Let's not kid ourselves here, FSG were probably always going to sell us when the time was right. It doesn't matter who takes over there'll be people who'll complain about their credentials, from inside, & outside, the club. FSG have done an incredible job - look what we've won over the past few years - but it's painfully obvious that something needs to change if we're to continue challenging for the big trophies. & if it's losing the moral high ground that some fans are worried about, then we've owned that lock, stock, & barrel ever since we ruled European football by not having to spend ridiculous amounts of money on success. Something that the oil clubs can't brag about. It's sad that it's come to this, but we didn't start the fire.