Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 31230 times)

Offline lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1160 on: Today at 10:59:19 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:57:23 am
I think what may make it difficult for the owners is the size of the squad. In an ideal world, I would want us to really front load our spending over the next two windows, so a really big investment in 4-6 players. That would give Klopp enough time within his contract to start bedding the side in and stay with that side for a couple of years.

However, if we did that our squad would be absolutely massive. If you factor in that we end up in the Europa, or even no European football, then its tough going in terms of cost.

Thats why I think even the owners would need to be thrown a bit of toffee and we need to give a real go of getting rid of a load of players within the squad.

Klopp needs to get ruthless. Even names like Joe Gomez or Firmino are in the frame for this. You refresh the place, you bring new enthusiasm in as well.
Online redmark

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1161 on: Today at 11:03:21 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 10:53:40 am
Thats a massive simplification though

If LFC being relegated  we should expect going out of business ?

Cant sell the new stands  massive contract obligations  not too much value in offloading players and massive drop in revenues 
Of course it's a massive simplification.

But if a club like Liverpool was relegated, the value in offloading players would be their wages. Nobody is spending £300m+ on wages in the Championship.
Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1162 on: Today at 11:07:22 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:59:19 am
Klopp needs to get ruthless. Even names like Joe Gomez or Firmino are in the frame for this. You refresh the place, you bring new enthusiasm in as well.

I mean, there should be no circumstance that we extend Firmino's contract which expires this summer. He absolutely needs to be allowed to go.

Gomez would be an option but with Matip and Virgil at the club, we can't really let players like Gomez go. We do need another defender in my opinion.
Offline lionel_messias

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1163 on: Today at 11:12:47 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:07:22 am
I mean, there should be no circumstance that we extend Firmino's contract which expires this summer. He absolutely needs to be allowed to go.

Gomez would be an option but with Matip and Virgil at the club, we can't really let players like Gomez go. We do need another defender in my opinion.

Entirely depends on whether we view Gomez as a starter for us. He certainly needs to start for someone for his career but whether he's truly good enough must be up in the air. I'm hoping Konate comes back strong and stays in for the rest of the season.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1164 on: Today at 11:15:41 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:03:21 am
Of course it's a massive simplification.

But if a club like Liverpool was relegated, the value in offloading players would be their wages. Nobody is spending £300m+ on wages in the Championship.

So we avoid bankruptcy and become self-sufficient by simply offloading players/wages, and wouldn't call for loans or capital injections. sounds plausible..
Online redmark

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1165 on: Today at 11:17:32 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:59:19 am
Klopp needs to get ruthless. Even names like Joe Gomez or Firmino are in the frame for this. You refresh the place, you bring new enthusiasm in as well.
Getting into specific individuals is always likely to end in disagreement (and it's not a transfer thread), but if we're looking at who we need to sell, I wouldn't be starting with either defence or attack - both areas where the age balance is generally okay - or with any player under 26 years old. We need to get younger, and we need new midfielders. The obvious place to start offloading/selling is therefore ageing midfielders.

Obviously Ox and Keita are almost certainly leaving in the summer (as may Firmino, as it stands); Milner should be too (that's £20m a year in wages, even if we don't manage to sell one of them in January). That would still leave us with three midfielders aged 30 or over, two of them the subject of constant discussion of their decline, the other with questionable availability. Our next oldest midfielders are Curtis Jones - and some fans want to sell him - and Harvey Elliott, who may or may not end up being a midfielder in the long term.

Could be argued both ways; if a slower-paced league club offered reasonable cash for Fabinho I'd be sorely tempted; but that's just another midfielder we need to replace. Don't think we should be adding Gomez, Jones etc to the list just yet though, as needing to buy 7-8+ players in a single window is unrealistic.

Offline killer-heels

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1166 on: Today at 11:19:51 am »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:17:32 am
Getting into specific individuals is always likely to end in disagreement (and it's not a transfer thread), but if we're looking at who we need to sell, I wouldn't be starting with either defence or attack - both areas where the age balance is generally okay - or with any player under 26 years old. We need to get younger, and we need new midfielders. The obvious place to start offloading/selling is therefore ageing midfielders.

Obviously Ox and Keita are almost certainly leaving in the summer (as may Firmino, as it stands); Milner should be too (that's £20m a year in wages, even if we don't manage to sell one of them in January). That would still leave us with three midfielders aged 30 or over, two of them the subject of constant discussion of their decline, the other with questionable availability. Our next oldest midfielders are Curtis Jones - and some fans want to sell him - and Harvey Elliott, who may or may not end up being a midfielder in the long term.

Could be argued both ways; if a slower-paced league club offered reasonable cash for Fabinho I'd be sorely tempted; but that's just another midfielder we need to replace. Don't think we should be adding Gomez, Jones etc to the list just yet though, as needing to buy 7-8+ players in a single window is unrealistic.



Think we have found ourselves in a bit of a bad situation that no matter what we do, we have a midfield group of five from day one that includes Henderson, Fabinho, Jones, Elliott and Thiago, all with their own individual challenges. In terms of being ruthless, we may need to hack away into them 5.
Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1167 on: Today at 11:22:24 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:07:22 am
I mean, there should be no circumstance that we extend Firmino's contract which expires this summer. He absolutely needs to be allowed to go.

Gomez would be an option but with Matip and Virgil at the club, we can't really let players like Gomez go. We do need another defender in my opinion.

Why....? He's not getting in anyone's way in terms of youngsters coming through, no reason he can't adapt his game to become more of a striker than a false 10. It doesn't sound like he will do but it wouldn't be a disgrace if he does. We're not relying on him, or won't be.
Online redmark

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1168 on: Today at 11:25:55 am »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 11:15:41 am
So we avoid bankruptcy and become self-sufficient by simply offloading players/wages, and wouldn't call for loans or capital injections. sounds plausible..
Yes, big clubs getting relegated is an absolute nightmare and several of them have been dangerously close to bankruptcy and some have taken a long time to get back to being profitable and into the PL, or still haven't. We're not getting relegated, though.
Online jillc

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1169 on: Today at 11:28:07 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 10:59:19 am
Klopp needs to get ruthless. Even names like Joe Gomez or Firmino are in the frame for this. You refresh the place, you bring new enthusiasm in as well.

It's at moments like this that I am relieved our fans are not the manager.  ???
Online Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #1170 on: Today at 11:29:06 am »
People really overestimate our squad size

Players leaving for free

Firmino
Ox
Milner
Keita

That leaves in midfield

Hendo 32 nearly 33
Thiago 31 nearly 32
Curtis Jones (squad member at best)
Elliott one for the future
Carvalho one for the future
Fabinho 29

Forwards
Diaz
Salah
Nunez
Jota

Defenders

Matip 31
Van Dijk 31
Gomez 25
Konate 23
Trent 24
Robertson 28
Tsimikas 26
Ramsey one for the future

Obviously there are still youth players but that is by no means a big squad or at least wont be.  That squad is paper thin, and that midfield selection is an absolute joke.
