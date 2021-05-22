I think FSG and Klopp both like to beat the system as it where. Klopp has proven he can slug it out with Europes elite and big spending clubs in Premier League. His systems of team set up geggenpressen etc are a big part of what make him special. FSG also clearly like a good system (see Moneyball). They like to buy low and max out value. No doubt they had banked on FFP being a system constraint (especially on opponents with limitless funds). They also hit the jackpot with Klopp who is an enigma/cheat code in the system game (as I suppose is Pep, which means City always have a double edge). Currently we have hit a perfect storm where the rules have changed around us regarding spending and we see a big impact on squad (eg our injured and aging midfield) and it seems clearly the whole system needs to change/evolve.

Klopp already realises and has stated they (himself and FSG I would suggest) need to take more financial risks. They have hesitated too much now and lack proactivity/flexibility in their system.

Anyway - For me, its too fast to scream FSG out (but I get/share the reasons why people are so emotional). FSG have been good enough owners up to now and clearly need to re-set with more financial risks in their model. (I doubt they will publicise/communicate if/when they do). The FSG system needs an upgrade asap. Klopp also likely needs to evolve his approach, but thats one part I trust we will get right.