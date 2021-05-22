« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 22532 times)

Offline Barryg21

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #840 on: Today at 09:16:06 am »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 08:48:30 am
It doesn't matter how many players Klopp wants as he can only work within the budget given to him which means he needs to prioritize and take risks. He is not Pep or Conte who will cry but will try the best he can with the budget restrictions he is under.

What we know for a fact is that our net spend is low under FSG.

I get that - my point is that Klopp signed an extension in the summer just before the CL
You only do that if you are ok with the budget restrictions - no one held a gun to his head
This summer, his stock had never ever been higher. He could have gone anywhere - he choose to extend. But you dont do that of you are silently furious at the best years of your life been wasted by FSG

I think he buys into the whole project - I think we identify one player. Touchemi was it. And when we dont get him, we are slightly arrogant and think we can make do for another 6-12 months. It worked before
This season, its bitten us
Logged

Online RedBec1993

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 510
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #841 on: Today at 09:16:22 am »
Does anyone know what we actually net spent this summer? I havent looked into it fully but I know its next to nothing they hit the jackpot with Klopp and his coaches and not having to give him crazy money to spend season on season. Qualifying for the champions league is like FSGs be all and end all. Without that the value of the club decreases or it will eventually and they wont want that. Going to be interesting. Wonder if theyll look to sell or just accept it.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,801
  • Legacy fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #842 on: Today at 09:27:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:15:33 am
Its not ridiculous. Hes playing for a notorious selling club, hes not on mega bucks, hes not going to command a ridiculous transfer fee (comparatively). This season frankly takes out of the running but theyre in a different stratosphere in terms of madness.
Yes but this season is the elephant in the room. Waiting a year allowed it to become more ridiculous because although no one could have predicted wed be below Fulham in November, there were no cast iron guarantees wed be top 4. I think it was far fetched for a number of reasons.
1. We wont buy him now, ie summer 2022, well wait and see how the land lies in a year. Well it was a risky strategy from the outset. We needed strengthening in midfield and possibly presumed wed be shoe ins for top 4 and all would be well. 12 weeks is a long time in football, let alone 12 months.
2. This squad needs major work. When have we spent 100million on a player without relying on sales first? Where was the 100million coming from? Ok, so if we had bought him for that much, what would the likelihood then be of us getting anyone else in. Bellingham alone doesnt solve the problems and nothing about FSGs past shows that theyd sanction more spending on top.
3. We were never going to get a clear run at him based on him being a Liverpool fan. Romantic notion but every top side in the world will be in given the chance.

Youre probably right, maybe not Mbappe levels but highly unlikely.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,053
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #843 on: Today at 09:28:08 am »
I think FSG and Klopp both like to beat the system as it where. Klopp has proven he can slug it out with Europes elite and big spending clubs in Premier League. His systems of team set up geggenpressen etc are a big part of what make him special. FSG also clearly like a good system (see Moneyball). They like to buy low and max out value. No doubt they had banked on FFP being a system constraint (especially on opponents with limitless funds). They also hit the jackpot with Klopp who is an enigma/cheat code in the system game (as I suppose is Pep, which means City always have a double edge). Currently we have hit a perfect storm where the rules have changed around us regarding spending and we see a big impact on squad (eg our injured and aging midfield) and it seems clearly the whole system needs to change/evolve.
Klopp already realises and has stated they (himself and FSG I would suggest) need to take more financial risks. They have hesitated too much now and lack proactivity/flexibility in their system.
Anyway - For me, its too fast to scream FSG out (but I get/share the reasons why people are so emotional). FSG have been good enough owners up to now and clearly need to re-set with more financial risks in their model.  (I doubt they will publicise/communicate if/when they do). The FSG system needs an upgrade asap. Klopp also likely needs to evolve his approach, but thats one part I trust we will get right.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,801
  • Legacy fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #844 on: Today at 09:31:23 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 09:28:08 am
I think FSG and Klopp both like to beat the system as it where. Klopp has proven he can slug it out with Europes elite and big spending clubs in Premier League. His systems of team set up geggenpressen etc are a big part of what make him special. FSG also clearly like a good system (see Moneyball). They like to buy low and max out value. No doubt they had banked on FFP being a system constraint (especially on opponents with limitless funds). They also hit the jackpot with Klopp who is an enigma/cheat code in the system game (as I suppose is Pep, which means City always have a double edge). Currently we have hit a perfect storm where the rules have changed around us regarding spending and we see a big impact on squad (eg our injured and aging midfield) and it seems clearly the whole system needs to change/evolve.
Klopp already realises and has stated they (himself and FSG I would suggest) need to take more financial risks. They have hesitated too much now and lack proactivity/flexibility in their system.
Anyway - For me, its too fast to scream FSG out (but I get/share the reasons why people are so emotional). FSG have been good enough owners up to now and clearly need to re-set with more financial risks in their model.  (I doubt they will publicise/communicate if/when they do). The FSG system needs an upgrade asap. Klopp also likely needs to evolve his approach, but thats one part I trust we will get right.
He definitely likes a small squad which is understandable as you dont get players moaning about playing time. When you think about it, the traditional front 3 had Div and Shaq as back up for years because neither kicked up a stink and those 3 were never injured. Similar in other areas with Gini and Fab, Trent and Robbo. Very rarely out.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,603
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #845 on: Today at 09:43:30 am »
I think given our transfer activity in the last couple of seasons, the plan from FSG was to build the squad to a high level (circa 2018/19) and then try to keep them together for 5 or so seasons which would mean less investment whilst they rebuilt the training ground and the Anfield Road End. Once they are done then they could return to reinvesting in the first team which would hopefully still be at the top.

