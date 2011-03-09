Not really seeing that as a not for sale statement but perhaps you're right. There's crazy speculation so if it is the case I'd imagine they'll clarify it later and set the record straight that we aren't for sale as this going on for months when we aren't even for sale wouldn't be helpful.



it would be daft to say we're fully for sale because if they don't get what they're asking for/what they deem the 'right' amount to walk away then they won't sell. If they said 'we're up for sale' and in 12 months time nothing has happened becuase the right bid hasn't materialized they'd look weak/stupid in future negotiations. That statement is exactly the 'safe' sort of thing FSG have done throughout their tenure to hedge their bets. Under promise and over deliver was the phrase in one of their earliest statements about the club.I don't really know how or why anyone thinks anything other than we are currently for sale to the right bidder. And whilst, yes, that's always true of any asset the appointment of Morgan Stanley etc. to oversee this suggests it's very serious. This isn't Ornstein looking for clicks, he could get just as many if not more via some meaningless waffle about jude bellingham's cousin saying he's anfield bound or something. We are in a holding pattern towards a potential sale. Maybe it won't go through and we'll remain with FSG, but the mood music is vastly different here and it's a significant day.