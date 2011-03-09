« previous next »
LFC has a distinctive fan group and we've had success for decades, albeit with long periods of mediocrity thrown in. Our profile is very different to Man City, PSG, Newcastle. Sovereign Wealth Funds looking to burnish their credentials should look elsewhere. The ceiling of success achieved at Man City, PSG and (soon to be) Newcastle has already been met at Anfield. There is no upside in sports washing terms. We will not be grateful for success - we already expect it to a certain extent. Look at RAWK when we lose! We will not go along with an owner that clearly does not share the same value set as we have regardless of what the Twitterati may say.

For all the furore around here when we don't sign an elite player in the summer window, FSG's success came once they realised that they're best leaving the club to run itself and providing a stable foundation. Which is what they've done and they will reap the rewards if now cashing out. A similar structure would probably work best, but perhaps the game is already a bogie. Another FSG will struggle to compete and we as a fanbase will walk away if a sports washer comes to town. Maybe we should've enjoyed the last few golden years a bit more rather than arguing about draws with Leicester and Spurs and the like. Feels like the end of something.
I wish I'd never mentioned Bill Gates. His fan club appears to be in here.


Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk. Absolute scoundrels. The pair of them.
Unless there is a deal with a consortium pretty close but they are haggling over the valuation. Leaking may be a way of bumping up the price a bit.

If there was, banks wouldn't be asked to find a buyer. No, there isn't a known buyer here yet. GS and JPM will look through their books and start to attract buyers or help put together consortia if one does not already exist. That's typically how a sales process in this context works.
On the speculation, it seems the British media are not committing on the 'LFC for sale' line, instead mentioning that FSG are not wanting to sell a major stake, yet the US media seem to be completely sure 'LFC is for sale'. Will find out soon I suppose.
Agreed.

On the speculation, it seems the British media are not committing on the 'LFC for sale' line, instead mentioning that FSG are not wanting to sell a major stake, yet the US media seem to be completely sure 'LFC is for sale'. Will find out soon I suppose.

Ornstein had gone full in on FSG wanting to sell.
But what about Covid and chemtrails?
Ooooh yes, mass surveillance and tracking via the vaccines
The superleague would have restricted the advantage of the state owned clubs.

Good luck with that Al.

When UEFA tried to punish City internal leaked emails showed the lengths City was prepared to go to. 

Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years,

UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.

If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.

There is no way that the ESL would be able to hold City to account. The only way to get a level playing field would be an ESL with no nation states.
That info must be out of date, i'm afraid the only billionaires left in the world are FSG or oil states.

Ornstein had gone full in on FSG wanting to sell.

Early stages of exploring the idea according to most outlets. It does look as if they reckon the investment has topped out though.
You only need to look at City's pathetic attempts at celebrating winning the league to know that buying trophies is meaningless.


That's because they're a plastic club with shit fans.
I would like to formally retract all my previous comments about oil money, corruption sportswashing and human rights.

I, for one, welcome our future brutal, murderous overlords.
I would say 'decent' billionaires are few and far between that would want to throw hundreds of millions at a football club after spending billions to buy it. Unless a massively rich 'decent' LFC fan

Its not just being decent. Its not just having the money to buy the club. They need to actually have a clue what theyre doing. Its worth noting that there are already plenty of billionaire owners of Premier League clubs. John Henry is only the 13th richest. FSG have built a complete operation that could disintegrate without the right people at the top.

In twenty years time and Man City have beaten Newcastle in the Premier League playoff game staged in an empty stadium in Qatar, people will look back at what FSG did at Liverpool and think what might have been. Clubs living within their means. Spending the revenue they earned on players and wages.
Anyone buying Liverpool will not be doing it to get a return on the P/L statement for sure. 😁
Ambani is a leading business house with the Reliance brand and diversified industry from O&G, Pharma to textiles. If he is in it he will look for brand recognition globally. Premier league is big and growing in India. Merchandise and clubs have a following but nothing compared in cricket by numbers. Whats important is the market for premier league is the high middle class in India with an estimated reach of 60m people. That segment has capacity to spend on par with europe easily. So if you look at global numbers, India is a potential growth market. There are 4-5 equivalent business houses financially, Adani and Tata (LR and Jaguar owners) may be interested as they are expanding globally.

