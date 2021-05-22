The other way to look at it is anyone spending 4bil on a business isn't about to leave it short changed in spending what it needs.



Not many people buy a £5M house and dont budget for repairs, improvements etc. Some will buy a stately home and cant maintain it but thats because they like the idea.Anyway, who knows what amount the club will go for. It will be valued by the buyers and they will factor in risks etc.There are fears that the value is at its peak and that may scare off most business type buyers. Alternatively, those who see it as a once in a lifetime buy and who dont care about losing value may be tempted.As for FSG, I think they have done really well. Currently we are just a couple of midfield players short and the annoying thing is that we could have possibly funded these by sales (plus wage savings). City for all their funds, havent run away with the league and have yet to win a Champions League trophy.