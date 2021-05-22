« previous next »
Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 13390 times)

Offline kcbworth

  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 7,102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #520 on: Today at 07:46:33 am »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 06:36:48 pm
This thread is quite the ride.

Some brilliant posts by redmark and keyop!
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #521 on: Today at 08:28:11 am »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 03:46:58 pm
Man Utd: £550m in debt - and no new stadium, training ground, infrastructure or title-challenging squad to show for it
Arsenal: £490m in debt - which includes £120m still owed to Kroenke, for taking on the Emirates stadium debt (built in 2006!)
Chelsea: £1.4billion in debt (before Abramovic wrote it off prior to the sale)
Real Madrid: £640m in debt

Is that the 'way' to which you refer?

Are you suggesting that FSG could not invest more into the playing squad at Liverpool? in your opinion they are doing everything they possibly can? i.e it is totally unrealistic and unfair for us to expect anything more from them? 


Offline lionel_messias

  • likes pulling cocker spaniels out of Kim Kardassian's ass
  • Legacy Fan
  • Posts: 14,448
  • 'You can throw your plan in the purple bin'
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #522 on: Today at 08:32:17 am »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 11:26:58 pm
No fiddling involved, they're the numbers. They're just not the headline number you want to focus on, but you can't really claim we've under-invested, or that it's 'undeniable', if you're not willing to look at the actual numbers. You can't claim, as others have done, that we invest less than other teams without actually comparing the numbers to other teams.

To be absolutely clear: I think we should have bought a couple of younger midfielders in recent transfer windows. But I think the reason we haven't is more about the players we've kept - and given new contracts on higher wages - than FSG being 'tight'.


I haven't fully understood your argument, which is not say it is wrong. What is clear is that Klopp appears to have looked at Henderson, Fabinho, Keita etc for too long as an evergreen solution. Or rather no one has been proactive. It has been reported we tried to give Naby Keita a new contract. If that's true there's seems to be a disconnect between what the fans see and the coaching staff believe.

Without crunching numbers, it still looks like we have not brought in good players to challenge what we had, after huge wins in the league and Champions League. This is the type of football common sense Liverpool did in previous decades of success, which Ferguson did effectively at United as well.

I gave the club credit for Diaz and Nunez deals after Mane was allowed to leave at 30.

Now they will have to do similar but more costly and more players IN for the midfield.

And they will have to do it without substantial sales to balance the books.

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #523 on: Today at 08:34:31 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 01:48:11 pm
This is not an FSG issue. Klopp will always have final say on contract renewals and there isn't a chance that we extend the contract of a player that he doesn't want at the club. Judging by the press conferences at the time he was very happy when we extended Oxlade Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, and others, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was actively pushing for them. I also wouldn't be surprised if he wants to extend Firmino and even Keita, which I know many on here would disagree with.

That is one area where people seem to get confused and have an attitude of blaming FSG for all of the squad issues, even if some of them may not have been their choices. Klopp has often spoken about how many midfielders that we have and that we don't need more numbers, and last season we had some games where two of Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, or Elliot wouldn't make the bench even though they were all fit. We all love Klopp, but it is fine to have criticisms or critiques of what he does occasionally if you don't like it.

This also applies to people who complain about Elliot starting games for us and saying that he isn't good enough. Klopp clearly disagrees with you on this point and very highly rates him. If Klopp wants Elliot starting games for us then he isn't going to push for another midfielder who would take his place in the team/ matchday squad.

Stop this bullshit please. Did Klopp have the final say on Gini or was Klopp lying to the supporters when he gave his interviews about wanting him to stay? he certainly didn't have the final say on bringing in a centre back a few seasons ago when we ended up bringing in Davies and Kabak in the last few days of January and the solution they delivered to him regarding the midfielder this summer doesn't indicate he's had the final say.

Klopp definitely has input into the process but his views are being less considered, no way in a million years Klopp would prioritise Nunez over a midfielder, I'm not even sure he would have wanted a Nunez type forward over us trying to find someone who can replicate Mane's qualities but we are where we are

It's a shambles, reminds me of the Rafa quote about him wanting a leg for his table and the owners buying him a lamp





Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,385
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #524 on: Today at 08:48:19 am »
Neither side really knows what Klopp wants/thinks though do they.

He rarely veers away from the party line in public. Hes no Mourinho or Conte.
Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #525 on: Today at 08:55:53 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Yesterday at 05:54:04 pm
If you're interested in that sort of stuff, forget Tesla or Microstrategy. You need to look at Porsche.

I don't know what they have been up to lately, but about a decade ago they were basically an options trading firm that happened to make cars. If I remember correctly they made about a billion or so on their options portfolio, about the time of the VW takeover.

Of course, a little inside knowledge no doubt came in useful. Gotta love those friendly German financial markets regulators  :D

Their cars aren't too shabby, either. With reportedly the highest profit margins in the entire automobile industry.

Hmm .   .   .  maybe Kopp can hook us up with a sponsorship  .  .   . doesn't he have a deal with Audi, or something?

Makes sense considering they say for what you get Porsche is the most overpriced car you can buy today.
Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #526 on: Today at 09:01:54 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:32:17 am
I haven't fully understood your argument, which is not say it is wrong. What is clear is that Klopp appears to have looked at Henderson, Fabinho, Keita etc for too long as an evergreen solution. Or rather no one has been proactive. It has been reported we tried to give Naby Keita a new contract. If that's true there's seems to be a disconnect between what the fans see and the coaching staff believe.

