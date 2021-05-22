« previous next »
« Reply #3120 on: Today at 01:04:17 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:02:04 pm
I know you know this Al....but you are genuinely beyond parody at this point. The news is that the owners wish to sell, its the news you've been waiting a decade for, and instead of being our celebrating you're on RAWK talking about FSG now looking to get rid of Klopp. And that plan being to refuse to sign anyone in January so our form drops, lose to Madrid, the fanbase mobilises against Klopp and they can then hire another 'top' manager who would be a more attractive prospect to a new owner :D

I mean.....

I haven't said that FSG are looking to get rid of Klopp though have I.
« Reply #3121 on: Today at 01:09:02 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:02:04 pm
I know you know this Al....but you are genuinely beyond parody at this point. The news is that the owners wish to sell, its the news you've been waiting a decade for, and instead of being our celebrating you're on RAWK talking about FSG now looking to get rid of Klopp. And that plan being to refuse to sign anyone in January so our form drops, lose to Madrid, the fanbase mobilises against Klopp and they can then hire another 'top' manager who would be a more attractive prospect to a new owner :D

I mean.....

You've got to be fucking trolling him there.

Thanks nothing like what he said.
« Reply #3122 on: Today at 01:17:39 pm »
Klopp is going to stay regardless if we have sport washing owners or not. He said that we couldn't compete against City financially, but has he ever said anything explicitly about him being personally against having bosses from a state owned oil countries ?   
« Reply #3123 on: Today at 01:18:38 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:23:15 pm
What a genuinely weird two sentences they are. Both the banks involved are massively global banks who handle business all over the world.

Truly. Someone is watching too much Gary Neville.

Oh, the Americans!

« Reply #3124 on: Today at 01:19:08 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:17:39 pm
Klopp is going to stay regardless if we have sport washing owners or not. He said that we couldn't compete against City financially, but has he ever said anything explicitly about him being personally against having bosses from a state owned oil countries ?   

I was wondering this myself. He's obviously got strongly left wing politics but has he actually said he'd walk away if we were owned by Sportswashing types?
« Reply #3125 on: Today at 01:20:14 pm »
I've got 13 more pages to catch up since last night so someone has probably already said this but some of the attitudes towards who takes over is a product of how a lot of the country views things nowadays.

Fuck morals or high horses I'm having what those fuckers have got.  Why the fuck should I have to go without just cos some people have a conscience.

I'm an old miserable fucker but sometimes I genuinely don't think any of us should have bothered fighting for social justice when this is what it breeds.

Greedy, spoilt, fuck everyone else Tory fuckers infecting the fanbase.

I feel physically 🤮 just thinking about it.

« Reply #3126 on: Today at 01:20:18 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on Today at 01:09:02 pm
You've got to be fucking trolling him there.

Thanks nothing like what he said.

Lobo modus operandi ☺️
« Reply #3127 on: Today at 01:21:15 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:17:39 pm
Klopp is going to stay regardless if we have sport washing owners or not. He said that we couldn't compete against City financially, but has he ever said anything explicitly about him being personally against having bosses from a state owned oil countries ?   

Well he did draw adverse inferences about the influence of three clubs, funnily enough all of whom are owned by oil states. To the point he was labelled xenophobic so who knows.

Hopefully it wont come to that form of ownership.
« Reply #3128 on: Today at 01:23:16 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:20:14 pm
I've got 13 more pages to catch up since last night so someone has probably already said this but some of the attitudes towards who takes over is a product of how a lot of the country views things nowadays.

Fuck morals or high horses I'm having what those fuckers have got.  Why the fuck should I have to go without just cos some people have a conscience.

I'm an old miserable fucker but sometimes I genuinely don't think any of us should have bothered fighting for social justice when this is what it breeds.

Greedy, spoilt, fuck everyone else Tory fuckers infecting the fanbase.

I feel physically 🤮 just thinking about it.

Some are sport washed already. They may not know it or admit it but the signs are there.
« Reply #3129 on: Today at 01:24:07 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:15 pm
Well he did draw adverse inferences about the influence of three clubs, funnily enough all of whom are owned by oil states. To the point he was labelled xenophobic so who knows.

Hopefully it wont come to that form of ownership.

He has also been vocal about the Qatar world cup.
« Reply #3130 on: Today at 01:30:08 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 01:19:08 pm
I was wondering this myself. He's obviously got strongly left wing politics but has he actually said he'd walk away if we were owned by Sportswashing types?

Really do not hope it comes to that. However, if that happens, he will be (rightfully) questioned on how he feels about it, and to just speculate, a person of his worldview would find that kind of situation really uncomfortable.

If Liverpool becomes a sportwashing project, I really hope he packs his bag and leaves the new club behind. I know I will.
« Reply #3131 on: Today at 01:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:58:19 pm
Or I could just argue that sportswashers care very little for the value of the asset. For me a sportswashing regime would care far more about a militant fan base than Klopp because a manager can be replaced.

