Since the FSG takeover, in 2010, a future sale was the only way FSG would make real profit from their investment in Liverpool FC.
So inevitably, some sort (full, or stake) of sale will eventually be completed.
Personally, after seeing the profiles of potential investors in other Premier League clubs, I would definitely rather stay with FSG.
With FSG we won the Premier League and the Champions League while competing clubs which have unlimited resources. They have also expanded Anfield.
FSG will have to cash in eventually, though. I hope they opt to sell a minority stake to another like-minded, smart investor from the US.