Without crunching numbers, it still looks like we have not brought in good players to challenge what we had, after huge wins in the league and Champions League. This is the type of football common sense Liverpool did in previous decades of success, which Ferguson did effectively at United as well.

I gave the club credit for Diaz and Nunez deals after Mane was allowed to leave at 30.

Now they will have to do similar but more costly and more players IN for the midfield.

And they will have to do it without substantial sales to balance the books.


I suppose my argument is that a club can't keep almost all of its best players and give them new contracts (into their 30s) and have significant net spend at the same time and do so within the model of 'the club can spend what it earns'. The numbers don't stack up (unless overall expenditure was very low versus revenue to begin with = Spurs). One of those factors has to give.

On the bolded bit: successful Liverpool sides had a couple of other nuggets of common sense: "My policy is to ideally have five or six men around the age of 26, a couple of youngsters, a couple round the 28 mark and one or two in their 30s. But the nucleus of the team should be experienced and not too old" and "let them lose their legs on someone else's pitch".

Think of the Liverpool players who moved on 'in their prime', too: Keegan, Clemence, Souness, Rush - but were seamlessly replaced. Certainly under Paisley, only a handful of the very best players stayed at the club deep into their 30s. Squad players were shifted out as they hit or approached 30. How many players did Paisley buy aged 26 and over in all his time at the club? Dalglish, Ogrizovic, and someone I'd never heard of (probably another reserve keeper) when I looked this up years ago.

I suppose this thread is about exploring all of those factors (retaining players, wages, net spend, model), not just the net spend one that many people (and the media) focuses on. Which one (or more) has got out of balance, to produce the situation we're in now?

I've been thinking about this this morning in relation to this post:

Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 10:28:12 pm
Arent we at the beginning of this process though?  Weve replaced Mane with a younger Diaz, weve brought in Nunez, Carvalho, Elliot, Konate who are all young and obviously on lower wages. 

Maybe we havent done it quick enough or perhaps we miscalculated the effect of the numerous intense seasons that our players have gone through, especially the midfield.  But I think weve started the process of renewing the side. 

In a perfectly run club, where everything goes to plan, I think there wouldn't be a "beginning" of this process. Like under Paisley - it would be constant evolution and refreshing of the squad, done so seamlessly as to be barely noticeable. There shouldn't arise a situation where a club suddenly needs 2 or 3 players in the same area of the pitch. A player suddenly wanting to leave shouldn't leave a gaping hole in the squad. Etc.

In terms of the numbers, I think what this would look like is that wages would be fairly constant, in relation to revenue. For sustainability ('the club can spend what it earns'), a little under 60%. Plotted over time on a graph, it should be a straight line. So should net spend in refreshing the squad gradually over time, with some inevitable variation season by season (though ideally, not too much, for it to be a constant, seamless process).

Clearly we've reached a position where more drastic remedial action is required on midfield. Why? 'Net spend!' is too simplistic.
Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #527 on: Today at 09:07:17 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:34:31 am
no way in a million years Klopp would prioritise Nunez over a midfielder
Before we bought Nunez, we had 4 senior forwards, 6 senior midfielders, plus Jones, Elliott and Carvalho - who could each play either, but overall so far have spent more time in midfield. We absolutely needed a forward - and if we'd bought Tchouameni instead of Nunez, and had the injuries we've had, this thread would be talking about FSG's tight-fistedness in not buying "the striker Klopp wanted".
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,454
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:18:10 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:48:19 am
Neither side really knows what Klopp wants/thinks though do they.

He rarely veers away from the party line in public. Hes no Mourinho or Conte.

I'm pretty sure Asam does actually, he's always seemed to have his finger on the button and his cogent and intelligent posting style backs that up.
Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #529 on: Today at 10:33:45 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:28:11 am
Are you suggesting that FSG could not invest more into the playing squad at Liverpool? in your opinion they are doing everything they possibly can? i.e it is totally unrealistic and unfair for us to expect anything more from them?
Not at all - I've said before I'd like to see more investment, and in the OP I cited it as one of the areas FSG could've done differently.

My post was merely highlighting that many of the clubs put forward as examples to aspire to (in terms of spend) are not in a great position financially. Utd fans were delighted they got Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo and won the 'net spend' trophy, but look what happened. I'm sure even Barca fans were happy when big money was spent on Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann, and then the club self-destructed soon after. I want investment, but we also have to be careful how much we wish for, and manage the risk.

I could aspire (for example), to live on the best house on the street, and spend my time wishing I could spend money like that and have such a nice place. But for all I know, the owner could be mortgaged up to the hilt, and be a few missed payments away from repossession and downsizing. The grass often looks greener elsewhere, but there's far more to it than looking at other clubs and saying we should simply spend like them.
Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,249
  • Member of The Pack
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #530 on: Today at 10:39:29 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:18:10 am
I'm pretty sure Asam does actually, he's always seemed to have his finger on the button and his cogent and intelligent posting style backs that up.

To be fair, we all have no real clue who posters are in real life. It's only when their identities are inadvertently revealed or they slip up that we find out their true identities, and they're mostly hidden in nuggets in various threads in all the boards (for example, Morgana being Mane's mum is not something most would know unless they read the Mane thread in depth).

