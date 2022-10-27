They're are indeed an interesting corporation with an ethos and values promulgated by their founder that they attempt to instill from top to bottom.





A very interesting company.





That said, in my interactions I've never gotten the slightest inkling that they're interested in football in any way.



Wrong. Since about the mid-80s the Tata group were among the first people to attempt to modernise the rotten state of Indian football with Tata Football Academy in Jamshedpur. The modern Jamshedpur FC is an offshoot of the football academy. They are VERY invested in football. Their academies in North Eastern India are about the most progressive that I have seen in Asia.Not saying they are in the running to buy us out. Their sporting initiatives are mostly done through Tata Trusts- their social contribution wing. Believe me when I say that there are A LOT of LFC fans up and down the structure, but their mandate is to improve grassroots football or improving marginal communities and lives through sports.Id be very surprised if they are in the running, but I agree with those that say that a Tata ownership would be a dream. They are unique in the way they conduct themselves and their businesses.Ambani however is pretty much the opposite. Slimy as fuck and an oligarch and an enabler to the Hindu fascist regime under Modi. Sad news (for me at least) is that I can very well see Ambani in the running. He does seem to have an appetite for global approval and he is tight with the Tories. An Ambani ownership will give many of our fans some moral breathing space. Hed be like Roman but wealthier. If FSG are fucking then I fear that Roman but richer is about the best we can hope for.