Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 78209 times)

Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3480 on: Today at 07:08:41 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:06:07 pm
The only reason to sell quickly is if you have another use lined up for the money. Otherwise you are sitting on cash in an 8% inflationary environment. Which is dumb. And I'm guessing FSG aren't dumb.

If it's to swap out of LFC and into an expansion NBA team in Vegas, they have time.

IF
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3481 on: Today at 07:08:59 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 07:03:52 pm
Come on now, thats not the name to use for that team.

Shit locations for starters, not easy to get to by public transport either. I think they want to move back to DC.
Fair enough but I find it difficult to see them as anything but them pesky Redskins, didn't realise where the field was located but it looks a decent stadium
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3482 on: Today at 07:13:12 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 07:08:59 pm
Fair enough but I find it difficult to see them as anything but them pesky Redskins, didn't realise where the field was located but it looks a decent stadium
Decent stadium where you can have raw sewage dumped on you while sitting
https://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2021/9/13/22671491/washington-football-team-sewage-fedex-field
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3483 on: Today at 07:13:30 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 07:02:54 pm
I guess the difference between me and you is football is just a hobby for me and a way to escape the toxic fucked up life I have. I understand that some people are invested more into the club and what it stands for and I respect that, but I don't need extra stress in my life.

To be honest I cannot believe your hypocrisy.

You told us you voted leave because you wanted a fairer immigration system for none EU migrants. Now you are quite happy for Liverpool FC to be owned by a nation-state that treats migrant workers as modern-day slaves.

Offline Oldmanmick

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3484 on: Today at 07:13:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:52:21 pm
Why wouldn't LGBT rights be about Liverpool fans when we have LGBT fans and fan groups. Why wouldn't the abuse of migrant workers be about Liverpool fans when we are a port city and have had immigration for thousands of years. We are a self-inclusive fan base with a strong moral compass.

We see the bigger people and support oppressed people. That is in our DNA.

I wouldn't disagree with any of that. But the fact remains that we'll soon have a 60,000 plus seater stadium where we'll have very little trouble filling it regardless of people's morals. Back in the 60's, 70's & 80's our successes were hailed mainly by those of us who had/have scouse accents. You only have to go into the Anfield shop now & you're lucky to hear an English accent let alone a scouse one. I doubt many of these extremely wealthy foreign supporters & season ticket holders share the same values as those of us who were born & raised here.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3485 on: Today at 07:13:54 pm »
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3486 on: Today at 07:14:10 pm »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 07:13:12 pm
Decent stadium where you can have raw sewage dumped on you while sitting
https://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2021/9/13/22671491/washington-football-team-sewage-fedex-field

Sound a lot like the Bramley Moore Dock.
Offline So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3487 on: Today at 07:15:00 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:13:30 pm
To be honest I cannot believe your hypocrisy.

You told us you voted leave because you wanted a fairer immigration system for none EU migrants. Now you are quite happy for Liverpool FC to be owned by a nation-state that treats migrant workers as modern-day slaves.

In the end he didnt vote leave.

Dont worry Im confused as well. ;D
Online Lycan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3488 on: Today at 07:16:26 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 06:43:31 pm
This could take a year or two. Seller giving the impression theyre in a hurry to sell would be amateurish.



FSG have never hidden the fact they were looking for people to invest in the club. They've always been open to it and still are. This recent statement they put out feels different to me though. Like they're willing to sell now if anyone is interested. Now it might take months, possibly years for the right bid to come along, but I just get the feeling they'd like it done sooner. That's just my opinion on it from what I've read.
Online Fruity

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3489 on: Today at 07:16:36 pm »
Quote from: QC on Today at 06:57:53 pm
Bahrain dont have any money anyway

Used to have pretty good duty free though
Offline TheMightyReds

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3490 on: Today at 07:19:20 pm »
I'll call it now.

500 pages.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FH1QB1lXoYU

Can smell the fear already.

