on future signings if the new ones don't work out?

Would they sell off our main assets whilst they still had value.  Ali, Mo, Virg, Fab to fund a couple of "big names" then hope all the youngsters come good in a few years?

Mortgage the ground possibly?

I've enjoyed having these owners.  The stress free time of just watching us play instead of worrying about them destroying us. 

Like many others on here I spent hours every day as a keyboard warrior chasing out our last owners and now I'm worried that we'll end up in a similar situation a few years down the line.


Have to agree.

Fact is for me football is a bit of escapism from normal everyday life. Basically I have heart palpitations about 11 men trying to kick a ball into a net. I am not sure why I am so involved or get so into it but like for many others on here it can make my weekend or ruin it. You could argue that maybe I need to "get a life".
So for me the priority is that the new owner doesn't run the club into the ground. I would hate to see another gillette and Hicks situation. The idealist in me would love to see some shares sold to fans and FSG carry on. Would that be enough to actually impact us moving forward - I don't know. If FSG sold a 20% share would there be enough for them to take some money out (for themselves which they would do)  and fund a decent summer transfer???
Beyond that though I don't know if I would get on the Moral high ground about an oil state taking over. Truth is I didn't want FSG to take over. Back then I thought there was a chance for the fans to have some level of ownership. Now it feels like it's impossible for fan ownership when we look at the sale figures being touted.
I don't agree with human rights abuses in oil states and I don't agree with a lot of shit that happens a lot closer to home. My daughters friend (gay) was beaten up last year on the bus in front of his friends - because he was gay - that's South London for you. There's plenty of shit I don't like in the world (you only have to go on Twitter to see most of it and it's pretty horrible the way some people think) and in truth I try and avoid it maybe even turn a blind eye to it as it ends up getting you down. I hate this government let alone others.
I just hope we don't get fucked over again as a club.

Offline Qston

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3924 on: Today at 10:06:11 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:45:56 am
Same here mate, I'm genuinely worried but also too tired and old to fight again for something fans now would just hand over to anyone who bought them everything they wanted.

Pretty much with you on that Debs. There does seem to be some generational difference on how people view this. There is a generation of younger fans (not all of them I must add) who have known nothing but the PL and wealthy owners spending what they want. Combine that with social media influence, the "i must have it now" mentality and a general apathy towards caring about who runs your club and you end up with the likes of oil states owning clubs without much of a fuss.

The days of a supporter(s) owning a club and who happen to be wealthy are long gone. The sort of wealth required is well beyond the means of even very rich people and rests with the likes of states and large hedge funds.

We always knew that FSG would not retain ownership for our lifetimes and that they were in it to build an asset, but they have largely done that in the right way. I am just concerned about what comes next - assuming that they are some way down the line on this which I think they probably are.
Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,345
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3925 on: Today at 10:09:32 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:19:56 am
Anyway, back to the beginning. If they are going out the game as they feel there is no way out of this sportswashing malaise, no future in it, take their very healthy profit and invest it back home, why not float the idea they would be willing to accommodate more sportswashing? Expose it? This is Liverpool FC we are talking about. Not non entities like City, Newcastle, PSG, European pygmies all. In the UK, their fellow yanks at United and at Arsenal would be under pressure from fans to do the same. Wouldn't surprise me to hear some rumblings out of there quite soon. What if they were to start floating the same idea? The bought off media here would have to comment betraying their complicity and duplicity. They fucking hate us, they wouldn't be able to resist, ratface included. Abroad, you'd have Perez screaming at Madrid, Barca, Bayern would have something to say. What about that c*nt Ceferin? Wouldn't it be brilliant if it was all played out in the press during the sportswash of all sportswashes in Qatar. That other bent c*nt at FIFA would be fucking apoplectic. John Henry would be pissing himself whilst chomping on a big cigar before bringing in another investor from the good old USA and carrying on safe in the knowledge he'd stirred up a hornets nest.
It won't happen, but I'd love to see a Jerry Maguire-style document widely published that says all the things everyone is thinking. It would tell the story of what they hoped to achieve with Jurgen/FFP and a sustainable football model, which exposes in detail the whole state-owned charade for the corrupt, money laundering, vacuous cesspit it's become. It would be the perfect declaration of 'FFP has failed, and we can no longer compete with cheats', which is likely one of the key reasons they're looking to sell anyway.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3926 on: Today at 10:10:19 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:11:16 am
Some mad attempts to justify being owned by an oil state in this thread, incredible stuff.

