Whatever way you cut it, you canít compete with bent state run clubs.



And I donít want to support a bent state run club.



So enjoy the good times whilst we have them. Success is not guaranteed in our setup, and we canít spend our way to success. This is why I donít want FSG to spend their way out of this situation. I want them to always place an emphasis on building club infrastructure, make accessing the stadium inexpensive and a great time for supporters, support Klopp in reasonably reinvesting what we earn, seek value adds where possible to get us competing, etc. I think they pretty much do most of this, and Iím just not sure what really angry supporters are expecting other than a sugar daddy Boehly or bent state takeover?



I can understand the perspective, however, that FSG could be doing a bit more on the scouting and transfer front. I just donít think, given what weíve achieved over the last few years, that weíre particularly justified in having a massive pop at them over this. They deserve time to build for the next few seasons with Klopp at the helm, and I just think we need to be patient and maybe accept that weíll need to take a step back to take several steps forward (I.e. sign good value players like Mane and Salah were back in the day, and give time to gel).