Well youve just confirmed what I thought. It may be mainstream with groups on social media and influencers etc. No need to polarise by calling in hush hush weapon of mass destruction either. Its a highly volatile unregulated investment. Sure, people will make money, but lots wont. Ive seen reports of people involved in these groups whove been wiped out and worse. Financial regulation isnt perfect, but it exists for a reason and the sooner unqualified people influencing others are made accountable the better.



Its interesting that youve learned time in the market vs timing the market. But that then makes your claims of buying the dips etc all more laughable or disturbing depending on your point of view. A few days ago you were viewing an 80% fall as a buying opportunity because recoveries have happened before. A few posts ago you were saying that a fivefold return on stocks was possible in 3 years with even bigger returns on crypto over similar timescales. Time in the market vs timing the market is completely at odds with gambling transfer budget on crypto. Imagine the whole transfer pot declining by 80% just before a club wanted to spend it?



Firstly I am pretty sure I put kek at the end of the buy the dip comment, inferring buy the dip was more of a meme than a serious comment.My serious views towards that scenario you mentioned, of an 80% fall, using the time in the market approach?With a time in the market approach, which I pivoted to, I think that short term dips and moons are irrelevant. The reason for that reasoning is because from my experience, it's pretty impossible to time where is the lowest, where is the highest, if the investment is going to go up in the short term, or go down in the short term. Well at least, I failed in doing it (timing it).In a time in the market approach, there is no buying the dips, as there are no dips to view as buying opportunities, the view is to dca at regular intervals, and the bet is that in the long term the asset would rise to profitable margins (like Amazon).Regardless of short term movements (which are in my experience pretty impossible to predict), over the long term, all stocks/crypto that hold some form of value, always rises. And the definition of long term ranges I guess.In crypto, long term is 3-4 years. Stocks tend to move slower than crypto, so I assume long term is 6-8 years? Our club stock itself rose from 300mil to 4 billion in 12 years. I'm not fully familiar (experienced) with stocks, as the only one I've invested in was Tesla stock, so that's the reference point I'm drawing conclusions on (including the fivefold comment).And like I have mentioned before, there are ways to find which crypto/stocks are duds, which are legit projects that would go up in the long term. Stuff I like mentioned before, team, use case, following on social media, past achievements, future roadmap, tech, etc etc all play a part, that's where the DYOR comes in, it increases the probability of success. In that sense if an asset falls by 80% like you mentioned, the likelihood of it recovering in the long term, would depend on if it has value in the long term, ergo the DYOR. I also work in tech so that also helps in understanding the concepts.Combine the time in the market, DYOR, with the rule of thumb to never invest more than you can afford to lose, how much can our club afford to lose per annum? We bring in profits of 200-300 mil, so I assume the amount we can afford to lose (or, 'gamble away' so to speak), is 10% of our profits, which would be 20mil p/a. Now we have lost more on that on transfer fees and wages with Keita, Ox, and with the other injury prone players wages. I'd estimate 100 mil over the past 5 years.So what I was suggesting, was that the club put what it could afford to lose, either on a monthly, or annually basis, into some high risk high reward assets like stocks or crypto, and take it out after a certain long term period of time (like market cycle) and when it has gone past a selling threshold. Sure it's not a sure thing like ARE, and sure it could potentially go to 0, but it's returns also are much better than the ARE (which is 2x in 16 years). Putting 80% of our transfer pot in stocks/crypto is the definition of putting what we couldn't afford to lose, and was not what I was suggesting.I don't know about long term stock cycles, but for the macro crypto cycle, halvings tend to occur every 4 years, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028. After each halving, a bull run of 12 months - 18 months then usually happens, which raises prices. So that is a reference point I was saying of when to sell in the long term in crypto. Using the halving of 2024 as reference, the next bull run will be in 2025, ergo, the 3 years that I was referencing on. As for the 10x or 20x in crypto that I mentioned, that actually isn't uncommon in a bull market. If it doesn't work out, sure we lose some money, if it does, we get an extra 200m-300m in our transfer kitty to compete with the oil clubs and win more leagues and CL. Besides, we can use the concept of diversifying portfolio to reduce the risk.However at the end of the day, I do acknowledge what Historical Fool said, that boomer directors are unlikely to agree to this as it would be in their views a risky venture.Again this is all my personal experience and knowledge, my personal opinion, and I could be totally wrong here.