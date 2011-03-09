« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43] 44   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 41264 times)

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1680 on: Today at 02:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:23:57 pm
The statement says they arent fully for sale.

Where does it say that?
Logged

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,318
  • Save us Fowler
    • https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRWXDiGCbx4uiUtgR63gKQw
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1681 on: Today at 02:25:04 pm »
Oh, god, Al's found the thread.

Shut it down, the roundabout's open, it's time to go round in circles.
Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,683
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1682 on: Today at 02:25:05 pm »
Logged
#JFT97

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1683 on: Today at 02:25:18 pm »
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 01:39:57 pm
Musk is a right wing asshole fuck him.

I doubt any of our owners have ever been anything less than right of centre. Our founder was a Tory politician.

I couldnt care less to be honest. There is nothing wrong with being conservative m. Being a blood-soaked, corrupt despot is another matter entirely.

If we get bought by a Middle Eastern state then thats me done. The club will be dead then.

It probably is going to be some hedge-fund type consortium so we may as well get used to the idea now.
Logged

Offline Trump's tiny tiny hands

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,243
  • Building steam with a grain of salt
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1684 on: Today at 02:25:40 pm »
So the very best we could hope for is United supporting Jim Ratcliffe, venture capitalists or another bunch of American owners all leveraged to the eyeballs to complete the deal?
Logged

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century this girl does two together
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,991
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1685 on: Today at 02:25:43 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:14:07 pm
I mean almost nothing has changed.

Maybe they are a little more proactive in seeking it now, but otherwise its pretty much been their position for  7 or 8 years.

People love to over react dont they?

Nah, think this is a no smoke without a fire situation, and a partial or full takeover is being negotiated. Also think Klopp/the team knew since the start of the season, and it's the reason for the dross we're serving up on the pitch. I've been wondering what was going on, not buying the suddenly aged squad idea, a big distraction like this would explain a lot.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,305
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1686 on: Today at 02:25:45 pm »
Locked for a bit. If some one has a source other than Ornstein well re open.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,594
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1687 on: Today at 02:25:49 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 02:24:40 pm
Imagine our new owners executed 80 people because they felt like it - would Mbappe make up for that?

Before or after he scores a hattrick against the Bitters?
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,305
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1688 on: Today at 02:33:31 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:25:01 pm
Where does it say that?

From the Mirror:

A statement from Fenway Sports Group however refused to state that the Premier League club, as a whole, is on the market.
It reads: There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Groups ownership in Liverpool.

FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.

Thats it. Thats the story.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,305
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1689 on: Today at 02:40:33 pm »
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 pm
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
    • @hartejack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1690 on: Today at 02:43:48 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:22:20 pm
Can they afjord us?

Outstanding.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,911
  • Believer
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1691 on: Today at 02:44:22 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.

Agreed mate. People with short memories.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,090
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1692 on: Today at 02:44:29 pm »
How on earth can any self-respecting murderous tyrant think that we will sportswash their image. If they can't figure out what half the flags and banners will be saying, plus people holding up life-size photos of murder victims and political prisoners, "AND IT'S LIVE". It really will be the most counterproductive move they could make.
Logged
I admit fully that my judgment was probably coloured by my tendency to be too honourable

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,714
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1693 on: Today at 02:45:15 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.

Just sticky that and lock it again.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
  • blazed
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1694 on: Today at 02:45:47 pm »
People are ok with Saudi type owners, as long as we buy fucking Mbappe.

Fuck me, when did we turn into ethically and morally bankrupt cretins?
Logged
Phuk yoo

Online JRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,536
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1695 on: Today at 02:46:14 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.
There is no question they are the best owners weve had in a very long time.
Unfortunately, the game has changed with countries like Abu Dhabi , Qatar and Saudi becoming involved.
Maybe FSG feel they can no longer compete. Certainly signing inexperienced, low level or crocked deadline day loan signings is not a way to compete.
Logged

Online tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,806
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1696 on: Today at 02:46:21 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 02:44:29 pm
How on earth can any self-respecting murderous tyrant think that we will sportswash their image. If they can't figure out what half the flags and banners will be saying, plus people holding up life-size photos of murder victims and political prisoners, "AND IT'S LIVE". It really will be the most counterproductive move they could make.

Seriously, the sports washing train has left the station for us.  After H&G it would've worked because we were so down as a fanbase, but not now, and certainly not with this manager.

Would be very surprised if we get sports washed.  We would kick up an almighty stink about it.
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Online Aldo1988

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 168
  • Superduperfan & Whopper
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 02:46:28 pm »
£4 billion?!  Who the hell is going to buy us for £4 billion and spend another billion to fund our shiny new toys?
Logged
"You know those presents he got, baby Jesus. Were they for Christmas or his birthday?"

