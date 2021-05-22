« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

John C

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #720 on: Today at 11:15:36 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:45:49 pm
Right owners, wrong time, right crypto, wrong Minamino
;D
NativityinBlack

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #721 on: Today at 11:15:41 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:06:33 pm
We do. We've spent the same proportion of our revenue on players as City and United over recent years. We've just chosen to spend the bulk of it on increased wages for declining players.

No we have not. Our revenues have almost equaled those of United and City have a bottomless pit of money.

If what you say is right, that majority investment has gone into extending wages of declining players, that is an even bigger administrative failure and falls completely on the owners for sanctioning those contract extensions.
rushyman

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #722 on: Today at 11:16:49 pm
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:13:27 pm
Klopp needs help and he needs it now. FSG need to act when the window opens.

They have to balance overpaying against missing out on the CL this season and going into total free fall. This is a real turning point. We havent looked this bad since Klopps first season and there arent any cavalry coming from the squad players or youth teams. The only solution is to spend.

The rhetoric at the moment coming from Klopp towards our team is heavily leaning on injuries

Thats what the owners will be listening to. Oh itll be Allright in January etc

Theres no getting away from the fact we need midfielders. But I dont know if that will reach their ears by anyone they will listen to
DangerScouse

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #723 on: Today at 11:16:51 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:11:27 pm
Figures are in the thread. Or Deloitte reports. Knock yourself out.

Haha . . . You are taking City's figures at face value?  :lmao What time frame is being used to suit your slant for Utd?
Saus76

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #724 on: Today at 11:18:17 pm
All on the owners this. Called it 3 years ago when we failed to strengthen after Madrid. They've run these lads into the ground, so much so, that the rebuild will set us back 2-3 years at best. We can only hope Klopp is around to work wonders and rebuild. Fuck off John W Henry and the FSG lovers.
Knight

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #725 on: Today at 11:18:22 pm
Quote from: NativityinBlack on Today at 11:15:41 pm
No we have not. Our revenues have almost equaled those of United and City have a bottomless pit of money.

If what you say is right, that majority investment has gone into extending wages of declining players, that is an even bigger administrative failure and falls completely on the owners for sanctioning those contract extensions.

It doesn't fall completely on the owners though does it. Who was asking for the contract extensions?
lolowalsh

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #726 on: Today at 11:18:24 pm
FSG won't spend a dime, they are too busy buying other clubs and investing in Anfield. The only way we get through this mess is by selling one of our big players to PSG and using that money to rebuild.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #727 on: Today at 11:18:51 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:45:49 pm
Right owners, wrong time, right crypto, wrong Minamino

To be fair FSG would be brilliant as crypto traders. They would sell all their 19th-century guineas and then wait 500 years for the perfect coin to come along.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #728 on: Today at 11:19:19 pm
I haven't read a single poster call for owners like City or Newcastle in fairness.

Unfortunately the ESL was FSG's end goal and baby to increase revenue and hopefully reinvest in players. Until that comes about or a variation of it they will continue to hope Klopp can work miracles and they'll spend like Halifax Town.
redmark

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #729 on: Today at 11:19:37 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:15:05 pm
You are right both clubs are run in exactly the same way. 
Not in the slightest what I said, Al, as you well know. You've been almost pleasant to debate with in this thread previously. Don't act the twat now.
Xanderzone

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #730 on: Today at 11:20:44 pm
Honestly think they'll sack Klopp and scapegoat him for this before they'll ever fund the rebuild that this team clearly needs.

Hope with every fibre of my being that I'm wrong.
Kundale

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #731 on: Today at 11:20:53 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 11:18:22 pm
It doesn't fall completely on the owners though does it. Who was asking for the contract extensions?
If you don't have a replacement in hand, what do you do?
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #732 on: Today at 11:21:18 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:19:19 pm
I haven't read a single poster call for owners like City or Newcastle in fairness.

Unfortunately the ESL was FSG's end goal and baby to increase revenue and hopefully reinvest in players. Until that comes about or a variation of it they will continue to hope Klopp can work miracles and they'll spend like Halifax Town.

Just ignore the calls for City's owners and put another X on your Boston bingo card.

I only need 'They are still learning' for a full house. 
rushyman

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #733 on: Today at 11:21:47 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 11:20:44 pm
Honestly think they'll sack Klopp and scapegoat him for this before they'll ever fund the rebuild that this team clearly needs.

Hope with every fibre of my being that I'm wrong.

