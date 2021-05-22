« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 64747 times)

Offline Andypandimonium

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 656
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2960 on: Today at 10:03:15 am »
Fan ownership? If we couldn't do it when Hicks & Gillette had devalued the asset to junk status, there is zero chance we are going to raise even half of the asking price for the AAA asset LFC has become. Pure fantasy to believe otherwise. There are very few potential buyers outside of ego-driven billionaires and SWFs. A broad conglomerate of reasonable investors (not far removed from FSG IMHO) is as good as it is likely to get and that ship may well have sailed as football valuations peak. Regardless of who may purchase the business, RAWK will still spend every summer squabbling over transfer policy  ;D
Logged

Online Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 43,800
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2961 on: Today at 10:05:09 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:52:27 am
Great point. It's a lot of talk about "sportswashing" and political agendas, but I think this is also about bored billionaires. It's not necessarily so political. They already have 10 yachts and 100 palaces, and they like to watch football. It's a game to them.

 What will happen with ManC when they finally get the CL title? For their owners, this is like beating the final boss in a computer game. I think there's a good chance that the owners lose interest and move on to something else.

Unlikely. Man City are a sportswashing enterprise, intended to launder the reputation of the owners as a PR exercise.  This hope that they will eventually get bored of pissing their money away has very specific strings attached to it.

An economic downturn that makes a vanity project unviable or a realisation that the sportswashing isn't working are the only options I see.  Given the fan base, the journos in their back pocket, and how they've stuffed UEFA on ffp, I don't think either scenario is likely.

They want absolute, unquestioned and unchallenged dominance. They want one more European Cup than Real Madrid. They are not going away.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:06:58 am by Red Berry »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 60,007
  • YNWA
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2962 on: Today at 10:06:18 am »
Quote from: JerseyKloppite on Today at 10:03:14 am
I'm just catching up on the thread from last night and I still can't tell if this is epic trolling or not :lmao

It was  ;D
Logged

Offline JerseyKloppite

  • HE'S THE DADDY!!! Staff Room Gimp. Very excited, but cheapened, mail order scam victim with bling headphones. Lovespuds. Jaqen H'ghar, the Mod without a Face.
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,379
  • Exiled to Formby
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2963 on: Today at 10:07:33 am »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 10:06:18 am
It was  ;D

If only I'd kept reading a few more posts down I'd have got there :lmao
Logged

Offline demain

  • ne sait jamais
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 731
  • 'à quoi bon ?'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2964 on: Today at 10:07:56 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 09:54:29 am
It isn't that simple though. As both Arsenal and United prove. If you pay out dividends instead of investing in the squad then you are almost certain to lose out on CL revenues. Which leads to funding transfers to get back on the CL gravy train.

It really is that simple, in your example the threat of losing out on CL revenues implies a reduction in cash flow generated by the club. Valuation is dependent on the potential payout to investors, which can be via steady dividends or secondary sales (in which case value is determined by the future growth prospects of the entity). There is no guarantee that Manchester United would have been worth more if the payout to the Glazers was reduced to fund transfers which failed to take the club back into the Champions League. It's a tricky balancing act, when management teams are incompetent as was(is) the case at Utd, you are more than likely squandering cash flow and reducing long-term value to the shareholders.

One of the reasons why FSG might be selling now is that they are assuming a reduction in value of the club because of a loss of CL revenues in the mid-term without a significant cash injection.
Logged
'Ever bought a fake picture, Toby?'
'Sold a couple once.'
'The more you pay for it, the less inclined you are to doubt its authenticity.'

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,647
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2965 on: Today at 10:14:47 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 09:52:26 am
Yup, I agree. So the alternative is with this new SH structure, there's more impetus at the holdco level to enter into credit facilities or negotiate a revolving facility like what Boehly did with Chelsea.

To paraphrase what Alax_X said, corporations aren't going to keep pouring money into a company just to make third party fans happy - that's simply a cloud-cuckoo proposition. That's why all this talk of 200m, 300m from FSG was simply viewed as demands from emotionally but not financially invested people, and at that level of investment, the only people who are entitled to demand anything better have financial skin in the game. No owners exist for the sole purpose of making fans happy, and that era of ownership died around 30 years ago when it became clear that the game had evolved to an international audience with international appeal.

It's unromantic, it's a little sad, but it is what it is.

So the only owners that are left who would conceivably match the fans' expectations in terms of spending (give money, no taking, no debt, free player acquisitions, 200m to rebuild the midfield) are in three categories

- sportswashers for whom success aligns with their ultimate goal of cleaning their brand
- individuals for whom success is a vanity project to be measured along with their peers
- fan ownership and fan funding because to fans competitive success is success

See where that takes us then.

