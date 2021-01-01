Being given a 99 year lease on a 60,000 capacity stadium at £3m/year rent, which doesn't even cover the stewarding costs paid by the stadium owners, not West Ham, might have something to do with it.



Do you not honestly believe we are underspending because by the logic of some on her £92mil over 4 years and a balanced spreadsheet is par for the course for the club now valued as the 4/5 most expensive club in the world with the 4/5 highest turnover. So what happens next year when and the year after when our turn over drops by £100mil does that mean we need to sell just to break even. And how comes spurs and Everton with in one case no European football and Brand new stadiums can outspend us. Our turnover will drop by £100mil next year with no champions league and we have 0 chance of getting there at the moment.So by the logic of whats mentioned on here we need to finish in the champions league every season and make it deep into the competition and reach 2 finals, win multiple cups and a leagueRecord record revenue to enable us to spend around £20mil in the transfer market per season, my god we are well and truly fucked if that is the case. And if lets say £250 million of our transfer budget in that time was used to do the main stand, anfield road stand and training ground well that about to kick them in the bollux because every season outside the champions league will cost us better part of £100mil, I think we can all safely say next season will be the first without it so the cost of those 3 projects will then be £350mil, the owners have fucked up bu being tight.