I could see a scenario in which we don't reinforce the midfield in January, get knocked out by Madrid and are outside the top four. A good percentage of our fanbase would then accept Klopp being replaced by a top manager if there was the promise of hundreds of millions being spent on the likes of Bellingham.
What percentage are we talking about here?
« Reply #3132 on: Today at 01:33:30 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:04:59 pm
Only Al could spin them potentially selling the club as 'Fucking FSG, I bet they sack Klopp and hire the modern day Roy Hodgson' :D

Isn't Roy Hodgson still the modern day Roy Hodgson
« Reply #3133 on: Today at 01:33:39 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:10:16 pm
Yeah and The Truth is what they say it is now and not anyone officially questioning it,revenues bigger than us and United,not really being owned by a state (;D),anything.

I think once these $500b+ state funds were let in the game's over for everyone else in the long run,these can even influence governments to apply pressure when they deem it necessary.
But not refs though. ::)
« Reply #3134 on: Today at 01:36:32 pm »
Would be amazed if it's not another bunch of americans with marginally deeper pockets
« Reply #3135 on: Today at 01:37:02 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 01:20:14 pm
I've got 13 more pages to catch up since last night so someone has probably already said this but some of the attitudes towards who takes over is a product of how a lot of the country views things nowadays.

Fuck morals or high horses I'm having what those fuckers have got.  Why the fuck should I have to go without just cos some people have a conscience.

I'm an old miserable fucker but sometimes I genuinely don't think any of us should have bothered fighting for social justice when this is what it breeds.

Greedy, spoilt, fuck everyone else Tory fuckers infecting the fanbase.

I feel physically 🤮 just thinking about it.
Slightly off topic so I apologise, I always struggle with the love with labour, dont get me wrong I hate the tories with a passion, but what makes anyone think labour is any better is mad, they all went to the same schools, have never done a days graft in there lives and are career politicians who do fuck all other than look after themselves, I remember being on the firefighter Pickett line in 2002 and listen to John Prescott (labour) call all us firefighters traitors and turn the general public against us, people driving pass the station spitting at us. Labour are every inch as bad as the other lot they are all self serving pricks.
« Reply #3136 on: Today at 01:37:23 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:36:32 pm
Would be amazed if it's not another bunch of americans with marginally deeper pockets

And shorter arms. ;D
« Reply #3137 on: Today at 01:39:49 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:04:16 pm
Has anyone thought of this scenario ? Get bought by Dubai, expect huge funding then be disappointed that they won't be spending much.

Haha. We become a Sports washing Vehicle, and all of the horrible shit that comes with it. but they give us fuck all money. well that would be something to look forward to
« Reply #3138 on: Today at 01:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:37:02 pm
Slightly off topic so I apologise, I always struggle with the love with labour, dont get me wrong I hate the tories with a passion, but what makes anyone think labour is any better is mad, they all went to the same schools, have never done a days graft in there lives and are career politicians who do fuck all other than look after themselves, I remember being on the firefighter Pickett line in 2002 and listen to John Prescott (labour) call all us firefighters traitors and turn the general public against us, people driving pass the station spitting at us. Labour are every inch as bad as the other lot they are all self serving pricks.
They may not be anywhere near what I'd like but they aren't just as bad and it's lazy to suggest as such
« Reply #3139 on: Today at 01:40:42 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:37:23 pm
And shorter arms. ;D

Pickford with his Birmies on
« Reply #3140 on: Today at 01:43:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 01:21:15 pm
Well he did draw adverse inferences about the influence of three clubs, funnily enough all of whom are owned by oil states. To the point he was labelled xenophobic so who knows.

Hopefully it wont come to that form of ownership.
he said that we cannot compete with the state owned three who have unlimited resources, I may have missed it but I don't recall him ever saying that he wouldn't be involved with Liverpool if we got taken over by a similar regime ( note I am not saying I want us to be owned by such a regime before anyone says anything )
« Reply #3141 on: Today at 01:43:36 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 12:30:18 pm
I was happy to be that £1bn top investor you spoke about, but we just need to find those others with £500m.

I could've contributed £323,000, but you know, West Ham.
« Reply #3142 on: Today at 01:43:48 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 01:40:20 pm
They may not be anywhere near what I'd like but they aren't just as bad and it's lazy to suggest as such

You wont persuade me that any of them are any different Im afraid, all private schoolboys, you show me a picture of a politician digging a hole in a road before he became a politician and I might change my mind, but labour died for me when Prescott said what he said, I think 99% of politicians are self serving twats. And that goes blanket for all parties I just have a hatred for them all Im afraid.
« Reply #3143 on: Today at 01:48:26 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 01:43:48 pm
You wont persuade me that any of them are any different Im afraid, all private schoolboys, you show me a picture of a politician digging a hole in a road before he became a politician and I might change my mind, but labour died for me when Prescott said what he said, I think 99% of politicians are self serving twats. And that goes blanket for all parties I just have a hatred for them all Im afraid.
sorry mate you are talking shite and are part of the problem as to why the Tories keep getting returned. For the record, Keir Starmer did not go to a private school, not did the vast majority, if not all of the Shadow Cabinet.

Anyway there's a topic to discuss this in the News Section
« Reply #3144 on: Today at 01:49:47 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:48:26 pm
sorry mate you are talking shite and are part of the problem as to why the Tories keep getting returned. For the record, Keir Starmer did not go to a private school, not did the vast majority, if not all of the Shadow Cabinet.

Anyway there's a topic to discuss this in the News Section

I agree leave politics and religion alone I will just agree to disagree and will say no more Im just a bitter old man.
