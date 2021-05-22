It really is that simple, in your example the threat of losing out on CL revenues implies a reduction in cash flow generated by the club. Valuation is dependent on the potential payout to investors, which can be via steady dividends or secondary sales (in which case value is determined by the future growth prospects of the entity). There is no guarantee that Manchester United would have been worth more if the payout to the Glazers was reduced to fund transfers which failed to take the club back into the Champions League. It's a tricky balancing act, when management teams are incompetent as was(is) the case at Utd, you are more than likely squandering cash flow and reducing long-term value to the shareholders.



One of the reasons why FSG might be selling now is that they are assuming a reduction in value of the club because of a loss of CL revenues in the mid-term without a significant cash injection.



Surely the likelihood though is that if United had failed to invest in transfers altogether then attendances would have fallen. Commercial deals would have reduced and so would prize money. All things that would have badly affected their revenues. Once their revenues drop then you either take on more debt or reduce your costs. Both of these without a genius manager are likely to see the value of the business fall.For me, I think that FSG are wise enough to realise that LFC under Klopp have massively overachieved in comparison to Net spend. I think we have to remember that the RedBird deal and RedBall SPAC were prior to Klopp signing his new deal and Edwards leaving. I thnk FSG can see that there advantage in the transfer market is dwindling away and that is likely to worsen when Klopp leaves.They didn't invest in transfers when the club had a clear transfer advantage so why would they invest now.