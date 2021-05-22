We had the opportunity to strengthen when on top a few years back, but for whatever reason choose not to, so effectively are left to sweat the asset.
Through the 70s/80s Paisley tended to add a player or two from a position of strength to retain said position, while leaving those at the wrong end of their careers to go elsewhere.
Unfortunately, those running the club didnt bother to learn how Paisley sustained success. Not to mention Fergie at United.
Oh, but those times were different, blah blah blah . . .
Yeah, and check out those boots they used to wear, hahahahaha . . .
Yeah, they didnt even have mobile phones what did they know, blah blah blah . . .
Actually, it turns out sustained success has some enduring principles, regardless of the times. As Rosie, the busty librarian who used to tutor me in remedial English and er, other things, aways used to say to me after I got it right:
Success breeds complacency. Complacency breeds failure.