Online Chakan

  • Chaka Chaka.....is in love with Aristotle but only for votes. The proud owner of some very private piles and an inflatable harem!
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 85,659
  • Internet Terrorist lvl VI
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1698 on: Today at 02:46:43 pm »
Quote from: KevLFC on Today at 02:22:42 pm
True I wouldn't be happy with a sportswasher but give up on football? That would be too hard. Imagine if we signed Mbappe and you didn't care or won the league and avoiding it.

Do you know why no one gives a flying fuck if City win anything, it's because all their success is built off the back of cheating. That's what Liverpool would become, another club cheating their way to meaningless trophies, and that's literally the lesser of things happening with their owners.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,554
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1699 on: Today at 02:46:59 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.

Says they expect 4 billion for us, given Chelsea got 2.5. That narrows down the potential list then ugh
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,243
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1700 on: Today at 02:47:11 pm »
Oh dear :/
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,108
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1701 on: Today at 02:47:38 pm »
Beginning of the end for Henry and FSG I think even though they say they want an investor along with them to help them.
Logged

Online Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,966
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1702 on: Today at 02:47:42 pm »
Wonder if they know theres someone out there shopping around with a few billion for a club and long term there is an ever decreasing chance of competing with these state owned clubs and just want out..
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1703 on: Today at 02:47:58 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:33:31 pm
From the Mirror:

A statement from Fenway Sports Group however refused to state that the Premier League club, as a whole, is on the market.
It reads: There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Groups ownership in Liverpool.

FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch.

Thats it. Thats the story.

Not really seeing that as a not for sale statement but perhaps you're right. There's crazy speculation so if it is the case I'd imagine they'll clarify it later and set the record straight that we aren't for sale as this going on for months when we aren't even for sale wouldn't be helpful.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,108
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1704 on: Today at 02:48:32 pm »
Kuwait and Bahrain have been looking to invest in a club.  :-X
Logged

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1705 on: Today at 02:49:38 pm »
What the freak is everyone pissing their pants about? 

There's absolutely not a prayer an oil state buys us as we're not the right profile for their PR to work on. 

We're too successful, too high profile, we'd be too expensive and most importantly we'd never allow it in terms of giving them an easy life.

They'd be hounded out with their tails firmly between their legs.
Logged

Online KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,857
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1706 on: Today at 02:50:14 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:46:28 pm
£4 billion?!  Who the hell is going to buy us for £4 billion and spend another billion to fund our shiny new toys?

Probably someone who is quite repugnant. At best.
Logged
"Nobody knows anything..." William Goldman.

Online "21C or 70F?" SchizoidWeatherMan!

  • Me, I'm Touchy.....which is why I am so fond of a happy ending ;)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
  • blazed
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1707 on: Today at 02:50:40 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 02:48:32 pm
Kuwait and Bahrain have been looking to invest in a club.  :-X

They can fuck right off.

Logged
Phuk yoo

Online Caston

  • Castoff, Knitone, Purlone
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,133
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1708 on: Today at 02:51:52 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 02:49:38 pm
What the freak is everyone pissing their pants about? 

There's absolutely not a prayer an oil state buys us as we're not the right profile for their PR to work on. 

We're too successful, too high profile, we'd be too expensive and most importantly we'd never allow it in terms of giving them an easy life.

They'd be hounded out with their tails firmly between their legs.

Agreed.
Logged

Online Lynndenberries

  • Not iste björksmak
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,410
  • Sun don't shine in the shade
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1709 on: Today at 02:53:01 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 02:46:43 pm
Do you know why no one gives a flying fuck if City win anything, it's because all their success is built off the back of cheating. That's what Liverpool would become, another club cheating their way to meaningless trophies, and that's literally the lesser of things happening with their owners.
This sums it up for me. The last 5-6 years have been incredible as a fan, but watching us improve as a team and transform from a fringe Europe team to a competitor due to Klopp, smart recruitment, and defying the odds was one of my favorite parts of the journey. We had no right to compete against City considering their financial advantage. Being bought by a sportswashers would ruin all of that. Everything defaults to well just spend another £150m to fix the issue. Theres no fun or pride in that.
Logged
I love mankind; it's people I can't stand.

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,164
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1710 on: Today at 02:53:02 pm »
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 02:47:58 pm
Not really seeing that as a not for sale statement but perhaps you're right. There's crazy speculation so if it is the case I'd imagine they'll clarify it later and set the record straight that we aren't for sale as this going on for months when we aren't even for sale wouldn't be helpful.

it would be daft to say we're fully for sale because if they don't get what they're asking for/what they deem the 'right' amount to walk away then they won't sell. If they said 'we're up for sale' and in 12 months time nothing has happened becuase the right bid hasn't materialized they'd look weak/stupid in future negotiations. That statement is exactly the 'safe' sort of thing FSG have done throughout their tenure to hedge their bets. Under promise and over deliver was the phrase in one of their earliest statements about the club.

