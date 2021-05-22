I've got 13 more pages to catch up since last night so someone has probably already said this but some of the attitudes towards who takes over is a product of how a lot of the country views things nowadays.



Fuck morals or high horses I'm having what those fuckers have got. Why the fuck should I have to go without just cos some people have a conscience.



I'm an old miserable fucker but sometimes I genuinely don't think any of us should have bothered fighting for social justice when this is what it breeds.



Greedy, spoilt, fuck everyone else Tory fuckers infecting the fanbase.



I feel physically 🤮 just thinking about it.



Slightly off topic so I apologise, I always struggle with the love with labour, dont get me wrong I hate the tories with a passion, but what makes anyone think labour is any better is mad, they all went to the same schools, have never done a days graft in there lives and are career politicians who do fuck all other than look after themselves, I remember being on the firefighter Pickett line in 2002 and listen to John Prescott (labour) call all us firefighters traitors and turn the general public against us, people driving pass the station spitting at us. Labour are every inch as bad as the other lot they are all self serving pricks.