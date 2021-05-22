« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 67256 times)

Online FlashingBlade

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3040 on: Today at 11:48:43 am »
For me there is only one viable option..local lad made good.worth millions maybe billions..world famous...think a  Red too...Curtis Warren!
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3041 on: Today at 11:49:24 am »
Quote from: the red symphony on Today at 04:07:40 am
Wrong. Since about the mid-80s the Tata group were among the first people to attempt to modernise the rotten state of Indian football with Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur. The modern Jamshedpur FC is an offshoot of the football academy. They are VERY invested in football. Their academies in North Eastern India are about the most progressive that I have seen in Asia.

 Not saying they are in the running to buy us out. Their sporting initiatives are mostly done through Tata Trusts- their social contribution wing. Believe me when I say that there are A LOT of LFC fans up and down the structure, but their mandate is to improve grassroots football or improving marginal communities and lives through sports.

Id be very surprised if they are in the running, but I agree with those that say that a Tata ownership would be a dream. They are unique in the way they conduct themselves and their businesses.

Ambani however is pretty much the opposite. Slimy as fuck and an oligarch and an enabler to the Hindu fascist regime under Modi. Sad news (for me at least) is that I can very well see Ambani in the running. He does seem to have an appetite for global approval and he is tight with the Tories. An Ambani ownership will give many of our fans some moral breathing space. Hed be like Roman but wealthier. If FSG are fucking then I fear that Roman but richer is about the best we can hope for.
Ambani is a slimy billionaire like any other, to be honest. Period. He was as cozy to the previous Congress government as the current BJP one. Dhirubhai built the whole fortune bribing the Congress ministers. Basically, they would be close to whoever is in power.
I don't think he is any different to John Henry.
Online Smudge

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3042 on: Today at 11:49:53 am »
Someone best check on TAW and Redmen TV. End of the road for the superfan channels.
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3043 on: Today at 11:50:19 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:48:43 am
For me there is only one viable option..local lad made good.worth millions maybe billions..world famous...think a  Red too...Curtis Warren!

ahahahaah perfect! Property magnate isn't he? he's, ahem, 'available' soon as well.
Online tubby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3044 on: Today at 11:50:32 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:49:53 am
Someone best check on TAW and Redmen TV. End of the road for the superfan channels.

In what way?
Offline Qston

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3045 on: Today at 11:51:20 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:49:53 am
Someone best check on TAW and Redmen TV. End of the road for the superfan channels.

Nope. Don`t follow your logic there mate
Online Smudge

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3046 on: Today at 11:51:28 am »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 11:50:32 am
In what way?
All their perks and freebies will be gone. No more towing the FSG party line.
Online SinceSixtyFive

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3047 on: Today at 11:51:48 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 10:35:15 am
Wouldnt mind them buying the Raiders!

I wish. And SACK McDaniels while we're at it.

Seriously though, back to the football errr... politics... errr... accounting exams errr... ah crap I give up.

YNWA RN4L  ;)
Online Aeon

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3048 on: Today at 11:53:34 am »
Since the FSG takeover, in 2010, a future sale was the only way FSG would make real profit from their investment in Liverpool FC.

So inevitably, some sort (full, or stake) of sale will eventually be completed.

Personally, after seeing the profiles of potential investors in other Premier League clubs, I would definitely rather stay with FSG.

With FSG we won the Premier League and the Champions League while competing clubs which have unlimited resources. They have also expanded Anfield. 

FSG will have to cash in eventually, though. I hope they opt to sell a minority stake to another like-minded, smart investor from the US.
Online KillieRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3049 on: Today at 11:53:48 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:49:53 am
Someone best check on TAW and Redmen TV. End of the road for the superfan channels.
You, sir, are low IQ individual who has not heard of critical thinking. I bid you a good day.
Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3050 on: Today at 11:54:15 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:51:28 am
All their perks and freebies will be gone. No more towing the FSG party line.

Weird one you mate
Online jackh

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3051 on: Today at 11:54:24 am »
Quote from: Smudge on Today at 11:51:28 am
All their perks and freebies will be gone. No more towing the FSG party line.

 ::)
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3052 on: Today at 11:54:27 am »
Looking at the news today about Man Citys miraculous success in increasing commercial revenues you can see why FSG have decided to jack it in.

