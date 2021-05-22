From the Echo a few days ago. Apologies if it's already posted.



FSG CEO Sam Kennedy makes Liverpool future vow





"We are inbuilt and invest for the long haul. Our time horizon is forever, especially when it comes to our real estate activity. We are taking a very long view and we don't have the typical expectations around quarterly returns or annual returns because we are in it for so long. It is a two-pronged strategy.



"Yes, we need a good economic idea on the real estate that we are developing but we also have to make sure that is additive to the fan experience to Fenway Park, Anfield and PPG (Pittsburgh Penguins' home arena)."



FSG have little to no interest in parting company with any of their teams, not least their most valuable in the portfolio, Liverpool.



Instead the plan is to continue to grow the value of the teams, something which is intrinsically linked to their ability to put a compelling product on the field year after year that can challenge for the biggest honours. Part of that plan involves the expansion of real estate opportunities, as has been seen in and around Fenway Park, most recently with the opening of a new 5,000 seater music theatre adjacent to the Red Sox stadium.



At Anfield the Main Stand development of 2016 and the current work on the Anfield Road End will see the stadium over 60,000 in capacity and likely to top matchday revenues of £100m per season in the coming campaigns, with Kennedy hinting at the next steps.



"We'll see what ancillary development might be possible," Kennedy said.



"As residential as Fenway is, Fenway is zoned for entertainment, hospitality, retail and other types of activities. Anfield is a residential neighbourhood so we have to be mindful of that and respectful of that. You'll probably see us focus more inside than outside in the future."