I don't really know how or why anyone thinks anything other than we are currently for sale to the right bidder. And whilst, yes, that's always true of any asset the appointment of Morgan Stanley etc. to oversee this suggests it's very serious. This isn't Ornstein looking for clicks, he could get just as many if not more via some meaningless waffle about jude bellingham's cousin saying he's anfield bound or something. We are in a holding pattern towards a potential sale. Maybe it won't go through and we'll remain with FSG, but the mood music is vastly different here and it's a significant day.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online lamonti

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,812
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1711 on: Today at 02:53:14 pm »
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 02:25:43 pm
Nah, think this is a no smoke without a fire situation, and a partial or full takeover is being negotiated. Also think Klopp/the team knew since the start of the season, and it's the reason for the dross we're serving up on the pitch. I've been wondering what was going on, not buying the suddenly aged squad idea, a big distraction like this would explain a lot.

Absolutely zero connection between the dross we're serving up and your imagined half-negotiated takeover.

The big distraction is the World Cup quite obviously.
Logged

Online royhendo

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 252,642
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1712 on: Today at 02:53:48 pm »
It's a real moment to reflect on how lucky we've been with these owners. There's no financial distress if they should decide to sell up, and so it's wholly in their hands - we can make statements and wring our hands but there's a real limit to what influence we can exert.

Be careful what you wish for is all I'd say.
Logged
"Word of the day is 'philodox' (17th century): one who is in love with their own opinion, and who consequently believes that everyone else should share it."  @susie_dent on twitter - https://twitter.com/susie_dent/status/1419683653844668422

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,108
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 02:54:05 pm »
https://www.ft.com/content/a131793d-028d-4aa8-9da3-acb50967ddfa

Quote
Fenway Sports Group is in the early stages of exploring a sale for Liverpool FC, people familiar with the matter said, making the English Premier League side the latest prestige sports asset to come on the market.

Boston-based FSG is being advised by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley after it was approached by at least one potential buyer, according to two of the people.

In a statement, FSG said it frequently received interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

News of the potential sale was earlier reported by The Athletic.

FSGs decision to explore a Liverpool sale comes months after Chelsea FC was sold by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to a consortium led by US financier Todd Boehly for £2.5bn.

During the sale process Chelsea received more than 200 bids, highlighting the strong appetite for Premier League teams. In addition to Boehly, Chelsea received serious bids from private equity tycoon Josh Harris and another from British industrialist Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Since FSG acquired the club in 2010, Liverpool have won both a Champions League and Premier League trophy and is valued by Forbes at $4.45bn. FSG is the parent company for Liverpool, baseballs Boston Red Sox and hockeys Pittsburgh Penguins, one of the more prolific dealmaking sports empires in the US. It is controlled by John Henry, a self-made billionaire in commodities trading, who has been a reticent public figure.
Logged

Online Bend It Like Aurelio

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,569
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 02:54:34 pm »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 02:25:18 pm
I doubt any of our owners have ever been anything less than right of centre. Our founder was a Tory politician.

I couldnt care less to be honest. There is nothing wrong with being conservative m. Being a blood-soaked, corrupt despot is another matter entirely.

If we get bought by a Middle Eastern state then thats me done. The club will be dead then.

It probably is going to be some hedge-fund type consortium so we may as well get used to the idea now.


Henry and Werner are known donors of the Democratic Party, and are supporters of many liberal causes, but there are also Republican donors in the ownership structure of FSG.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,554
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 02:56:05 pm »
Didn't they draw up a legally binding club charter which mentioned fan involvement with regards to future ESL plans?

Maybe there's something mentioned in there about the sale of the club
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 02:56:11 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.

Perfect summary of how I feel too.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,637
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 02:56:30 pm »
Quote from: Aldo1988 on Today at 02:46:28 pm
£4 billion?!  Who the hell is going to buy us for £4 billion and spend another billion to fund our shiny new toys?

Chelsea were £2.5bn + £1.75bn on money being made available for training, ground, players and new stadium etc.

FSG's argument here will be they've already done the stadium expansion.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online sminp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 02:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.

This. It all makes me very nervous. We might end up with good owners who increase our net spending but there is a very significant risk that we end up with worse owners. FSG have presided over the most successful period in my lifetime as well as expanding the stadium and building the new training ground. There arent many owners out there who have done more for a club.
Logged
My Betfair referal code for anyone who wants it: R6K4MTAQM (You get a £25 free bet)

"Liverpool are magic, Everton are tragic."
"It was like playing in a foreign country." Ian Rush on his time with Juventus in Italy
"Don't worry Alan. At least you'll be able to play close to a great team!" Bill Shankly to A

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 63,006
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 02:57:37 pm »
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 02:40:33 pm
Ok. Possible additional sources through ESPN.

https://www.espn.co.uk/football/liverpool-engliverpool/story/4794886/liverpool-owners-fsg-open-to-putting-club-up-for-sale-sources

Unlocked.

I have to say seeing some of the posts in here Im about done with modern football. Best owners weve had in years, whove brought us success against the odds and theres bellends in here wanking over getting rid of them.

Crack on.

Say nothing of individuals wanting state ownerships as well, its all depressing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 38 39 40 41 42 [43] 44   Go Up
« previous next »
 