Yeah i wish all clubs were fan owned but absolutely no chance that ever happens.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,332
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2966 on: Today at 10:19:12 am »
You can see the attraction of a sale from FSG's point of view, if someone is willing to offer numbers anywhere near what have been suggested for a club that has no obvious path to consistent profitability going up against the sportswashers then from a financial point of view its hard to see much of a downside.
Logged

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2967 on: Today at 10:23:09 am »
Its got to be Olivia Attwood its why she left im a celeb and her fella is at Blackburn clearly been talking to young Tyler.

 ;D
Logged

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,193
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2968 on: Today at 10:23:28 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:01:47 am
You've left off the most likely category imo which is private equity groups/financing fronted or with the addition of a wealthy individual as the front man - that's what Bohely and Clearlake are at Chelsea
This kind of ownership group seems most likely and they want to buy because they see an 'upside' in revenues, capital growth going forward perhaps with a sprinkling of ego/status
This feels much more likely than an arab / state backed purchase in our case

If it goes through it's that or oil money I'd imagine. I think we'd all probably take the medicine a little easier if it was a Chelsea style deal and that's where the 'appetite' will be from FSG too.

But it'll come down to the highest bidder. A big part of the Newcastle/City deals too has been the idea that AD/SA spend a load of money in the 'community' and help regenerate the area the clubs are in, that's very appealing at a government level - and as a nation we are in DEEP with states in that region. From reading here yesterday and beyond I think FSG are a lot further down the line with this than we realize, and I think the announcement is to specifically flush out if there are some bigger 'whales' out there interested in us.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,852
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2969 on: Today at 10:25:02 am »
Quote from: demain on Today at 10:07:56 am
It really is that simple, in your example the threat of losing out on CL revenues implies a reduction in cash flow generated by the club. Valuation is dependent on the potential payout to investors, which can be via steady dividends or secondary sales (in which case value is determined by the future growth prospects of the entity). There is no guarantee that Manchester United would have been worth more if the payout to the Glazers was reduced to fund transfers which failed to take the club back into the Champions League. It's a tricky balancing act, when management teams are incompetent as was(is) the case at Utd, you are more than likely squandering cash flow and reducing long-term value to the shareholders.

One of the reasons why FSG might be selling now is that they are assuming a reduction in value of the club because of a loss of CL revenues in the mid-term without a significant cash injection.

Surely the likelihood though is that if United had failed to invest in transfers altogether then attendances would have fallen. Commercial deals would have reduced and so would prize money. All things that would have badly affected their revenues. Once their revenues drop then you either take on more debt or reduce your costs. Both of these without a genius manager are likely to see the value of the business fall. 

For me, I think that FSG are wise enough to realise that LFC under Klopp have massively overachieved in comparison to Net spend. I think we have to remember that the RedBird deal and RedBall SPAC were prior to Klopp signing his new deal and Edwards leaving. I thnk FSG can see that there advantage in the transfer market is dwindling away and that is likely to worsen when Klopp leaves.

They didn't invest in transfers when the club had a clear transfer advantage so why would they invest now.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,193
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2970 on: Today at 10:25:43 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:05:09 am
Unlikely. Man City are a sportswashing enterprise, intended to launder the reputation of the owners as a PR exercise.  This hope that they will eventually get bored of pissing their money away has very specific strings attached to it.

An economic downturn that makes a vanity project unviable or a realisation that the sportswashing isn't working are the only options I see.  Given the fan base, the journos in their back pocket, and how they've stuffed UEFA on ffp, I don't think either scenario is likely.

They want absolute, unquestioned and unchallenged dominance. They want one more European Cup than Real Madrid. They are not going away.

Agree with all of this but would add the possibility of some kind of instability in the region, or alignment with the 'wrong' power in some kind of international dispute [like abramovich and putin] could also see them forced out of ciy.

Remeber football? What was that all about eh?
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,569
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2971 on: Today at 10:27:31 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:23:28 am
If it goes through it's that or oil money I'd imagine. I think we'd all probably take the medicine a little easier if it was a Chelsea style deal and that's where the 'appetite' will be from FSG too.

But it'll come down to the highest bidder. A big part of the Newcastle/City deals too has been the idea that AD/SA spend a load of money in the 'community' and help regenerate the area the clubs are in, that's very appealing at a government level - and as a nation we are in DEEP with states in that region. From reading here yesterday and beyond I think FSG are a lot further down the line with this than we realize, and I think the announcement is to specifically flush out if there are some bigger 'whales' out there interested in us.

The govt won't have a say in whom FSG sell to though?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,193
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2972 on: Today at 10:32:30 am »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 10:27:31 am
The govt won't have a say in whom FSG sell to though?