So neither you nor I know who Asam is and he may very well have such insight.
Offline Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,069
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #531 on: Today at 10:49:52 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 10:39:29 am
To be fair, we all have no real clue who posters are in real life. It's only when their identities are inadvertently revealed or they slip up that we find out their true identities, and they're mostly hidden in nuggets in various threads in all the boards (for example, Morgana being Mane's mum is not something most would know unless they read the Mane thread in depth).

So neither you nor I know who Asam is and he may very well have such insight.

Craig has also slipped up and revealed himself to be John Henry and that James guy seems to be Arrigo Sacchi.
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #532 on: Today at 10:50:12 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 10:33:45 am
Not at all - I've said before I'd like to see more investment, and in the OP I cited it as one of the areas FSG could've done differently.

My post was merely highlighting that many of the clubs put forward as examples to aspire to (in terms of spend) are not in a great position financially. Utd fans were delighted they got Varane, Sancho and Ronaldo and won the 'net spend' trophy, but look what happened. I'm sure even Barca fans were happy when big money was spent on Coutinho, Dembele and Griezmann, and then the club self-destructed soon after. I want investment, but we also have to be careful how much we wish for, and manage the risk.

I could aspire (for example), to live on the best house on the street, and spend my time wishing I could spend money like that and have such a nice place. But for all I know, the owner could be mortgaged up to the hilt, and be a few missed payments away from repossession and downsizing. The grass often looks greener elsewhere, but there's far more to it than looking at other clubs and saying we should simply spend like them.

Thanks Mate, in this case im in complete agreement with you

the question boils down to where should Liverpool sit on the spectrum? are we trying to be Arsenal under Wenger or Jose under Abramovich? we have the capacity to do more but how much more is actually reasonable and how far do we go before we become a club that solves all of
our problems with money (which not many want)

its very difficult to get an agreement on what ambitious and practice looks like, should be it compared to other teams by the overall spend on wages vs turnover? this seems a fair place to compare since we can see how we are vs the size of our commercials and how much is invested into the playing squad

The challenge is supporters like myself are still in the nett spend mindset because its an easier number to get your head around, so plenty to reflect upon

my anger at FSG is that we are undoubtedly growing our revenues but the investment seems to have been diverted to infrastructure rather than the playing side, perhaps this will put us in a good position once all completed but the team has suffered as a consequence
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #533 on: Today at 10:53:59 am »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 01:48:11 pm
This is not an FSG issue. Klopp will always have final say on contract renewals and there isn't a chance that we extend the contract of a player that he doesn't want at the club. Judging by the press conferences at the time he was very happy when we extended Oxlade Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, and others, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was actively pushing for them. I also wouldn't be surprised if he wants to extend Firmino and even Keita, which I know many on here would disagree with.

Right from the start some posters have sought to push the narrative that under FSG then the manager has the final say. That is despite numerous examples of it simply not being true. I mean look at the January before Kenny was sacked when we were right in the fight for top 4 and he wanted a striker. Look at Rodgers categorically stating that he didn't want Balotelli or going public about wanting Gerrard to get a new deal.

Then we have had similar situations under Klopp with him having to go public about contracts for Gini and Hendo. Then we had the debacle over Werner in which Klopp had to back out of the deal after telling Werner we would be signing him. Then does anyone actually believe that Klopp actually wanted Ben Davies who he never played or Minamino who was a terrible fit for a Klopp side and was loaned out almost straightaway.

To be honest you have tied yourself up in knots there mate. Why would Klopp have to push for renewals if he was the one who made the decision. Given how short managers tenures are why would FSG allow a manager to dictate contract renewals when they may well not be around to see the fruition of those deals.

Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 01:48:11 pm
That is one area where people seem to get confused and have an attitude of blaming FSG for all of the squad issues, even if some of them may not have been their choices. Klopp has often spoken about how many midfielders that we have and that we don't need more numbers, and last season we had some games where two of Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, or Elliot wouldn't make the bench even though they were all fit. We all love Klopp, but it is fine to have criticisms or critiques of what he does occasionally if you don't like it.

This also applies to people who complain about Elliot starting games for us and saying that he isn't good enough. Klopp clearly disagrees with you on this point and very highly rates him. If Klopp wants Elliot starting games for us then he isn't going to push for another midfielder who would take his place in the team/ matchday squad.

What you fail to mention is that Klopp has only spoken about how many players we have and their abilities when Journalists have raised the question. What do you expect him to do throw his players under the bus. The problem as I see it isn't the numbers we have in midfield it is the quality. Even more specifically it is the age profile. The likes of Hendo, Fabinho, Milner and Thiago have all been good enough in their pomp to play at this level.

In the future, the likes of Jones, Carvalho and Elliott may evolve into players good enough to play at this level week in week out. However, the issue is pretty clear. We simply dont have any fit reliable midfield players anywhere near the peak of their powers. That is why we wanted Tchouchameni and why journalists were quite right to ask questions of why we didn't bolster the midfield. 
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #534 on: Today at 10:57:02 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 09:18:10 am
I'm pretty sure Asam does actually, he's always seemed to have his finger on the button and his cogent and intelligent posting style backs that up.