Problem is this season that squad has fallen off the cliff (probably a year or two earlier than they hoped) and along with COVID too its scuppered FSGs long term plans. They really must go big on squad investment over the next 3 or 4 windows, and they have to find the money from somewhere. Failure to do that then they might as well sell up because the reality is we must spend to compete in an already extremely competitive league.

On the plus side our wage bill should plummet this season given the lack of win bonuses 😢
Logged

Offline HeartAndSoul

  • OneWillBurn
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,061
  • RedOrDead
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #846 on: Today at 09:48:00 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:43:30 am
I think given our transfer activity in the last couple of seasons, the plan from FSG was to build the squad to a high level (circa 2018/19) and then try to keep them together for 5 or so seasons which would mean less investment whilst they rebuilt the training ground and the Anfield Road End. Once they are done then they could return to reinvesting in the first team which would hopefully still be at the top.

Problem is this season that squad has fallen off the cliff (probably a year or two earlier than they hoped) and along with COVID too its scuppered FSGs long term plans. They really must go big on squad investment over the next 3 or 4 windows, and they have to find the money from somewhere. Failure to do that then they might as well sell up because the reality is we must spend to compete in an already extremely competitive league.

On the plus side our wage bill should plummet this season given the lack of win bonuses 😢

We had 5 players out there who were over 30 who started the game last night and brought on a 36 year old as well as a 32 year old off the bench. Its absolutely bonkers that it even got to this point where we had this many aging players in the squad. The squad hasnt been refreshed near enough and it is showing quite badly now as the players are getting older.
Logged

Offline Passmaster Molby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,603
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #847 on: Today at 09:52:06 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:48:00 am
We had 5 players out there who were over 30 who started the game last night and brought on a 36 year old as well as a 32 year old off the bench. Its absolutely bonkers that it even got to this point where we had this many aging players in the squad. The squad hasnt been refreshed near enough and it is showing quite badly now as the players are getting older.

Wouldnt disagree with any of that, and I think it should have been evolution not revolution (which is whats now needed) If we had brought two or three first team squad members in each season and rotated the average squad players out we would not be in this mess. We now need a Hail Mary of a transfer window with 4 or 5 top players coming in just to try and catch up.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,514
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #848 on: Today at 09:53:47 am »
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 09:48:00 am
We had 5 players out there who were over 30 who started the game last night and brought on a 36 year old as well as a 32 year old off the bench. Its absolutely bonkers that it even got to this point where we had this many aging players in the squad. The squad hasnt been refreshed near enough and it is showing quite badly now as the players are getting older.

The age is a red herring, loads of the best sides ever have had a high average age. Two over 30 were a GK and CB, thats standard. Another a holding midfielder, thats standard.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,414
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #849 on: Today at 09:57:55 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:47 am
The age is a red herring, loads of the best sides ever have had a high average age. Two over 30 were a GK and CB, thats standard. Another a holding midfielder, thats standard.