I do wonder if we were state owned and Klopp did stay on (would hope he wouldn't, but you never know), whether that would soften the stance of some fans.
An extension of the same arguments being made by City fans/media. It should be clear to anyone, there is no comparison between being owned by a US-based company that has commercial interests in a sport, and being owned and treated as a state enterprise that uses the club as a politicial device to detract from human rights abuses. You may express dismay at some of the practises of your owners, you may even not support some of their commercial deals for ethical reasons (and can express your disapproval for same by not purchasing tops etc.). But that is distinctly different to being an active part of a political device to cover up state level crimes, defending this stance and even defending the crimes themselves by engaging in whataboutery. All for the dubious pleasure of some trophies. When you defend the sportwashing you become the sportswashing. The difference is the intent. In law if you cover up a murder for someone else you are considered an accessory to that crime. To deny this obvious truth by engaging in whataboutery  is mind-boggling.

Anyone on this thread defending the idea of sportwashing owners by underplaying the crime or adopting a 'if you can't beat them, join them' attitude needs to have a long, hard think about what they truly want as a fan of the club. I, for one, would be disgusted if sportwashing owners took over LFC and would spend my time actively campaigning to have them removed. I certainly wouldn't enjoy any trophies won as a result, no matter how likable the team/manager.
Offline clinical

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3927 on: Today at 10:10:59 am »
Stephen Pagliuca would be much worse than FSG.
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3928 on: Today at 10:15:27 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:09:32 am
It won't happen, but I'd love to see a Jerry Maguire-style document widely published that says all the things everyone is thinking. It would tell the story of what they hoped to achieve with Jurgen/FFP and a sustainable football model, which exposes in detail the whole state-owned charade for the corrupt, money laundering, vacuous cesspit it's become. It would be the perfect declaration of 'FFP has failed, and we can no longer compete with cheats', which is likely one of the key reasons they're looking to sell anyway.

Totally agree with this. Aside from who they sell to, that would be just about the best legacy they could offer.
Online Red Berry

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3929 on: Today at 10:15:59 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 09:59:50 am
You misunderstood me mate.  I'm meaning those who've jumped into the money trough nose first assuming that any new owners will spend their way to success.

They've blamed FSG for not putting their hands in their pockets and failing to back Jurgen on transfers so think if somebody else, anybody else, owned us they'll spend to keep up without considering how that will work or effect us as a club.

Yeah I see that now. As didi shamone says, I think a lot of people who have popped up in here are going to be awfully disappointed.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3930 on: Today at 10:19:08 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 10:10:59 am
Stephen Pagliuca would be much worse than FSG.

Wouldnt mind if he bought his son in as another GK coach though
Offline meady1981

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3931 on: Today at 10:21:05 am »
When we won the league that night against Chelsea, I was overcome with emotion that sprang from 30 years of thinking about that moment every day since I was 10. Kicking every ball in every match we'd played in that time. The huge emotional highs and the utter lows of what had been a long journey. Three quarters of my life worrying about football. I shed a tear for my recently departed father and wished he'd have been with me to see it all.

Then my buoyant mood completely dropped and I felt hollow. I realised that the all-encompassing quest for the title was pretty much the only thing that had kept me so attached to football for so long. Not Liverpool. But football. Since probably around 2010, my love for the game, not the physical act of people playing, but the circus that surrounds it, had gone. I despise most things about it, mainly brought on by obscene amounts of money and the social media age of fans, punditry and media. Bar a couple of 'I hope they lose' City games, I've watched no other teams football matches since before the pandemic.

