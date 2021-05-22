« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 24509 times)

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #920 on: Today at 06:18:40 pm »
Not one of those United signings would get into our first team though, and to add to that Casimero is well over 30 and on £350k a week.

We do need signings but they have to be the right ones. As an example, I'd rather we play Elliott than sign an ageing stop-gap.

I think a back up RB and a defensive CM should be priorities.





Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #921 on: Today at 06:20:22 pm »
Our current RB backup hasn't even played a minute yet
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #922 on: Today at 06:27:22 pm »
Quote from: Believe on Today at 06:18:40 pm
Not one of those United signings would get into our first team though, and to add to that Casimero is well over 30 and on £350k a week.

We do need signings but they have to be the right ones. As an example, I'd rather we play Elliott than sign an ageing stop-gap.

I think a back up RB and a defensive CM should be priorities.







That is irrelevant though unless we were planning on using United's recruitment team.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #923 on: Today at 06:43:51 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 05:58:18 pm
A lot of this is FM level fantasy, but the point about already having too many mids is a good one. FSG would be more than justified in saying "what happened to the 10 we already bought you?"

But you can't sell a player that doesn't want to be sold, and you can't buy a player that doesn't want to sign for your club. If Keita and Ox don't want to leave, then not much to be done about that. Barella being Italian and at a quality club in Inter is probably not in a hurry to leave. It's been reported that Liverpool tried for him and continue to. But he probably won't cost much less than Bellingham, and he shouldn't because he's an excellent player.

I do think the free transfer market should be a target for us this summer. Probably better players than McAllister available there.

We need to sell players. Whoever has that as a job needs to get it done. We expect players, scouts, recruitment team, coaches and the manager to do their task. To a high standard. We expect it by default. None of that is easy.

If we identify AOC and Keita as our necessary departures, players who have won pretty much every title around, then we should be able to find buyers. Its part of the trade they have and for the right clubs they could play massive roles.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #924 on: Today at 06:47:08 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:03:46 pm
La liga is a play an entire competition less and its slower with less pressures ( regardless of quality level) and we have a manager whose built his entire career on intensity
We could try and play a different style, we sort of have been, but its not Klopps thing - and its really hard to get away with being as out worked as were being in games

Youre wasting my time if you think the age curve doesnt exist - anyone that tells you age is a red herring is being deliberately obtuse but i dont know if that is your position
Benzema and Modric are two of the modern greats with incredible longevity but you cant build a squad on limited funds if you basic idea is age wont be a factor, our elite players will age slowly like those other cherry picked examples

Aside from Milner, I don't really see age as being the controlling factor in the change in performance here. That's my position.

Again, 3 months before this season started, the team was well in the running for 4 trophies. You cannot convince me that 3 months of aging is all that it took to go from that to where this entire season has been -- from the very start.

If you can find some research that does support that position, feel free to share it. But I doubt you will.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #925 on: Today at 06:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Gnurglan on Today at 06:43:51 pm
We need to sell players. Whoever has that as a job needs to get it done. We expect players, scouts, recruitment team, coaches and the manager to do their task. To a high standard. We expect it by default. None of that is easy.

If we identify AOC and Keita as our necessary departures, players who have won pretty much every title around, then we should be able to find buyers. Its part of the trade they have and for the right clubs they could play massive roles.

If the *player* is like "nah bro I'ma stay and collect a paycheck and then get a big sign on fee from my next club" there is literally no remedy to that. You can't sell a player that doesn't want to leave. Doesn't matter if someone offers you a billion pounds for them.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #926 on: Today at 07:00:47 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 06:47:08 pm
Aside from Milner, I don't really see age as being the controlling factor in the change in performance here. That's my position.

Again, 3 months before this season started, the team was well in the running for 4 trophies. You cannot convince me that 3 months of aging is all that it took to go from that to where this entire season has been -- from the very start.

If you can find some research that does support that position, feel free to share it. But I doubt you will. Thiago and Hendo were basically playing half a game each at the end. We were finding ways to win games because that is what the great teams do. That is unsustainable however.

Are you suggesting that the likes of Hendo, Bobby, Fabinho, Thiago et al. Have the same levels of athleticism they had two or three years ago ?

As for last season, didn't you see how we were running on fumes at the end. Spurs at home was a painful watch. The team had absolutely nothing left. Same in the final against Madrid.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #927 on: Today at 07:02:14 pm »
As it stands aren't AOC and Keita out of contract in the summer?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #928 on: Today at 07:06:45 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 06:47:08 pm
Aside from Milner, I don't really see age as being the controlling factor in the change in performance here. That's my position.

Again, 3 months before this season started, the team was well in the running for 4 trophies. You cannot convince me that 3 months of aging is all that it took to go from that to where this entire season has been -- from the very start.

