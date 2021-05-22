« previous next »
When was the last time Henry and Werner were at Anfield?
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm
He was with us for decade though.  Not like he was here 2 years did his business and left.

something probably changed, higher ups probably started sticking their oar in more, nothing worse than when people who dont know what the fuck they are talking about start making all of the decisions
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:46:55 pm
He was with us for decade though.  Not like he was here 2 years did his business and left.

Imagine honing your laptop skills for years only to be told that winning the CL meant the only deals you could do were Adrian and Sepp Van Den Berg. Then being put into hibernation until the next window.
Surely were in agreement FSG would be good owners if they spent
Been a disaster this season and with Newcastle on the rise. Id be shocked if they dont sell up or change strategy.

Seen klopps comments that we knew our problems from day one :butt

As for the comments on giving players a contract to keep there value, when do we cash in on Gomez?
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Im scared of that. They already did that a bit with only signing Arthur Melons during the summer.

This winter, smash the bank for Bellingham and supplement with Tielemans. That would impress me muchly.
I would rather 3 solid midfielders that are high energy - Bellingham sounds great but we need a whole midfield so maybe it wouldnt be wise sounding the whole budget- if there actually is one on him .
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm
When was the last time Henry and Werner were at Anfield?
week before we signed Melo
Quote from: Keith Lard on Yesterday at 11:52:39 pm
Im scared of that. They already did that a bit with only signing Arthur Melons during the summer.

This winter, smash the bank for Bellingham and supplement with Tielemans. That would impress me muchly.

Arthurs Melons were not up to much cop.
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:53:31 pm
When was the last time Henry and Werner were at Anfield?
Bournemouth game, they saw us winning 9-0 and thought no need to sign anyone.
Quote from: lukeb1981 on Yesterday at 11:55:59 pm
I would rather 3 solid midfielders that are high energy - Bellingham sounds great but we need a whole midfield so maybe it wouldnt be wise sounding the whole budget- if there actually is one on him .
Honestly throw in the bank on De Jong, Caicedo and Barella at this point. They'd probably cost 50-60m more than what Jude would cost us.
Let's be honest, they've never pretended to give a flying fuvk about the club evidenced by how they treated Kenny and their absence for memorials. Not holding that against them but I'll continue to be infuriated by their lack of support to Jurgen despite the staunch defence of their acolytes!
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:02:44 am
Honestly throw in the bank on De Jong, Caicedo and Barella at this point. They'd probably cost 50-60m more than what Jude would cost us.
Barella should of been signed in the summer, we got caught in the English hype
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:01:51 am
Bournemouth game, they saw us winning 9-0 and thought no need to sign anyone.

Yeah. Atleast he listened and bought us Melo though: https://twitter.com/daveslfcchats/status/1563640138114093056?s=46&t=9XmE2fWcLW4-Ojy8F5VZzg
Quote from: LFCJayy on Today at 12:03:37 am
Barella should of been signed in the summer, we got caught in the English hype

By the time we went for Barella we were told no. The summer was a mess and in hindsight looks like an utter shit show. Great start for Ward and co.
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:03:13 am
Let's be honest, they've never pretended to give a flying fuvk about the club evidenced by how they treated Kenny and their absence for memorials. Not holding that against them but I'll continue to be infuriated by their lack of support to Jurgen despite the staunch defence of their acolytes!
I honestly wonder if the debacle of this season sees Jurgen throw off his subservience to the owners and go all out Rafa. Its not at all in his style but sometimes needs must.
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 12:02:44 am
Honestly throw in the bank on De Jong, Caicedo and Barella at this point. They'd probably cost 50-60m more than what Jude would cost us.

Caicedo and barella this window and bellingham in the summer that would be the dream scenario, but under FSG the chances of that happening are 0 which is why we are currently in the mess we are in.
FSG in it to make money and fuck all else so not buying the proverbial race horse like the Arabs who are in it to win. They'll invest only as much as they need to to attain or maintain the value they want out
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:03:13 am
Let's be honest, they've never pretended to give a flying fuvk about the club evidenced by how they treated Kenny and their absence for memorials. Not holding that against them but I'll continue to be infuriated by their lack of support to Jurgen despite the staunch defence of their acolytes!
We don't know what was discussed during Klopp's renewal contract negotiations. Perhaps they promised support for rebuilding the team Tchouameni was a great player to go after, but we missed on him. Reports say that we are waiting on Bellingham, but we may miss on him too. If you look at our (over)performances in the last several years, if you were FSG, you wouldn't even consider that we could face the possibility of being out of the top four, would you? We, the fans, were actually believing we'd be title challengers with a good shout to win the league even with Haaland at City. But here we are. Perhaps FSG might act differently in the January window. 
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 12:05:01 am
By the time we went for Barella we were told no. The summer was a mess and in hindsight looks like an utter shit show. Great start for Ward and co.
I dont believe we went in for him.
Disgusting how we have threw Klopp and even Milner under the bus  :no
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 12:09:39 am
We don't know what was discussed during Klopp's renewal contract negotiations. Perhaps they promised support for rebuilding the team Tchouameni was a great player to go after, but we missed on him. Reports say that we are waiting on Bellingham, but we may miss on him too. If you look at our (over)performances in the last several years, if you were FSG, you wouldn't even consider that we could face the possibility of being out of the top four, would you? We, the fans, were actually believing we'd be title challengers with a good shout to win the league even with Haaland at City. But here we are. Perhaps FSG might act differently in the January window.
The problem is, they wont be able to overhaul the squad in January, targets are hard to come by. They will however need to bring in a couple and then complete the bulk of the work next summer. As mad as everyone is at the owners, there is also a massive spotlight on the recruitment team. Theyve got their work cut out with Europa the carrot were likely dangling.
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:05:45 am
Caicedo and barella this window and bellingham in the summer that would be the dream scenario, but under FSG the chances of that happening are 0 which is why we are currently in the mess we are in.

