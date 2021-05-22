« previous next »
Online Al 666

  "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #360 on: Today at 03:49:29 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:41:19 pm
Well, the good news is we can't build anymore stuff unless FSG decides to buy a bunch of more land and build a fucking hotel or something :-)

Sadly that isn't true. From Fenway Sports Management CEO Sam Kennedy.

In Boston, FSG are actively pursuing the redevelopment of over two million square feet of land over eight acres in the streets adjacent to Fenway Park. In August FSG opened their $150m MGM Music Hall across the road from the famous stadium, acts such as Bruno Mars helping to raise the curtain on a venture that adds more revenue potential to the business.

The redevelopment of land around Fenway Park will include retail, hospitality, hotels, entertainment venues and other space with the Reds owners currently quite a way down the tracks with the City of Boston Planning Authority with regards to having it come to fruition.

In Liverpool the opportunity for something similar isn't really there given the residential surrounding. But Kennedy revealed that further redevelopment was on the agenda in the future, albeit likely focused on the stadium itself.

"We'll see what ancillary development might be possible," Kennedy said.

"As residential as Fenway is, Fenway is zoned for entertainment, hospitality, retail and other types of activities. Anfield is a residential neighbourhood so we have to be mindful of that and respectful of that. You'll probably see us focus more inside than outside in the future."

He added: "When we go and look at investments we are making in sports, whether it is Liverpool or, more recently, Pittsburgh, we are always looking at the real estate and the first question that we ask ourselves is 'is this a place when grandmothers or grandfathers pass away would you like to sprinkle their ashes at this venue? Is this venue that important in this community?' If the answer is yes then it becomes more of a no brainer for us. We think we have that in Pittsburgh and we definitely feel we have that at Anfield and at Fenway Park.

"Our job is to protect those experiences and those venues and enhance them with ancillary development in all three areas."

"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #361 on: Today at 03:51:22 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 03:48:08 pm
Great, another midfielder who just returned from a serious injury and someone who makes Joe Allen look like a giant

:D

I wasnt expecting to be able to do this within a couple of hours!

Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:54:21 pm
At least for all of his flaws (and there are many) is attempting to contribute something to the discussion rather than sitting there sniping at others or making a dim witted and entirely predictable attempt to take their words out of context  :wave
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online grenny158

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #362 on: Today at 03:52:09 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:23:16 pm
:D

Not just you, but it really is laughable how many people just put numbers out there with not much to back it up. I mean just to start with...Barella would cover most of that £100 million. But two '£50 million midfielders'? What on earth does a £50 million midfielder look like? Half as good as Grealish? Ndombele? Fred? Partey? Kalvin Phillips? Simultaneously £50 million sometimes doesnt get you much, or could get you two or three really good midfielders. We could probably snaffle Laimer and Auoar in January for £15 million between them, for example.

That was simply an example I used. The point I am making is that the minimum investment required to rejuvenate our midfield is around 100m imo .. whether that is on a 20m player and a 80m player .. or a 42.5m player and a 57.5m player .. or 3 x 33.3333333333*m players is irrelevant.

PS. How do you know that Barella would cost 'most of that 100m'? Inter are in financial difficulties and they have valued Barella at 90m Euro's. We all know that rarely do clubs get what THEY value players at .. more then likely, he will go for closer to 60m Sterling when he does leave.
Online redmark

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #363 on: Today at 03:55:55 pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 03:49:15 pm
I would be interested to know the average length of stay of top level footballers at any given club .. my guesstimate on that would be around the 5 year mark in general. If we assume that is close to being true, then I have no issues with signing players about to enter their peak.
I don't disagree with any of the rest of your post, so I snipped it :).

The issue I'd have with the above, is that you can't really 'target' an average. If players stay, on average, for about 5 years then some stay longer and some fewer. Ideally, the good ones longer and the shit ones fewer, though it's not guaranteed. If you have good recruitment and target that average, you're restricting the potential duration of your better players. Sign a great midfielder, he works out really well, but after 3 years his legs are starting to wobble and you're looking for his successor. Hi, Fab.

Of course, the other key point of my post is that buying at 25/26 is real peak price, because everyone wants those players, and they want their top contract. If you have good recruitment, I'd rather take the chance on more, cheaper, younger players. The one who works out has a longer stay at the club, the one who doesn't gets sold to Bournemouth for a profit.

Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.

Online Henry Gale

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #364 on: Today at 03:58:09 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:49:29 pm
Sadly that isn't true. From Fenway Sports Management CEO Sam Kennedy.

In Boston, FSG are actively pursuing the redevelopment of over two million square feet of land over eight acres in the streets adjacent to Fenway Park. In August FSG opened their $150m MGM Music Hall across the road from the famous stadium, acts such as Bruno Mars helping to raise the curtain on a venture that adds more revenue potential to the business.

The redevelopment of land around Fenway Park will include retail, hospitality, hotels, entertainment venues and other space with the Reds owners currently quite a way down the tracks with the City of Boston Planning Authority with regards to having it come to fruition.

In Liverpool the opportunity for something similar isn't really there given the residential surrounding. But Kennedy revealed that further redevelopment was on the agenda in the future, albeit likely focused on the stadium itself.

"We'll see what ancillary development might be possible," Kennedy said.

"As residential as Fenway is, Fenway is zoned for entertainment, hospitality, retail and other types of activities. Anfield is a residential neighbourhood so we have to be mindful of that and respectful of that. You'll probably see us focus more inside than outside in the future."