Flattery will get you nowhere darling
Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,323
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #535 on: Today at 10:59:25 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on Today at 10:39:29 am
To be fair, we all have no real clue who posters are in real life. It's only when their identities are inadvertently revealed or they slip up that we find out their true identities, and they're mostly hidden in nuggets in various threads in all the boards (for example, Morgana being Mane's mum is not something most would know unless they read the Mane thread in depth).

So neither you nor I know who Asam is and he may very well have such insight.

I dont think ive ever pretended to have any insight as a coach, Liverpool is a passion of mine, i leave the rational and boring analysis to my work life :-)

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,585
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #536 on: Today at 11:06:08 am »
I don't think anyone saw the drop off we've seen this season coming. So I think FSG deserve a couple of windows to put it right. I think how they respond to this will tell us a lot.
Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #537 on: Today at 11:21:42 am »
Quote from: Asam on October 26, 2022, 03:41:19 pm
Well, the good news is we can't build anymore stuff unless FSG decides to buy a bunch of more land and build a fucking hotel or something :-)
Even if they did do all that sometime in the future (hopefully after we've got our midfielders....), it wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

Provided it was done sustainably and in agreement with the community, there are a lot of benefits of regeneration and growth in the area - helping generate jobs, boosting the local economy, and injecting much needed investment into an area that has historically not been well funded. Although football is our core business, there's no harm in FSG investing more in the local area for mutual benefit.

Just look at the difference the main stand has made in terms of people getting to the game, more open space around the ground, more jobs at the club for local people, and more income for local businesses like pubs, shops, cafes and restaurants.

It's often easy to say FSG are only doing it to generate more income (which of course they are), but that's not always a bad thing if it means that we'll ultimately have more money for players and wages - plus the added benefits to the club and community of all these infrastructure changes they're making to the stadium/surrounding area.

Of course, the other big benefit of this infrastructure spend goes far beyond just the tangible benefits of bums on seats and money - it makes Anfield even more imposing from the outside and more intimidating for the opposition on the pitch (if that were possible), especially for a club like us where our 12th man has been the difference maker so often. I personally can't wait to hear the noise levels when the new ARE is open, and if FSG want to spend more on infrastructure in future (or add a hotel nearby or other local developments), then that's only a good thing for the long-term future of the club - provided the community are happy and the costs are spread out over a long period.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #538 on: Today at 11:34:25 am »
Quote from: keyop on Today at 11:21:42 am
Even if they did do all that sometime in the future (hopefully after we've got our midfielders....), it wouldn't necessarily be a bad thing.

Provided it was done sustainably and in agreement with the community, there are a lot of benefits of regeneration and growth in the area - helping generate jobs, boosting the local economy, and injecting much needed investment into an area that has historically not been well funded. Although football is our core business, there's no harm in FSG investing more in the local area for mutual benefit.

Just look at the difference the main stand has made in terms of people getting to the game, more open space around the ground, more jobs at the club for local people, and more income for local businesses like pubs, shops, cafes and restaurants.

It's often easy to say FSG are only doing it to generate more income (which of course they are), but that's not always a bad thing if it means that we'll ultimately have more money for players and wages - plus the added benefits to the club and community of all these infrastructure changes they're making to the stadium/surrounding area.

Of course, the other big benefit of this infrastructure spend goes far beyond just the tangible benefits of bums on seats and money - it makes Anfield even more imposing from the outside and more intimidating for the opposition on the pitch (if that were possible), especially for a club like us where our 12th man has been the difference maker so often. I personally can't wait to hear the noise levels when the new ARE is open, and if FSG want to spend more on infrastructure in future (or add a hotel nearby or other local developments), then that's only a good thing for the long-term future of the club - provided the community are happy and the costs are spread out over a long period.

That sounds remarkably like you defending FSG spending the club's transfer resources on cap Ex spending because we know it won't be FSG investing but the club.

As you are so keen on community projects can you donate the £100 prize to the SOS foodbank please mate. 
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,454
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #539 on: Today at 11:38:59 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:53:59 am
Right from the start some posters have sought to push the narrative that under FSG then the manager has the final say. That is despite numerous examples of it simply not being true. I mean look at the January before Kenny was sacked when we were right in the fight for top 4 and he wanted a striker. Look at Rodgers categorically stating that he didn't want Balotelli or going public about wanting Gerrard to get a new deal.

Then we have had similar situations under Klopp with him having to go public about contracts for Gini and Hendo. Then we had the debacle over Werner in which Klopp had to back out of the deal after telling Werner we would be signing him. Then does anyone actually believe that Klopp actually wanted Ben Davies who he never played or Minamino who was a terrible fit for a Klopp side and was loaned out almost straightaway.

To be honest you have tied yourself up in knots there mate. Why would Klopp have to push for renewals if he was the one who made the decision. Given how short managers tenures are why would FSG allow a manager to dictate contract renewals when they may well not be around to see the fruition of those deals.

What you fail to mention is that Klopp has only spoken about how many players we have and their abilities when Journalists have raised the question. What do you expect him to do throw his players under the bus. The problem as I see it isn't the numbers we have in midfield it is the quality. Even more specifically it is the age profile. The likes of Hendo, Fabinho, Milner and Thiago have all been good enough in their pomp to play at this level.

