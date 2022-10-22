Klopp needs to get ruthless. Even names like Joe Gomez or Firmino are in the frame for this. You refresh the place, you bring new enthusiasm in as well.



Getting into specific individuals is always likely to end in disagreement (and it's not a transfer thread), but if we're looking at who we need to sell, I wouldn't be starting with either defence or attack - both areas where the age balance is generally okay - or with any player under 26 years old. We need to get younger, and we need new midfielders. The obvious place to start offloading/selling is therefore ageing midfielders.Obviously Ox and Keita are almost certainly leaving in the summer (as may Firmino, as it stands); Milner should be too (that's £20m a year in wages, even if we don't manage to sell one of them in January). That would still leave us with three midfielders aged 30 or over, two of them the subject of constant discussion of their decline, the other with questionable availability. Our next oldest midfielders are Curtis Jones - and some fans want to sell him - and Harvey Elliott, who may or may not end up being a midfielder in the long term.Could be argued both ways; if a slower-paced league club offered reasonable cash for Fabinho I'd be sorely tempted; but that's just another midfielder we need to replace. Don't think we should be adding Gomez, Jones etc to the list just yet though, as needing to buy 7-8+ players in a single window is unrealistic.