First point was that you mentioned that the club exists as a vehicle for it's stakeholders, and directors need to act in a way that is accountable to stakeholders, or to put it in another way, in line with what stakeholders want. So wouldn't this then mean that, generally speaking, if a club's stakeholders don't have the club's best interests at heart, but have their own personal vested interests, that it would be bad for the club and the direction of the club?



For example I feel like sometimes FSG act in ways where it's not in the best interest in the club, but in the best interest of their own personal interests, like with ESL, tickets etc. Like I think that FSG treat our club as an investment vehicle for their group, not as how someone would treat the club if they were a liverpool supporter and owned the club.



So following from this, wouldn't that then mean that having fans as the club stakeholders, the way Bayern and Dortmund do, would be best for the club's long term future direction?



The second point was that a club can remain uncompetitive without losing it's value. This is concerning because if it can, then that means that stakeholders whose main interest is on value (money and profits), wouldn't care if the club became uncompetitive as long as it's generating revenue.



And so wouldn't the best way to prevent this from occuring, would be like I mentioned above, to have more fan representation or fan stakeholders so as to set the club's general direction in a way that is in the best interests of the club? That or sell our club to an owner whose main interest is in line with what supporters want.



Last point was that you mentioned the board would approve anything sensible and what Klopp needs. I think what is relatively sensible and what Klopp needs, would be investment into the first team squad to help rebuild the squad. Like maybe 200m - 300m, similar to how we built the squad in 16-18. So I guess sensible would be that investment could come from FSG or from the club revenue, or from player sales. Or a combination from those 3 sources. After all the club is worth 4 billion and FSG bought it for 300m, so what is 200m-300m right...



Again, you're looking at this from the perspective of a football observer looking in. That's perfectly fine but put yourself in the Club's shoes - why would the ESL not have been in the club's best interest?In its original iteration - Closed competition. Increased revenue generation. More glamourous matches, guaranteed. Founding member, so spot assured for perpetuity. No threat of relegation (as I said before, the great value leveller). Increased autonomy over TV revenue. A more global audience.Make no mistake, all of this is GOOD for the Club. It is not good for the sport. It is locking in the elite. It is culturally abhorrent. But economically and financially, it is an executive's wet dream.For tickets. You give up one ticket and it will be snapped up in a heartbeat. Demand far exceeds available supply. In any normal industry, this would have been reflected in increasing the price of the ticket because this is justifiable as long as someone would pay for it. Again, increased revenue generation for the Club. I struggle to see why you class this as FSG acting in "their" interests because any increased revenue from this angle would have gone back into the club as working capital / transfer money in any event. At the time, I thought it was a decision eminently justifiable from the Club's perspective. Harsh, soulless, and fundamentally and morally wrong, but justifiable.Now, I am full of admiration for the people that worked to stop both the above cases. In both the above cases, FSG cared about negative PR because negative PR also affects their bottom line. That is how supporters can influence the Club beyond taking ownership.Again, yes and no. It depends what you class as the Club's direction. Is it to win continental and European titles? Then I would argue that FSG is actually the best placed to keep delivering that, because they have proven that they can do it and have done it before - whereas any new model is speculative at best.An ownership model such as Bayern and Dortmund may also suffer from collective inertia. You can see in this forum itself there are so many disparate "types" of Liverpool fan. You have people calling for managers to be sacked after losses. You have people saying that the whole team should be sold save for Alisson. You have people who wanted to renew Salah's contract. You have people (maybe the same people, who knows) now saying we shouldn't have renewed Salah's contract. You have people who hated Wijnaldum and wanted him gone; and you have people that don't and who said then that letting him go was a mistake. Finally, you have people that vehemently and fundamentally dislike FSG and think they should be run out of town - which means at least a portion of the fan-owned half will be irrevocably at odds, from the start, with the other half of the ownership. Is this even viable or doable, and how can consensus be reached in such a case?Honestly, the easiest way to fan ownership would be listing the Company, because that gives more opportunities for capital raising. But this idea itself is abhorrent to many - see the public condemnation when Manchester United listed - so it may not even get traction from the start. In any case, FSG will likely not be on board unless it becomes absolutely and vitally necessary.I mean, Kenny is on the Board. There is that element of representation there from someone whom nobody here can criticise as not caring about the sporting element of the Club.You say generating revenue - but again, the Club's revenue goes straight back into the Club. That's how the structure operates. Isn't generating revenue a good thing then? It's benefitting the shareholders insofar as the shareholders see a positive revenue generating asset, which increases the book value and potential sale value of the Club. That's their interest - and in that, they and the Club are perfectly aligned. More revenue = good. Why would the supporters not want that? It's not as if the revenue is going towards servicing debt (like Manchester United).Clubs with a global following need catastrophic events to suddenly lose both value and relevance. Liverpool FC is a global brand. The demise of so-called giants like Nottingham Forrest occurred in a pre-social media, streaming, and widespread TV broadcasting time. Something intensely catastrophic such as co-owners fighting with each other, infighting among staff and owners, and defaulting on loans to RBS.You are asking someone you do not know to cough up 200m - 300m out of their own pocket based off a paper valuation for which there is no guarantee that any sale will materialise much less at that price. That's the fallacy of the valuation scenario, when people say 4 billion but this money is not in hand at all.So what actually are you asking - that the shareholder take out a loan from a FI to put into the Club? That the shareholder leverage another asset to come up with the loan amount to put into the Club? Because we need to be clear exactly what you're asking for, it's not like people have 200m - 300m in a bank account just lying around waiting to be used. That in fact would be negligent.The simple come-back from them would be, why aren't you leveraging your own asset to raise the funds? Yes, shareholders regularly prop up companies through intercompany loans. But these are normally in cases where the subsidiary is either starting out but has a viable revenue generation stream that will bear fruit in the future; the subsidiary is unable to sustain its own working capital but the existence of the subsidiary is important to the general business of the Group; or the subsidiary is the face of the brand but is loss making. There is zero economic reason to extend a shareholders' loan to a company that is in good health and is revenue generating sufficiently to sustain its own operations, and importantly, has assets that it can itself leverage to raise funds.A football club is in a position unlike other companies. Other companies, when they need working capital or funds to stay competitive, they can do fundraising series'. They issue shares and take on shareholders, enter into new shareholders' agreements, in exchange for funding. That's how they continue to grow and gain market cap, and remain competitive. The Club on the other hand is not in that position, certainly not with any co-owners or owners that you'd approve of, until and unless some fan consortium or some wealthy fan agrees to joint ownership of the Club and the shareholding structure can be revised accordingly.I think your heart is in the right place. So I'm not trying to be nasty or difficult (not saying others are, of course). And I think you raise some interesting points and creative alternatives, albeit maybe they weren't thought through as much as could be hoped.As always, anyone feel free to disagree.