The only thing that has kept me afloat since then is Jurgen Klopp. The only real thread that still weaves a moral compass and connection between the fans and city that no longer exists in the game as a whole. When the Super League was floated, part of me wanted it to happen so I could happily cut ties forever. A sadistic part of me would use a severely questionable state purchasing the club to really sack it all off. I would hope Jurgen would walk too if he was half the man we know he is. I've taken this shite season to 'have a year off' and stop largely watching us. I'll check in with the result after, or even the next day, or just wait for a mate to text something. I've been surprised how relatively easy it's been. How much better I feel not worrying about it all. What ever happens next might be the end for me, and to be 100% honest, I'm at peace with it. I have more than enough memories, which are all I think about these days however well we're doing on the pitch.
Offline rob1966

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3932 on: Today at 10:22:56 am »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 10:10:19 am
An extension of the same arguments being made by City fans/media. It should be clear to anyone, there is no comparison between being owned by a US-based company that has commercial interests in a sport, and being owned and treated as a state enterprise that uses the club as a politicial device to detract from human rights abuses. You may express dismay at some of the practises of your owners, you may even not support some of their commercial deals for ethical reasons (and can express your disapproval for same by not purchasing tops etc.). But that is distinctly different to being an active part of a political device to cover up state level crimes, defending this stance and even defending the crimes themselves by engaging in whataboutery. All for the dubious pleasure of some trophies. When you defend the sportwashing you become the sportswashing. The difference is the intent. In law if you cover up a murder for someone else you are considered an accessory to that crime. To deny this obvious truth by engaging in whataboutery  is mind-boggling.

Anyone on this thread defending the idea of sportwashing owners by underplaying the crime or adopting a 'if you can't beat them, join them' attitude needs to have a long, hard think about what they truly want as a fan of the club. I, for one, would be disgusted if sportwashing owners took over LFC and would spend my time actively campaigning to have them removed. I certainly wouldn't enjoy any trophies won as a result, no matter how likable the team/manager.

It's amazing how low people in this country will go in the hope of their football club winning some shiny things

https://theathletic.com/3718383/2022/10/23/lgbt-rainbow-laces-newcastle/

When the takeover was announced, United with Pride, the Newcastle United LGBTQ+ fans group, released a statement saying it acknowledged that Saudi Arabia as a country is one of the least tolerant of LGBTQ+ and gender rights anywhere in the world but it hoped the takeover could lead to a positive influence to improving the conditions for the LGBTQ+ community in Saudi Arabia.

I know this world is not a nice place and exploitation is rife, but unless you go and live in the woods and never interact with anyone, sadly its a part of living. All you can do is try to limit as best you can what you put up with. LFC being owned by a state as a sportswash project is something I cannot accept.
Online Dim Glas

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3933 on: Today at 10:24:41 am »
Honestly, the very vocal few in this thread who have already been sportswashed need to really get to grips with what false equivalence means.  Reading their posts is just mind numbing, its like Newcastle and Man City Twitter amplified.
Online Andypandimonium

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3934 on: Today at 10:26:01 am »
I reckon gegenpresser should just go join Arsenal now as he is very unlikely to get what he wants. As has been said many times already, LFC is one of the last places a sportswasher should be looking to spend their ill-gotten gains. No upside for them or us. We will attract lots of interest from capitalist ventures which will probably run things in a far poorer manner than FSG has, so it's a lose-lose for people who want someone to buy them new toys and immediate success.

All these years of (quite rightly) dismissing City's "achievements" and here we are having a debate on the merits of oil-state ownership. Very sad really.
Offline lobsterboy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3935 on: Today at 10:26:07 am »
Quote from: MdArshad on Yesterday at 11:24:23 pm
I hate what Man City are doing to the game, I seriously do. What if the Kuwaiti or Jordan company/goverment buy over us? Instead of pumping billions to do sportwashing, they let Liverpool grow by using whatever earned and not to use it for their dividends. Will that make people here still stop supporting Liverpool FC?

