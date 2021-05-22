« previous next »
Al mate, how many times must it be said the Plastics was a special case? Abramovich had to sell. John Henry has never indicated he wants to. At best he's offering a 20 % stake or something.  Unless some dickhead offers him 4 billion or some shit like that.

Having to sell lowers the price especially when you are in Chelsea's position in which they don't even have the right to do anything to their Stadium. Chelsea doesn't even own the freehold of Stamford bridge. Both the freehold and the naming rights are owned by the Chelsea pitch owners.

FSG could easily setup a sales process for the club and raise far more than £4bn for Liverpool.
It may seem like Im being aggressive in this point but Im not. Im
Asking that for a reason. Its a good point and you make it yourself 

Im not making anyone beholden to name owners for the sake of it. Im not FSG in either I couldnt give a shit about them its the club I care about

Ask yourself truly outside of the Middle East who are the types that will essentially want to buy success not CL knockout places

Who and what type of person is there for that ?



I'm not sure we need someoen who wants to buy success as in directly compete with City... actually for us and arsenal and united etc we need to be in the CL which gives us a chance ot compete for the league every one year out of 4 or 5 when our team peaks in a cycle
Probably several of the bidders for Chelsea fit this description ,the Jim Ratcliffes of this world etc
But I don't follow this stuff closely to give you names, its just pretty clear that we're at a point with elite football clubs that they have both enough financial upside but with the ego boost/glamour that they attract buyers - and ours is obivously one of the very few truly elite clubs
Mate, we're valued over $2b dollars currently. No dickhead who's a billionaire is paying 2 billion over the odds to buy us.  :D
Not sure exactly what you want here but feels like you do want names...
Arsenal and Chelseas owners fit this description don't they?... or at least pretty much.. Probably several of the bidders for Chelsea also do, the Jim Ratcliffes of this world etc
But I don't follow this stuff closely, its just pretty clear that we're at a point with elite football clubs that they have both enough financial upside but with the ego boost/glamour that they attract buyers - and ours is obivously one of the very few truly elite clubs

I dont follow them either but I know money and I know businessmen outside of the people sportswashing dont want to part with it just to fund other peoples happiness.

Its probably the most naive thing Ive seen hordes of people expect en mass that I can think of

All I know now is we are so bad that itll directly effect there business with the top 4 placement

If we are the same come Xmas I think you may well see action in January
Even if we are worth 2-4 billion who is paying that while investing another 2billion on players to replace these current players ;D while there is Saudi & Dubai investors who got it a 1000x more than you  .FSG just give up cut your losses and sell the club
I dont follow them either but I know money and I know businessmen outside of the people sportswashing dont want to part with it just to fund other peoples happiness.

Its probably the most naive thing Ive seen hordes of people expect en mass that I can think of

All I know now is we are so bad that itll directly effect there business with the top 4 placement

If we are the same come Xmas I think you may well see action in January

I edited my post as I misread yours initially
yeah I've posted elsewhere I think either in Jan or the summer FSG will spend if top 4 is clearly in jeopardy and espeically when its gone because everything does depend on it for them
Yeah i edited my post as I misread yours initially
I've posted elsewhere I think either in Jan or the summer FSG will spend if top 4 is clearly in jeopardy and espeically when its gone because everything does depend on it for them
Without CL football, the valuation of the club will do a swan dive very fast.
I edited my post as I misread yours initially
yeah I've posted elsewhere I think either in Jan or the summer FSG will spend if top 4 is clearly in jeopardy and espeically when its gone because everything does depend on it for them

I hope Jurgen tells it like it is when he meets them is all

These yanks have no clue about football is a big problem. They prob think Nunez was a good buy and why isnt he scoring what do you mean you want a midfield thats not where the goal is

Thats my biggest fear. Just how clueless are they about the actual sport. I know baseball as rounders, Im pretty sure theres more to it than that for example
Mate, we're valued over $2b dollars currently. No dickhead who's a billionaire is paying 2 billion over the odds to buy us.  :D

https://www.forbes.com/sites/mikeozanian/2021/05/07/worlds-most-valuable-sports-teams-2021/?sh=7ebc0523e9e4

That was last year and we were ranked 12th and Chelsea was ranked 25th.

When Kroenke bought out Usmanov the deal valued Arsenal at £1.8 Billion. That was in 2018. When Arsenal had a turnover of £388m. Our turnover is forecast to be over £600m.

We are worth well north of £4 billion.

FSG banked a lot on FFP and hoping some kind of salary cap will come in. I dont think their Arsenal model will work anymore especially with two state owned clubs in the picture. United's revenues are big enough for them to keep spending big money whilst chelsea always keep investing heavily in squads albeit with mixed results. Arsenal and Spurs will keep challenging for top 4 but cant see them being there consistently.

Unless premier league brings in some kind of salary cap, it's going to be very difficult for fsg.

Without CL football, the valuation of the club will do a swan dive very fast.

No it wont.  Theres not a sports team as big as Liverpool playing in a major professional league that loses value. 
No it wont.  Theres not a sports team as big as Liverpool playing in a major professional league that loses value. 

What he may mean is well lose revenue
Ive mentioned Caicedo and Mac Allister before on the midfield thread.

Immense again today, they destroyed Gallagher, Mount and Kovacic.  In every CM facet of play.

Only 20 and 23 years young. 

Caicedo is going to be a star at the highest level for a decade.  I hope its with the Reds.

