La liga is a play an entire competition less and its slower with less pressures ( regardless of quality level) and we have a manager whose built his entire career on intensity
We could try and play a different style, we sort of have been, but its not Klopps thing - and its really hard to get away with being as out worked as were being in games
Youre wasting my time if you think the age curve doesnt exist - anyone that tells you age is a red herring is being deliberately obtuse but i dont know if that is your position
Benzema and Modric are two of the modern greats with incredible longevity but you cant build a squad on limited funds if you basic idea is age wont be a factor, our elite players will age slowly like those other cherry picked examples
Yep, it's not a great comparison. And funnily enough for all the "Real's midfield is old and they do great so why can't we" thing they were woeful in every CL knockout tie until they got more legs on the pitch. 2 down on agg to PSG, Camavinga for Kroos and Rodrygo comes on, have an amazing half hour, win 3-2 on agg. 3-0 down at home to Chelsea and going out, Casemiro and Kroos off for Rodrygo and Camavinga, get 2 goals and go through. Man City, again crashing out, Modric, Kroos and Casemiro off, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Asensio on and turn it around. So yeah amazing achievment for them last season but it wasn't really led by their old midfield, they looked far better when they didn't play that midfield!
Speaking of them, hopefully we can replace our legends as well as they seem to be. Casemiro, Kroos and Modric could suddenly become Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga. Maybe Bellingham if rumours are to be believed. Not bad.