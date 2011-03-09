« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #560 on: Today at 12:42:25 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:30:10 pm
Would that be the Minamino who was bombed out to Southampton and put in the shop window at the first opportunity.

Al I hate to do this....(no I dont, obviously)

Quote from: Al 666 on January  5, 2020, 07:51:12 pm
He is probably thinking what have I done here.  ;D

When he left the team hotel he probably thought, Yeh good opportunity to be the standout player today. Unluckeee.

Seriously though having watched him live I can understand why Klopp wanted him so much. His movement and game intelligence is excellent. Once he is integrated and up to speed with our movements, he will be great.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #561 on: Today at 12:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:37:56 pm
ah right! I was presuming Mignolet, cos I remember quite a few being rather surprised when he signed a new long term deal I think during Klopps first season? (I may be wrong there!).

You are correct Mignolet signed a new five-year deal in 2016 when we signed Karius.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #562 on: Today at 12:47:15 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:42:25 pm
Al I hate to do this....(no I dont, obviously)


No problem with that at all mate.

I made a bad call we all do it. The thing is that was when it looked as if Minamino was part of Klopp's plans. A month later Klopp made it clear he wasn't when he bombed him out to Southampton.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #563 on: Today at 12:48:43 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:42:25 pm
Al I hate to do this....(no I dont, obviously)

Who the fuck has time to trawl through 2 years of someone else's posts?  :lmao

You need a hobby lad, preferably one that gets you from behind a keyboard.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #564 on: Today at 12:50:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:01 pm
How many examples do you want. Klopp bombed out Karius but FSG gave him a new deal. Harry Wilson was never wanted by Klopp. Nat Phillips would never be anyway near being the first choice in a Klopp side. FSG extended all of those player's contracts to protect their transfer value.

Wow, these goalposts keep being shifted.

Once again, we are talking about older first team players on big money contracts, which is a key complaint that has been mentioned several times in this thread. We are not talking about young squad players on (relatively) cheap contracts who are being extended in order to protect their transfer value so that we can sell them on in the future. Those players are not taking up places in match day squads, nor are they eating into resources to the extent that we can't sign other players. Signing/ extending young players, loaning them out, and then selling them on for good money is a very good strategy for the club, and has no material negative impact on the first team.

If Klopp was being forced to play Karius, Phillips, and Wilson in big PL matches because FSG wanted to use it as a shop window for selling those players then it would be worthy of discussion, but that is not what is happening.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #565 on: Today at 12:50:59 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:47:15 pm
No problem with that at all mate.

I made a bad call we all do it. The thing is that was when it looked as if Minamino was part of Klopp's plans. A month later Klopp made it clear he wasn't when he bombed him out to Southampton.

Dyou wanna check that too mate? :D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #566 on: Today at 12:51:56 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:43:11 pm
You are correct Mignolet signed a new five-year deal in 2016 when we signed Karius.

I totaly agree by the way with the value protection angle, so if people are saying that no way do they give out new contracts without Klopps absolute approval, then that is likely incorrect.

A lot of teams will do that mind (try and protect value), so it isnt the wrong way to go - although it doesnt always work great either! It is for sure what has happened with Philips most recently.   

And Lovren too similar to Mignolet. Im sure Klopp likely said nice things at the time as he always does! But no way would he be thinking long term with such a calamitous defender.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #567 on: Today at 12:52:28 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 12:48:43 pm
Who the fuck has time to trawl through 2 years of someone else's posts?  :lmao

You need a hobby lad, preferably one that gets you from behind a keyboard.

Wrong post, wrong time ;)

Thankfully its not that tricky, the search function is pretty handy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #568 on: Today at 12:54:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:50:59 pm
Dyou wanna check that too mate? :D

Me bad to be fair we did have the interrupted COVID season in between.  ;D ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #569 on: Today at 12:55:23 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:52:28 pm
Wrong post, wrong time ;)

Thankfully its not that tricky, the search function is pretty handy.

Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #570 on: Today at 01:01:18 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:30:10 pm
Would that be the Minamino who was bombed out to Southampton and put in the shop window at the first opportunity.

At todays pre-match press conference, the manager was asked why the club decided to sanction Minaminos switch to St Marys and whether his attacking options made it an easier decision.

Yeah, of course, having options makes it the only chance that you can give a player to another club, Klopp told reporters.

But we were active in this situation a little; Southampton asked and it was not that we said, No, no, no, no chance. We thought about it.

