FSG discussion thread

This is the kind of discussion point I started the thread for.

It's absolutely a club problem, not an FSG problem. For example, FSG have committed £150m to Keita and Ox over the last 5 years (fees and wages) for very little return on the pitch. As you say -8 midfielders for 3 positions should be fine for most clubs (possibly even too many), but the issues have been a combination of injuries, performances, availability and contracts.

if Jurgen went to FSG and said 'Look John - Keita and Ox are too injury prone and inconsistent, so can you give me £100m for another two midfielders?'. FSG would (quite rightly) have probably said something like - 'Ok, but we're paying them £120,000 a week each (£13m a year), and we spent £85m buying them. Can you see if you can shift one (or both) of them first, as we don't want to spend another £100m (plus £250,000 per week in wages) on two midfielders when you already have eight'.

That's an imaginary conversation, but surely a realistic one that an owner would have with their manager. There's also the issue of squad limits, and Jurgen can't just keep bringing players in and drop contracted players like Ox/Keita from the PL or CL squads - earning £120,000 a week and having a kick about with the reserves each week.

As I've said before, I also want a new midfielder and agree the squad needs freshening up as much as anyone. But I can also see the issues with contracts, wages, and players who've been unavailable or haven't delivered - all of which (not coincidentally) has happened during a period in which we lost a ton of revenue, our profits fell (yes 'profits' folks, it's not just about turnover...), plus had to take on a loans to cover operational costs whilst the world economy went to shit, and we had more injuries than any other club.
Btw this is also what I was pointing out with my reply to redmark. I feel like Klopp would have wanted a replacement first before selling/releasing Keita and Ox. And so was wondering if FSG give him the freedom to spend (on a replacement first) before selling.
Diaz wasn't in the nine.

And no, I wasn't really arguing for shorter contracts. I'm not arguing against any one of those contracts, in principle. I'm of the opinion that its a risk to have so many of them at the same time, for such a bulk of the first team squad (particularly in midfield). Some should have been phased out and replaced by younger, fitter, hungrier players. That's just squad management and evolution. Which ones? That's up to the manager/analysts/coaches etc.


Yeah, I have no idea what you're on about then. If you don't have a problem with any of those contracts but you somehow have a problem with them together, that doesn't really make sense.

If anything having more team control would have helped get fees for Keita, Wijnaldum and Firmino if he goes.
at present he is the only one performing at close to his potential

Aye I know I'm just joking, our old positive friend clinical was spreading this nonsense yesterday.

Again, pretty sure we dont need to sell players to buy. But sensibly you'd say Alisson, Trent, Ramsay, Konate, VVD, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago, Milner, Elliott, Carvalho, Salah, Jota, Diaz and Nunez are all no-gos in terms of selling for various reasons and you've then got Adrian, Naby, Ox and Bobby expiring at the end of the season. So if thats a conversation people insist on having then I guess....Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Tsimikas, Phillips, Rhys Williams, Van Den Berg, Fabinho, Curtis Jones are the sort of players that we could get semi-decent money for.

But look....we need to spend big in the market. If the owners aren't prepared to divert the necessary funds to that end without selling players to fund it, then they need to make that clear so we can arrange our protests accordingly :) I'm still of the opinion that the money was there in the summer for Nunez AND Tchouameni, and more will be in the summer, without needing a big sale and I'm not gonna lose my shit over spending money on infrastructure BUT if thats not the case then they need to be clear because we're gonna need owners who act differently (IF THAT ISNT THE CASE). We had a net spend of £130 million odd in 2018/19, we need at least the same again you'd think over the next twelve months.
*Shrugs*

He's alright Swiss Ramble, but any comparison that shows Darwin Nunez 'costing' £72 million and Erling Haaland 'costing' £54 million is about as useful as comparing a non-doping cyclists Tour De France times to Lance Armstrongs.
