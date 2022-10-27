« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 61453 times)

Offline red mongoose

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2840 on: Today at 02:46:34 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:05:14 am
I've just seen the surprising headlines - can someone provide a non-sensationalist take on where we are here. Is there known suitors? Are they being pushed? Was an offhand comment made that the press is overreacting to?

Quite a few people believe that the involvement of the two banks means that this is more likely a wholesale sale rather than a partial investment, a la RedBird. Mention was made in FT that there has been at least one suitor to come forward with interest. David Ornstein is a well-sourced journo, so it doesn't seem like click bait. The statement by FSG itself was completely non-committal, so there is a lot of following of the bread crumbs to make sense of it all. The fact that it has come out now has lead people to believe that it very well may be further along in the process than you would think.
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2841 on: Today at 02:47:27 am »
Quote from: kcbworth on Today at 02:05:14 am
I've just seen the surprising headlines - can someone provide a non-sensationalist take on where we are here. Is there known suitors? Are they being pushed? Was an offhand comment made that the press is overreacting to?

Best opportunity in years for fan / RAwK-led consortium to submit a bid to be fair. This chance wont come around for ages more.
Online kavah

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2842 on: Today at 02:48:27 am »
Now that the "Fit and Proper Person Test" has been retired we can pitch this to the top top pariah states and get some decent money into the club, luckily all the lads play in red and have a few bob stashed in Switzerland to smooth things with UEFA and FIFA







Offline Kashinoda

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2843 on: Today at 02:58:07 am »
Are Red Bull still buying clubs? Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world assuming they'd have no chance in hell of re-branding the club.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2844 on: Today at 03:01:02 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 02:58:07 am
Are Red Bull still buying clubs? Wouldn't be the worst thing in the world assuming they'd have no chance in hell of re-branding the club.

Dude is dead.
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2845 on: Today at 03:33:18 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:11:17 am
India/Norway is the best case scenario potentially.

If it is a Middle Eastern owner then the best case scenario is maybe Dubai which I think a lot would welcome.

Saudi can fuck off though.

India??!!

Who in India do you think might be interested in buying?
Offline kcbworth

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2846 on: Today at 03:42:07 am »
Quote from: red mongoose on Today at 02:46:34 am
Quite a few people believe that the involvement of the two banks means that this is more likely a wholesale sale rather than a partial investment, a la RedBird. Mention was made in FT that there has been at least one suitor to come forward with interest. David Ornstein is a well-sourced journo, so it doesn't seem like click bait. The statement by FSG itself was completely non-committal, so there is a lot of following of the bread crumbs to make sense of it all. The fact that it has come out now has lead people to believe that it very well may be further along in the process than you would think.

Thanks that sounds realistic
Offline Kashinoda

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2847 on: Today at 03:48:16 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 03:01:02 am
Dude is dead.

Certainly puts a spanner in the works.
Offline MNAA

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2848 on: Today at 03:51:41 am »
Quote from: Kashinoda on Today at 03:48:16 am
Certainly puts a spanner in the works.
More like a nail in the coffin
Online ScouserAtHeart

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2849 on: Today at 04:02:41 am »
Quote from: Ravishing Rick Rude on Today at 01:36:44 am
Why you're going on and on about ESL? That shit is dead. Clubs like Bayern and Dortmund were against it, and many others.

It's very much not dead. We're still a part of it.
Offline the red symphony

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2850 on: Today at 04:07:40 am »
Quote from: Rush 82 on Yesterday at 08:54:33 pm
They're are indeed an interesting corporation with an ethos and values promulgated by their founder that they attempt to instill from top to bottom.


A very interesting company.


That said, in my interactions I've never gotten the slightest inkling that they're interested in football in any way.

Wrong. Since about the mid-80s the Tata group were among the first people to attempt to modernise the rotten state of Indian football with Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur. The modern Jamshedpur FC is an offshoot of the football academy. They are VERY invested in football. Their academies in North Eastern India are about the most progressive that I have seen in Asia.

 Not saying they are in the running to buy us out. Their sporting initiatives are mostly done through Tata Trusts- their social contribution wing. Believe me when I say that there are A LOT of LFC fans up and down the structure, but their mandate is to improve grassroots football or improving marginal communities and lives through sports.

