I would be interested to know the average length of stay of top level footballers at any given club .. my guesstimate on that would be around the 5 year mark in general. If we assume that is close to being true, then I have no issues with signing players about to enter their peak.
I don't disagree with any of the rest of your post, so I snipped it
.
The issue I'd have with the above, is that you can't really 'target' an average. If players stay, on average, for about 5 years then some stay longer and some fewer. Ideally, the good ones longer and the shit ones fewer, though it's not guaranteed. If you have good recruitment and target that average, you're restricting the potential duration of your better players. Sign a great midfielder, he works out really well, but after 3 years his legs are starting to wobble and you're looking for his successor. Hi, Fab.
Of course, the other key point of my post is that buying at 25/26 is real peak price, because everyone wants those players, and they want their top contract. If
you have good recruitment, I'd rather take the chance on more, cheaper, younger players. The one who works out has a longer stay at the club, the one who doesn't gets sold to Bournemouth for a profit.