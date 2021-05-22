FSG are a business and there business is about like every other business making money, they know they cant compete financially with other clubs in football, their investment is probably at the highest point its likely to get and lets be honest without major investment in the team thats probably right. Anyone who thinks they care about anything other than money is crazy, they are a hedge fund, last week the Washington commanders were put up for sale for $6-$7 billion dollars and FSG are being mentioned as being interested, is it just a coincidence a few days after they are put up for sale, they are apparently looking at ways to sell Liverpool. We were an investment and dont be surprised if we are sold to pay for an NFL team.