Id be very surprised if they are in the running, but I agree with those that say that a Tata ownership would be a dream. They are unique in the way they conduct themselves and their businesses.

Ambani however is pretty much the opposite. Slimy as fuck and an oligarch and an enabler to the Hindu fascist regime under Modi. Sad news (for me at least) is that I can very well see Ambani in the running. He does seem to have an appetite for global approval and he is tight with the Tories. An Ambani ownership will give many of our fans some moral breathing space. Hed be like Roman but wealthier. If FSG are fucking then I fear that Roman but richer is about the best we can hope for.
Offline JGLFC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2851 on: Today at 04:08:01 am »
Now imagine in some crazy scenario FSG somewhat even cared about what SOS/Fans thought about who is buying the club and say:

"We have 2 substantial offers from a Chinese buyer or an Arabic buy"

Which one would you choose ?

Do you think FSG honestly care about who they sell the club too ? I see them not caring at all and then the problems aren't theirs to worry about.

Additionally if it becomes a bidding war between X parties do you really think they'd turn down top dollar because our fans wouldn't be happy?
Offline Skeeve

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2852 on: Today at 04:10:50 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:52:52 pm
You mean like the way UEFA ejected City from the CL and were then threatened with bankruptcy by City.

The clubs were already in Uefa prior to the introduction of FFP though, tougher to dispute such stuff in a new competition where you are implicitly agreeing to it as a condition of joining in the first place.
Offline Solomon Grundy

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2853 on: Today at 04:31:29 am »
I wake up this morning to hear people like the Ricketts and Gaddafi family are interested in buying the club. :-\ I'd rather us stick with FSG and risk falling further behind than have either of those as owners of LFC.
Online carling

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2854 on: Today at 04:48:35 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:19:50 am
This is so confused. You realize there are many possible solutions to sports washing - and one of the key problems we're facing from a football POV is that the sports washers are cheating to bypass existing rules to curb their projects? They are cheating, they would obviously continue cheating in an ESL structure.

The other solutions died when City's Champs League ban was lifted and FFP was proven to be a farce.  The ESL would have made it significantly harder for City and PSG to gain advantage through financial doping, but at the expense of the clubs who didn't get the golden ticket invite.

It was the only way FSG were going to outspend the likes of West Ham, Villa, Everton etc.  They know Klopp can't produce miracles forever and have chosen a good time to sell up.
Offline QC

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2855 on: Today at 04:58:49 am »
Quote from: Heritage on Today at 12:19:50 am
This is so confused. You realize there are many possible solutions to sports washing - and one of the key problems we're facing from a football POV is that the sports washers are cheating to bypass existing rules to curb their projects? They are cheating, they would obviously continue cheating in an ESL structure.

No, the idea was to put regulation in the hands of the ESL group.
Offline Asam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2856 on: Today at 05:29:00 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 02:47:27 am
Best opportunity in years for fan / RAwK-led consortium to submit a bid to be fair. This chance wont come around for ages more.

Yeah. That's never happening
Offline Asam

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2857 on: Today at 05:30:53 am »
Quote from: JGLFC on Today at 04:08:01 am
Now imagine in some crazy scenario FSG somewhat even cared about what SOS/Fans thought about who is buying the club and say:

"We have 2 substantial offers from a Chinese buyer or an Arabic buy"

Which one would you choose ?

Do you think FSG honestly care about who they sell the club too ? I see them not caring at all and then the problems aren't theirs to worry about.

Additionally if it becomes a bidding war between X parties do you really think they'd turn down top dollar because our fans wouldn't be happy?

Nope, they don't give a fuck, its a money making vehicle for them, no sentimentality on their side at all
Offline fenre

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2858 on: Today at 05:42:38 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:31:29 am
I wake up this morning to hear people like the Ricketts and Gaddafi family are interested in buying the club. :-\ I'd rather us stick with FSG and risk falling further behind than have either of those as owners of LFC.