Maybe Rice, Bellingham and Nkuku may actually not be a pipe dream.  :D

Online lolowalsh

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3491 on: Today at 07:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:13:30 pm
To be honest I cannot believe your hypocrisy.

You told us you voted leave because you wanted a fairer immigration system for none EU migrants. Now you are quite happy for Liverpool FC to be owned by a nation-state that treats migrant workers as modern-day slaves.

There nothing me and you can do if we are owned by an oil state. I'm just preparing myself with the fact that it might happen, and no I didn't vote leave btw. I was 19 at that time so still young and immature.
Online Lycan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3492 on: Today at 07:23:24 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 07:20:53 pm
There nothing me and you can do if we are owned by an oil state. I'm just preparing myself with the fact that it migjt happen, and no I didn't vote leave btw. I was 19 at that time so still young and immature.

Oh but there is though. You could protest. You can choose to walk away. But you wouldn't do any of that because you want Liverpool to be owned by such owners.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3493 on: Today at 07:23:30 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 07:20:53 pm
There nothing me and you can do if we are owned by an oil state. I'm just preparing myself with the fact that it migjt happen, and no I didn't vote leave btw. I was 19 at that time so still young and immature.

Theres plenty we can do, you can toddle off to another sportswashers. The Saudi Murderers are very stress free to follow right now
Online Kennys from heaven

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3494 on: Today at 07:27:15 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:16:26 pm
FSG have never hidden the fact they were looking for people to invest in the club. They've always been open to it and still are. This recent statement they put out feels different to me though. Like they're willing to sell now if anyone is interested. Now it might take months, possibly years for the right bid to come along, but I just get the feeling they'd like it done sooner. That's just my opinion on it from what I've read.
Can totally understand them after all the shite they've got after overseeing the most successful period in over 30 years and saving the club from extinction.

This is where the "be careful what you wish for" statement could well come to haunt. If they do sell, the options for who will take over and be able to provide the investment that some demand don't look great if you want anyone even remotely kosher and agreeable in regards to human rights, etc.

Yeah, they could have done things better in many ways, but fucking hell, some on here act like we've got Mike fucking Ashley in charge.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3495 on: Today at 07:29:03 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 07:20:53 pm
There nothing me and you can do if we are owned by an oil state. I'm just preparing myself with the fact that it might happen, and no I didn't vote leave btw. I was 19 at that time so still young and immature.

It doesn't matter whether you voted leave or not. Your primary motivation was how BREXIT would impact none EU immigration. How could you be so concerned about how immigrants are treated but be quite happy for Liverpool to be owned by a Nation-state that treats immigrants as modern slaves.
Online stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3496 on: Today at 07:29:21 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 06:56:38 pm
The other way to look at it is anyone spending 4bil on a business isn't about to leave it short changed in spending what it needs.

Not many people buy a £5M house and dont budget for repairs, improvements etc. Some will buy a stately home and cant maintain it but thats because they like the idea.

Anyway, who knows what amount the club will go for. It will be valued by the buyers and they will factor in risks etc.

There are fears that the value is at its peak and that may scare off most business type buyers. Alternatively, those who see it as a once in a lifetime buy and who dont care about losing value may be tempted.

As for FSG, I think they have done really well. Currently we are just a couple of midfield players short and the annoying thing is that we could have possibly funded these by sales (plus wage savings). City for all their funds, havent run away with the league and have yet to win a Champions League trophy.
Online Lycan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3497 on: Today at 07:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 07:27:15 pm
Can totally understand them after all the shite they've got after overseeing the most successful period in over 30 years and saving the club from extinction.

This is where the "be careful what you wish for" statement could well come to haunt. If they do sell, the options for who will take over and be able to provide the investment that some demand don't look great if you want anyone even remotely kosher and agreeable in regards to human rights, etc.

Yeah, they could have done things better in many ways, but fucking hell, some on here act like we've got Mike fucking Ashley in charge.