Takumi is an incredibly good player and we didnt give him enough chances, thats the truth. Thats for different reasons. Sometimes it was just the size; because of our problems in defence we were not tall enough and then Takumi on the pitch you think, OK, how can we do that then? Defending set-pieces is a very important part. Its for the player not too interesting and for journalists probably not too interesting, but in some moments even these kind of things make the difference why one player is playing and the other not.

Southampton came up and there were not a lot of clubs where I thought it really makes sense to let him go, but Southampton makes a lot of sense. He is there for 17 games now and in the situation Southampton is, if Takumi stays fit he has a good chance to play 17 games, which helps everybody. It helps Southampton and helps us, because the only thing Takumi was lacking was a couple of games in a row. And it was a difficult year.

I would have loved to keep him, just to have the option and stuff like this, but in the end because Takumi is a long-term project and always was  we see really a lot of potential in Takumi  it makes absolute sense that he gets now the chance to play maybe 17 games, Premier League games, and then comes back in a completely different mindset, confidence level, all these kind of things.

I hope its a win-win situation.

Why didn't we "bomb him out" again in 2021/22? Why did he make 24 appearances?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #571 on: Today at 01:14:18 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:01:18 pm
At todays pre-match press conference, the manager was asked why the club decided to sanction Minaminos switch to St Marys and whether his attacking options made it an easier decision.

Yeah, of course, having options makes it the only chance that you can give a player to another club, Klopp told reporters.

But we were active in this situation a little; Southampton asked and it was not that we said, No, no, no, no chance. We thought about it.

Takumi is an incredibly good player and we didnt give him enough chances, thats the truth. Thats for different reasons. Sometimes it was just the size; because of our problems in defence we were not tall enough and then Takumi on the pitch you think, OK, how can we do that then? Defending set-pieces is a very important part. Its for the player not too interesting and for journalists probably not too interesting, but in some moments even these kind of things make the difference why one player is playing and the other not.

Southampton came up and there were not a lot of clubs where I thought it really makes sense to let him go, but Southampton makes a lot of sense. He is there for 17 games now and in the situation Southampton is, if Takumi stays fit he has a good chance to play 17 games, which helps everybody. It helps Southampton and helps us, because the only thing Takumi was lacking was a couple of games in a row. And it was a difficult year.

I would have loved to keep him, just to have the option and stuff like this, but in the end because Takumi is a long-term project and always was  we see really a lot of potential in Takumi  it makes absolute sense that he gets now the chance to play maybe 17 games, Premier League games, and then comes back in a completely different mindset, confidence level, all these kind of things.

I hope its a win-win situation.

Why didn't we "bomb him out" again in 2021/22? Why did he make 24 appearances?


Wow Klopp saying nice things about a player. He called Origi world-class last season.

Of those 24 appearances, Taki made 7 starts. With only two of those in the League when we rested players.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #572 on: Today at 01:18:29 pm »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 12:48:43 pm
Who the fuck has time to trawl through 2 years of someone else's posts?  :lmao

You need a hobby lad, preferably one that gets you from behind a keyboard.
Believe me, it was worth his effort  :)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #573 on: Today at 01:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:14:18 pm
Of those 24 appearances, Taki made 7 starts. With only two of those in the League when we rested players.
Yet not zero, which might be expected for a "terrible fit" the manager didn't want and "bombed out".
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #574 on: Today at 01:20:55 pm »
 Klopp wanted player X to stay doesnt really tell us much about FSGs role in a players departure.

Both FSG and Klopp may want to keep a player, who leaves for a variety of reasons: more playing time elsewhere, more money elsewhere, longer contract elsewhere, lifestyle change, family reasons, etc.

Or the players agent may have convinced the player to leave, as he will make a commission from a transfer.

If other clubs are waiting in the wings to pay 300k+/week to the likes of Wijnaldum or Mane, why should they stay? And why is that departure a stick with which to beat the club?

What the club can be held accountable for is the response and preparedness for an impending departure. That is their job.

Manes departure did not matter. The effects of Wijnaldums departure are still being felt. Whos responsible for that? We dont know. Although there are books and videos about intensity, and whos never done, in case you're interested.

