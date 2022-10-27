I dont understand the Chelsea one either. They dont even own the ground so asset stripping seems to be out. Same with us, at the price asset stripping doesnt seem an option even though it would include anfield.



They must be banking on streaming as far as I can see. And whilst Chelsea have been spending does anyone think they will keep that up for years in the same situation? I dont and theres no reason to believe their owners are much different than ours only maybe they are more aggressive.



From what was publicly reported, the Chelsea deal comes with a host of conditions:- They cannot sell their stake within the first decade of ownership- They must earmark $125 million for the club's women's team;- They must invest millions in the club's academy and training facilities;- They must commit to rebuilding Stamford Bridge;- Commission of around $50 million to be paid from the club's balance sheet and not sale funds;- All proceeds to be funneled to a charity aiding victims of the Ukraine war.That's why most of the suitors eventually dropped out. The first 4 conditions are exceedingly onerous and only Boehly's consortium was eventually selected - because they were willing to abide by the conditions.Chelsea's funding on players is from a £300 million revolving credit facility and a £500 million term loan. This is new term loan which forms part of the £1.75 billion commitment to Chelsea (which means that the total for the first 4 conditions referenced above is approx £1.25 billion after deducting the term loan amount.They're more willing to load debt to finance purchases. Whether this is considered more aggressive or whether the RAWK population is more willing to accept this is up in the air at the moment.