It's just sad the way football has gone/is going, mate.
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3498 on: Today at 07:32:51 pm »
 FSG's billionaires are indeed some sort of Roy of the Rover whiteknight, who came on their horses, saved our club because of their love for the values of it, not because they saw a business opportunity at all, and that we will never get better owners as them and it is either them or sports washing petro states. Our owners are different simply because they happen to own us and that simply make them saints, and this is close to the truth.

I kid. Can we revive RAWK ownership?
Online stockdam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3499 on: Today at 07:34:03 pm »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 07:06:07 pm
The only reason to sell quickly is if you have another use lined up for the money. Otherwise you are sitting on cash in an 8% inflationary environment. Which is dumb. And I'm guessing FSG aren't dumb.

If it's to swap out of LFC and into an expansion NBA team in Vegas, they have time. 

I heard today on the radio that Henry had previously said that he didnt want to die owning LFC (probably due to the difficulty of passing on his estate to his children) and since he and Werner are getting on, then they probably want to cash in and invest the money back in a USA club.
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3500 on: Today at 07:34:46 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:52:21 pm
Why wouldn't LGBT rights be about Liverpool fans when we have LGBT fans and fan groups. Why wouldn't the abuse of migrant workers be about Liverpool fans when we are a port city and have had immigration for thousands of years. We are a self-inclusive fan base with a strong moral compass.

We see the bigger people and support oppressed people. That is in our DNA.
I don't doubt the morality of it at all Al. Whether you'd get people turning up in substantial numbers, personally I'm not so sure.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3501 on: Today at 07:34:50 pm »
Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 07:27:15 pm
Can totally understand them after all the shite they've got after overseeing the most successful period in over 30 years and saving the club from extinction.

This is where the "be careful what you wish for" statement could well come to haunt. If they do sell, the options for who will take over and be able to provide the investment that some demand don't look great if you want anyone even remotely kosher and agreeable in regards to human rights, etc.

Yeah, they could have done things better in many ways, but fucking hell, some on here act like we've got Mike fucking Ashley in charge.



You are right mate we could end up with a hedge fund that refuses to back the manager and won't spend a dime of its own money. On the flip side if they end up in the final two in the bidding process then we can pretend they saved us from extinction.
Online Mumm-Ra

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3502 on: Today at 07:37:34 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 06:57:25 pm
Plenty were dubious. As was I. It was a different time back then as well. People weren't really clued up about oil states running football clubs(because no oil state owned a football club), sport washing etc...back then.

Yeah agreed, that's my recollection also. People were not enthusiastic about the DIC deal but not as vehemently against it as now. Myself included, I was ready for a deal with the devil at that point frankly. Hell I would have taken Mourinho as manager too. Now, with the sportswashing and horrible treatment of migrant workers (back then I wasn't questioning how Dubai was built for example) on full display, and with us not being as desperate for success, it's a different landscape entirely.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3503 on: Today at 07:37:56 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 07:30:14 pm
It's just sad the way football has gone/is going, mate.

I think the fact that people are feeling sorry for billionaire owners with no love for the game who will walk away with a ridiculous profit. Shows how fucked up the game is.
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3504 on: Today at 07:41:17 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:32:51 pm
FSG's billionaires are indeed some sort of Roy of the Rover whiteknight, who came on their horses, saved our club because of their love for the values of it, not because they saw a business opportunity at all, and that we will never get better owners as them and it is either them or sports washing petro states. Our owners are different simply because they happen to own us and that simply make them saints, and this is close to the truth.

I kid. Can we revive RAWK ownership?

I have a cunning plan. RAWK should create another 100,000 RAWK accounts. Then sell them on the dark web to the nation states wishing to buy us. Then use the proceeds to buy the club themselves. ;)
Online disgraced cake

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3505 on: Today at 07:41:47 pm »
Announce David Rockefeller

Is he still alive? He must be at double figures on heart transplants if so. La Decima.
Online ianburns252

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3506 on: Today at 07:42:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 06:52:21 pm
Why wouldn't LGBT rights be about Liverpool fans when we have LGBT fans and fan groups. Why wouldn't the abuse of migrant workers be about Liverpool fans when we are a port city and have had immigration for thousands of years. We are a self-inclusive fan base with a strong moral compass.