Ive mentioned Caicedo and Mac Allister before on the midfield thread.

Immense again today, they destroyed Gallagher, Mount and Kovacic.  In every CM facet of play.

Only 20 and 23 years young. 

Caicedo is going to be a star at the highest level for a decade.  I hope its with the Reds.

The issue . every club now see this.  The Mirror (yes I know) quoting £85m.
Quote from: LifelongRed,Sussex on Today at 12:28:31 am
Ive mentioned Caicedo and Mac Allister before on the midfield thread.

Immense again today, they destroyed Gallagher, Mount and Kovacic.  In every CM facet of play.

Only 20 and 23 years young. 

Caicedo is going to be a star at the highest level for a decade.  I hope its with the Reds.

The issue . every club now see this.  The Mirror (yes I know) quoting £85m.

That figure is probably correct after Mwepu was forced to retire mid-season. Only crazy money would get Caicedo in January.
spend some of yer 3billion profit on your asset mingebags
Quote from: LFCTikiTaka on Today at 12:33:22 am
That figure is probably correct after Mwepu was forced to retire mid-season. Only crazy money would get Caicedo in January.
Unfortunately were at the stage where crazy money might have to be used in a few cases. Conversely we could try and find gems like this when theyre still overseas and save ourselves millions in the process.
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 12:05:45 am
Caicedo and barella this window and bellingham in the summer that would be the dream scenario, but under FSG the chances of that happening are 0 which is why we are currently in the mess we are in.

Lets be honest. FSG model is built on being like Arsenal of 5-10 years ago. Get CL football every year and dont give a shit if you win any trophies or not. FSG are exactly that as well. If you offered them 3 league titles and 2 CL trophies or 15 CL group stages in a row, I can almost guarantee they would pick the second option.

They are like this business who just want to stay still, maintain ok profits but never want to invest enough in the company to make them the big players in the game. They are lucky they hit the jackpot with Klopp or the knives would have been out well before now
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 12:35:18 am
Unfortunately were at the stage where crazy money might have to be used in a few cases. Conversely we could try and find gems like this when theyre still overseas and save ourselves millions in the process.

Another entry for the Boston Bingo card.

The reply will be but 'FSG made it clear they would not spend their money'

Followed up by 'They rescued the Club' and then for a line 'They allow the club to spend every penny it earns'
Quote from: ScubaSteve on Yesterday at 09:45:10 pm
If this wont encourage the owners to buy players nothing will. Im not quite in the FSG out camp but the lack of investment has killed us

You can't really be saying that LFC hasn't spent enough to be better than Leeds or Nottingham Forest. You just can't.
Quote from: WanderlustRed on Today at 12:42:18 am
You can't really be saying that LFC hasn't spent enough to be better than Leeds or Nottingham Forest. You just can't.

In a sport that is increasingly dominated by youthfulness and athleticism then yes we have.

The fucking irony is that we proved it was possible to be able to compete with a more talented side in City by running the legs off them.

Then failed to refresh and rejuvenate. 
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:39:24 am
Another entry for the Boston Bingo card.

The reply will be but 'FSG made it clear they would not spend their money'

Followed up by 'They rescued the Club' and then for a line 'They allow the club to spend every penny it earns'
I know youve been anti for a very long time and at times Ive found myself nodding at your posts and others Ive felt youve been a bit harsh, however i think this last few months has seen a real tide of annoyance and disbelief in the way things have gone, particularly around the state of the squad. There is no way that a manager of the calibre of Jurgen Klopp is unable to see that the midfield in particular serves absolutely no purpose to the way he wants to play. Jurgen will know that we need new faces and the fact hes trying to play fast, aggressive football with an ageing and immobile midfield is like fitting a Ferrari with the engine from a Ford Fiesta. I honestly cant see how anyone in the upper ranks of the club thought it right and proper to send us into the season with this set of midfield players. Its negligence and its the straw thats broken the camels back for many. There are worse owners, without doubt. Anfield as a stadium is now unrecognisable from the days of 44000 capacity and the amalgamation of the squads in the new training site is another positive. Its just so frustrating that under Klopp weve established ourselves as a top 5 side in Europe and in the blink of an eye weve allowed others to catch us and now seemingly go flying past. This isnt a quick fix, this squad is a mismatch and needs major surgery rather than patching up. Well have to take the hit this season and finish top 8 and go as far as we can in Europe and just hope that were still an attractive option for players who see this season as a blip. It really is time now however for a large quantity of money to be put aside to build a new side for Jurgen otherwise the final two years of his stay become a damp squib and potentially dont even reach their conclusion.
That is a team that needs 4 or 5 major signings.

And they give us Arthur Melo on loan.
When H&G came in, i mentioned that Yankees are here for business, not the club.
We have to live with that.

Quote
If you offered them 3 league titles and 2 CL trophies or 15 CL group stages in a row, I can almost guarantee they would pick the second option.

That would be the best description Yank Businessmen.