FSG is by no means perfect owners. However, they are part of the story of a club that went up and established itself as one of the best teams in the world again. But, more importantly, we know what FSG is. The unknown now is the worst. The chances of getting a good owner in, in today's environment, is not very likely. We can hope, but just take a look at the owners around. Not something to be positive about.

If we end up as a pet project to a business family, and they turn up to be like most of them, using us as a pure money generator, I will protest.

If we ending up as a sport washing project for a regime, I will protest in the start until I get told off by fellow fans with whataboutism. Then I will leave this club for good
Offline Passmaster Molby

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2859 on: Today at 05:48:34 am »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 04:31:29 am
I wake up this morning to hear people like the Ricketts and Gaddafi family are interested in buying the club. :-\ I'd rather us stick with FSG and risk falling further behind than have either of those as owners of LFC.

Scary thought we could end up with some horror show owning our club.

All these fans going wild with excitement because they think we will now spend millions on the likes of Bellingham when the new owners arrive completely forget the good work off the field the FSG have done for us the last 10 years. On the pitch they havent done badly for us either, bringing Klopp in, promoting Edwards to a sporting director role and expanding the wage budget to take us to the number one club in the world position and winning all the major trophies.

Their biggest crime is not having deep enough pockets to compete with sovereign states and now significant chunks of the fan base are gleefully happy to hound them out because they cant afford 100mill on a player. Well lets see if you are all happy with the new owners in the near future as many would seem to be happy to celebrate the signing of Bellingham whilst ignoring off field atrocities to justify it.

Money cant buy you love, just fucking remember that.
Offline Prof

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2860 on: Today at 05:59:27 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:48:34 am
Scary thought we could end up with some horror show owning our club.

All these fans going wild with excitement because they think we will now spend millions on the likes of Bellingham when the new owners arrive completely forget the good work off the field the FSG have done for us the last 10 years. On the pitch they havent done badly for us either, bringing Klopp in, promoting Edwards to a sporting director role and expanding the wage budget to take us to the number one club in the world position and winning all the major trophies.

Their biggest crime is not having deep enough pockets to compete with sovereign states and now significant chunks of the fan base are gleefully happy to hound them out because they cant afford 100mill on a player. Well lets see if you are all happy with the new owners in the near future as many would seem to be happy to celebrate the signing of Bellingham whilst ignoring off field atrocities to justify it.

Money cant buy you love, just fucking remember that.
Spot on!
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2861 on: Today at 06:46:19 am »
Quote from: johnathank on Today at 02:16:19 am
Andrea Agnelli cares about the spirit of fair competition?
Do you think we have a fair competiton right now?
Offline jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2862 on: Today at 06:47:42 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 05:48:34 am
Scary thought we could end up with some horror show owning our club.

All these fans going wild with excitement because they think we will now spend millions on the likes of Bellingham when the new owners arrive completely forget the good work off the field the FSG have done for us the last 10 years. On the pitch they havent done badly for us either, bringing Klopp in, promoting Edwards to a sporting director role and expanding the wage budget to take us to the number one club in the world position and winning all the major trophies.

Their biggest crime is not having deep enough pockets to compete with sovereign states and now significant chunks of the fan base are gleefully happy to hound them out because they cant afford 100mill on a player. Well lets see if you are all happy with the new owners in the near future as many would seem to be happy to celebrate the signing of Bellingham whilst ignoring off field atrocities to justify it.

Money cant buy you love, just fucking remember that.

Great post.  :wellin
Online thisyearisouryear

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2863 on: Today at 06:53:06 am »
Quote from: deanloco9 on Today at 01:11:17 am
India/Norway is the best case scenario potentially.

If it is a Middle Eastern owner then the best case scenario is maybe Dubai which I think a lot would welcome.

Saudi can fuck off though.

Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 02:25:22 am
Is there anyone from India linked to buying Liverpool?

Quote from: thisyearisouryear on Today at 03:33:18 am
India??!!

Who in India do you think might be interested in buying?

I had no clue too but saw this on Twitter just now - https://twitter.com/AYPrivateEye/status/1589613429433991168)

Although they have added an additional zero by mistake in his net worth I think :o

Ambani does own a couple of sports franchises already tbf.
Online AndyMuller

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2864 on: Today at 07:05:40 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 11:24:42 pm
I doubt we will get bought by sportswashers, but if we do, it'll make it easier for me to totally bin the game off.