In the future, the likes of Jones, Carvalho and Elliott may evolve into players good enough to play at this level week in week out. However, the issue is pretty clear. We simply dont have any fit reliable midfield players anywhere near the peak of their powers. That is why we wanted Tchouchameni and why journalists were quite right to ask questions of why we didn't bolster the midfield. 

Genuinely not really arsed what happened under Kenny and Rodgers. Both were pretty obviously flawed ownership-wise, there wasn't really any sort leadership or good experience from the recruitment side of things like we have now. In Rodgers we had a young guy who was constantly covering his own back. Saying he didn't want Balotelli? Ok sure. Are you genuinely telling me you dont think the arrogance in Rodgers could think 'Actually.....I could be the guy to really get the best out of him, lets do it'? After all its pretty well documented that he was the driving force behind signing Benteke, so hardly a great track record in signing the 'right type of striker'. In terms of contracts thankfully I think again its a little more nuanced than the manager deciding who we retain and for how long. Stevie was absolutely done the last year or so that he was here, it was certainly the right decision not to give him a new deal.

Your problem Al as ever, is that you're tunnel visioned when it comes to Liverpool. In 2019 we could have put out a team with most of our players in their prime and lost 8-0 at home to Huddersfield and you'd have found a way to put all of the blame on FSG. Its why people have stopped trying to have any sort of balanced debate with you, because quite frankly its impossible. I'm actually pretty sure its why this thread was made, because people would go into the Jordan Henderson thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Jurgen Klopp thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Men in Suits thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Lord of the Rings thread and find Al moaning about FSG and Sauron etc. (I know, I know, personal attacks, play the ball not the man, etc).

The issue I suspect is a little more nuanced, but you dont really do nuance. FSG could and should have 'invested' more into the club. No reason they couldnt have covered a few of the stadium costs and diverted those funds to the squad. What you also constantly fail to recognise is that the gaffer is a very loyal guy. That the recruitment team have had huge success in 'waiting for the right signings'. So when we find ourselves playing Hendo, Millie and Fab more than maybe we should, or still having Ox and Naby on our books, its far more likely that the manager has made that decision rather than being forced to do so because FSG wont open their chequebook. He doesn't force players out if they dont want to leave, he doesn't freeze players out who are no longer first choice. If they're here he'll make use of them. There are clearly aspects of his personality and management style which, whilst fucking brilliant and very admirable, also make it a little harder to rebuild a successful side than someone who is more of a twat. You dont build the squad togetherness that we have had at the club with a manager who fucks players off at the first sign of decline. We have a tremendous record of signing really good characters, great leadership qualities, great sportsmen who fit in really well with the club ethos. You don't sign that sort of player and then go 'Oh well to be honest I'm fucking sick of you getting injured so you're training with the kids until someone makes an offer for you'. So again, rather than the manager going 'FSG wont get me a midfielder so I'll have to retain Milner' its far, far more likely that he just...really likes having James Milner in the squad and still thinks he's a good player for us.

And of course....the summer. It still raises a smile seeing people stating with absolute certainty that it was 'either Tchouameni or Nunez'. That we started the summer knowing we'd have about £70 million odd to spend on new signings considering outgoings (pretty sure we had/have a lot more) and the manager and the recruitment team went 'Ok so now that beast CM has gone to Real Madrid, we should really just sign an out and out raw striker'. As much as you think the manager doesn't have the final say over certain things, do you genuinely believe that he wanted a CM in the summer, and as soon as only one moved elsewhere the club suddenly said 'No Jurgen you'll have Darwin Nunez and you'll like it' and the gaffer just went along with it? Whatever you think our budget was, the absolutely undeniable fact is that we spent £65 million on Darwin Nunez. You can think we had enough for Tchouameni as well, or you can think we only had enough for one. Doesn't matter. We could have quite easily gone and dropped £40 million odd on Nunes or Paqueta and then spent the rest on a striker. At the start of the summer we had Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Milner and Carvalho. Thats nine players who have played in a midfield three before. So when the manager was consistently talking about 'what else should we add to the midfield?' there's every chance that actually he wasn't bullshitting, and that he actually felt that we didn't really need to just add numbers to it and if we were signing someone it needed to be a real game changer (hence Tchouameni) and then the season started and shit....Thiago injured, Keita injured, Jones injured, Hendo and Fab way off their best and our midfield suddenly looking like a trainwreck. That doesn't just happen because FSG have been tight fuckers, that happens for a number of different reasons. But you're so unwilling to even consider that anyone else could be even partially at fault for this season. I mean we have had Kelleher, Ramsay, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones, Diaz and Jota all missing significant parts of the season so far, and I guess thats all down to FSG not investing in the squad?

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:25 am
That sounds remarkably like you defending FSG spending the club's transfer resources on cap Ex spending because we know it won't be FSG investing but the club.

As you are so keen on community projects can you donate the £100 prize to the SOS foodbank please mate.

And stop doing that, pretty nasty way to debate trying to bring a charity into your argument.
Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #540 on: Today at 11:46:54 am »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:06:08 am
I don't think anyone saw the drop off we've seen this season coming. So I think FSG deserve a couple of windows to put it right. I think how they respond to this will tell us a lot.
I think there's plenty that FSG didn't see coming - the pandemic, FFP being so weak, City's cheating not being addressed, the ESL not happening, and our team all getting injured so often.

