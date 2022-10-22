« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #480 on: Today at 01:43:07 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 12:58:55 pm
Hit a nerve I see, to read that from my not exactly serious comment says a LOT more about you than me to be honest! 


And edited to add, rather than spam post - very good post from HF a few posts up.
Oh then I wasn't serious either.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #481 on: Today at 01:48:11 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 10:28:26 am
Regarding wages and contract renewals, we shouldn't have offered more wages and contract renewals to certain players. Lots of players taking a wage but not performing to an elite level. So we have a bloated squad as a result.

This is not an FSG issue. Klopp will always have final say on contract renewals and there isn't a chance that we extend the contract of a player that he doesn't want at the club. Judging by the press conferences at the time he was very happy when we extended Oxlade Chamberlain, Henderson, Milner, and others, and I wouldn't be at all surprised if he was actively pushing for them. I also wouldn't be surprised if he wants to extend Firmino and even Keita, which I know many on here would disagree with.

That is one area where people seem to get confused and have an attitude of blaming FSG for all of the squad issues, even if some of them may not have been their choices. Klopp has often spoken about how many midfielders that we have and that we don't need more numbers, and last season we had some games where two of Oxlade Chamberlain, Jones, or Elliot wouldn't make the bench even though they were all fit. We all love Klopp, but it is fine to have criticisms or critiques of what he does occasionally if you don't like it.

This also applies to people who complain about Elliot starting games for us and saying that he isn't good enough. Klopp clearly disagrees with you on this point and very highly rates him. If Klopp wants Elliot starting games for us then he isn't going to push for another midfielder who would take his place in the team/ matchday squad.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #482 on: Today at 01:54:18 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 11:29:26 am
Our complete 'player expenses' (net spend + wages/renewals) over the last four full seasons of published Deloitte data are exactly the same as % of revenue as City and United; and much higher than Spurs (whose wage bill is miniscule compared to the rest of the big six - we spent half a billion more on wages than Spurs in those 4 years). It's a little lower than Chelsea's (but Abramovich...) and a lot lower than Arsenal's (since 2018). As I posted earlier - wages account for 84% of 'player expenses', net spend only 16% across the big six (85/15 for us; Spurs are 77/23).

Arsenal are gambling, more or less exactly since Kroenke took sole ownership - more of a Chelsea Abramovich model. If it comes off, it could transform them. Their wages are now at 75%, compared to the big six average of 66% (67% excluding both Arsenal and Spurs; 64% also excluding Chelsea). That's already high, but surprisingly high given that their squad is much younger than any other big six side and will only get higher as those players develop and want bigger contracts - or they'll be pushing for moves away. Clearly their wages as % of revenue position will improve if they improve their revenues through CL qualification and success; but even so, they have a lot of promising young players - I'm not sure the revenues will be sufficient to keep all of them, so they will (most likely) need to revert to some degree of 'sell to buy' over coming seasons.

Worth noting, of course, that FSG/Klopp's model has delivered trophies; Arsenal's has not, yet. I don't think we have been 'afraid of losing money' or looking to avoid losing. We bought good players and reinvested in longer contracts for a proven winning squad. Too many of them, perhaps, too many of them of a similar age, with not enough refreshing of the squad in midfield. But that's where I don't think it's as simple as 'FSG don't spend money'; we have spent money - initially predominantly net spend to get the players, then wages to keep them. Whether it's all been spent wisely, or whether we've moved enough players out as well as in is another matter - and one that involves manager and wider recruitment team, not just 'FSG'.


Some people* shy away from that last point or accuse it of 'blaming Klopp'. I'm not blaming Klopp. Our recruitment overall involves decisions incorporating a combination of factors and a group of people: money men, recruitment staff, scouting, analysis and management. I don't think we can have an honest discussion of squad management over a period of time ignoring all the bits that aren't solely about net spend. I don't think we can focus on bringing players in while ignoring those we can't shift out. It's all connected.

* Al isn't one of those people: he does indeed consider the different factors at play and makes the point that it's all connected; he just draws different connections with a different narrative.
Yeh that's where I mentioned in my Real Madrid post, that Real Madrid have been ruthless in moving players on and raising funds from their sales. Meanwhile I feel like we, or well, possibly Klopp, has been less ruthless in moving players on and instead focus on retaining them, with the bad consequences that we see now.

What I am unsure about however, is how much of Klopp's decision (in wanting to retain players instead of being ruthless and moving them on), is due to personal choice, and how much of it is forced by FSG's transfer policy (i.e. Klopp feeling he can't move players on because then he won't get replacements, thus feeling his hands are tied and he must retain them).
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #483 on: Today at 01:58:34 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:43:07 pm
Oh then I wasn't serious either.

Oooh the Peter defence, I like it
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #484 on: Today at 02:32:22 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 01:54:18 pm
What I am unsure about however, is how much of Klopp's decision (in wanting to retain players instead of being ruthless and moving them on), is due to personal choice, and how much of it is forced by FSG's transfer policy (i.e. Klopp feeling he can't move players on because then he won't get replacements, thus feeling his hands are tied and he must retain them).
Personally, I think it's a number of factors - the signs of progress 17/18-18/19, 'one more push' 19/20, the impact of the pandemic, the lingering hope that Keita might contribute more regularly, the lack of preferred/available/interested alternatives. I know some think Klopp is maybe too loyal; certainly, we've sold very few players he actually bought, so far.

Another point the recruitment team might consider going forward is to perhaps avoid the problem arising by building a squad with a wider age range initially; almost all of our peak side were of a similar, narrow age group. But we've already improved a little on that in our attacking recruitment already. (Oddly, a couple of our youngest defensive players pre-date Klopp at the club, so the problem hasn't arisen in the same way).