The guy who does know has left the club and gone into the witness protection program  .   .   .   8)
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #575 on: Today at 01:22:51 pm »
On contracts for Karius/Mignolet/Phillips... wasn't Edwards (now presumably Ward) responsible for selling players who no longer fit? Is it a stretch to suggest that whether or not they were given a contract to protect value was also within that remit? I don't think anyone is suggesting Klopp is giving them contracts.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #576 on: Today at 01:34:19 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:22:51 pm
On contracts for Karius/Mignolet/Phillips... wasn't Edwards (now presumably Ward) responsible for selling players who no longer fit? Is it a stretch to suggest that whether or not they were given a contract to protect value was also within that remit? I don't think anyone is suggesting Klopp is giving them contracts.

of course not. I would say its pretty clear. Many reasons for giving contracts. And protecting value (or at least trying to), is one legitimate one.  If people are saying that players like Lovren, Karius, Phillips, Ward, Mignolet, Wilson to name some of them where given contracts on the insistance of Klopp, or with his express approval, it wouldnt make much sense to me.  These are assets (or where) of Liverpool FC, they will want to try and get value for that asset. All clubs would Id think - well apart for those where money is no object of course.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #577 on: Today at 01:36:02 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:01 pm
How many examples do you want. Klopp bombed out Karius but FSG gave him a new deal. Harry Wilson was never wanted by Klopp. Nat Phillips would never be anyway near being the first choice in a Klopp side. FSG extended all of those player's contracts to protect their transfer value.
Al, the whole idea of this thread is not to present opinion and conjecture as facts.

Unless you were in the room when all those conversations were taking place, there's no evidence whatsoever of what decisions were made, or what Jurgen/FSG did or didn't want. It's fine to make assumptions, but let's be clear that's all they are.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #578 on: Today at 01:58:04 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 01:34:19 pm
of course not. I would say its pretty clear. Many reasons for giving contracts. And protecting value (or at least trying to), is one legitimate one.  If people are saying that players like Lovren, Karius, Phillips, Ward, Mignolet, Wilson to name some of them where given contracts on the insistance of Klopp, or with his express approval, it wouldnt make much sense to me.  These are assets (or where) of Liverpool FC, they will want to try and get value for that asset. All clubs would Id think - well apart for those where money is no object of course.
Exactly. It's worked well with a number of players; not so well with Nat Phillips, if it's true that we got no offers meeting our valuation. Some you win, some you lose.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #579 on: Today at 02:08:29 pm »
Not sure there's even a problem with trying to retain a players value by extending their contract is there? Its pretty standard fare, smart business decisions in most cases. Frankly I'm still 50/50 about if it'd be smart to extend Nabys for a similar reason.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #580 on: Today at 02:11:33 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:08:29 pm
Not sure there's even a problem with trying to retain a players value by extending their contract is there? Its pretty standard fare, smart business decisions in most cases. Frankly I'm still 50/50 about if it'd be smart to extend Nabys for a similar reason.

exactly. Theres been like 3 pages written on the back of one poster who made the claim contracts ONLY got extended with Klopps say so and it was crazy to think otherwise  ;D  Common sense would say that this isnt the case. Maybe said poster will just concede he/she was wrong, and on we go to the next circular argument!
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #581 on: Today at 02:21:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:42:25 pm
Al I hate to do this....(no I dont, obviously)

Lobo you have to much spare Time buddy lol
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #582 on: Today at 03:19:10 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:11:33 pm
exactly. Theres been like 3 pages written on the back of one poster who made the claim contracts ONLY got extended with Klopps say so and it was crazy to think otherwise  ;D  Common sense would say that this isnt the case. Maybe said poster will just concede he/she was wrong, and on we go to the next circular argument!

Assuming that I am said poster, that isn't what I said at all. People were complaining that the midfield is too old and injury prone and that we extended too many of them on big money contracts, which is now hampering our efforts to sign midfielders. I simply pointed out that I couldn't believe for one second that those contract extensions were signed against the wishes of Klopp, and that in many cases he may well have been advocating for them.

This was then somehow twisted into me saying that Klopp had ultimate sign-off on all elements of the players including transfers, extensions for youngsters and non-first team players, and probably what brand of tea is served in the canteen. So I will happily apologise for saying something that I never said if it will get the thread moving again. Although let's face it, I think everything that needs to be said has already been said and no one is going to change anyone's mind at this point.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #583 on: Today at 03:27:19 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:28:11 am
Are you suggesting that FSG could not invest more into the playing squad at Liverpool? in your opinion they are doing everything they possibly can? i.e it is totally unrealistic and unfair for us to expect anything more from them? 


