FFS leave it out,their failure over several windows is going to cost us a CL spot if we're not careful.
I actually struggle to understand people watching that aberration and going thats on FSG that. I mean
first choice GK, first choice RB, first choice CBs, first choice LB, pretty much every CM available, Mo, Bobby, Nunez. Our two left wingers injured.
They/we should have improved the squad more than they have, again no argument. But we were again an absolute disgrace tonight. Every game we have dropped points in this season our team was easily good enough to win, theyve got a shit attitude, the tactics have been shite, players playing like pub players (and ones that no one was calling to be replaced). Sure, FSG should do more and must do more but Jesus wept this isnt a problem solely because of lack of investment in the squad. Not even close