Problem is two of those were in the front three and the pressing has died a death. Bobby is completely off with his pressing no matter what position he takes up. That has to be physical.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,837
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #850 on: Today at 09:59:53 am »
Quote from: Passmaster Molby on Today at 09:52:06 am
Wouldnt disagree with any of that, and I think it should have been evolution not revolution (which is whats now needed) If we had brought two or three first team squad members in each season and rotated the average squad players out we would not be in this mess. We now need a Hail Mary of a transfer window with 4 or 5 top players coming in just to try and catch up.

We had the opportunity to strengthen when on top a few years back, but for whatever reason choose not to, so effectively are left to sweat the asset.

Through the 70s/80s Paisley tended to add a player or two from a position of strength to retain said position, while leaving those at the wrong end of their careers to go elsewhere.
Logged

Offline plura

  • Bear with me
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,665
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #851 on: Today at 10:14:00 am »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:59:53 am
We had the opportunity to strengthen when on top a few years back, but for whatever reason choose not to, so effectively are left to sweat the asset.

Through the 70s/80s Paisley tended to add a player or two from a position of strength to retain said position, while leaving those at the wrong end of their careers to go elsewhere.

Adding from a position of strength, replacing players slowly, easing in and out and planning a few seasons ahead is all just normal practices and it all the stuff went out in public to say were how they were operating to. Remembering Edwards mentioning this also. But this is my big frustration. And Im not sure if there really is one key factor (FSG) behind it all. 
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 406
  • Up the Red Men
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #852 on: Today at 10:27:32 am »
Instead of strengthening whilst we were on top weve actually sold players. There were tons of comments in forums before the season started where people were concerned about the squad.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,760
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #853 on: Today at 10:45:10 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:47 am
The age is a red herring, loads of the best sides ever have had a high average age. Two over 30 were a GK and CB, thats standard. Another a holding midfielder, thats standard.
Those teams weren't playing 50 or 60 games a year at 2020's Premier League pace for a number of seasons. Thing is, we are where we are. But the next two windows are going to give us a clear idea of whether FSG wants this club to be challengers at the top end of the league.
Logged

Online rhysd

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 384
  • Igor
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #854 on: Today at 10:47:06 am »
We need some fresh legs. Young, hungry players especially in midfield.

I've always been a big supporter of FSG but this is a time where they need to dip into the pot and bring in a few new faces. We look tired and stale.
Logged
20 and 7

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,754
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #855 on: Today at 10:54:25 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:53:47 am
The age is a red herring, loads of the best sides ever have had a high average age. Two over 30 were a GK and CB, thats standard. Another a holding midfielder, thats standard.

It completely depends on how you setup. If you want to play a low block and look to counter attack. Then you can accommodate older players. If you are going to play a highline and want your centre backs to defend 1v1, if you want your holding mid to defend huge areas of the pitch against the counter and you want your false 9 to trigger the press then age is a huge problem.

Not to mention being overrun 2nd half and having to bring on a 32 year old dm and a 36 year old full back. For a Klopp side having half your team the wrong side of 30 on a regular basis is a huge problem. Even worse when the players alongside them are often two or three kids at a time.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,514
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #856 on: Today at 11:02:50 am »
We didnt have to bring on a 32 year old and a 36 year old. We also bought on a 21 year old, could have bought on a 20 year old. Could have bought on Ox. This squad issue, depth, age etc is a collective issue. The gaffer quite clearly has players he trusts who he wants on the pitch. You cant possibly tell me that bringing on Milner for Trent instead of bringing on Carvalho when chasing a game is because of FSG.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,801
  • Legacy fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #857 on: Today at 11:05:31 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:57:55 am
Problem is two of those were in the front three and the pressing has died a death. Bobby is completely off with his pressing no matter what position he takes up. That has to be physical.
Both physical and tactical. Hes played in the same front 3 give or take for 4 years. They knew eachothers games inside out. As you say, hes older but also, those 3 knew when to press, where to press, triggers, everything. Weve gone from having a stable front line to all kinds of assortments. A lot of that is injured based but were unlikely to get peak Bobby, Salah, Mane levels again. How three players managed to set a press like they did was incredible, sometimes preventing 7 or 8 players getting out with the ball. Obviously with support from behind but it all started with them.
Logged

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,932
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #858 on: Today at 11:23:34 am »
We have a lot of players that need selling because of age or just aren't at the level required anymore to play Kloppball.

Milner
Bobby
Joel
Ox
Jones
Gomez
Adrian
Henderson
Keita

These players need to be gone next season and should bring in around 100m or so. FSG then need to put their hands in their pockets to the tune of an extra 200m so Jurgen can bring in 5-6 players of the quality required to get the squad up to scratch and challenging again.
Logged
Manchester City, zero times European Champions.

