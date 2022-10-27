« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 16104 times)

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #640 on: Today at 02:23:46 pm »
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 12:15:47 pm
What? That's not my intention. Crypto is a pretty openly discussed topic among my peers, I myself am active in crypto groups on reddit, facebook, discord, and also watch crypto youtube channels like Coin Bureau. Mr Beast himself is pretty transparent about having invested in Bitcoin. I thought it was a pretty mainstream topic and all. I didn't know it was such a hush hush weapons of mass destruction topic here.

Sure I know there is the risk of losing it all. I mean back at the start of 2018 when I was at uni I sold all my valuables including my laptop to time the market, then failed a couple subjects at uni as I couldn't do my coding assignments and failed in timing the market so lost it all. Got a bit of rollicking from me ma for that.

Anyway from there I learnt lessons like time in the market is better than timing the market, DCA, DYOR, never invest more than you can afford to lose, lessons like those. And I applied those lessons to become a better investor. So that's why I acknowledged that crypto and stocks are high risk high reward, but also mentioned that having skill/experience reduces the risk.

Like I have emphasized, my end goal intention is for us to invest in the squad and be able to compete with the oil clubs, these discussions are means to get there.
Well youve just confirmed what I thought. It may be mainstream with groups on social media and influencers etc. No need to polarise by calling in hush hush weapon of mass destruction either. Its a highly volatile unregulated investment. Sure, people will make money, but lots wont. Ive seen reports of people involved in these groups whove been wiped out and worse. Financial regulation isnt perfect, but it exists for a reason and the sooner unqualified people influencing others are made accountable the better.

Its interesting that youve learned time in the market vs timing the market. But that then makes your claims of buying the dips etc all more laughable or disturbing depending on your point of view. A few days ago you were viewing an 80% fall as a buying opportunity because recoveries have happened before. A few posts ago you were saying that a fivefold return on stocks was possible in 3 years with even bigger returns on crypto over similar timescales. Time in the market vs timing the market is completely at odds with gambling transfer budget on crypto. Imagine the whole transfer pot declining by 80% just before a club wanted to spend it?

Logged

Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,614
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #641 on: Today at 02:47:07 pm »
If FSG back Klopp with a really good midfield signing in January then most people will be happy. Ok its not easy to find or afford such a player but we need at least one decent signing. Bringing in somebody who isnt of the standard of Thiago wont cut it.
Logged
#JFT97

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #642 on: Today at 03:14:33 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 08:36:42 pm
I think this is an area I would be a bit more critical of the setup (whether that's FSG, or the recruitment team in general) - but sort of for the opposite reason to what you're suggesting.

"Martinelli being a perfect example of the sort of player we would have picked up in 2018"

Well... not really. In 2018, including January, we spent £250m on VVD, Keita, Fabinho, Shaqiri and Alisson. Leaving out the much cheaper Shaqiri (hardly a Martinelli type signing), that's an average of nearly £60m on four established players in their mid 20s. Three of them, of course, key players who were critical in winning trophies.

I'm not just being pedantic on 2018. In all of Klopp's time at the club, how many truly 'Martinelli type' signings have we had?

Our sub-£15m signings, in order have been: Grujic, Grabara, Karius, Klavan, Manninger, Solanke, Robertson, Shaqiri, van den Berg, Elliott, Minamino, Tsimikas, Pitaluga, Bajcetic, Davies, Gordon, Ramsay and Carvalho. (Plus Matip and a couple of veteran keepers on free transfers.) Half of them - all those signed before 2019 bar Robertson - are no longer at the club. The 7 remaining youngsters are fine - exactly the sort of signings we need more of - but mostly yet untried, let alone proven.

We identified perfect fits, at very good value, in Mane and Salah - but they weren't plucked out of nowhere. Wijnaldum was probably one of the smartest signings, but there's no signing bar Robertson that has been an unknown for little money and huge impact. The core of our squad is still made up of players bought as known quantities, in their mid 20s, for sizeable fees - or were signed pre-Klopp/Edwards (Gomez, Henderson, Firmino) or came through the academy (Trent). And two bargain left backs.

Elliott, Carvalho, Gordon, Bajcetic, one or two others may turn out to be inspired, brilliant signings. But otherwise, I'm not sure we ever 'revolutionised' transfer business in quite the way we like to claim at times, or The Athletic articles made out. Edwards was very good at selling players like Ibe, Solanke, Brewster, etc, of course.

The only thing I would add is the Martinelli came in, and the plan was for him to play for the reserve squad and academy but he was thrown swiftly into the first team. He, Saka, Odegaard, ESR, Nketiah - all players who were blooded early and blooded young.