As I've said before, I think owners of football clubs have less control than people realise, and the reason it might look like they're being reactive sometimes is because things have happened that weren't always foreseeable.

Who knows how much we were planning to spend on players in 2020/21, 2021/22, or last summer? Certainly the direction of travel since Jurgen's first big transfer window in summer 2016 was to add players with potential plus one or two guaranteed starters each season. I've no doubt the pandemic will have affected our spending - the PL clubs reportedly lost a combined £2billion during 2020/21 due to falls in matchday/commercial income and TV money - and I'm sure our share of that pain was higher than others,

Many look at the period 2020 to 2022 as the time FSG 'should've invested more' (i.e. from a position of strength after winning the CL/PL). However, the elephant in the room is that 2020-2022 just happens to be the same period the whole world went into lockdown, economies went to the wall, we lost a ton of revenue, FFP was shown to be useless, we renewed loads of players on long term enhanced deals, and had possibly the worse 2 seasons of injuries in our recent history.
Offline Redric1970

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #541 on: Today at 11:48:29 am »
Infrastructure is obviously important Im like keyop I cant wait to see the anfield road finished I also think anything spent on the ground is money well spent, the kop is now very underwhelming and needs to be the next stage and then hopefully the kenny stand will follow and obviously anything to improve the surrounding area is also money well spent you wont get an argument there. But this shouldnt be done without hampering transfers it should go hand in hand not one or the other, this should have been done with the investment they got from redbird, but it went on another franchise which they shouldnt have done to our detriment.
Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 732
  • ******
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #542 on: Today at 11:49:55 am »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:34:31 am
Stop this bullshit please. Did Klopp have the final say on Gini or was Klopp lying to the supporters when he gave his interviews about wanting him to stay? he certainly didn't have the final say on bringing in a centre back a few seasons ago when we ended up bringing in Davies and Kabak in the last few days of January and the solution they delivered to him regarding the midfielder this summer doesn't indicate he's had the final say.

Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:53:59 am
Right from the start some posters have sought to push the narrative that under FSG then the manager has the final say. That is despite numerous examples of it simply not being true. I mean look at the January before Kenny was sacked when we were right in the fight for top 4 and he wanted a striker. Look at Rodgers categorically stating that he didn't want Balotelli or going public about wanting Gerrard to get a new deal.

Then we have had similar situations under Klopp with him having to go public about contracts for Gini and Hendo. Then we had the debacle over Werner in which Klopp had to back out of the deal after telling Werner we would be signing him. Then does anyone actually believe that Klopp actually wanted Ben Davies who he never played or Minamino who was a terrible fit for a Klopp side and was loaned out almost straightaway.

I think that you are both missing the point of what I am saying in my post. I am not talking about transfers at all, I am talking about the fact that people are complaining that we have too many older midfielders on big wages that should never have been given contract extensions.

I find it impossible to believe that we are extending the contracts of players that Klopp does not want at the club. Maybe I am wrong, but it would be very strange. In fact, the point about Gini is that from all accounts Klopp did want him to stay, which would have given us another older and expensive midfielder in the squad. So if one of your complaints is that our midfield is too old and too expensive then that has to be (at least partly) due to Klopp.

I have never once said that Klopp always gets the players that he wants in terms of transfers, or that he has final say on everything that happens at the club. If he wanted Gini to stay and FSG/ the transfer committee decided that he was too expensive or that the contract duration was too long then that would be proof of that. But ironically that is FSG/ the transfer committee trying to do exactly what people are asking us to do, which is to not keep extending players on big wages beyond their peak.

My post never once mentioned transfers and yet I am being told that I am wrong because of Ben Davies, Minamino, and Timo Werner. I guess that sums up RAWK and discussions about FSG.
Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,292
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #543 on: Today at 11:50:09 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:25 am
That sounds remarkably like you defending FSG spending the club's transfer resources on cap Ex spending because we know it won't be FSG investing but the club.

As you are so keen on community projects can you donate the £100 prize to the SOS foodbank please mate.
Only to you Al.

I filled the post with some obvious clues about 'midfielders first', the infrastructure 'generating more money for transfers', and 'spreading the costs over a long period' (so as not to inhibit cashflow), but you may have missed those  ;D
Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #544 on: Today at 12:09:45 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 10:53:59 am
Right from the start some posters have sought to push the narrative that under FSG then the manager has the final say. That is despite numerous examples of it simply not being true. I mean look at the January before Kenny was sacked when we were right in the fight for top 4 and he wanted a striker. Look at Rodgers categorically stating that he didn't want Balotelli or going public about wanting Gerrard to get a new deal.

Then we have had similar situations under Klopp with him having to go public about contracts for Gini and Hendo. Then we had the debacle over Werner in which Klopp had to back out of the deal after telling Werner we would be signing him. Then does anyone actually believe that Klopp actually wanted Ben Davies who he never played or Minamino who was a terrible fit for a Klopp side and was loaned out almost straightaway.

To be honest you have tied yourself up in knots there mate. Why would Klopp have to push for renewals if he was the one who made the decision. Given how short managers tenures are why would FSG allow a manager to dictate contract renewals when they may well not be around to see the fruition of those deals.
I think the argument is that the manager has the final say within the parameters of the club's model. Clearly if he said "I want half a billion to buy Mbappe and pay him for a couple of years until he fucks off somewhere else", the answer would be no.