The issue . every club now see this.  The Mirror (yes I know) quoting £85m.
The Guy who bought them for Brighton is now doing the same thing for Newcastle.

Another hurdle in the PL that will go over FSG's heads.
Well we clearly need another 2018, where we signed VVD/Alisson/Fabinho/Keita/Shaq. I dont think they will do anything like that - they never have organically during their time at the club. As many have said, the only time weve seen larger multiple outlays is following a big sale. Probably more chance of Milner getting another year.

Which begs the question, what next? Without a departure from the standard business model well be left flogging the same bunch with a couple of punts chucked in.
FSG banked a lot on FFP and hoping some kind of salary cap will come in. I dont think their Arsenal model will work anymore especially with two state owned clubs in the picture. United's revenues are big enough for them to keep spending big money whilst chelsea always keep investing heavily in squads albeit with mixed results. Arsenal and Spurs will keep challenging for top 4 but cant see them being there consistently.

Unless premier league brings in some kind of salary cap, it's going to be very difficult for fsg.



If you have checked the revenues of us you would have realized that we are now only slightly behind Man United. We have been spending less than the mid table teams and some of the bottom teams. With our success in the last few years, we have done better to recruit good younger players to gradually replace our old warriors. Unfortunately the lack of spending has led us to todays situation, fsg is poor in this respect, no arguments about it at all.
If you have checked the revenues of us you would have realized that we are now only slightly behind Man United. We have been spending less than the mid table teams and some of the bottom teams. With our success in the last few years, we have done better to recruit good younger players to gradually replace our old warriors. Unfortunately the lack of spending has led us to todays situation, fsg is poor in this respect, no arguments about it at all.

I did mention in the same thread that we are getting outspent by the likes of villa and west ham. FSG wont change and the only way the rebuild will happen is if we let go of our major stars.
I did mention in the same thread that we are getting outspent by the likes of villa and west ham. FSG wont change and the only way the rebuild will happen is if we let go of our major stars.
its crazy LFC only got Diaz,Nunez etc because of Klopp because Moyes confirmed they almost signed both players. They have the location over us but if our custodians dont want to compete they should sell.
If FSG were serious they should have signed Nunez and kept Mane. Could have used Nunez last season
Where do the profits go?

I have to say some creative accounting is going on.
Well spend big next summer when these greedy fucks sell Salah for £100M - they only invest heavily in the team when we sell one our big stars.
Well spend big next summer when these greedy fucks sell Salah for £100M - they only invest heavily in the team when we sell one our big stars.

I think the issue is they spend on assets that are guaranteed to increase the value of the club like new stands but not on the playing squad.
From the Echo a few days ago. Apologies if it's already posted.

FSG CEO Sam Kennedy makes Liverpool future vow


"We are inbuilt and invest for the long haul. Our time horizon is forever, especially when it comes to our real estate activity. We are taking a very long view and we don't have the typical expectations around quarterly returns or annual returns because we are in it for so long. It is a two-pronged strategy.

"Yes, we need a good economic idea on the real estate that we are developing but we also have to make sure that is additive to the fan experience to Fenway Park, Anfield and PPG (Pittsburgh Penguins' home arena)."

FSG have little to no interest in parting company with any of their teams, not least their most valuable in the portfolio, Liverpool.

Instead the plan is to continue to grow the value of the teams, something which is intrinsically linked to their ability to put a compelling product on the field year after year that can challenge for the biggest honours. Part of that plan involves the expansion of real estate opportunities, as has been seen in and around Fenway Park, most recently with the opening of a new 5,000 seater music theatre adjacent to the Red Sox stadium.

At Anfield the Main Stand development of 2016 and the current work on the Anfield Road End will see the stadium over 60,000 in capacity and likely to top matchday revenues of £100m per season in the coming campaigns, with Kennedy hinting at the next steps.

"We'll see what ancillary development might be possible," Kennedy said.

"As residential as Fenway is, Fenway is zoned for entertainment, hospitality, retail and other types of activities. Anfield is a residential neighbourhood so we have to be mindful of that and respectful of that. You'll probably see us focus more inside than outside in the future."
They'll sell if they get a good enough offer. Same as the Glazers, Kroenke, Boehly.

Every team other than the sportswashers are for sale for the right price.

Getting that price is a different matter of course.
I keep getting two version of events from various sources: one is that FSG backs Klopp in transfer market but Klopp is happy with his squad, the second is Klopp wants more players but FSG don't want to invest. Like

i) Between 2019-2022 we didn't strengthen at the top - It was because Klopp didn't want to buy players and was happy with the squad vs it was because FSG didn't want to invest.

ii) We didn't sell players but instead extended contracts - It was because Klopp wanted to keep them and is too loyal vs it was because FSG extended contracts/didn't give Klopp replacement.

iii) Summer of 2022 we didn't strengthen in midfield - It was because Klopp was happy with midfield vs it was because FSG didn't back Klopp.

iv) Jan of 2020 we didn't buy a good defender but instead got Davies - It was because Klopp didn't feel the need vs it was because FSG didn't back Klopp.

v) Our transfer strategy is reactive (based off prev season performance) - It was because Klopp is reactive and only adds when he sees fit vs it was because FSG is reactive and only add when they see fit.

Which is the truth? Is it FSG backs Klopp but he didn't feel the need to buy because he is happy with his squad? Or Klopp wants to buy but FSG don't want to invest?

Is there a way to find out?
