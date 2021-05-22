It's interesting to see this debate since it is becoming more and more prevalent across sports around the world. Owners in the NBA get a lot of criticism for not spending over the cap, even though the franchises bring in an absurd amount and are valued way higher than when the owners originally bought them.



Since they came in, I have been a fan of FSG for the most part. They showed in the USA that they can revive a franchise and make them a consistent competitor, which is what they have done here, but it is still frustrating. Liverpool as a club has to be valued at £2B+ easily, so ideally they would throw some more money in the club, not recklessly, but enough to get us through this rebuild.