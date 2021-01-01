I never understood either side of the wage bill arguments simply because I don't know the details. It is clear that our reported wage bill is huge, but it was also said that it is heavily incentivized. Would that mean that when we are winning stuff we pay players a lot, but if we don't we are back to "normal"? If that's the case, then I don't have a huge problem with having high wage bill footed by the money earned in the process of winning.
The net spend is concerning, it's been making me grind my teeth every transfer window since January 2021. We failed to invest in the squad from position of strength. But I also think that (in conjunction with the wage bill and squad size), it would be one in, one out in every case. How and why we've kept faith with Ox and Keita for so long may have a bearing on us not bringing in new faces. Both quality players on their day, but for most of the time they have been as useful to the squad as me. Signing a player is a package deal, including transfer fees, agent fees, salary... If no one is freeing salary, how can we sign a £50m-rated player (money equivalent of £200k/wk wages)?
In lines with the above, is it our scouts that are messing up, or is it our physios? We seem to have an extraordinary amount of muscle injuries all too often. Maybe it's my biased perception, but that seems disproportionately high compared to other clubs with similar size squads.