When you say 'invest' do you mean financial doping?
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #584 on: Today at 03:32:58 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:38:59 am
Genuinely not really arsed what happened under Kenny and Rodgers. Both were pretty obviously flawed ownership-wise, there wasn't really any sort leadership or good experience from the recruitment side of things like we have now. In Rodgers we had a young guy who was constantly covering his own back. Saying he didn't want Balotelli? Ok sure. Are you genuinely telling me you dont think the arrogance in Rodgers could think 'Actually.....I could be the guy to really get the best out of him, lets do it'? After all its pretty well documented that he was the driving force behind signing Benteke, so hardly a great track record in signing the 'right type of striker'. In terms of contracts thankfully I think again its a little more nuanced than the manager deciding who we retain and for how long. Stevie was absolutely done the last year or so that he was here, it was certainly the right decision not to give him a new deal.

Your problem Al as ever, is that you're tunnel visioned when it comes to Liverpool. In 2019 we could have put out a team with most of our players in their prime and lost 8-0 at home to Huddersfield and you'd have found a way to put all of the blame on FSG. Its why people have stopped trying to have any sort of balanced debate with you, because quite frankly its impossible. I'm actually pretty sure its why this thread was made, because people would go into the Jordan Henderson thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Jurgen Klopp thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Men in Suits thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Lord of the Rings thread and find Al moaning about FSG and Sauron etc. (I know, I know, personal attacks, play the ball not the man, etc).

The issue I suspect is a little more nuanced, but you dont really do nuance. FSG could and should have 'invested' more into the club. No reason they couldnt have covered a few of the stadium costs and diverted those funds to the squad. What you also constantly fail to recognise is that the gaffer is a very loyal guy. That the recruitment team have had huge success in 'waiting for the right signings'. So when we find ourselves playing Hendo, Millie and Fab more than maybe we should, or still having Ox and Naby on our books, its far more likely that the manager has made that decision rather than being forced to do so because FSG wont open their chequebook. He doesn't force players out if they dont want to leave, he doesn't freeze players out who are no longer first choice. If they're here he'll make use of them. There are clearly aspects of his personality and management style which, whilst fucking brilliant and very admirable, also make it a little harder to rebuild a successful side than someone who is more of a twat. You dont build the squad togetherness that we have had at the club with a manager who fucks players off at the first sign of decline. We have a tremendous record of signing really good characters, great leadership qualities, great sportsmen who fit in really well with the club ethos. You don't sign that sort of player and then go 'Oh well to be honest I'm fucking sick of you getting injured so you're training with the kids until someone makes an offer for you'. So again, rather than the manager going 'FSG wont get me a midfielder so I'll have to retain Milner' its far, far more likely that he just...really likes having James Milner in the squad and still thinks he's a good player for us.

And of course....the summer. It still raises a smile seeing people stating with absolute certainty that it was 'either Tchouameni or Nunez'. That we started the summer knowing we'd have about £70 million odd to spend on new signings considering outgoings (pretty sure we had/have a lot more) and the manager and the recruitment team went 'Ok so now that beast CM has gone to Real Madrid, we should really just sign an out and out raw striker'. As much as you think the manager doesn't have the final say over certain things, do you genuinely believe that he wanted a CM in the summer, and as soon as only one moved elsewhere the club suddenly said 'No Jurgen you'll have Darwin Nunez and you'll like it' and the gaffer just went along with it? Whatever you think our budget was, the absolutely undeniable fact is that we spent £65 million on Darwin Nunez. You can think we had enough for Tchouameni as well, or you can think we only had enough for one. Doesn't matter. We could have quite easily gone and dropped £40 million odd on Nunes or Paqueta and then spent the rest on a striker. At the start of the summer we had Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Milner and Carvalho. Thats nine players who have played in a midfield three before. So when the manager was consistently talking about 'what else should we add to the midfield?' there's every chance that actually he wasn't bullshitting, and that he actually felt that we didn't really need to just add numbers to it and if we were signing someone it needed to be a real game changer (hence Tchouameni) and then the season started and shit....Thiago injured, Keita injured, Jones injured, Hendo and Fab way off their best and our midfield suddenly looking like a trainwreck. That doesn't just happen because FSG have been tight fuckers, that happens for a number of different reasons. But you're so unwilling to even consider that anyone else could be even partially at fault for this season. I mean we have had Kelleher, Ramsay, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones, Diaz and Jota all missing significant parts of the season so far, and I guess thats all down to FSG not investing in the squad?

And stop doing that, pretty nasty way to debate trying to bring a charity into your argument.

Excellent post
