LFC has a distinctive fan group and we've had success for decades, albeit with long periods of mediocrity thrown in. Our profile is very different to Man City, PSG, Newcastle. Sovereign Wealth Funds looking to burnish their credentials should look elsewhere. The ceiling of success achieved at Man City, PSG and (soon to be) Newcastle has already been met at Anfield. There is no upside in sports washing terms. We will not be grateful for success - we already expect it to a certain extent. Look at RAWK when we lose! We will not go along with an owner that clearly does not share the same value set as we have regardless of what the Twitterati may say.



For all the furore around here when we don't sign an elite player in the summer window, FSG's success came once they realised that they're best leaving the club to run itself and providing a stable foundation. Which is what they've done and they will reap the rewards if now cashing out. A similar structure would probably work best, but perhaps the game is already a bogie. Another FSG will struggle to compete and we as a fanbase will walk away if a sports washer comes to town. Maybe we should've enjoyed the last few golden years a bit more rather than arguing about draws with Leicester and Spurs and the like. Feels like the end of something.