This, basically.
Offline 67CherryRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2865 on: Today at 07:08:44 am »
There's always a small possibility that FSG have put this out there because they know the only interested parties will be the oil states / dubious types, the fans will then realise how good they've currently got it (twitter pricks aside) and then they'll continue on with their business.
Offline Egyptian36

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2866 on: Today at 07:13:10 am »


Red Bull please. They have experience running football clubs and can identify and develop good players.
Online JRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2867 on: Today at 07:17:40 am »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on Today at 07:08:44 am
There's always a small possibility that FSG have put this out there because they know the only interested parties will be the oil states / dubious types, the fans will then realise how good they've currently got it (twitter pricks aside) and then they'll continue on with their business.
Anything is possible of course, but I think the only way FSG stay on is if there are regulations on the way that would keep a reign on the cheating state-owned clubs, or the ESL was on the way.
As things stand, its only going to get more difficult for them to compete with the regimes and its unlikely our value will increase beyond what it is now.
Its the perfect time for them to sell.
Online Xanderzone

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2868 on: Today at 07:32:04 am »
I'd hate a sports washing regime, but I'd hate a leveraged buy out like Hicks and Gillett or the Glazers more. It would be a disaster if we go back to the days of the clubs fate being in the hands of the banks again.

In reality it's going to be one or the other isn't it. Don't think there's any Billy Billionaire from Toxteth who's a ST holder and voted labour his whole life out there.
Online redbyrdz

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2869 on: Today at 07:32:59 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 02:47:27 am
Best opportunity in years for fan / RAwK-led consortium to submit a bid to be fair. This chance wont come around for ages more.

Not with the club valued at 4bn. You could win the record US lottery jackpot of $1.9bn and not be able to buy the club outright.

I do think football clubs should be community-owned. But the way to get there is to start from scratch, forget buying off billionaires.



For comparison, £4bn is about 20x Liverpool City Council's budget. Just imagine what the money to buy a football club could fund, used in a different way.
Online Historical Fool

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2870 on: Today at 07:34:56 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 05:29:00 am
Yeah. That's never happening

You never know until you try. Maybe Mods can start a post on the mainboard seeking support within RAWK for this. Many RAWKites have made their fortune through Crypto and can afford to put aside a sum to contribute towards a share consortium that can buy out FSG.

If a fan group is in charge or even has a significant shareholding, they can set rules for the Club to follow. Like all ticket revenue gets sequestered and put into a pot for transfers only. They can fundraise as a collective, like twice a year, each shareholder of the ownership vehicle has to put in 10k - 20k for transfers, with these monies to be used for transfers only and for no other purpose, interest free and repaid on eventual sale of the collective to a third party. We can stipulate that this money has to be matched by FSG as a condition of investment through separate shareholders' agreements specifically for LFC only.

Just throwing out ideas to help with transfer kitty.
Online demain

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2871 on: Today at 07:39:33 am »
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 07:32:04 am
I'd hate a sports washing regime, but I'd hate a leveraged buy out like Hicks and Gillett or the Glazers more. It would be a disaster if we go back to the days of the clubs fate being in the hands of the banks again.

In one case, you'd still have a club, in the other the club as we know it ceases to exist. Manchester United, for all the Glazer's incompetence, essentially continues to retain that link to the community and global fanbase, it's still a football club. Manchester City, PSG, and Newcastle are a shell of the clubs that used to exist for a major part of their history and are now no more than propagandist mouthpieces for sovereign entities advancing a state's foreign policy mandates.
Online Fromola

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2872 on: Today at 07:42:28 am »
Quote from: harleydanger on Yesterday at 10:16:17 pm
Sorry but there is huge risk in this league. 7 doesnt go into 4 and youre taking on nation states. Stay out of the four continually and youre facing a continued decline in revenue, on top of that the cost of a ticket into ownership is in the multibillions. Huge risk.

It's the jeopardy FSG didn't like, ESL as planned would have took that away.
Online harleydanger

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #2873 on: Today at 07:44:30 am »
FSG are better than any other owners well get.
