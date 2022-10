I think FSG and Klopp both like to beat the system as it where. Klopp has proven he can slug it out with Europe’s elite and big spending clubs in Premier League. His “systems” of team set up geggenpressen etc are a big part of what make him special. FSG also clearly like a good “system” (see Moneyball). They like to buy low and max out value. No doubt they had banked on FFP being a system constraint (especially on opponents with limitless funds). They also hit the jackpot with Klopp who is an enigma/cheat code in the system game (as I suppose is Pep, which means City always have a double edge). Currently we have hit a perfect storm where the rules have changed around us regarding spending and we see a big impact on squad (eg our injured and aging midfield) and it seems clearly the whole system needs to change/evolve.

Klopp already realises and has stated they (himself and FSG I would suggest) need to take more financial risks. They have hesitated too much now and lack proactivity/flexibility in their system.

Anyway - For me, it’s too fast to scream “FSG out” (but I get/share the reasons why people are so emotional). FSG have been good enough owners up to now and clearly need to re-set with more financial risks in their model. (I doubt they will publicise/communicate if/when they do). The FSG system needs an upgrade asap. Klopp also likely needs to evolve his approach, but that’s one part I trust we will get right.