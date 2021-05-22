Honestly I think Al has a solid point re: infrastructure. For the stick he gets he is at least articulate and I enjoy our debates because I do feel he argues with me in good faith so I'll try to do the same for him.



As much as I look at things on this front from a "work" perspective, I do think that if they are so wedded to FFP and are not stupid then it would be in their overall interest to forgive the loan. £25m (I think) pa is small change in the grand scheme and it fits the FFP/sustainability model.



For clarity - when I say from a "work" front I mean that most clients of a similar size that I deal with are such that it is not appropriate for owners to fund infrastructure from their own pocket but as football club is not a "normal" business so a different view should be taken.



Apologies as I can't remember which poster made the point re: purchase price Vs debt but I think they may be mistaking things. The club was purchased outright (not leveraged) and the debt is 70m ish for the main stand and remainder a revolving overdraft for day to day ops so it's well within normal activity.



I do disagree with those complaining about the club trying to use the furlough scheme - I did the sums at the time around our cashflow and how much use it could be and, to be honest, it makes sense from a business POV to preserve cash in those circumstances.



If I was running the show I'd have stood firm on utilising it (and topped up the difference in wages) but caveated it with a promise to repay furlough monies post COVID when cash flows return to normal.



They have fucked up at times (Mr Chang, ticket prices, ambivalent on NFTs but think they are questionable in certain ways so leaning against) but they have also delivered SASAS, the closest title challenges in my lifetime, Klopps dentist has made a mint off them and dammit is that smile not infectious.



I'd give them a solid 7.5 to 8 average over the course of things as OWNERS - I hate to capitalise but I want to make clear that I am not talking as a fan here but from a business perspective.



As a fan they have ranged from 10 some seasons down to maybe a 4 at their worst but that has so many intangible factors it is hard to fully apprise it.



For all the faults with our midfield this year (some you'd expect to happen and should have been mitigated, some pure freak ones) I'm so excited to see Elliot and Carvalho get their minutes as they look like genuine world beaters.



I do lean towards the idea that, perversely, we are operating in a thinner market than ever before. Under Rafa our squad was weaker but we were still an historical giant and so players would want to come and more were around who would improve us. Nowadays, we are even bigger due to recency bias but those who would improve us has shrunk due to how good we are.



Jill, and others, have spoken about jibbing it off if we got a sugar daddy/oil state in. Nobby (I think) spoke about wanting DIC back in 2006 but changing his views as more information came out. I'm in the same boat as both - social media and world news was so restricted in 2006 that even Shinawatra and China seemed like positive choices but we now as a society know so much more of the dirty side of things and as a club built on morality it is right to fight back.



FSG and Standard Chartered have questionable connections but are about as "clean" as can be achieved at their cash levels as you can manage sadly, but we should not rest on our laurels.



Unlike with the Tory c*nts where discourse and conversation is long gone, these are capitalists and sports fans so will listen to reason - we don't need to march like we did against H and G but we do need to raise concerns - which SOS to their credit do a fantastic job of.



I might add more tomorrow, and if time allows I'll do some financial analysis to back up some of my thoughts, but this is a starting point at least