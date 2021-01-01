Lots of little sly digs on here lately by the FSG fans about the net spend winning league, look FSG are a $10 billion dollar company, you would like to think if one part of the company was struggling they would put a little money in to help that part, thats what pretty much every other owner does, now if they dont or are unwilling to invest or inject anything to help at a time when its obviously and you would need to be blind not to do it then thats not good enough. Daniel levy is the tightest bastard in football but even spurs invested when they needed to the same as all other teams, now if FSG are basically saying the initial investment £300 is everything and no matter what happens you wont get a penny I think thats shit, its lovely having a £300mil investment thats now worth £4bil but hey we wont spend or invest another penny if they need it and lets be honest thats the crux of this, well this time its not going to work, for every year we are not in The champions league its £100mil hit the first of which looks like being next year and if they are always unwilling to invest which seems there way it could be a while before we get back because our competitors will spend and get stronger. Are you really happy having owners that have basically confirmed they wont invest there own money into a massive no sorry the biggest part of their company when investment is needed because I think thats shit and if it doesnt change we are fucked, a lot of my friends have there own businesses what businessman ever thinks once youve made your initial investment you will never need to invest in it again that just doesnt happen in any business and I mean any, Im a firefighter but even the brigade need new fire trucks, my friend has a garden furniture business he purchesed and believe it or not when he wanted his company to grow he needed to invest and surprise surprise it grew, if he would have said fuck that Im not putting anymore money in he wouldnt have grown the business, if any of you think thats good enough then I give up.