My take is if a global businessman or a family buys Liverpool it would be for Brand value and global reach. More likely it will be a state backed acquisition. Also, current timing alongside the war and balance of world power may tempt a few states to use clubs as brands for their state. The forbes list does not really reflect the actual money in private hands. Hence GS and MS are in picture. Wealth is there in many forms, businesses can acquire as well if they are state backed. Ambani has a leveraged business but backed by banks massively and links to government. So someone like Adani or an ambani would effectively be something similar. Tata if they acquire would be good as they are a well respected and trusted name. I just dont see a business case for any group to acquire Liverpool in a leveraged buyout. Given global situation its not likely. The swiftness of the deal also indicates that its state backed. State owners want statement acquisition before big conferences. Look out for buyer from BRICS block (including those planning to join) or from kuwait, bahrain, brunei sort of nations. My personal take.
.  Thanks. You can get Brand Value a lot cheaper by Shirt or Stadium sponsorship surely ? Tata would be interesting - came across them when they wanted leverage to grow the Taj Group outside of India. Very well run company. Ambani would be an interesting owner. You are probbaly right it will be a State promoting itself. Interesting times.
Early stages of exploring the idea according to most outlets. It does look as if they reckon the investment has topped out though.

Yeah, I don't think we'll get the investment. It'll be a sale or nothing, in my opinion.
to be honest mate Im not assed about any of the politics. There all corrupt, horrible bastards. But I dont see why it cant be attempted, its better than nothing at all.

However, I am assed about football. If somebody wants to pump in £££ for us to win stuff, not just me but loads will be happy.
I honestly cannot believe some posts on here. Luckily I was busy for the past couple of days and didn't pay attention to the FSG thread until just now. Realising how many (whether vocal on here or not) would probably be fine with LFC being owned by a murderous despotic state or individual and would cheer them on actually makes me feel sick. Such a development would be the last straw for me in saying goodbye to the corrupt mess of a system professional football already is these days. How anyone who says they love this sport and above all this club can be open to "give us the money regardless where it's coming from" is absolutely totally beyond me. How can and how dare you???
If there was, banks wouldn't be asked to find a buyer. No, there isn't a known buyer here yet. GS and JPM will look through their books and start to attract buyers or help put together consortia if one does not already exist. That's typically how a sales process in this context works.

It depends. If there is already a buyer but they are unwilling to meet FSG's valuation then threatening to hold an open sales process might be all the encouragement they need.
I heard he was the one who pushed hard to add clippy to word.
Good luck with that Al.

When UEFA tried to punish City internal leaked emails showed the lengths City was prepared to go to. 

Khaldoon said he would rather spend 30 million on the 50 best lawyers in the world to sue them for the next 10 years,

UEFA doesnt respond to anything other than aggression and a lawsuit against auditor PriceWaterhouseCoopers could destroy the entire organization within weeks.

If PWC was under threat, you could then imagine them suing UEFA for damages and, if they collapsed, all their creditors suing UEFA too, Cliff wrote.

There is no way that the ESL would be able to hold City to account. The only way to get a level playing field would be an ESL with no nation states.


Not if they had signed up under the rules of the new competition.
Its not just being decent. Its not just having the money to buy the club. They need to actually have a clue what theyre doing. Its worth noting that there are already plenty of billionaire owners of Premier League clubs. John Henry is only the 13th richest. FSG have built a complete operation that could disintegrate without the right people at the top.

In twenty years time and Man City have beaten Newcastle in the Premier League playoff game staged in an empty stadium in Qatar, people will look back at what FSG did at Liverpool and think what might have been. Clubs living within their means. Spending the revenue they earned on players and wages.

