Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 85447 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3840 on: Today at 02:19:59 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:08:57 am
The new Chelsea owner seems to think there's still a lot of opportunity to commercialise football further, and if FSG are looking to reinvest elsewhere soon then that might push the price down. Organisations are also just attracted to big clubs for the exposure, that can gain them a lot without the asset value changing.
I dont understand the Chelsea one either. They dont even own the ground so asset stripping seems to be out. Same with us, at the price asset stripping doesnt seem an option even though it would include anfield.

They must be banking on streaming as far as I can see. And whilst Chelsea have been spending does anyone think they will keep that up for years in the same situation? I dont and theres no reason to believe their owners are much different than ours only maybe they are more aggressive.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3841 on: Today at 02:27:26 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:52:13 pm
Can I suggest a conglomerate of


Angelina Jolie, Gary Barlow, Liam Neeson, Daniel Craig, Mike Myers, Samuel Jackson, Brad Pitt, Dr Dre, Le Bron James, Jude Law, Chris De Burgh, Steven Gerrard, Robbie Fowler, Lana Del Ray, Damien Lewis, John Bishop, Billy Bob Thornton, Clive Owen, Kim Cattrell, Caroline Wozniaki, Darren Clarke, John Lithgow, Elvis Costello and Michael Fassbender, plus any other rich Liverpool fans yu can name

Here's another one, not sure how rich though..

Sheamus of WWE fame is a massive Red. I've seen him at the Fanzone thing that NBC have done in the USA with Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Mustoe, and Robbie Earle.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3842 on: Today at 03:05:55 am »
Quote from: MBL? on Today at 02:19:59 am
I dont understand the Chelsea one either. They dont even own the ground so asset stripping seems to be out. Same with us, at the price asset stripping doesnt seem an option even though it would include anfield.

They must be banking on streaming as far as I can see. And whilst Chelsea have been spending does anyone think they will keep that up for years in the same situation? I dont and theres no reason to believe their owners are much different than ours only maybe they are more aggressive.

From what was publicly reported, the Chelsea deal comes with a host of conditions:
- They cannot sell their stake within the first decade of ownership
- They must earmark $125 million for the club's women's team;
- They must invest millions in the club's academy and training facilities;
- They must commit to rebuilding Stamford Bridge;
- Commission of around $50 million to be paid from the club's balance sheet and not sale funds;
- All proceeds to be funneled to a charity aiding victims of the Ukraine war.

That's why most of the suitors eventually dropped out. The first 4 conditions are exceedingly onerous and only Boehly's consortium was eventually selected - because they were willing to abide by the conditions.

Chelsea's funding on players is from a £300 million revolving credit facility and a £500 million term loan. This is new term loan which forms part of the £1.75 billion commitment to Chelsea (which means that the total for the first 4 conditions referenced above is approx £1.25 billion after deducting the term loan amount.

They're more willing to load debt to finance purchases. Whether this is considered more aggressive or whether the RAWK population is more willing to accept this is up in the air at the moment.

Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3843 on: Today at 03:16:14 am »
Quote from: Waterpistol on Yesterday at 11:59:19 pm
Doesn't make what I wrote incorrect though does it?

Did you boycott watching the Club World Cup Final?

Ah someone else who needs a reading assigment:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/False_equivalence

Maybe if you read that - youll finally understand what it is you are doing, and maybe you will understand why I and others are pulling people up on it.

And yes I did watch that game, shit that FIFA or whoever puts it on are so corrupt that they take the backhanders to hold games to aid the sportswash.

By the way, know what is far more shit, because unlike the club world cup, where the location wasnt their choice, Liverpool having a training camp in Dubai soon. That is really poor, and shame on them for doing it.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3844 on: Today at 04:19:04 am »
Early call. We won't be sold in the next 5 years.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3845 on: Today at 04:31:04 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:19:04 am
Early call. We won't be sold in the next 5 years.

Here is a proper early call. It's too early. What am I doing? I need a new job.