In all seriousness, do you think Klopp has ever had a player forced on him he didn't want? Ben Davies might have been the last option available - within financial constraints, sure - at a bad time and reek of desperation, but why would anyone at the club pay even £3m for a player we had no intention of actually using, even if only in another emergency on top of the existing emergency? Who wanted Minamino? JW Henry?

Either we're back to the bad days of division, disagreement and blame-game between manager and recruitment team; or someone in a suit is randomly making decisions against the manager's will; or the manager is actually agreeing to decisions even if they're not his preferred option within the financial constraints of the club.

Which of those do you think it is?

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,864
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #545 on: Today at 12:10:51 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:49:55 am
I find it impossible to believe that we are extending the contracts of players that Klopp does not want at the club.
Absolutely.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #546 on: Today at 12:12:17 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:49:55 am
I think that you are both missing the point of what I am saying in my post. I am not talking about transfers at all, I am talking about the fact that people are complaining that we have too many older midfielders on big wages that should never have been given contract extensions.

I find it impossible to believe that we are extending the contracts of players that Klopp does not want at the club. Maybe I am wrong, but it would be very strange. In fact, the point about Gini is that from all accounts Klopp did want him to stay, which would have given us another older and expensive midfielder in the squad. So if one of your complaints is that our midfield is too old and too expensive then that has to be (at least partly) due to Klopp.

I have never once said that Klopp always gets the players that he wants in terms of transfers, or that he has final say on everything that happens at the club. If he wanted Gini to stay and FSG/ the transfer committee decided that he was too expensive or that the contract duration was too long then that would be proof of that. But ironically that is FSG/ the transfer committee trying to do exactly what people are asking us to do, which is to not keep extending players on big wages beyond their peak.

My post never once mentioned transfers and yet I am being told that I am wrong because of Ben Davies, Minamino, and Timo Werner. I guess that sums up RAWK and discussions about FSG.

The thing is when you buy a player or extend a contract then you do the same thing you commit to giving a player a contract. So if FSG went against Klopp's wishes and didn't offer Werner a contract then isn't it likely they did the same with Gini.

As for offering aging players new contracts. What was the alternative when you have a sell to buy policy. Do you for instance sell the likes of Hendo and Firmino and then wait for FSG to bring in the 'perfect transfer' to replace them? For me Klopp has had his fingers burnt too many times for that to happen. There is no transfer kitty to bring in players first so the two options are to renew the deals of the players we have or hope FSG finds the perfect deal.

I mean we could have offloaded Bobby when they were chasing Mbappe. We could have moved Hendo on this summer when we were chasing Tchouchemi or how about selling Thiago in January in the hope we get Bellingham. 

The solution for me is simple you bring the players in first and then you tell the existing player that their opportunities will be reduced. If you have signed players of the right character then they choose to move on. 
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #547 on: Today at 12:14:23 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 11:34:25 am
That sounds remarkably like you defending FSG spending the club's transfer resources on cap Ex spending because we know it won't be FSG investing but the club.

As you are so keen on community projects can you donate the £100 prize to the SOS foodbank please mate.

I could be wrong, and I'll be happy for someone to correct me if I am, but I believe that in Boston, all of the development around Fenway Park was not paid for by the Red Sox.  They are run exactly the same way that Liverpool is in that they only spend what they make.  I believe that the development around Fenway was done through the FSG real estate subsidiary and not the Red Sox.  So, if FSG do decide to build a hotel or something I don't think that would come out of money from Liverpool.

Again, I could be wrong as I have no actual proof so if someone does have actual proof and can correct me that would be good to know. 

That would obviously be a different scenario then work on the training ground and stadium which obviously was paid for (or will be) from the club's revenues.   
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #548 on: Today at 12:17:57 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I think the argument is that the manager has the final say within the parameters of the club's model. Clearly if he said "I want half a billion to buy Mbappe and pay him for a couple of years until he fucks off somewhere else", the answer would be no.

In all seriousness, do you think Klopp has ever had a player forced on him he didn't want? Ben Davies might have been the last option available - within financial constraints, sure - at a bad time and reek of desperation, but why would anyone at the club pay even £3m for a player we had no intention of actually using, even if only in another emergency on top of the existing emergency? Who wanted Minamino? JW Henry?

Either we're back to the bad days of division, disagreement and blame-game between manager and recruitment team; or someone in a suit is randomly making decisions against the manager's will; or the manager is actually agreeing to decisions even if they're not his preferred option within the financial constraints of the club.

Which of those do you think it is?



We bought Davies for £1.6m and sold him for £4m because he was in the last 6 months of his contract. We bought Minamino for £7.25m because he had a bargain buyout clause. We sold him for £15.5m. For me, both signings were about Moneyball and value rather than whether they were a fit for a Klopp side.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #549 on: Today at 12:20:42 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 12:14:23 pm
I could be wrong, and I'll be happy for someone to correct me if I am, but I believe that in Boston, all of the development around Fenway Park was not paid for by the Red Sox.  They are run exactly the same way that Liverpool is in that they only spend what they make.  I believe that the development around Fenway was done through the FSG real estate subsidiary and not the Red Sox.  So, if FSG do decide to build a hotel or something I don't think that would come out of money from Liverpool.

Again, I could be wrong as I have no actual proof so if someone does have actual proof and can correct me that would be good to know. 

