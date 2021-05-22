La liga is a play an entire competition less and its slower with less pressures ( regardless of quality level) and we have a manager whose built his entire career on intensity

We could try and play a different style, we sort of have been, but its not Klopps thing - and its really hard to get away with being as out worked as were being in games



Youre wasting my time if you think the age curve doesnt exist - anyone that tells you age is a red herring is being deliberately obtuse but i dont know if that is your position

Benzema and Modric are two of the modern greats with incredible longevity but you cant build a squad on limited funds if you basic idea is age wont be a factor, our elite players will age slowly like those other cherry picked examples



Yep, it's not a great comparison. And funnily enough for all the "Real's midfield is old and they do great so why can't we" thing they were woeful in every CL knockout tie until they got more legs on the pitch. 2 down on agg to PSG, Camavinga for Kroos and Rodrygo comes on, have an amazing half hour, win 3-2 on agg. 3-0 down at home to Chelsea and going out, Casemiro and Kroos off for Rodrygo and Camavinga, get 2 goals and go through. Man City, again crashing out, Modric, Kroos and Casemiro off, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Asensio on and turn it around. So yeah amazing achievment for them last season but it wasn't really led by their old midfield, they looked far better when they didn't play that midfield!Speaking of them, hopefully we can replace our legends as well as they seem to be. Casemiro, Kroos and Modric could suddenly become Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga. Maybe Bellingham if rumours are to be believed. Not bad.