£50m more than Man Utd and ~£70m more than us? Come the fuck on.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3053 on: Today at 11:54:36 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on Today at 11:53:48 am
You, sir, are low IQ individual who has not heard of critical thinking. I bid you a good day.

Succinct and to the point.

Online Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3054 on: Today at 11:54:38 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:48:43 am
For me there is only one viable option..local lad made good.worth millions maybe billions..world famous...think a  Red too...Curtis Warren!

Plenty of connections in South America as well.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3055 on: Today at 11:56:00 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:22:21 am
How would people feel about something like Red Bull?

Obviously would not be able to rename the team, but what about Stadium renaming and corporate branding everywhere, corporate colours for away and third kits.

Absolutely fine by me. Can even rename the stadium if they like. We will keep calling it Anfield anyway.
Offline Qston

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3056 on: Today at 11:56:42 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:54:38 am
Plenty of connections in South America as well.

Would bring a whole new meaning to contract negotiations and encouraging new players to sign. Making Bellingham offers he can`t refuse
Offline ljycb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3057 on: Today at 11:58:15 am »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 11:48:43 am
For me there is only one viable option..local lad made good.worth millions maybe billions..world famous...think a  Red too...Curtis Warren!

If nothing else, Warren taking over would finally solve the issue of having to buy up all of the houses directly around Anfield.
Online Funky_Gibbons

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3058 on: Today at 11:59:19 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 11:22:21 am
How would people feel about something like Red Bull?

Obviously would not be able to rename the team, but what about Stadium renaming and corporate branding everywhere, corporate colours for away and third kits.
No thanks.

Imagine Sky during the game suddenly announcing "let's get an update from Christian Horner"
Online Charlie Adams fried egg

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3059 on: Today at 12:00:23 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:54:27 am
Looking at the news today about Man Citys miraculous success in increasing commercial revenues you can see why FSG have decided to jack it in.

£50m more than Man Utd and ~£70m more than us? Come the fuck on.

And the worst thing about it is the likes of Swiss ramble and Deloitte coming out with trite bollocks like City's impressive commercial growth or Liverpool still trail City commercially, without any hint of irony.
Online Thepooloflife

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3060 on: Today at 12:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Aeon on Today at 11:53:34 am
Since the FSG takeover, in 2010, a future sale was the only way FSG would make real profit from their investment in Liverpool FC.

So inevitably, some sort (full, or stake) of sale will eventually be completed.

Personally, after seeing the profiles of potential investors in other Premier League clubs, I would definitely rather stay with FSG.

With FSG we won the Premier League and the Champions League while competing clubs which have unlimited resources. They have also expanded Anfield. 

FSG will have to cash in eventually, though. I hope they opt to sell a minority stake to another like-minded, smart investor from the US.
Agree with this - investment by all means but keep present owners. We've come a long way since having the two clowns - that shouldn't be forgotten.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3061 on: Today at 12:04:59 pm »
Only Al could spin them potentially selling the club as 'Fucking FSG, I bet they sack Klopp and hire the modern day Roy Hodgson' :D
Online jonnypb

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3062 on: Today at 12:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:54:27 am
Looking at the news today about Man Citys miraculous success in increasing commercial revenues you can see why FSG have decided to jack it in.

£50m more than Man Utd and ~£70m more than us? Come the fuck on.

It's not really difficult for them with all of their dubious sponsorship deals.  Some of them are highly inflated and way over market value, others seem to be with newly created businesses with zero staff and little to zero turnover.  The thing that they all have in common is that they are for large sums of money and if you follow the paper trail they all link back to the UAE.
Online Bergersleftpeg

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3063 on: Today at 12:08:40 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:05:48 pm
It's not really difficult for them with all of their dubious sponsorship deals.  Some of them are highly inflated and way over market value, others seem to be with newly created businesses with zero staff and little to zero turnover.  The thing that they all have in common is that they are for large sums of money and if you follow the paper trail they all link back to the UAE.