If you can find some research that does support that position, feel free to share it. But I doubt you will.

They are not going to be as fit as they were in say 2018, speaking as someone who has always tried to stay fit for my job (obviously not a professional athlete) I cant lift or run like I could a year ago sportsman have there peak and the fact that we have been overrun by most teams weve played this year backs that up. Teams like Real Madrid are the masters of this do you think they would have sold Casemiro if he was still in his prime nope he hits 30 and they move him on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #929 on: Today at 07:08:01 pm »
Quote from: Dagro on Today at 07:02:14 pm
As it stands aren't AOC and Keita out of contract in the summer?

Yep keita, ox, firmino, milner can all leave for free, but we dont need to worry our balance sheet looks good, and we can replace them for 20p.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #930 on: Today at 07:13:02 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 06:57:02 pm
If the *player* is like "nah bro I'ma stay and collect a paycheck and then get a big sign on fee from my next club" there is literally no remedy to that. You can't sell a player that doesn't want to leave. Doesn't matter if someone offers you a billion pounds for them.

I get that but it should be a rare case that we need to keep a player who doesn't want to leave.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #931 on: Today at 07:15:29 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:00:47 pm
Are you suggesting that the likes of Hendo, Bobby, Fabinho, Thiago et al. Have the same levels of athleticism they had two or three years ago ?

As for last season, didn't you see how we were running on fumes at the end. Spurs at home was a painful watch. The team had absolutely nothing left. Same in the final against Madrid.

I agree.running on adrenalin in the latter few games. Even Villareal away was a nightmare.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #932 on: Today at 07:15:39 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 05:05:31 pm
That is highly unlikely to be true though.

Our wage bill dropped in the last accounts and according to the echo those deals done in summer 21 were included in the last accounts.
https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/liverpool-wage-bill-dropped-breaking-23203290

One of the surprising aspects of the £11m wage bill fall was that it actually includes the contract extensions of 12 players, including Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho, as well as additions to the wage bill such as Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota, while the wages of players including Nathaniel Clyne, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren and Rhian Brewster disappeared from the payroll after their Anfield exits.


The extensions for likes of Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk and Fabinho were all announced during the summer of 2021, some months after the end of the 2020/21 financial year. But the ECHO understands that while these contracts were announced some time after, the deals were done in time to be accounted for in the 2020/21 financial period.

Honestly, the way it has been written says to me that the person who did the article doesn't actually understand what they are talking about and just regurgitated the words.

There is not information as to when the contract changes became effective - for all we know there were only two weeks worth of wages at the new contract rate so it would not have a material impact on the wages figures.

It is my understanding, from what I've read over the last few years, is that our contracts are relatively low base salary with high bonuses so it would be expected in a year of no trophies and early cup exits that there was a significant drop off.

You would expect a significant increase for FY22 based on 2 cups wins, a cup final, and a 2nd placed finish.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #933 on: Today at 07:18:53 pm »
Quote from: JackWard33 on Today at 06:03:46 pm
La liga is a play an entire competition less and its slower with less pressures ( regardless of quality level) and we have a manager whose built his entire career on intensity
We could try and play a different style, we sort of have been, but its not Klopps thing - and its really hard to get away with being as out worked as were being in games

Youre wasting my time if you think the age curve doesnt exist - anyone that tells you age is a red herring is being deliberately obtuse but i dont know if that is your position
Benzema and Modric are two of the modern greats with incredible longevity but you cant build a squad on limited funds if you basic idea is age wont be a factor, our elite players will age slowly like those other cherry picked examples

Yep, it's not a great comparison. And funnily enough for all the "Real's midfield is old and they do great so why can't we" thing they were woeful in every CL knockout tie until they got more legs on the pitch. 2 down on agg to PSG, Camavinga for Kroos and Rodrygo comes on, have an amazing half hour, win 3-2 on agg. 3-0 down at home to Chelsea and going out, Casemiro and Kroos off for Rodrygo and Camavinga, get 2 goals and go through. Man City, again crashing out, Modric, Kroos and Casemiro off, Camavinga, Rodrygo and Asensio on and turn it around. So yeah amazing achievment for them last season but it wasn't really led by their old midfield, they looked far better when they didn't play that midfield!

Speaking of them, hopefully we can replace our legends as well as they seem to be. Casemiro, Kroos and Modric could suddenly become Tchouameni, Valverde and Camavinga. Maybe Bellingham if rumours are to be believed. Not bad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #934 on: Today at 07:21:15 pm »
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 06:57:02 pm
If the *player* is like "nah bro I'ma stay and collect a paycheck and then get a big sign on fee from my next club" there is literally no remedy to that. You can't sell a player that doesn't want to leave. Doesn't matter if someone offers you a billion pounds for them.

