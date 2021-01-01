Whatever way you cut it, you cant compete with bent state run clubs.
And I dont want to support a bent state run club.
So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we cant spend our way to success. This is why I dont want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Im just not sure what really angry supporters are expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?
I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just dont think, given what weve achieved over the last few years, that were particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that well need to take a step back to take several steps forward (I.e. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).