That would obviously be a different scenario then work on the training ground and stadium which obviously was paid for (or will be) from the club's revenues.   

Sam Kennedy adressed that very issue last week. FSG will not be redeveloping outside of the constraints of the Stadium. They have ruled that out and future developments will be within the footprint of the Stadium. So LFC will be on the hook for that and not FSG.
Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,454
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #550 on: Today at 12:21:42 pm »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 12:09:45 pm
I think the argument is that the manager has the final say within the parameters of the club's model. Clearly if he said "I want half a billion to buy Mbappe and pay him for a couple of years until he fucks off somewhere else", the answer would be no.

In all seriousness, do you think Klopp has ever had a player forced on him he didn't want? Ben Davies might have been the last option available - within financial constraints, sure - at a bad time and reek of desperation, but why would anyone at the club pay even £3m for a player we had no intention of actually using, even if only in another emergency on top of the existing emergency? Who wanted Minamino? JW Henry?

Either we're back to the bad days of division, disagreement and blame-game between manager and recruitment team; or someone in a suit is randomly making decisions against the manager's will; or the manager is actually agreeing to decisions even if they're not his preferred option within the financial constraints of the club.

Which of those do you think it is?

Not sure I really get the 'Minamino was a terrible fit for a Klopp side' either. High pressing, lots of goals and assists, versatile. Hindsight's a great thing but he looked an absolute no brainer for £7.5 million. The lad was actually pretty unlucky that he came in and then COVID happened, lockdown, no football, no training.

Ben Davies sure, hard to imagine that Jurgen was pushing hard to sign a Preston CB. Probably more along the lines of 'Yeah whatever, its a CB so thats something'. But Minamino? Odd.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #551 on: Today at 12:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:20:42 pm
Sam Kennedy adressed that very issue last week. FSG will not be redeveloping outside of the constraints of the Stadium. They have ruled that out and future developments will be within the footprint of the Stadium. So LFC will be on the hook for that and not FSG.

Ok.  The difference between the two scenarios obviously being that all development within the stadium stay with the club and all revenue from those developments go towards the club revenue.  I would guess that any new development within the stadium will be done over time after the current work is finished and possibly on a longer timescale.  Out of curiosity, besides what was said in that article that you referenced where Sam Kennedy gave that interview, has there been anything about what possible future developments are planned?
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #552 on: Today at 12:25:01 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:49:55 am
I find it impossible to believe that we are extending the contracts of players that Klopp does not want at the club.  RAWK and discussions about FSG.

How many examples do you want. Klopp bombed out Karius but FSG gave him a new deal. Harry Wilson was never wanted by Klopp. Nat Phillips would never be anyway near being the first choice in a Klopp side. FSG extended all of those player's contracts to protect their transfer value.
Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,060
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #553 on: Today at 12:25:31 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:42 pm
Not sure I really get the 'Minamino was a terrible fit for a Klopp side' either. High pressing, lots of goals and assists, versatile. Hindsight's a great thing but he looked an absolute no brainer for £7.5 million. The lad was actually pretty unlucky that he came in and then COVID happened, lockdown, no football, no training.

Ben Davies sure, hard to imagine that Jurgen was pushing hard to sign a Preston CB. Probably more along the lines of 'Yeah whatever, its a CB so thats something'. But Minamino? Odd.

Plus, Minamino helped us win trophies then was sold for a profit.  Don't see what the problem with his transfer was. 
Online Wild Romany Boy

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #554 on: Today at 12:25:49 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:42 pm
Not sure I really get the 'Minamino was a terrible fit for a Klopp side' either. High pressing, lots of goals and assists, versatile. Hindsight's a great thing but he looked an absolute no brainer for £7.5 million. The lad was actually pretty unlucky that he came in and then COVID happened, lockdown, no football, no training.

Ben Davies sure, hard to imagine that Jurgen was pushing hard to sign a Preston CB. Probably more along the lines of 'Yeah whatever, its a CB so thats something'. But Minamino? Odd.

I'm in agreement here mainly because, even if someone believed that he wasn't a good fit or even a terrible one, he was our star performer in the domestic cups and we won them both.

The wider point about spending though, we can't really expect every player at his price to have quite so much output. And Minamino, for his price, had very good output.
Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 34,385
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #555 on: Today at 12:26:49 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:25:01 pm
How many examples do you want. Klopp bombed out Karius but FSG gave him a new deal. Harry Wilson was never wanted by Klopp. Nat Phillips would never be anyway near being the first choice in a Klopp side. FSG extended all of those player's contracts to protect their transfer value.

Mignolet Im presuming you mean?
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #556 on: Today at 12:30:10 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 12:21:42 pm
Not sure I really get the 'Minamino was a terrible fit for a Klopp side' either. High pressing, lots of goals and assists, versatile. Hindsight's a great thing but he looked an absolute no brainer for £7.5 million. The lad was actually pretty unlucky that he came in and then COVID happened, lockdown, no football, no training.

Ben Davies sure, hard to imagine that Jurgen was pushing hard to sign a Preston CB. Probably more along the lines of 'Yeah whatever, its a CB so thats something'. But Minamino? Odd.

Would that be the Minamino who was bombed out to Southampton and put in the shop window at the first opportunity.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,698
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #557 on: Today at 12:32:19 pm »