Al certainly posted that he thinks it's your latter point, of Klopp not having confidence in FSG paying for replacements. I personally don't find that argument very convincing (as usually articulated, I think it's convoluted and slightly conspiratorial).

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #485 on: Today at 02:56:34 pm
At Dortmund, Klopp's biggest issue was losing players to other clubs, including Bayern.  Losing Lewandowski on a free to Bayern, losing Mario Götze on the eve of a CL final to Bayern, Kagawa, Sahin, etc.  The constant need to replace players was draining.  Klopp is happy here as he gets to keep the squad together.  People talk loyalty but it's also his past experience and his emphasis on keep a squad together.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #486 on: Today at 03:10:26 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:13:21 am
We have done most of that, have done wages, infrastructure, technology, developing commercial reach. The only thing is we have underinvested in the squad. So we need a way, a new model forward, to allow for more investment in the squad, the same way Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid do.

p.s. before someone clapsback with a 'wHaT hAs thEsE cLuBs wOn', winning is due to a myriad of factors not just recruitment. Given that if Klopp had gone to Chelsea, Man Utd, or Spurs, we could safely predict he would have won just as much if not more compared to what he has under FSG, I think it would be fair to say we have lacked in recruitment and squad investment compared to other clubs.

We definitely cannot predict that at all.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #487 on: Today at 03:23:32 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:13:21 am
We have done most of that, have done wages, infrastructure, technology, developing commercial reach. The only thing is we have underinvested in the squad. So we need a way, a new model forward, to allow for more investment in the squad, the same way Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid do.

p.s. before someone clapsback with a 'wHaT hAs thEsE cLuBs wOn', winning is due to a myriad of factors not just recruitment. Given that if Klopp had gone to Chelsea, Man Utd, or Spurs, we could safely predict he would have won just as much if not more compared to what he has under FSG, I think it would be fair to say we have lacked in recruitment and squad investment compared to other clubs.

Spot on.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #488 on: Today at 03:46:58 pm
Quote from: Gegenpresser101 on Today at 09:13:21 am
We have done most of that, have done wages, infrastructure, technology, developing commercial reach. The only thing is we have underinvested in the squad. So we need a way, a new model forward, to allow for more investment in the squad, the same way Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, Real Madrid do.
Man Utd: £550m in debt - and no new stadium, training ground, infrastructure or title-challenging squad to show for it
Arsenal: £490m in debt - which includes £120m still owed to Kroenke, for taking on the Emirates stadium debt (built in 2006!)
Chelsea: £1.4billion in debt (before Abramovic wrote it off prior to the sale)
Real Madrid: £640m in debt

Is that the 'way' to which you refer?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #489 on: Today at 03:52:32 pm
Quote from: -Willo- on Today at 03:23:32 pm
Spot on.

See when you say spot on, its actually so far from spot on that its not even funny :D

Imagine looking at our transfers compared to Chelsea, Spurs, or in particular United, and saying that we've lacked in recruitment compared to them. Amazing. Klopp is the focal point of a very good set-up, all round. He's a top, top manager. One of the best ever. He's not such a miracle worker that he'd go to an absolute trainwreck like United and win every trophy possible in six years. People would do well to remember that the gaffer himself is very, very vocal about how important his team is (and not just team on the pitch).
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #490 on: Today at 04:44:28 pm
Quote from: keyop on Today at 03:46:58 pm
Man Utd: £550m in debt - and no new stadium, training ground, infrastructure or title-challenging squad to show for it
Arsenal: £490m in debt - which includes £120m still owed to Kroenke, for taking on the Emirates stadium debt (built in 2006!)
Chelsea: £1.4billion in debt (before Abramovic wrote it off prior to the sale)
Real Madrid: £640m in debt

Is that the 'way' to which you refer?
This was what I was referring to

where our investment in the squad is as low as Sheffield Utd and Fulham. Net spend is a good predictor of league position, and since we spend like a mid table club, no surprise we end up where we are.

You point out those debts, but what do they actually mean? Will it mean that Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are all gonna go bankrupt and dissolve as a club because of their debt like Leeds? Will it mean that they won't be able to spend in the future, and so we will overtake them in the transfer market and be able to buy players like Sancho and Vinicius Junior while Man Utd and Real Madrid can't because of their debt?

I don't think so on both counts, it seems they gonna just keep chugging along like they have done in the past decade. Like sure we are more financially healthy compared to these clubs, having a debt of only 200m, but what tangible benefits does having less debt actually do for us? Would it be a bad thing to take on slightly more debt and buy a defender in 2020, or a midfielder in 2021 and 2022, thus keeping us on the top, winning a few more leagues and CLs, and using the prize money to pay off the debt; or take on less debt, and end up winning nothing major like we have done from 2021 onwards? 

It seems the bigger question you are asking me is where is the money to the net spend going to come from. I'd compare this to buying a house. There's no easy way (at least for my generation).

You either take on substantial debt (mortgage) to buy a house like Arsenal and Man Utd; marry a rich person and use their money to buy a house like Man City and Roman Chelsea; invest wisely in stocks/crypto and build wealth to buy a house (which was what I suggested with the proposal although I do acknowledge some directors might think it risky); cut down on other expenses and use it to buy a house (like how we can spend less on infrastructure and wages (by selling certain players) and direct the income towards refreshing the squad); or use savings to buy a house (club financial reserves).

Neither way is bad, it's just personal preference, well except for the marry rich person I would never whore myself out like that. But ultimately there's no easy solution and there are drawbacks/sacrifices to be had with all options. Just as with raising money for net spend.
