Re: FSG discussion thread
Has anyone heard of enzo Fernandez my son absolutely raves about him a 21 year old midfielder for benfica apparently hes unbelievably good (likened to zidane) and linked with us today for £44mil, if we could sign him and say barella £75mil thats job done its not a fortune under £120mil and 2/3rds of the issues sorted, if we could add bellingham at the end of the season our midfield at least on paper is done for the next 10 years. Is that kind of spending unreasonable I dont think so.

If anyone knows about this kid I would love to know what they think.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 05:25:14 pm
Has anyone heard of enzo Fernandez my son absolutely raves about him a 21 year old midfielder for benfica apparently hes unbelievably good (likened to zidane) and linked with us today for £44mil, if we could sign him and say barella £75mil thats job done its not a fortune under £120mil and 2/3rds of the issues sorted, if we could add bellingham at the end of the season our midfield at least on paper is done for the next 10 years. Is that kind of spending unreasonable I dont think so.

Ps
If anyone knows about this kid I would love to know what they think.

Him v Juventus. Gets all the time in the world to spray it around. Doubt he can do any of that if pressed like in the Premier League.

https://twitter.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1585247632372666369?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 11:28:13 am
Thanks for posting your reply, saved me from having to write exactly what you did!


This is the other line of thinking that really makes me shake my head. We have lost titles to Man City with 97 and 92 points and lost a CL final that we completely dominated. There is absolutely no way of knowing if signing additional players would have made any difference whatsoever to those outcomes, and in fact there is no way of knowing if adding players may have actually caused us to score fewer points than we did in those seasons. Maybe the player that you sign gets sent off in a game that we won and would have turned it into a loss, or would have made an error which lead to an equalizer, or maybe squad harmony was affected, or maybe Klopp would have changed tactics and team shape which could have affected the outcome of every game that season. They are all complete unknowns.

When you are an 75- 80 point team then single players can make a huge difference, but the more points you accumulate the potential for marginal gains by adding one or two players diminishes massively, and in fact it can easily go the other way. When you are that close to perfection and putting up seasons that are the best that the PL has ever seen then whether or not you win or lose the title comes down to key moments.  That can be luck, refereeing decisions, or just a missed chance or mistake at the wrong time. When we finished with 97 points we had a ball fail to cross the line by 4mm, Kompany not being sent off, and the same player then scoring to win a game with a 1 in 1,000 shot from outside the box. Last season with 92 points we had the two penalty decisions that won City two games they would probably have drawn, and both Salah and Mane having a shocker against Leicester in a game we dominated, plus a few very uncharacteristic mistakes from Alisson which cost us points.

In seasons like this current one or 2020/21 then you can definitely make a very good case that additional players in key areas would have made a huge difference, but we can't try to rewrite history and say what would have happened in 2018/19 or 2021/22.

I suggest you look at the games last season up to January where we dropped points. Make a note of the midfielders who played and look at some of the goals we conceded if you can't remember.

Of course a midfielder would have made a difference. We needed ONE game to have been a win from a draw/defeat and we win the title.

If we were regularly finishing 15+ points behind City then fair enough, not much you can do about that. But we weren't.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:31:20 pm
Him v Juventus. Gets all the time in the world to spray it around. Doubt he can do any of that if pressed like in the Premier League.

https://twitter.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1585247632372666369?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

Apparently hes been doing it all season and has more completed Passes then anyone in the top 6 leagues (according to my son lol) someone who trained him and zidane said hes that level potentially, I have no idea Ive never heard of him but its nice being linked with someone who sounds promising rather than worry about not being linked with anyone.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:23:00 pm
No way are we gonna be able to compete with the big guns whilst shopping at Poundland.
Clubs like Utd can afford to buy and bench Sanch 80million, Fred 50million, wan Bisaka 50million, Casemiero etc and the list goes on.
Our lot still holding on for dear life that Kieta will one day be worth the £50million otherwise its the end of the world.
Sorry to say but the other clubs are on a different level spend wise. Klopp forced to work miracles for far too long.

We aren't Man U and I don't want to be Man U. They're still a clown show and still probably won't finish top 4 this year. IMO we still have a better chance to finish ahead of them than the other way around.

If "we should do what Man U does" is the solution, I don't want to know what the supposed problem is.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:31:20 pm
Him v Juventus. Gets all the time in the world to spray it around. Doubt he can do any of that if pressed like in the Premier League.

https://twitter.com/AlbicelesteTalk/status/1585247632372666369?ref_src=twsrc%5Egoogle%7Ctwcamp%5Eserp%7Ctwgr%5Etweet

So basically same as Ruben Neves, then?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: lolowalsh on Today at 11:40:57 am
They knew they couldn't compete with PSG/CITY/Chelsea/United so the only way was cooperate with Madrid/Juventus and form the ESL. I think the ESL is coming for sure.

People will be begging for ESL if they could see what the league will look like in three seasons. Two state owned clubs acting like peak Barca and Madrid. We had one shot to put ourselves firmly in the driving seat with a few more signings from 2018-2021 and they bottled it to save dough.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Samie on Today at 05:01:22 pm
That is one way getting Al out of a thread, asking him to pay up.