Good point. FSG are probably the best of the lot but the consortium that runs the Golden State Warriors seems to be a pretty well run organisation as well. If we need to be sold, I'd rather we saw someone like that who understands how to run a sports business come in.
Early stages of exploring the idea according to most outlets. It does look as if they reckon the investment has topped out though.

Or have they just harvested the low-hanging fruit and are unwilling to take the next step? They are a very risk-averse group.
The superleague would have restricted the advantage of the state owned clubs.
Yes (theoretically), by increasing our cut of the pie at the expense of the rest of the European football ladder - all the while actively aiding Abu Dhabi's sports-washing interests, and giving them rule-writing powers.

As I said, I don't think it passes the sniff test as the primary and most clear motivator for FSG looking to sell now.
A suspicious lack of mention for Mark Zuckerberg here.

All matches to be played in the Metaverse.
Not if they had signed up under the rules of the new competition.

When you have that much money then rules simply don't matter. They broke FFP rules but just threatened to bankrupt UEFA and destroy PriceWaterhouseCoopers.
The new owner wouldn't need to invest in a new training facility as we've already got a new one and have upgraded the stadium over recent years. That's attractive to numerous buyers.
I honestly cannot believe some posts on here. Luckily I was busy for the past couple of days and didn't pay attention to the FSG thread until just now. Realising how many (whether vocal on here or not) would probably be fine with LFC being owned by a murderous despotic state or individual and would cheer them on actually makes me feel sick. Such a development would be the last straw for me in saying goodbye to the corrupt mess of a system professional football already is these days. How anyone who says they love this sport and above all this club can be open to "give us the money regardless where it's coming from" is absolutely totally beyond me. How can and how dare you???
Thats your opinion and thats fine.

I personally have seen bits of what people said and not condoning actions of what people have done.
But what we have now isnt exactly innocent is it?

But Im not getting told Im in the wrong for being happy that somebody might take over and make us an even bigger force or atleast compete with other teams. If you have your morals then great but not everyone thinks the same.

Be truthful now. People you know (it could be mates, work or the boozer). How many would take the investment thats being speculated?

I know quite a few, actually not one person has said no because of morals. Again it might be different for everyone but nobody speaks for us all. And for context Im not a glory hunter, Im actually from Liverpool and the difference of peoples opinions online and the lads working on a shopfloor, couldnt be further apart.
.  Thanks. You can get Brand Value a lot cheaper by Shirt or Stadium sponsorship surely ? Tata would be interesting - came across them when they wanted leverage to grow the Taj Group outside of India. Very well run company. Ambani would be an interesting owner. You are probbaly right it will be a State promoting itself. Interesting times.
They're are indeed an interesting corporation with an ethos and values promulgated by their founder that they attempt to instill from top to bottom.


A very interesting company.


That said, in my interactions I've never gotten the slightest inkling that they're interested in football in any way.
I honestly cannot believe some posts on here. Luckily I was busy for the past couple of days and didn't pay attention to the FSG thread until just now. Realising how many (whether vocal on here or not) would probably be fine with LFC being owned by a murderous despotic state or individual and would cheer them on actually makes me feel sick. Such a development would be the last straw for me in saying goodbye to the corrupt mess of a system professional football already is these days. How anyone who says they love this sport and above all this club can be open to "give us the money regardless where it's coming from" is absolutely totally beyond me. How can and how dare you???
I dont think many have said they would be in favour of being sportswashed, and of the ones that have I suspect a lot of them are fans of other clubs.

There is the issue of it becoming increasingly unlikely we will be able to compete with the regimes over the coming years unless we have a similar level of investment. So either way, the game is in a sorry old state and some people may see it as cant beat em so join em.
That's because they're a plastic club with shit fans.

They used to be like Everton, bitter about Man Utd before 2008. I find their fanbase weird in all honestly, like they hardly noticed they played in league 1 once.
The new owner wouldn't need to invest in a new training facility as we've already got a new one and have upgraded the stadium over recent years. That's attractive to numerous buyers.

I sense your excitement growing Samie.
I love how everyone is picking their perfect owner when the reality is we will get all number of crack pots telling media outlets how they can afford us. Its going to be horrid.