No chance

They know hes kept the wolves from their door
Keith Lard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #734 on: Today at 11:23:02 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:18:24 pm
FSG won't spend a dime, they are too busy buying other clubs and investing in Anfield. The only way we get through this mess is by selling one of our big players to PSG and using that money to rebuild.

I disagree. Im sure they realise that Klopp is the golden goose enabling their massive capital gains. If Klopp demands the right reinforcement and Ward identified the right player/s, Im sure FSG would back Klopp. Theyre medium to long term thinkers, and would expect winter additions to support that timeframe mindset.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #735 on: Today at 11:23:09 pm
Quote from: Xanderzone on Today at 11:20:44 pm
Honestly think they'll sack Klopp and scapegoat him for this before they'll ever fund the rebuild that this team clearly needs.

Hope with every fibre of my being that I'm wrong.

They'd be ran out of town if they did that which in itself is interesting as it could give them the excuse they need to sell to a sport washing operation. Now that's a nightmare for halloween for ya.
Agent99

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #736 on: Today at 11:23:59 pm
FSG have only been involved in soccer for 12 years so to be fair to them they are still learning.
lolowalsh

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #737 on: Today at 11:25:02 pm
I'm reading some funny takes on YouTube saying that Elon Musk should've bought us instead of Twitter.  :no
Mister Flip Flop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #738 on: Today at 11:26:34 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:21:18 pm
Just ignore the calls for City's owners and put another X on your Boston bingo card.

I only need 'They are still learning' for a full house.

Go ahead then lad, point out where these posters have called for owners like City.
Kundale

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #739 on: Today at 11:26:42 pm
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:25:02 pm
I'm reading some funny takes on YouTube saying that Elon Musk should've bought us instead of Twitter.  :no
:lmao
James...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #740 on: Today at 11:27:32 pm
Its the fact you know they wont invest whats needed thats so disheartening. There isnt even the hope. Weve been in horror positions before like Jan 2021 and they did nothing.
harryc

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #741 on: Today at 11:29:04 pm
Looks like Edwards saw this decline coming without investment.

Clever bugger him.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #742 on: Today at 11:29:11 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:19:37 pm
Not in the slightest what I said, Al, as you well know. You've been almost pleasant to debate with in this thread previously. Don't act the twat now.

Apologies for being flippant.

The thing is you simply aren't comparing like for like.

City have had unlimited funds, much of it off the books to build an almost perfect machine. They then have unlimited funds to tweak it, refresh it, and improve it. City have been proven to have financially doped on two occasions. They have been found guilty and punished twice.

The thing is we ban anyone who has taken PED's for years because we know that the after-effects of cheating allow a false base that you improve from. That is what City has done with its investment of over a billion.
Keith Lard

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #743 on: Today at 11:30:21 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 11:27:32 pm
Its the fact you know they wont invest whats needed thats so disheartening. There isnt even the hope. Weve been in horror positions before like Jan 2021 and they did nothing.

I kinda respect the fact that they support Klopp and co with time and expect solutions to firstly be sought on the training pitch, and signings to be low risk / high upside. Only way we compete with likes of City, lets be honest
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #744 on: Today at 11:31:11 pm
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:26:34 pm
Go ahead then lad, point out where these posters have called for owners like City.

Sorry for not being clearer. I actually agree with you.

No one has asked for Sportswashers or Sugar Daddies. It is just one of many excuses they come up with.
James...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #745 on: Today at 11:31:38 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:30:21 pm
I kinda respect the fact that they support Klopp and co with time and expect solutions to firstly be sought on the training pitch, and signings to be low risk / high upside. Only way we compete with likes of City, lets be honest

You respect the fact they expect the manager to work miracles rather than giving him the slightest bit of support?

Not for me.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #746 on: Today at 11:32:08 pm
Quote from: Keith Lard on Today at 11:30:21 pm
I kinda respect the fact that they support Klopp and co with time and expect solutions to firstly be sought on the training pitch, and signings to be low risk / high upside. Only way we compete with likes of City, lets be honest

 ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D ;D
Samie

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #747 on: Today at 11:32:15 pm
FSG will spend if it looks like we're not getting into Europe but that's spending from a position of weakness not strength.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #748 on: Today at 11:33:25 pm
Quote from: James... on Today at 11:31:38 pm
You respect the fact they expect the manager to work miracles rather than giving him the slightest bit of support?

Not for me.

It's what rich bastards who haven't done a day's work in their life call character building.