Its an absolute disgrace. A blind man can see there deals are a sham. If the PL and UEFA wont do anything then FSGs model cant possibly work bar a few seasons of lightning in a bottle.
Online the red symphony

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3064 on: Today at 12:08:45 pm »
Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 11:49:24 am
Ambani is a slimy billionaire like any other, to be honest. Period. He was as cozy to the previous Congress government as the current BJP one. Dhirubhai built the whole fortune bribing the Congress ministers. Basically, they would be close to whoever is in power.
I don't think he is any different to John Henry.

The relationship between Adani and Ambani and the powers that be in India should never be normalised as business as usual. They have a stranglehold on media and the formers rise during the Modi regime has been meteoric. They are direct and responsible enablers of the decline of democracy in India. They/ he is very different to John Henry in form and function.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3065 on: Today at 12:09:16 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:04:59 pm
Only Al could spin them potentially selling the club as 'Fucking FSG, I bet they sack Klopp and hire the modern day Roy Hodgson' :D

Who would that modern day vanilla figure be?

Brave Scotty Parker?
Online Tobelius

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3066 on: Today at 12:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:54:27 am
Looking at the news today about Man Citys miraculous success in increasing commercial revenues you can see why FSG have decided to jack it in.

£50m more than Man Utd and ~£70m more than us? Come the fuck on.

Yeah and The Truth is what they say it is now and not anyone officially questioning it,revenues bigger than us and United,not really being owned by a state (;D),anything.

I think once these $500b+ state funds were let in the game's over for everyone else in the long run,these can even influence governments to apply pressure when they deem it necessary.
Online west_london_red

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3067 on: Today at 12:11:10 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 11:44:15 am
Really? Thought it was the other way round, despite AD being the capital

No, Dubai is the lairy poorer younger brother lets say, Abu Dhabi is the much wealthier but lower key older brother bailing their younger brother from time to time. Abu Dhabi has huge oil reserves where as Dubai doesnt so has had to rely on tourism, real estate and massive borrowing.
Online Fiasco

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3068 on: Today at 12:14:16 pm »
Maybe I'm being incredibly naive but I don't think FSG would sell us to just anybody. They themselves know we don't just take things on the chin and fight back over key issues and although after any sale we wouldn't be FSG's problem, with a huge sale like this reputations are on the line, good will is on the line and it isn't buying an old painting from a car boot sale at 30 quid and finding out later it is all taped together.

FSG will have an idea of who they'd like to sell and of course approaches will be made and have been made over the years. When you get into the realm of multi-billionaires looking to purchase a football team you aren't talking about rags-to-riches tales or lottery winners. It'll be difficult to find someone with a clean image but that's just how things are. Ideally FSG would stick around and put more money into transfers but unfortunately that's not really going to happen.

Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3069 on: Today at 12:14:59 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 12:10:16 pm

I think once these $500b+ state funds were let in the game's over for everyone else in the long run,these can even influence governments to apply pressure when they deem it necessary.

Yep. I can't realistically see any other direction of travel either. Even if we are just bought out by American venture capitalist/hedge fund types can they afford to keep up with City/Newcastle? And if they can't what's the point, we might as well stick with FSG...It's a very dark time for football.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3070 on: Today at 12:15:15 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 12:09:16 pm
Who would that modern day vanilla figure be?

Brave Scotty Parker?

If we want to appeal to the really exciting owners then....

Online Stockholm Syndrome

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3071 on: Today at 12:16:34 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:11:10 pm
No, Dubai is the lairy poorer younger brother lets say, Abu Dhabi is the much wealthier but lower key older brother bailing their younger brother from time to time. Abu Dhabi has huge oil reserves where as Dubai doesnt so has had to rely on tourism, real estate and massive borrowing.

Dubai went big on bling and getting their name out there, Abu Dhabi went into a lot of corporate business areas until relatively recently when they started getting their name out there.

Even to this day when you see Dubai and Qatar there is a stark difference of how flashy one is compared to the other, with Dubai being as subtle as Vegas, and AD being kinda just a big city on a desert coast
Online PeterTheRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #3072 on: Today at 12:17:39 pm »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:36:44 am
Why you're going on and on about ESL? That shit is dead. Clubs like Bayern and Dortmund were against it, and many others.

Because the failure of the ESL is the main reason why FSG are selling the club. That is the topic of discussion in this thread at the moment, in case you have missed it ...
