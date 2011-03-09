I honestly cannot believe some posts on here. Luckily I was busy for the past couple of days and didn't pay attention to the FSG thread until just now. Realising how many (whether vocal on here or not) would probably be fine with LFC being owned by a murderous despotic state or individual and would cheer them on actually makes me feel sick. Such a development would be the last straw for me in saying goodbye to the corrupt mess of a system professional football already is these days. How anyone who says they love this sport and above all this club can be open to "give us the money regardless where it's coming from" is absolutely totally beyond me. How can and how dare you???
Thats your opinion and thats fine.
I personally have seen bits of what people said and not condoning actions of what people have done.
But what we have now isnt exactly innocent is it?
But Im not getting told Im in the wrong for being happy that somebody might take over and make us an even bigger force or atleast compete with other teams. If you have your morals then great but not everyone thinks the same.
Be truthful now. People you know (it could be mates, work or the boozer). How many would take the investment thats being speculated?
I know quite a few, actually not one person has said no because of morals. Again it might be different for everyone but nobody speaks for us all. And for context Im not a glory hunter, Im actually from Liverpool and the difference of peoples opinions online and the lads working on a shopfloor, couldnt be further apart.