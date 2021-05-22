I've got 13 more pages to catch up since last night so someone has probably already said this but some of the attitudes towards who takes over is a product of how a lot of the country views things nowadays.
Fuck morals or high horses I'm having what those fuckers have got. Why the fuck should I have to go without just cos some people have a conscience.
I'm an old miserable fucker but sometimes I genuinely don't think any of us should have bothered fighting for social justice when this is what it breeds.
Greedy, spoilt, fuck everyone else Tory fuckers infecting the fanbase.
I feel physically 🤮 just thinking about it.