Online Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,091
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #859 on: Today at 11:31:50 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:23:34 am
We have a lot of players that need selling because of age or just aren't at the level required anymore to play Kloppball.

Milner
Bobby
Joel
Ox
Jones
Gomez
Adrian
Henderson
Keita

These players need to be gone next season and should bring in around 100m or so. FSG then need to put their hands in their pockets to the tune of an extra 200m so Jurgen can bring in 5-6 players of the quality required to get the squad up to scratch and challenging again.

We need a minimum of 3 top draw midfielders and probably a striker to replace Bobby and another centre half if your moving on Gomez and matip  you are looking at probably £300mil minimum our owners just wont do it its not the way they work, in an ideal world we buy caicedo £75mil, barella £75mil, Bellingham £120mil and thats our midfield sorted for the next 10 years then your probably looking at £50mil for another striker and however much on a centre half. There is 0 chance of FSG doing this but the negligence and it is negligence is the fact we have got to this point, I would and this might be controversial offer salah to someone like PSG, hes 30 and if we could get north of £100mil for him now is the time.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,754
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #860 on: Today at 11:32:38 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:02:50 am
We didnt have to bring on a 32 year old and a 36 year old. We also bought on a 21 year old, could have bought on a 20 year old. Could have bought on Ox. This squad issue, depth, age etc is a collective issue. The gaffer quite clearly has players he trusts who he wants on the pitch. You cant possibly tell me that bringing on Milner for Trent instead of bringing on Carvalho when chasing a game is because of FSG.

It was 1-1 when we brought Milner the only right back on the bench on and took our right back off. We took off Fabinho our holding mid on and brought on the only holding mid we had on the bench on.

So are you really suggesting we should have brought Carvalho on at right back and Ox on as our holding mid ?
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,626
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #861 on: Today at 11:45:39 am »
Several years ago I thought we were light years ahead of United. A couple of seasons later we are arguably behind them and havent invested in the squad with quality players.

We have a manager who knows what to do but he is not being helped.

I cant see FSG spending big and the only hope is to find players who are cheap and good. Unfortunately thats very hard to do and I wonder if we have been taking gambles on players with poor injury records with the hope that somehow they will remain fit.
Logged
#JFT97

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,514
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #862 on: Today at 11:49:45 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:32:38 am
It was 1-1 when we brought Milner the only right back on the bench on and took our right back off. We took off Fabinho our holding mid on and brought on the only holding mid we had on the bench on.

So are you really suggesting we should have brought Carvalho on at right back and Ox on as our holding mid ?

Well noIm suggesting at 1-1 we perhaps didnt actually need to bring on a right back at all and a young attacker who has been productive for us this season might have been more likely to yield a goal. Unless Trent was injured? Was he?
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,414
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #863 on: Today at 11:52:16 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:49:45 am
Well noIm suggesting at 1-1 we perhaps didnt actually need to bring on a right back at all and a young attacker who has been productive for us this season might have been more likely to yield a goal. Unless Trent was injured? Was he?

Think Klopp had said that basically medical instructions mean that players can only play a maximum amount of minutes. He mentioned the 20-30 minute thing after the Forest game.
Logged

Offline El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,514
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #864 on: Today at 11:54:07 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:52:16 am
Think Klopp had said that basically medical instructions mean that players can only play a maximum amount of minutes. He mentioned the 20-30 minute thing after the Forest game.

Trent was only able to play 80 minutes? Or he only used Milner cos he was only allowed to play for 11? Or Fabio was on the bench but advised not to play? Im confused.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,414
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #865 on: Today at 12:33:48 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:54:07 am
Trent was only able to play 80 minutes? Or he only used Milner cos he was only allowed to play for 11? Or Fabio was on the bench but advised not to play? Im confused.

Dunno but there is absolutely some minutes being managed. He mentions that some players can only play 20-30 minutes after Forest and thats how long Trent and Henderson got so you presume he means them. Trent then plays 90 minutes against Ajax so i doubt he goes from playing 30 minutes max to being able to play 180 minutes.

