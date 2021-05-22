The only reason to sell quickly is if you have another use lined up for the money. Otherwise you are sitting on cash in an 8% inflationary environment. Which is dumb. And I'm guessing FSG aren't dumb. If it's to swap out of LFC and into an expansion NBA team in Vegas, they have time.
Come on now, thats not the name to use for that team.Shit locations for starters, not easy to get to by public transport either. I think they want to move back to DC.
Fair enough but I find it difficult to see them as anything but them pesky Redskins, didn't realise where the field was located but it looks a decent stadium
I guess the difference between me and you is football is just a hobby for me and a way to escape the toxic fucked up life I have. I understand that some people are invested more into the club and what it stands for and I respect that, but I don't need extra stress in my life.
Why wouldn't LGBT rights be about Liverpool fans when we have LGBT fans and fan groups. Why wouldn't the abuse of migrant workers be about Liverpool fans when we are a port city and have had immigration for thousands of years. We are a self-inclusive fan base with a strong moral compass.We see the bigger people and support oppressed people. That is in our DNA.
Decent stadium where you can have raw sewage dumped on you while sittinghttps://www.sbnation.com/nfl/2021/9/13/22671491/washington-football-team-sewage-fedex-field
To be honest I cannot believe your hypocrisy. You told us you voted leave because you wanted a fairer immigration system for none EU migrants. Now you are quite happy for Liverpool FC to be owned by a nation-state that treats migrant workers as modern-day slaves.
This could take a year or two. Seller giving the impression theyre in a hurry to sell would be amateurish.
Bahrain dont have any money anyway
There nothing me and you can do if we are owned by an oil state. I'm just preparing myself with the fact that it migjt happen, and no I didn't vote leave btw. I was 19 at that time so still young and immature.
FSG have never hidden the fact they were looking for people to invest in the club. They've always been open to it and still are. This recent statement they put out feels different to me though. Like they're willing to sell now if anyone is interested. Now it might take months, possibly years for the right bid to come along, but I just get the feeling they'd like it done sooner. That's just my opinion on it from what I've read.
There nothing me and you can do if we are owned by an oil state. I'm just preparing myself with the fact that it might happen, and no I didn't vote leave btw. I was 19 at that time so still young and immature.
The other way to look at it is anyone spending 4bil on a business isn't about to leave it short changed in spending what it needs.
Can totally understand them after all the shite they've got after overseeing the most successful period in over 30 years and saving the club from extinction.This is where the "be careful what you wish for" statement could well come to haunt. If they do sell, the options for who will take over and be able to provide the investment that some demand don't look great if you want anyone even remotely kosher and agreeable in regards to human rights, etc.Yeah, they could have done things better in many ways, but fucking hell, some on here act like we've got Mike fucking Ashley in charge.
Plenty were dubious. As was I. It was a different time back then as well. People weren't really clued up about oil states running football clubs(because no oil state owned a football club), sport washing etc...back then.
It's just sad the way football has gone/is going, mate.
FSG's billionaires are indeed some sort of Roy of the Rover whiteknight, who came on their horses, saved our club because of their love for the values of it, not because they saw a business opportunity at all, and that we will never get better owners as them and it is either them or sports washing petro states. Our owners are different simply because they happen to own us and that simply make them saints, and this is close to the truth.I kid. Can we revive RAWK ownership?
I think the fact that people are feeling sorry for billionaire owners with no love for the game who will walk away with a ridiculous profit. Shows how fucked up the game is.
I have a cunning plan. RAWK should create another 100,000 RAWK accounts. Then sell them on the dark web to the nation states wishing to buy us. Then use the proceeds to buy the club themselves.
There are fears that the value is at its peak and that may scare off most business type buyers. Alternatively, those who see it as a once in a lifetime buy and who dont care about losing value may be tempted.As for FSG, I think they have done really well. Currently we are just a couple of midfield players short and the annoying thing is that we could have possibly funded these by sales (plus wage savings). City for all their funds, havent run away with the league and have yet to win a Champions League trophy.
Seriously. I am going cross-eyed from spending the last 36 hours in here reading all this shit.
Who's feeling sorry for them?
Maybe the mods could make some highlighted and good posts (like POPs, Hesbighesred, CraigDS, Morgana, threeleggedrafa, gegempresser, Alan_X, keyop, mutton Geoff and some of the other scribes) into NFTs, sell them, and submit a bid?