It is strange that the view here is all Arabs are evil. I am not racist but I have to point up the double standard that the western media have served and how Islam is perceived as a bad religion.

That's just bollocks.
Most people are actually concerned over the suffering and abuse the mainly arab population (and the slaves from the sub continent) suffer under the regimes buying our football clubs.
Its the very opposite of the shite you are spouting.
Some of us think human rights matter more than shiny trophies, bantz or bragging rights.
Its like the crap about America.
We all know that America hasn't the best record of human rights itself but FSG own us.
They don't run America or make its laws.
Unlike the City, Newcastle and PSG regimes.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3936 on: Today at 10:27:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:39:05 pm
We don't want to be owned by a state or state owned company where homosexuality is illegal and where migrant workers are treated as slaves. That has nothing to do with ethnicity or religion. It is just basic human decency.

So please stop with your whataboutism and false claims of xenophobia.

I would suggest that all of those, about half a dozen at the latest count, using this false narrative would love to be owned by an oil state but havent the courage to be open about it.

Time for Allerton Andy to open a poll.
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3937 on: Today at 10:28:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:02:51 am
So

1. You'd find another source to get your football fix because you dont care about success, and the team you'd choose out of the thousands upon thousands available would be.....the third most successful club in English football history. Kudos to you mate, they'd be lucky to have your loyalty. Me and North Bank have a very similar view on football though and I think I can speak for their entire fanbase when I say I really dont think they'd want you.

But even better :D

2. Trophies and glory dont matter to you, otherwise it would have been 'torture' before Klopp. Amazing. Instead of churning out absolute nonsense about theseus ship and cryptocurrency and Darwin Nunez not being able to look up or to the side, maybe just look on Wikipedia at our honours. Between our league title wins of 1990 and 2020 we won two European Cups, a UEFA Cup, three FA Cups, four League Cups, three European Super Cups, a Club World Cup, three Community Shields and countless other finals and title challenges. Some of the best nights any club will ever experience. Thats our 'barren' spell that you would have found torturous if you'd only been interested in trophies. You are the epitome of a glory supporter, very obviously. You dont give a shit about the club you 'support' you just want the shiny success and the shiny players, regardless of what the owners may or may not be into.

Don't lie, you found Theseus' ship fascinating. We all did.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3938 on: Today at 10:28:27 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:22:56 am
It's amazing how low people in this country will go in the hope of their football club winning some shiny things

https://theathletic.com/3718383/2022/10/23/lgbt-rainbow-laces-newcastle/

When the takeover was announced, United with Pride, the Newcastle United LGBTQ+ fans group, released a statement saying it acknowledged that Saudi Arabia as a country is one of the least tolerant of LGBTQ+ and gender rights anywhere in the world but it hoped the takeover could lead to a positive influence to improving the conditions for the LGBTQ+ community in Saudi Arabia.

I know this world is not a nice place and exploitation is rife, but unless you go and live in the woods and never interact with anyone, sadly its a part of living. All you can do is try to limit as best you can what you put up with. LFC being owned by a state as a sportswash project is something I cannot accept.

And for football as well. We all love it...but its football. Its a game, its a hobby. Imagine trying to explain to someone who has absolutely no interest in football that you're happy to sell your soul as a part of the LGBTQ+ group and endorse Saudi Arabia owning your club in the hope that they throw enough money at your club to win a few trophies, that you've had absolutely no part in.

Its mental. The Football Association have so much to answer for, they opened the floodgate when they welcome Abramovich, but every set of fans have a choice. Thankfully we've made ours but good jesus some of the posts in here. The one saving grace is the posters who seem happy with it or ambivalent at best towards it are the ones you'd expect.
Online Andy82lfc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3939 on: Today at 10:34:55 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:24:41 am
Honestly, the very vocal few in this thread who have already been sportswashed need to really get to grips with what false equivalence means.  Reading their posts is just mind numbing, its like Newcastle and Man City Twitter amplified.

