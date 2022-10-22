« previous next »
If this wont encourage the owners to buy players nothing will. Im not quite in the FSG out camp but the lack of investment has killed us

Same, but if they dont spend in January then I think we will struggle for top 4. If we dont get CL football then that has a massive impact on signings next summer.
How many?! Right back, two center backs, left back, four midfielders, right winger, striker.

No clearly everything is fine and dandy. Why should your precious FSG have to do anything?
Maybe the hedge fund should sell
Because the assert is depreciating

Haha that made me laugh 😂

Theyre a decent hedge fund to be fair.

To be honest though, this actually is a pretty decent time for them to realise a thumping good profit.

But Im fine with them as owners, providing they give us Bellingham for Christmas lol
FFS leave it out,their failure over several windows is going to cost us a CL spot if we're not careful.

The team is in terminal decline and it is entirely FSGs fault for resting on their laurels, not building on the team over the few years and expecting Klopp to spill spinal fluid for them. The odd token signing in certain positions doesn't cover the fact that we are heavily underinvested compared to rivals around us. Time that this lot pulled their finger out and started supporting Klopp again.
Are we going to start to let the owners know they need to spend some fkn money. Or just have this malaise because we won a league.
FFS leave it out,their failure over several windows is going to cost us a CL spot if we're not careful.

I actually struggle to understand people watching that aberration and going thats on FSG that. I meanfirst choice GK, first choice RB, first choice CBs, first choice LB, pretty much every CM available, Mo, Bobby, Nunez. Our two left wingers injured.

They/we should have improved the squad more than they have, again no argument. But we were again an absolute disgrace tonight. Every game we have dropped points in this season our team was easily good enough to win, theyve got a shit attitude, the tactics have been shite, players playing like pub players (and ones that no one was calling to be replaced). Sure, FSG should do more and must do more but Jesus wept this isnt a problem solely because of lack of investment in the squad. Not even close
In my car on my way home, well at least we are financially stable, maybe we need a few graphs on here showing our wages to spend ratio, dont worry its all good We were outrun and out fought by Leeds and Nottingham forest the two worst teams in the league by far and are still five points clear of relegation and no need to worry about signing the likes of bellingham because there isnt a chance on earth of that happening. And once we arent in the champions league next year which Im 99.9% certain we wont we wont have fuck all to spend anyway so no change there, anyone who sticks up FOR FSG needs there heads shaking, strength when your at your strongest.
Can FSG stop the warm training in Dubai after the World Cup? I fucking would, get them in the fucking cold in Skegness. c*nts.