During those years, Arsenal were inconsistent and didnt stand a chance of winning anything at all, because all these young players were learning. Its only this season that theyve put together a run of form and Martinelli is gaining plaudits.

In other words - Martinelli is like Elliot / Carvalho two years from now. But go into any full time thread nowadays and even in this thread, you get the sense that Elliot / Carvalho are too young and we shouldnt be relying on them etc. The same people would have been on Martinellis back through the past two years of his development if he had started games like our two youngsters are now.

On the other hand, if he had been signed and loaned out - what do you think someone like Spanish Al would have reacted if we had signed Saliba or Martinelli and they were loaned out for two or three years? Klopp cant win because either way there wouldve been criticism, and it wouldve been loud.

Logged
Quote from: ThepepeReina on October 27, 2022, 01:17:32 am
if you didn't see the game, don't post. Whats wrong with you people.

Offline Gegenpresser101

  • 8 posts in, could be RAWKs greatest ever contributor. 248 posts in, the jury's still out......It's a fax he's a dickhead
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 698
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #643 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Today at 02:23:46 pm
Well youve just confirmed what I thought. It may be mainstream with groups on social media and influencers etc. No need to polarise by calling in hush hush weapon of mass destruction either. Its a highly volatile unregulated investment. Sure, people will make money, but lots wont. Ive seen reports of people involved in these groups whove been wiped out and worse. Financial regulation isnt perfect, but it exists for a reason and the sooner unqualified people influencing others are made accountable the better.

Its interesting that youve learned time in the market vs timing the market. But that then makes your claims of buying the dips etc all more laughable or disturbing depending on your point of view. A few days ago you were viewing an 80% fall as a buying opportunity because recoveries have happened before. A few posts ago you were saying that a fivefold return on stocks was possible in 3 years with even bigger returns on crypto over similar timescales. Time in the market vs timing the market is completely at odds with gambling transfer budget on crypto. Imagine the whole transfer pot declining by 80% just before a club wanted to spend it?
Firstly I am pretty sure I put kek at the end of the buy the dip comment, inferring buy the dip was more of a meme than a serious comment.

My serious views towards that scenario you mentioned, of an 80% fall, using the time in the market approach?

With a time in the market approach, which I pivoted to, I think that short term dips and moons are irrelevant. The reason for that reasoning is because from my experience, it's pretty impossible to time where is the lowest, where is the highest, if the investment is going to go up in the short term, or go down in the short term. Well at least, I failed in doing it (timing it).
 
In a time in the market approach, there is no buying the dips, as there are no dips to view as buying opportunities, the view is to dca at regular intervals, and the bet is that in the long term the asset would rise to profitable margins (like Amazon).

Regardless of short term movements (which are in my experience pretty impossible to predict), over the long term, all stocks/crypto that hold some form of value, always rises. And the definition of long term ranges I guess.

In crypto, long term is 3-4 years. Stocks tend to move slower than crypto, so I assume long term is 6-8 years? Our club stock itself rose from 300mil to 4 billion in 12 years. I'm not fully familiar (experienced) with stocks, as the only one I've invested in was Tesla stock, so that's the reference point I'm drawing conclusions on (including the fivefold comment).

And like I have mentioned before, there are ways to find which crypto/stocks are duds, which are legit projects that would go up in the long term. Stuff I like mentioned before, team, use case, following on social media, past achievements, future roadmap, tech, etc etc all play a part, that's where the DYOR comes in, it increases the probability of success. In that sense if an asset falls by 80% like you mentioned, the likelihood of it recovering in the long term, would depend on if it has value in the long term, ergo the DYOR. I also work in tech so that also helps in understanding the concepts.
 
Combine the time in the market, DYOR, with the rule of thumb to never invest more than you can afford to lose, how much can our club afford to lose per annum? We bring in profits of 200-300 mil, so I assume the amount we can afford to lose (or, 'gamble away' so to speak), is 10% of our profits, which would be 20mil p/a. Now we have lost more on that on transfer fees and wages with Keita, Ox, and with the other injury prone players wages. I'd estimate 100 mil over the past 5 years.
 
So what I was suggesting, was that the club put what it could afford to lose, either on a monthly, or annually basis, into some high risk high reward assets like stocks or crypto, and take it out after a certain long term period of time (like market cycle) and when it has gone past a selling threshold. Sure it's not a sure thing like ARE, and sure it could potentially go to 0, but it's returns also are much better than the ARE (which is 2x in 16 years). Putting 80% of our transfer pot in stocks/crypto is the definition of putting what we couldn't afford to lose, and was not what I was suggesting.