I'm okay Samie I wasn't the one offering prizes ;D ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Assuming FSG bought the club for 300 million pounds (rough numbers) and now should be able to get out with 8-10 times that return without putting anything of their own money in the run.. Linda, John etc being very active on social medias - "super club/city/fans" blah blah blah.. If they put in lets say 500 million pounds and settle for 6-8 times the investment.. Is that totally unreasonable or is FSG worth every penny they will sell out at ? If you say they deserve every penny; fair enough but that is not Shankly socialism to me. sad times
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 05:42:07 pm
Assuming FSG bought the club for 300 million pounds (rough numbers) and now should be able to get out with 8-10 times that return without putting anything of their own money in the run.. Linda, John etc being very active on social medias - "super club/city/fans" blah blah blah.. If they put in lets say 500 million pounds and settle for 6-8 times the investment.. Is that totally unreasonable or is FSG worth every penny they will sell out at ? If you say they deserve every penny; fair enough but that is not Shankly socialism to me. sad times

Who are they selling it to?
Re: FSG discussion thread
I doubt they have 500 million liquidity either
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 05:36:28 pm
I suggest you look at the games last season up to January where we dropped points. Make a note of the midfielders who played and look at some of the goals we conceded if you can't remember.

Of course a midfielder would have made a difference. We needed ONE game to have been a win from a draw/defeat and we win the title.


Yep. Look at Brentford [3-3], Brighton [2-0 up to 2-2], Tottenham away [Tyler Morton starts, 2-2], Chelsea away [2-0 up, ends 2-2]  or even the 1-1 with Tottenham towards the end of the season when the whole team were running on fumes, and tell me our situation doesn't improve with one additional midfielder.

Going so close to the quad was used as a bit of a stick to say 'we don't need improvements' whereas the opposite is true - a little bit more investment and this squad would be immortal.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: newterp on Today at 05:00:13 pm
This is great - he said where have I defended FSG FOR using transfer revenues on Capex spending.

You post two separate statements and try to imply that it is what he asked you to prove.

I think you owe him 100.
Thank you. I also didn't say Coutinho was the only player sold, so maybe I should get £200  ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
It's interesting to see this debate since it is becoming more and more prevalent across sports around the world. Owners in the NBA get a lot of criticism for not spending over the cap, even though the franchises bring in an absurd amount and are valued way higher than when the owners originally bought them.

Since they came in, I have been a fan of FSG for the most part. They showed in the USA that they can revive a franchise and make them a consistent competitor, which is what they have done here, but it is still frustrating. Liverpool as a club has to be valued at £2B+ easily, so ideally they would throw some more money in the club, not recklessly, but enough to get us through this rebuild.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: redmark on Today at 04:54:21 pm
Why do you keep using 4 years? Oh, because we had a net spend of £127m the year before. Why ignore that our wages/revenue ratio has jumped from 57% to 65% in five years? So you can suggest the increase in wages have no impact on transfer cashflow (and compare wages only from 19/20 to 20/21, when they fell by a few million because we didn't pay title winning bonuses in the latter season...).

Your comparisons are four teams who haven't won anything playing catchup, without any successful stars wanting a 'new challenge' to fund their investment. Including Spurs, whose wage bill was less than 50% of revenue for 3 of the last 4 financial years; United, who are the example of how not to run a football club; Arsenal, who are gambling on vastly increasing revenue by being successful for the first time in two decades or losing all of their good players when they can't afford to renew their contracts; and the Saudi state.



There is a very simple reason why I keep using the last 4 years because it coincides with us winning the CL and then stopping spending. We were the best team on the planet in the summer window we brought in Adrian on a free and SDB for the Academy. So a transfer spend under FFP of £0. Even though we brought in £40m from player sales.

The Net spend during that period is enlightening.

16/17 profit
17/18 profit
18/19 £127m Net Spend
19/20 profit

Guess which season saw us kick on and become the best team on the planet winning the CL, Club World Cup and Premier league.

Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Waterpistol on Today at 05:39:13 pm
People will be begging for ESL if they could see what the league will look like in three seasons. Two state owned clubs acting like peak Barca and Madrid. We had one shot to put ourselves firmly in the driving seat with a few more signings from 2018-2021 and they bottled it to save dough.
Well I certainly won't be begging for the ESL whatever happens. I'd rather go another 30 years than that shite that would just 10x all the things currently wrong with the game.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:43:32 pm
Who are they selling it to?

There were 14 bidders for Chelsea with a number of them prepared to pay £4bn.

Selling the club would not be a problem.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: Rawkybalboa on Today at 05:23:00 pm
No way are we gonna be able to compete with the big guns whilst shopping at Poundland.
Clubs like Utd can afford to buy and bench Sanch 80million, Fred 50million, wan Bisaka 50million, Casemiero etc and the list goes on.
Our lot still holding on for dear life that Kieta will one day be worth the £50million otherwise its the end of the world.
Sorry to say but the other clubs are on a different level spend wise. Klopp forced to work miracles for far too long.
That might be the case, but they are also £550m in debt, have a crumbling stadium, an old training ground, fan protests against the owners, are on their 6th manager in 10 years, and have possibly the worst transfer record since 2013 of any club in sporting history.

They are the last club I'd use to draw any comparisons with.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: keyop on Today at 05:47:41 pm
Thank you. I also didn't say Coutinho was the only player sold, so maybe I should get £200  ;D

Firstly you listed one player who was sold and then a whole host of p[layers who were bought. So the clear inference was Coutinho was the only player sold.

Secondly I am not the one offering prizes  ;D ;D
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 05:43:32 pm
Who are they selling it to?

If you bought your own house for 50k ten years ago - and the neighbours are selling off their houses for 500k now (same size, same quality) - do you need to know the name of the potential buyer in order to say you have a very good potential return of your own house ?

Alternatively google Forbes valuation LFC, multiples of operating income, redbird for a start..

Alternatively - a quick joke/one-liner
Re: FSG discussion thread
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 05:44:21 pm
I doubt they have 500 million liquidity either

Why should they have 500 million in cash for this ? If I have a house that is valued at 50 million pounds; 2 million pounds debt allocated (random numbers) I don't need a million pound in cash to buy a small holiday home..