I've stopped bothering coming in here much, just to see if there's been any news the odd time. My head literally can't deal with all of the false equivalence and brain melting shite that is being spewed about racism, American evils and cowardly nudges from some to convince people state ownership by horrific regimes isn't all that bad.

Hopefully this either all dies down or gets sorted asap as it's going to eventually affect the players and staff if it hasn't already done so.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3940 on: Today at 10:35:30 am »
Quote from: pathetic on Today at 09:18:17 am
Best case scenario would be someone who treats us as an asset and not gets a loan up to his eyeballs to finance us, like H&G did. The returns would be when they finally decide to cash in on us and our value goes up. So basically someone like FSG but with maybe a bit more risk for apetite cause I can't believe that more cash wasn't available for players in the last 5 years, especially after our CL win when it was time to capitalise on our status. Jim Ratcliffe would be a good option from the things I've heard from him even though he's a United fan.

Well Ratcliffe is out but as well as being a United fan hes a Brexit supporting, Monaco residing, tax dodging, strike breaker.

Other than that hes OK. ;D
Online keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3941 on: Today at 10:35:31 am »
Quote from: MPowerYNWA on Yesterday at 09:04:50 pm
The human rights abuses are of course sickening, but the world is a mess and will always be a mess - whether someone owned a football club or not wont change that.  We sit here in our Bangladesh sweat shop produced Nike replica shirts, holding our iPhones made in concentration camps of Uighur, driving our cars with petrol from the Middle East, flying on Qatar airlines to go on holiday to Dubai, living of the copper taken from African countries, eating eggs from abysmally treated battery hens and all the while shake our heads furiously in moral outrage.

If we want to be virtuous then lets be virtuous now.
I don't own a Nike replica shirt. I have a Samsung phone. I've never been to Dubai, the Middle East, or flown Qatar airlines. I think the only copper in my home is the electrical cables (installed in 1930), and in the old telephone lines (that were superceded by fibre about 10 years ago). I get my eggs from my local shop (that come from a farm). Apart from driving a car and buying petrol (which about 3 billion others do daily), I think you've mis-labelled me (just slightly).

Make sure there's a soft landing when you fall off that high horse.
Online Redbonnie

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3942 on: Today at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:29:51 am
No sure but....

Skeletons in closet for some = maybe voting for Trump, being a bit overzealous in the pursuit of his or her own wealth, not matching quite as closely to most of our political leanings as we'd maybe like

Skeletons in closet for others = actual skeletons in closets, like....you know actual dead people. Murdering journalists. Abusing human rights to the worst possible extent, being part of a political system that punishes you for liking the same sex by you know...killing you, or if you're lucky just stoning you or flogging you.

Anyone in this thread trying to use false equivalency have let their mask slip, and quite obviously would be the ones who would drop in line very quickly. Its really not difficult. Like if I vote for a Labour MP who displays maybe one or two right wing 'aspects' it doesn't mean that I also supported Hitler.

Great post
Online Buck Pete

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3943 on: Today at 10:41:27 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 10:28:16 am
Don't lie, you found Theseus' ship fascinating. We all did.

Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3944 on: Today at 10:41:37 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:35:31 am
I don't own a Nike replica shirt. I have a Samsung phone. I've never been to Dubai, the Middle East, or flown Qatar airlines. I think the only copper in my home is the electrical cables (installed in 1930), and in the old telephone lines (that were superceded by fibre about 10 years ago). I get my eggs from my local shop (that come from a farm). Apart from driving a car and buying petrol (which about 3 billion others do daily), I think you've mis-labelled me (just slightly).

Make sure there's a soft landing when you fall off that high horse.

I have a Fred Perry polo shirt made in Vietnam.

