Man Utd: £550m in debt - and no new stadium, training ground, infrastructure or title-challenging squad to show for it

Arsenal: £490m in debt - which includes £120m still owed to Kroenke, for taking on the Emirates stadium debt (built in 2006!)

Chelsea: £1.4billion in debt (before Abramovic wrote it off prior to the sale)

Real Madrid: £640m in debt



Is that the 'way' to which you refer?



This was what I was referring towhere our investment in the squad is as low as Sheffield Utd and Fulham. Net spend is a good predictor of league position, and since we spend like a mid table club, no surprise we end up where we are.You point out those debts, but what do they actually mean? Will it mean that Man Utd, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Real Madrid are all gonna go bankrupt and dissolve as a club because of their debt like Leeds? Will it mean that they won't be able to spend in the future, and so we will overtake them in the transfer market and be able to buy players like Sancho and Vinicius Junior while Man Utd and Real Madrid can't because of their debt?I don't think so on both counts, it seems they gonna just keep chugging along like they have done in the past decade. Like sure we are more financially healthy compared to these clubs, having a debt of only 200m, but what tangible benefits does having less debt actually do for us? Would it be a bad thing to take on slightly more debt and buy a defender in 2020, or a midfielder in 2021 and 2022, thus keeping us on the top, winning a few more leagues and CLs, and using the prize money to pay off the debt; or take on less debt, and end up winning nothing major like we have done from 2021 onwards?It seems the bigger question you are asking me is where is the money to the net spend going to come from. I'd compare this to buying a house. There's no easy way (at least for my generation).You either take on substantial debt (mortgage) to buy a house like Arsenal and Man Utd; marry a rich person and use their money to buy a house like Man City and Roman Chelsea; invest wisely in stocks/crypto and build wealth to buy a house (which was what I suggested with the proposal although I do acknowledge some directors might think it risky); cut down on other expenses and use it to buy a house (like how we can spend less on infrastructure and wages (by selling certain players) and direct the income towards refreshing the squad); or use savings to buy a house (club financial reserves).Neither way is bad, it's just personal preference, well except for the marry rich person I would never whore myself out like that. But ultimately there's no easy solution and there are drawbacks/sacrifices to be had with all options. Just as with raising money for net spend.