I don't know about long term stock cycles, but for the macro crypto cycle, halvings tend to occur every 4 years, 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024, 2028. After each halving, a bull run of 12 months - 18 months then usually happens, which raises prices. So that is a reference point I was saying of when to sell in the long term in crypto. Using the halving of 2024 as reference, the next bull run will be in 2025, ergo, the 3 years that I was referencing on. As for the 10x or 20x in crypto that I mentioned, that actually isn't uncommon in a bull market. If it doesn't work out, sure we lose some money, if it does, we get an extra 200m-300m in our transfer kitty to compete with the oil clubs and win more leagues and CL. Besides, we can use the concept of diversifying portfolio to reduce the risk.

However at the end of the day, I do acknowledge what Historical Fool said, that boomer directors are unlikely to agree to this as it would be in their views a risky venture.

Again this is all my personal experience and knowledge, my personal opinion, and I could be totally wrong here.
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,623
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #644 on: Today at 03:32:37 pm »
Boomer directors. Fucking grow up mate. Its not a generational thing, its a risk and governance thing.

Im not interested in the rest & its not for this thread. All I was doing was pointing out the folly of the club following your suggestion and hopefully warning others of the dangers of this type of gambling. Because it sure as hell doesnt look like investing to me.
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #645 on: Today at 03:41:38 pm »
Quote from: plura on Today at 01:44:14 pm
A: Solanke and Brewster were two massive failures for their clubs. Solanke maybe recently is starting to price his value but still never worth that amount back then.

B: So youre saying we have that type of cash ready. In your words like solanke/brewster to an even greater extent, do you mean someone like them ut better/more expensive. So that would be £30m + at least.
Exactly what I said earlier was questioning if it was either Shaq £13m / Taki £8m or a £30m signing? Then obviously the latter might have been better. But theres nothing to say we had another £15m-20m on top of what they went for laying around.

C: I would love for us to buy next Salah, Mane, Haaland, Nunez when theyre 19 and also cheaply. But that easier said than done. But Im all up for the club to try that more.

We might not be able to get top tier teenagers like haaland, as they would cost too much.  I'm not advocating using 30m as a punt, but using the 20m we spent on shaq and taki on 1 or 2 teenage prospects, during 2018 - 2021.

 The fact that Brewster and solanke failed (here, i assume you mean) shows how lucrative those deals can be, we received approx 5m in profit(ignoring loan fees, according to wiki)  for "successes" shaq and taki combined, but approx 40m combined transfer profit for "failures" solanke and brewster.  Not to mention lower wages than shaq/taki, solanke was on 30% of taki's wages.  We have found it harder to shift mid 20's reserves like Origi/shaq for decent cash, even if they contributed whilst here

When we had mane/salah and bobby in their prime, was a time we could afford to have, as an example 18 yr old martinelli for 6m, instead of taki or shaq, even a 2018 equivalent of fabio carvalho would of been potentially as handy as shaq and would be worth 5x the money shaq was sold for, or he could save us 50m in the transfer market.

 
Logged

Online markmywords

  • Was 2/10. Now 0.5/10. Must try much harder not to make people a little sick in their mouth.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,103
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #646 on: Today at 03:51:53 pm »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 03:14:33 pm
The only thing I would add is the Martinelli came in, and the plan was for him to play for the reserve squad and academy but he was thrown swiftly into the first team. He, Saka, Odegaard, ESR, Nketiah - all players who were blooded early and blooded young.

During those years, Arsenal were inconsistent and didnt stand a chance of winning anything at all, because all these young players were learning. Its only this season that theyve put together a run of form and Martinelli is gaining plaudits.

In other words - Martinelli is like Elliot / Carvalho two years from now. But go into any full time thread nowadays and even in this thread, you get the sense that Elliot / Carvalho are too young and we shouldnt be relying on them etc. The same people would have been on Martinellis back through the past two years of his development if he had started games like our two youngsters are now.

On the other hand, if he had been signed and loaned out - what do you think someone like Spanish Al would have reacted if we had signed Saliba or Martinelli and they were loaned out for two or three years? Klopp cant win because either way there wouldve been criticism, and it wouldve been loud.



Whilst fair points, the context of the argument is what reserve players should we had had in 2018- 2020 ish, i.e. when mane/salah/bobby were fit to play basically every week, we wouldn't be 'relying on them' like we are elliot and carvalho,now, with less durable forwards/midfielders

MArtinelli could have got shaq's mins, which were close to what he got in the PL at Arsenal in his 1st season there
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 