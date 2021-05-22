Right from the start some posters have sought to push the narrative that under FSG then the manager has the final say. That is despite numerous examples of it simply not being true. I mean look at the January before Kenny was sacked when we were right in the fight for top 4 and he wanted a striker. Look at Rodgers categorically stating that he didn't want Balotelli or going public about wanting Gerrard to get a new deal.



Then we have had similar situations under Klopp with him having to go public about contracts for Gini and Hendo. Then we had the debacle over Werner in which Klopp had to back out of the deal after telling Werner we would be signing him. Then does anyone actually believe that Klopp actually wanted Ben Davies who he never played or Minamino who was a terrible fit for a Klopp side and was loaned out almost straightaway.



To be honest you have tied yourself up in knots there mate. Why would Klopp have to push for renewals if he was the one who made the decision. Given how short managers tenures are why would FSG allow a manager to dictate contract renewals when they may well not be around to see the fruition of those deals.



What you fail to mention is that Klopp has only spoken about how many players we have and their abilities when Journalists have raised the question. What do you expect him to do throw his players under the bus. The problem as I see it isn't the numbers we have in midfield it is the quality. Even more specifically it is the age profile. The likes of Hendo, Fabinho, Milner and Thiago have all been good enough in their pomp to play at this level.



In the future, the likes of Jones, Carvalho and Elliott may evolve into players good enough to play at this level week in week out. However, the issue is pretty clear. We simply dont have any fit reliable midfield players anywhere near the peak of their powers. That is why we wanted Tchouchameni and why journalists were quite right to ask questions of why we didn't bolster the midfield.



That sounds remarkably like you defending FSG spending the club's transfer resources on cap Ex spending because we know it won't be FSG investing but the club.



As you are so keen on community projects can you donate the £100 prize to the SOS foodbank please mate.



Genuinely not really arsed what happened under Kenny and Rodgers. Both were pretty obviously flawed ownership-wise, there wasn't really any sort leadership or good experience from the recruitment side of things like we have now. In Rodgers we had a young guy who was constantly covering his own back. Saying he didn't want Balotelli? Ok sure. Are you genuinely telling me you dont think the arrogance in Rodgers could think 'Actually.....I could be the guy to really get the best out of him, lets do it'? After all its pretty well documented that he was the driving force behind signing Benteke, so hardly a great track record in signing the 'right type of striker'. In terms of contracts thankfully I think again its a little more nuanced than the manager deciding who we retain and for how long. Stevie was absolutely done the last year or so that he was here, it was certainly the right decision not to give him a new deal.Your problem Al as ever, is that you're tunnel visioned when it comes to Liverpool. In 2019 we could have put out a team with most of our players in their prime and lost 8-0 at home to Huddersfield and you'd have found a way to put all of the blame on FSG. Its why people have stopped trying to have any sort of balanced debate with you, because quite frankly its impossible. I'm actually pretty sure its why this thread was made, because people would go into the Jordan Henderson thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Jurgen Klopp thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Men in Suits thread and find Al moaning about FSG, go into the Lord of the Rings thread and find Al moaning about FSG and Sauron etc. (I know, I know, personal attacks, play the ball not the man, etc).The issue I suspect is a little more nuanced, but you dont really do nuance. FSG could and should have 'invested' more into the club. No reason they couldnt have covered a few of the stadium costs and diverted those funds to the squad. What you also constantly fail to recognise is that the gaffer is a very loyal guy. That the recruitment team have had huge success in 'waiting for the right signings'. So when we find ourselves playing Hendo, Millie and Fab more than maybe we should, or still having Ox and Naby on our books, its far more likely that the manager has made that decision rather than being forced to do so because FSG wont open their chequebook. He doesn't force players out if they dont want to leave, he doesn't freeze players out who are no longer first choice. If they're here he'll make use of them. There are clearly aspects of his personality and management style which, whilst fucking brilliant and very admirable, also make it a little harder to rebuild a successful side than someone who is more of a twat. You dont build the squad togetherness that we have had at the club with a manager who fucks players off at the first sign of decline. We have a tremendous record of signing really good characters, great leadership qualities, great sportsmen who fit in really well with the club ethos. You don't sign that sort of player and then go 'Oh well to be honest I'm fucking sick of you getting injured so you're training with the kids until someone makes an offer for you'. So again, rather than the manager going 'FSG wont get me a midfielder so I'll have to retain Milner' its far, far more likely that he just...really likes having James Milner in the squad and still thinks he's a good player for us.And of course....the summer. It still raises a smile seeing people stating with absolute certainty that it was 'either Tchouameni or Nunez'. That we started the summer knowing we'd have about £70 million odd to spend on new signings considering outgoings (pretty sure we had/have a lot more) and the manager and the recruitment team went 'Ok so now that beast CM has gone to Real Madrid, we should really just sign an out and out raw striker'. As much as you think the manager doesn't have the final say over certain things, do you genuinely believe that he wanted a CM in the summer, and as soon as only one moved elsewhere the club suddenly said 'No Jurgen you'll have Darwin Nunez and you'll like it' and the gaffer just went along with it? Whatever you think our budget was, the absolutely undeniable fact is that we spent £65 million on Darwin Nunez. You can think we had enough for Tchouameni as well, or you can think we only had enough for one. Doesn't matter. We could have quite easily gone and dropped £40 million odd on Nunes or Paqueta and then spent the rest on a striker. At the start of the summer we had Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago, Keita, Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, Elliott, Milner and Carvalho. Thats nine players who have played in a midfield three before. So when the manager was consistently talking about 'what else should we add to the midfield?' there's every chance that actually he wasn't bullshitting, and that he actually felt that we didn't really need to just add numbers to it and if we were signing someone it needed to be a real game changer (hence Tchouameni) and then the season started and shit....Thiago injured, Keita injured, Jones injured, Hendo and Fab way off their best and our midfield suddenly looking like a trainwreck. That doesn't just happen because FSG have been tight fuckers, that happens for a number of different reasons. But you're so unwilling to even consider that anyone else could be even partially at fault for this season. I mean we have had Kelleher, Ramsay, Konate, Matip, Robbo, Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Ox, Jones, Diaz and Jota all missing significant parts of the season so far, and I guess thats all down to FSG not investing in the squad?And stop doing that, pretty nasty way to debate trying to bring a charity into your argument.