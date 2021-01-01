« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Gnurglan

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #960 on: Today at 08:55:42 pm
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 08:19:19 pm
It doesn't matter if we need to keep them or not.

Point is we should be able to offload unwanted players. There will be the odd exception, but its an issue every club has to deal with.
Quote from: stevensr123 on July 11, 2008, 01:14:09 pm
"The key isn't the system itself, but how the players adapt on the pitch. It doesn't matter if it's 4-3-3 or 4-4-2, it's the role of the players that counts." Rafa Benitez

The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #961 on: Today at 08:56:23 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:29:26 pm
If we dont get 4th.

I personally would sell VVD and Salah.
Get around £150m for both?
Add 50 from FSG.

£200m to get in a CB, 2 midfielders and 1 Forward.
Selling some of our best players so we have funds to buy more players. What kind of signal does that send?
Caps4444

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #962 on: Today at 09:02:05 pm
These are players that are in the latter part of their careers.

Salah will be 31 in the Summer (33 when his contract runs out)
VVD will be 32 in the Summer ( 34 when his contract runs out)

We have been a club that buys with the money it gets from sales, give or take 50m.

Henderson will be 33 in the summer
Fabinho will be 30 in October
Thiago 32 in the summer.

Its natural evolution, needs to be done.


Caps4444

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #963 on: Today at 09:03:12 pm
VVD is a tough one to sell.and defenders play for longer at a high level, but we play a high like and his pace will go.which is one of his main attributes.
El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #964 on: Today at 09:05:14 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:02:05 pm
These are players that are in the latter part of their careers.

Salah will be 31 in the Summer (33 when his contract runs out)
VVD will be 32 in the Summer ( 34 when his contract runs out)

We have been a club that buys with the money it gets from sales, give or take 50m.

Henderson will be 33 in the summer
Fabinho will be 30 in October
Thiago 32 in the summer.

Its natural evolution, needs to be done.

At the risk of upsetting Jackits not the latter part of their career. Certainly not in the way I suspect you mean anyway.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

MonsLibpool

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #965 on: Today at 09:05:18 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:03:12 pm
VVD is a tough one to sell.and defenders play for longer at a high level, but we play a high like and his pace will go.which is one of his main attributes.
Yer having a laugh.
LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #966 on: Today at 09:09:55 pm
Quote from: T-1000 on Today at 08:35:43 pm
The point I was trying to make is that the FSG are easy to blame, and rightly so up to an extent,  but the sporting director and his team is getting off lightly
Oh your right.
Everybody should be taking responsibility at some point.
Theres a few players who I would say dont deserve non of the criticism (Alisson, Milner, Elliot and Carvalho).
Most of the blame for me should be the people at board level. I dont think for one minute Klopp was ever going to come out and have a go at the owners. But surely he would like to know how West Ham can afford a new midfielder for around £35m without selling anybody!

This season has so many similaritys to 2009/10 season :butt
Difference was Rafa was at war with those above and Klopp has tried to get on with it sadly.

Cafe De Paris

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #967 on: Today at 09:10:22 pm
Quote from: TheMan on Today at 05:33:42 pm
Amazing that these guys are sitting on a profit of literally billions and won't put a penny into the club. Their hoodwinking of the fanbase by trying to pass off being scroungy and cheap as some sort of laudable and noble pursuit has been effective only due to klopp's miracle-working but the chickens have now come home to roost. FSG unfortunately won't go unless they get a massive offer to buy and will continue with their policy of not spending beyond what we earn. This basically means we are carrying a massive handicap compared with most of our rivals - it's not acceptable but unfortunately we are stuck with them. The only way I can see the situation changing is if the fans put massive pressure on them, beat them at their own PR game.
Now is that time!
T-1000

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #968 on: Today at 09:14:46 pm
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 09:09:55 pm
Oh your right.
Everybody should be taking responsibility at some point.
Theres a few players who I would say dont deserve non of the criticism (Alisson, Milner, Elliot and Carvalho).
Most of the blame for me should be the people at board level. I dont think for one minute Klopp was ever going to come out and have a go at the owners. But surely he would like to know how West Ham can afford a new midfielder for around £35m without selling anybody!

This season has so many similaritys to 2009/10 season :butt
Difference was Rafa was at war with those above and Klopp has tried to get on with it sadly.



Add the fact that there's still no new club doctor appointed when we have a stupid amount of injuries
LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #969 on: Today at 09:15:19 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 09:05:18 pm
Yer having a laugh.
Absolute scandalous that people are debating wether we should sell our best centre back.
Youd think we was a EFL club, having to sell our best assets just to survive  :butt
WanderlustRed

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #970 on: Today at 09:22:13 pm
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 09:02:05 pm
These are players that are in the latter part of their careers.

Salah will be 31 in the Summer (33 when his contract runs out)
VVD will be 32 in the Summer ( 34 when his contract runs out)

We have been a club that buys with the money it gets from sales, give or take 50m.

Henderson will be 33 in the summer
Fabinho will be 30 in October
Thiago 32 in the summer.

Its natural evolution, needs to be done.

Age or no, I'd sooner sell Fabinho as any of those. Robertson too.
The G in Gerrard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #971 on: Today at 09:22:45 pm
Sell our top goal scorer to get money in. That's a shocking idea.
Redric1970

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #972 on: Today at 09:24:17 pm
Im amazed by some of the reactions of the fans on here to be honest the problem isnt Virgil its the fact we have a midfield that cant compete with younger midfields, yet we get the same arguments we pay big wages so the books are balanced, we are honestly fucked and yet our fans still wont can see where the issue lies so are now selling our best players crazy.