I wouldnt have taken Trent off he was playing well but if anything maybe Klopp kept him on for as long as he could. At which point he had no choice but to either drastically change the shape or bring Milner on. Maybe he does Konate for Trent.
Logged

Offline Red Being

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 265
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #866 on: Today at 12:45:39 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 10:27:32 am
Instead of strengthening whilst we were on top weve actually sold players. There were tons of comments in forums before the season started where people were concerned about the squad.

Yep. For once the management/owners deserve all the criticism coming their way. Instead of building on the excellent momentum, they messed up spectacularly. The panic buying of Arthur was just the last obvious proof. What was very evident to everyone - that the MF needs a boost - they ignored it and now are paying the price. What a damn shame would it be to miss out on top 4 after one of the best seasons ever , performance wise.
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,754
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #867 on: Today at 12:57:14 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:49:45 am
Well noIm suggesting at 1-1 we perhaps didnt actually need to bring on a right back at all and a young attacker who has been productive for us this season might have been more likely to yield a goal. Unless Trent was injured? Was he?

We are clearly trying to manage the minutes of players. I mean how many times have posters said Trent looks knackered? Then we manage his minutes and you want him to play the full 90. So basically you can pretend the squad isn't too old.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,071
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #868 on: Today at 12:58:19 pm »
FSG have two windows to rectify the squad if that doesn't happen we are likely to struggle for CL places.

We all know what happens when we dont get in CL we prep our journos with things like "Player A wanted to go to London" "They need CL footy"

I just dont think this model is going to work now moving forward.

I just dont know what the answer is to solve it unless we sell to the unthinkable.

Logged

Offline CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #869 on: Today at 12:58:44 pm »
You can nearly guarantee one thing is that this team and anyone we are looking at buying will not be playing CL football next season which is bound to hinder transfers.
Top players will be offered better wages and CL football for at least 1 season
Everyone is strengthening while we are weakening
City are there to stay
Newcastle same
Prob inc Man Utd in there, they will just spend until they get their 'klopp'

Then you have us, chelsea, arsenal and even spurs
Logged

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,105
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #870 on: Today at 01:25:56 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 09:59:53 am
We had the opportunity to strengthen when on top a few years back, but for whatever reason choose not to, so effectively are left to sweat the asset.

Through the 70s/80s Paisley tended to add a player or two from a position of strength to retain said position, while leaving those at the wrong end of their careers to go elsewhere.

Unfortunately, those running the club didnt bother to learn how Paisley sustained success. Not to mention Fergie at United.

Oh, but those times were different, blah blah blah .     .     .  
Yeah, and check out those boots they used to wear, hahahahaha .    .    .
Yeah, they didnt even have mobile phones  what did they know, blah blah blah .   .    .

Actually, it turns out sustained success has some enduring principles, regardless of the times. As Rosie, the busty librarian who used to tutor me in remedial English and er, other things, aways used to say to me after I got it right:

Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure.
Logged

Online lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,194
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #871 on: Today at 01:31:32 pm »
Quote from: Red Being on Today at 12:45:39 pm
Yep. For once the management/owners deserve all the criticism coming their way. Instead of building on the excellent momentum, they messed up spectacularly. The panic buying of Arthur was just the last obvious proof. What was very evident to everyone - that the MF needs a boost - they ignored it and now are paying the price. What a damn shame would it be to miss out on top 4 after one of the best seasons ever , performance wise.
Unlikely they messed up.

Any money generated is just used to buy another franchise or increase the value of their assets (ground and training improvements) they aren't building LFC they are building FSG. They aren't LFC supporters so have no emotional ties, its business and will only spend money on players if needed to make more money. If the same money could make more in any way it wont be spent, clearly buying the pirates was more lucrative than spending on our squad and so it will continue.
Logged

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,494
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #872 on: Today at 01:35:31 pm »
Well one good thing about us being shit at the moment is it does away with the belief that only a "generational talent" can get into our team

We can go back to buying players like Gini, Mane, Salah, Robbo. Should be cheaper at least, and more likely to occur
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online WanderlustRed

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 123
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #873 on: Today at 01:39:40 pm »
Quote from: Cormack Snr on Today at 07:59:30 am
Hindsight is a wonderful thing they say but they are the professionals and see those players at close quarters every day, we would have been better keeping Origi for another season and buying a 75m midfield player instead.

That isn't an option though. No way he would sign for just 1 season. And no guarantee there was a 75M midfield player available that we could sign and that wanted to sign with us.

Again, people just assume anything is possible when it's not.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 17 18 19 20 21 [22]   Go Up
« previous next »
 