Depends who they sell to. It was said the government didn't help the newcastle sale to Saudi go through. Entirely up to you if you want to believe that or not.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,862
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2973 on: Today at 10:35:15 am »
Quote from: anandg_lfc on Today at 09:52:47 am
I think FSG will buy the washington commanders.

Wouldnt mind them buying the Raiders!
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online 12Kings

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,858
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2974 on: Today at 10:36:11 am »
For me I dont know whats worse asking for someone else to chip in (considering FSGs wealth and bulky portfolio) is just being greedy. If they sell, its going to have to be to someone who has the clubs best interests at heart. Thats all we can really hope for. Any other American take over wont go down well and that goes with any bid from desert oil also.

I think they are selling its clever (the leak from the athletic being probably intentional - for sale) if you check all the back page headlines this morning.
Logged

Online lolowalsh

  • Wants us to accept the reality that Liverpool will never sign another player.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 600
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2975 on: Today at 10:36:45 am »
Logged

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2976 on: Today at 10:40:57 am »
FSG are a business and there business is about like every other business making money, they know they cant compete financially with other clubs in football, their investment is probably at the highest point its likely to get and lets be honest without major investment in the team thats probably right. Anyone who thinks they care about anything other than money is crazy, they are a hedge fund, last week the Washington commanders were put up for sale for $6-$7 billion dollars and FSG are being mentioned as being interested, is it just a coincidence a few days after they are put up for sale, they are apparently looking at ways to sell Liverpool. We were an investment and dont be surprised if we are sold to pay for an NFL team.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:46:29 am by Redric1970 »
Logged

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,250
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2977 on: Today at 10:42:27 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:36:45 am
People won't like this here but Dubai are super interested: https://twitter.com/arabianbusiness/status/1589900645649494016?s=46&t=Aybzs6BeAH2dxtykyoLGaA

there's no info or anything remotely indicating they are in this article
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,537
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2978 on: Today at 10:44:34 am »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 10:36:45 am
People won't like this here but Dubai are super interested: https://twitter.com/arabianbusiness/status/1589900645649494016?s=46&t=Aybzs6BeAH2dxtykyoLGaA
We are playing in 4 team tournament in Dubai this month.

One for the conspiracy theorists out there.
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,250
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2979 on: Today at 10:45:36 am »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 10:23:28 am
If it goes through it's that or oil money I'd imagine. I think we'd all probably take the medicine a little easier if it was a Chelsea style deal and that's where the 'appetite' will be from FSG too.

But it'll come down to the highest bidder. A big part of the Newcastle/City deals too has been the idea that AD/SA spend a load of money in the 'community' and help regenerate the area the clubs are in, that's very appealing at a government level - and as a nation we are in DEEP with states in that region. From reading here yesterday and beyond I think FSG are a lot further down the line with this than we realize, and I think the announcement is to specifically flush out if there are some bigger 'whales' out there interested in us.

I'm not certain it will come down to the highest bidder, it depends who that is. Lets say hypothetically the highest bidder was something like a Chinese state backed investment fund - that is going to be a VERY difficult sale to get through not least with the fan base and manager let alone the government
I don't think FSG are good samaritans but I do think like any seller they'll be motivated for any easy, friction free sale that actually goes through
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,745
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2980 on: Today at 10:45:55 am »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 10:44:34 am
We are playing in 4 team tournament in Dubai this month.

One for the conspiracy theorists out there.

Loads of scousers are happy to go over there on their hols aswell.

Another one for the conspiracy theorists.
Logged

Online Fruity

  • Batty. Box clever. Can weather all lifts. May in fact be Robbie Rotten.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,543
  • a fruit is not just for christmas...
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2981 on: Today at 10:46:33 am »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 10:01:47 am
You've left off the most likely category imo which is private equity groups/financing fronted or with the addition of a wealthy individual as the front man - that's what Bohely and Clearlake are at Chelsea
This kind of ownership group seems most likely and they want to buy because they see an 'upside' in revenues, capital growth going forward perhaps with a sprinkling of ego/status
This feels much more likely than an arab / state backed purchase in our case

But what if you don't make the CL and revenues don't grow. A group of investors who have no real attachment to the club spending their own money. I just don't see investors pumping money in year on year. They will loan against the club. It's very rare for people to front their own money unless there is a good reason for it. If Chelsea don't make the CL how long do you think it will be before they stop pumping cash in?

I can only see two types of buyers. Investors who will want to see a return (on potentially a £3 - £5 billion sale price) which is very hard to impossible to sustain or an oil state that wants to clean up its image and compete with other oil states. 

If FSG do sell I hope they make a no holds barred statement about FFP and how football is fucked.
Logged
alf a pound of braeburns!
Pages: 1 ... 70 71 72 73 74 [75]   Go Up
« previous next »
 