Klopp wanted player X to stay doesnt really tell us much about FSGs role in a players departure.
Both FSG and Klopp may want to keep a player, who leaves for a variety of reasons: more playing time elsewhere, more money elsewhere, longer contract elsewhere, lifestyle change, family reasons, etc.
Or the players agent may have convinced the player to leave, as he will make a commission from a transfer.
If other clubs are waiting in the wings to pay 300k+/week to the likes of Wijnaldum or Mane, why should they stay? And why is that departure a stick with which to beat the club?
What the club can be held accountable for is the response and preparedness for an impending departure. That is their job.
Manes departure did not matter. The effects of Wijnaldums departure are still being felt. Whos responsible for that? We dont know. Although there are books and videos about intensity, and whos never done, in case you're interested.
The guy who does know has left the club and gone into the witness protection program . . .