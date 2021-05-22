Maybe I'm being incredibly naive but I don't think FSG would sell us to just anybody. They themselves know we don't just take things on the chin and fight back over key issues and although after any sale we wouldn't be FSG's problem, with a huge sale like this reputations are on the line, good will is on the line and it isn't buying an old painting from a car boot sale at 30 quid and finding out later it is all taped together.



FSG will have an idea of who they'd like to sell and of course approaches will be made and have been made over the years. When you get into the realm of multi-billionaires looking to purchase a football team you aren't talking about rags-to-riches tales or lottery winners. It'll be difficult to find someone with a clean image but that's just how things are. Ideally FSG would stick around and put more money into transfers but unfortunately that's not really going to happen.