Does that make me an oppressor or a supporter of the beleaguered Vietnamese people who fought for decades throw off the French and American Imperialist Yoke?
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3945 on: Today at 10:45:53 am »
Murderous regime buys us. X number of fans carry on with joyous support, X number of fans fuck off to support Marine, Palace etc. Both, to me represent defeat. We generally fight better than this. Maybe we should carry on supporting the team while visibly and vocally highlighting every one of their atrocities, banners songs the lot.

I was on holiday recently and met this old Welsh bloke. The mutual good natured piss taking commenced immediately. In a quieter moment he came over all serious and told me how much he admired Liverpool people for standing up for what they believe in, re royalty, Hillsborough etc, I was really taken aback. I don't want to let him down - the sheep shagging bastard.
Online KillieRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3946 on: Today at 10:46:14 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 09:15:24 am
It's a waste of time arguing about regimes and stuff like that. LFC is too big to be used as a sports washing project.

The bigger the club, the more potential propaganda targets they can reach, the bigger the sportswash.

These repugnant regimes would be biting off more than they could chew though & potentially doing a Musk & ruining their expensive asset.
Online LovelyCushionedHeader

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3947 on: Today at 10:46:19 am »
I bought a Liverpool shirt in 2016 so that means I'm absolutely happy to be taken over by a corrupt, human rights abusing state, otherwise I'd be a hypocrite.
Online Black Bull Nova

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3948 on: Today at 10:49:18 am »
I suppose I am lucky, Liverpool have meant a great deal to me for so many years that I cannot imagine losing interest, whilst it may be possible to fall back on Tranmere or something, I think football as a whole is sick so I can see that not happening.


When I say Lucky, I have Rugby League, it is the Antithesis of everything that is wrong with football, good refereeing, little or no cheating, no money (players who have to get jobs when they retire at 35 or less), honest graft, no soft shites screaming and rolling around, the odd punch up where players remain standing (unlike footballers who fall over as if shot when touched), supporters who are not vile shite. There's no oil money in Rugby League, not even paraffin money, Saudi Arabia will not be investing in RL in my lifetime (and there are no toffs like Rugby Union)


Watch Friday nights game, Australia v New Zealand on BBC (and then tape saturday's which clashes with the reds) and see what I mean
Online Skrtelonparole

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3949 on: Today at 10:59:19 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:29:51 am
No sure but....

Skeletons in closet for some = maybe voting for Trump, being a bit overzealous in the pursuit of his or her own wealth, not matching quite as closely to most of our political leanings as we'd maybe like

Skeletons in closet for others = actual skeletons in closets, like....you know actual dead people. Murdering journalists. Abusing human rights to the worst possible extent, being part of a political system that punishes you for liking the same sex by you know...killing you, or if you're lucky just stoning you or flogging you.

Anyone in this thread trying to use false equivalency have let their mask slip, and quite obviously would be the ones who would drop in line very quickly. Its really not difficult. Like if I vote for a Labour MP who displays maybe one or two right wing 'aspects' it doesn't mean that I also supported Hitler.

+1 on this.
Online AndyMuller

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3950 on: Today at 11:01:57 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 10:49:18 am
I suppose I am lucky, Liverpool have meant a great deal to me for so many years that I cannot imagine losing interest, whilst it may be possible to fall back on Tranmere or something, I think football as a whole is sick so I can see that not happening.


When I say Lucky, I have Rugby League, it is the Antithesis of everything that is wrong with football, good refereeing, little or no cheating, no money (players who have to get jobs when they retire at 35 or less), honest graft, no soft shites screaming and rolling around, the odd punch up where players remain standing (unlike footballers who fall over as if shot when touched), supporters who are not vile shite. There's no oil money in Rugby League, not even paraffin money, Saudi Arabia will not be investing in RL in my lifetime (and there are no toffs like Rugby Union)


Watch Friday nights game, Australia v New Zealand on BBC (and then tape saturday's which clashes with the reds) and see what I mean

I would but I just hate the sound of the referees whistle  ;D