Theres not, and particularly with someone like Ox this is quite obviously the highest level hell play at now. Its like when we had Lallana and Sturridge, its a big call to think someone is going to give up playing for Liverpool to go and play for a West Ham or Southampton before the end of their contract. And logically theyre going to get paid more by the buying club if its a free rather than a paid transfer. Ox has won the lot, theres no real reason for him to accept a transfer now rather than next summer.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #935 on: Today at 07:29:26 pm »
If we dont get 4th.

I personally would sell VVD and Salah.
Get around £150m for both?
Add 50 from FSG.

£200m to get in a CB, 2 midfielders and 1 Forward.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #936 on: Today at 07:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:29:26 pm
If we dont get 4th.

I personally would sell VVD and Salah.
Get around £150m for both?
Add 50 from FSG.

£200m to get in a CB, 2 midfielders and 1 Forward.

Stop talking shite.

Why is people who have signed up here recently taking digs at our manger, and suggesting we sell all our top players?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #937 on: Today at 07:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 07:32:50 pm
Stop talking shite.

Why is people who have signed up here recently taking digs at our manger, and suggesting we sell all our top players?

Theyve made their crib, they can lie in it
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #938 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm »
Quote from: Trump's tiny tiny hands on Yesterday at 09:46:48 pm
Got lucky winning the Coutinho jackpot. Got a whole lot unlucky dishing out fat contracts to players who are fading at an alarming rate or constantly injured. It happens. Its part of football, none of us saw it coming for some of those players. Fact is, if they want to turn it around they will have to invest their own money cos it looks like the Champions League money will dry up for a season.
Aaand.....there it is again. Hard to believe people still post this type of stuff.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #939 on: Today at 07:35:43 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Today at 07:29:26 pm
If we dont get 4th.

I personally would sell VVD and Salah.
Get around £150m for both?
Add 50 from FSG.

£200m to get in a CB, 2 midfielders and 1 Forward.

Give me strength.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #940 on: Today at 07:37:05 pm »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 07:35:02 pm
Aaand.....there it is again. Hard to believe people still post this type of stuff.

People saying we dont sell well anymore but we hardly need to when we got about £600 million (and counting) for him
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #941 on: Today at 07:42:22 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 07:37:05 pm
People saying we dont sell well anymore but we hardly need to when we got about £600 million (and counting) for him

The third-highest transfer fee in the history of Football. Only Neymar and Mbappe have cost more.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #942 on: Today at 07:46:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 07:42:22 pm
The third-highest transfer fee in the history of Football. Only Neymar and Mbappe have cost more.

I think Chelsea got about £800 million for Hazard, that one lasted about six years too
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #943 on: Today at 07:49:24 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 06:12:26 pm
Mo Chatra@MoChatra
2021/22 Financials

TURNOVER
MUFC: £583m
LFC: £580m+ (est.)

WAGE BILL
MUFC: £384m
LFC: £350m (est.)

INTEREST AND DIVIDENDS PAYABLE
MUFC: £54m
LFC: £4m (est.)

AGENTS' FEES
MUFC: £29m
LFC: £22m

SUMMER 2022 NET SPEND
MUFC: £204m
LFC: £8m

Mo Chatra@MoChatra·1h
Replying to @MoChatra
Liverpool's accounts will not be published until early-March but the above estimates should be pretty close to the actual figures.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·1h
Though both clubs had similar levels of turnover, United's wage bill will have been bigger, will have paid approx. £50m more in interest and dividends (LFC doesn't pay dividends to FSG) and United had higher agents' fees, yet they still managed to achieve £196m more in net spend.


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·1h
Oh, and that is with United owing more in transfer fee instalments for past sales to selling clubs by the end of 21/22- before incurring even more expense through summer 2022 transfer acquisitions (£182m for United, likely less than £120m for LFC).


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·1h
Is that because United were financially reckless and took a massive financial gamble in signing Casemiro, Anthony, Martinez, etc.? No. The club is run by chartered accountants. It was bold to fund such a significant outlay, but even they realised recruitment was key to turnaround


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·1h
The point being, if United, with similar turnover but with much greater expenses were still able to facilitate net spend of over £200m, then Liverpool absolutely were able to do the same. And no, stadium expansion is not the reason (the ARE work is being funded by a loan).


Mo Chatra@MoChatra·1h
Money was there to be spent. It wasn't. It has to be spent, starting in January, whilst there's even a faint hope of UCL qualification. Failure to do so could result in dire financial consequences for 2023/24, and I doubt FSG would veer away from their model to rebuild the squad.

Great, since FSG are such incredible custodians of the football club and much better than a bunch of predatory venture capitalists they will naturally back Klopp and make a massive investment in January