We see the bigger people and support oppressed people. That is in our DNA.

Spot on mate - we are a global city (and have been since long before the club existed), a progressive city, and a city that cares about all people.

A sports washing state that kills people of the wrong race, sexuality, religion has no place being involved in our club
Online Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3507 on: Today at 07:43:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:37:56 pm
I think the fact that people are feeling sorry for billionaire owners with no love for the game who will walk away with a ridiculous profit. Shows how fucked up the game is.

I don't begrudge FSG making a decent profit but if they sell the club for multi-billions in profit then it'll stick in the craw a bit given their refusal to back Klopp properly in the transfer market. Much like David Moores a big part of their legacy will be who they actually sell to as well.
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3508 on: Today at 07:44:06 pm »
Maybe the mods could make some highlighted and good posts (like POPs, Hesbighesred, CraigDS, Morgana, threeleggedrafa, gegempresser, Alan_X, keyop, mutton Geoff and some of the other scribes) into NFTs, sell them, and submit a bid?
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3509 on: Today at 07:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:41:17 pm
I have a cunning plan. RAWK should create another 100,000 RAWK accounts. Then sell them on the dark web to the nation states wishing to buy us. Then use the proceeds to buy the club themselves. ;)

Finally youre talking sense. Lets get it done!
Online Skeeve

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3510 on: Today at 07:47:38 pm »
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 07:29:21 pm

There are fears that the value is at its peak and that may scare off most business type buyers. Alternatively, those who see it as a once in a lifetime buy and who dont care about losing value may be tempted.

As for FSG, I think they have done really well. Currently we are just a couple of midfield players short and the annoying thing is that we could have possibly funded these by sales (plus wage savings). City for all their funds, havent run away with the league and have yet to win a Champions League trophy.

This idea that the value has peaked seems like a flawed one anyway, the period of rapid growth might very well have peaked as FSG have got all the obvious building commercially, squad, infrastructure etc out of the way now, but the overall value seems likely to increase, providing any owners are willing to foot the bill for the ongoing maintenance of the squad which will be an increasing demand at times due to the failure of ffp to rein in the oil clubs.
Online Lycan

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3511 on: Today at 07:48:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:37:56 pm
I think the fact that people are feeling sorry for billionaire owners with no love for the game who will walk away with a ridiculous profit. Shows how fucked up the game is.

I don't feel sorry for them. I just feel sad for the normal football fans and the game itself.
Online Hazell

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3512 on: Today at 07:49:24 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:37:56 pm
I think the fact that people are feeling sorry for billionaire owners with no love for the game who will walk away with a ridiculous profit. Shows how fucked up the game is.

Who's feeling sorry for them?
Online SinceSixtyFive

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3513 on: Today at 07:50:59 pm »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 06:27:51 pm
Seriously. I am going cross-eyed from spending the last 36 hours in here reading all this shit.

Aye. Then there the wear and tear on my F5 key to consider  :butt
Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3514 on: Today at 07:52:12 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:49:24 pm
Who's feeling sorry for them?

Quote from: Kennys from heaven on Today at 07:27:15 pm
Can totally understand them after all the shite they've got after overseeing the most successful period in over 30 years and saving the club from extinction.

This is where the "be careful what you wish for" statement could well come to haunt. If they do sell, the options for who will take over and be able to provide the investment that some demand don't look great if you want anyone even remotely kosher and agreeable in regards to human rights, etc.

Yeah, they could have done things better in many ways, but fucking hell, some on here act like we've got Mike fucking Ashley in charge.


Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3515 on: Today at 07:54:17 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 07:44:06 pm
Maybe the mods could make some highlighted and good posts (like POPs, Hesbighesred, CraigDS, Morgana, threeleggedrafa, gegempresser, Alan_X, keyop, mutton Geoff and some of the other scribes) into NFTs, sell them, and submit a bid?

Haha, the three stooges