He added: "When we go and look at investments we are making in sports, whether it is Liverpool or, more recently, Pittsburgh, we are always looking at the real estate and the first question that we ask ourselves is 'is this a place when grandmothers or grandfathers pass away would you like to sprinkle their ashes at this venue? Is this venue that important in this community?' If the answer is yes then it becomes more of a no brainer for us. We think we have that in Pittsburgh and we definitely feel we have that at Anfield and at Fenway Park.

"Our job is to protect those experiences and those venues and enhance them with ancillary development in all three areas."

Oh lovely!

Sorry Jurgen we don't have any money for a midfielder, But we can get a loan from Italy and we are opening a new hotel  so if you and the wife fancy a trip we will get you 10% off.
Offline Asam

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #365 on: Today at 04:00:31 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:51:22 pm
:D

I wasnt expecting to be able to do this within a couple of hours!

I've learned from the best (i mean worst)  :wave
Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #366 on: Today at 04:01:05 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 08:11:56 am
:D
I got my tickets to the final through the lottery from UEFA, between myself and my friend, the four of us put almost close to 100 applications using the information of my parents, grandparents, uncles, aunt's, etc.

JWH's assistant got tickets to the final along with other friends but she didn't sit with us. She's in Amsterdam right now and going to the game. If you don't believe me, I can send you picture proof in your inbox if you want.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #367 on: Today at 04:01:31 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:44:57 pm
The thing is we have a sell-to-buy policy. The majority of our transfer kitty comes from player sales. You look at our record incoming tranfer fees received and under FSG it has always dwarfed our record fee paid. Currently, it is £142m received and up to £85m spent. Given transfer inflation, our record fee received is around double what we have ever paid.

The success has been built on spending other people's money wisely backed up by the genius of Klopp. So the huge sums received either directly or indirectly from the oil clubs has been fundamental to our success. Since we stopped receiving money from the oil clubs directly or indirectly our spending has dried up.

A sell-to-buy policy would show us as breaking even or having a positive net spend under their ownership. Do you have the figures mate? You showed me right up earlier with that net spend table so if you've got those figures showing our sell to buy policy.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online grenny158

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #368 on: Today at 04:01:57 pm
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 03:29:26 pm
I've definitely been guilty of this. I think the logic is Bellingham =£100m, and we need  at least two midfielders ....so £50m each.

What does any of this mean? Absolutely nothing. I'm just desperate to sign multiple midfielders so logic has long since left the building.

That is fair .. however, let's look at reality - Guimaraes went to Newcastle for around 40m .. Bissouma 25m (whatever the circumstances) .. Kalvin Phillips 45m .. Nunes to Wolves for 35m .. so, with our much vaunted scouting and negotiation team, it is really a stretch that we should be able to find 2 quality mids for 100m?
Online nico 8

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #369 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:31:50 pm
The market being massively inflated has also massively inflated the value of the clubs though. Without the likes of Abramovich and Mansoor would we have seen ticket prices rocket, would we have seen TV revenues rocket, would we have seen commercial revenues rocket.

There is a reason why the Premier has massively outgrown the likes of La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga. It is down to the huge sums that have been poured into it by Nation states, Oligarch's and Hedge funds.

Totally agree. That is why I said it is all relative (especially in the regard to the premier League). That inflation has had a direct impact on the value of players and their wages. Where does it all end? Will the income revenue stream out-perform the rise in the costs.  Any dent in any income stream dramatically impacts the very existence of the clubs. Covid proved that. Only the state-owned clubs survive such knock and have the ability to ride the storm. And yes- the values of the English clubs have gone through the roof but it is all meaningless until  an owner wants to sell. It is this which attracts a multitude of investors to enter the frey. The values will keep rising as the demand is there. The ones that suffer are the match going fans who have to cough up as a result of astronomical price increases across the board from tickets (albeit slightly curbed but still over priced) to merchandize, travel and accommodation costs. The working class is slowly being ousted.
So I have come to live with the fact and have tempered my expectation in regard to  how much the club should spend and our ability to compete. There is so much joy in how (notwithstanding the odds being stacked against us in regard to the spend of other clubs to "bent" refereeing decisions") we are able to compete and most of all our approach to the game. We are not a snide side. We play the game hard with high energy but fairly. We play to win but not at all cost. We are simply a joy to watch even if times are really quite testing right now.
Online Johnny Foreigner

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #370 on: Today at 04:02:12 pm
Always like to quote myself...

"Your primary competitive tool in football is your playing squad - if you make the assumption of zero/limited net spend - you divest as much value as you invest .. If you then add depreciation/reduction of value/contribution in the remaining squad; in order to stay competitive; you need to get help from :

1) the players you get in contributes more than the ones that leaves..
2) You find some hidden gems in the youth set-up
3) The players that stays improves in contribution (considering our current age; small chance)
4) Klopp does his magic over and over and over again...

Klopp has taken us as far as he can - but maybe its time for the owners to invest/spend some of the vast value creation they/klopp have created"

It is not very complicated from a finance/investment point of view. Zero/small net spend will most likely contribute to our (in sporting terms) decline.. Investment-wise, its a brilliant strategy, and who cares about winning
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #371 on: Today at 04:02:53 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 03:31:50 pm
The market being massively inflated has also massively inflated the value of the clubs though. Without the likes of Abramovich and Mansoor would we have seen ticket prices rocket, would we have seen TV revenues rocket, would we have seen commercial revenues rocket.

There is a reason why the Premier has massively outgrown the likes of La Liga, Serie A and the Bundesliga. It is down to the huge sums that have been poured into it by Nation states, Oligarch's and Hedge funds.

All hail the Nation States and Oligarchs then as without them, football would have been doomed. Thank God they turned up to save the game  :butt
Offline Sharado

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #372 on: Today at 04:05:32 pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 04:01:57 pm
That is fair .. however, let's look at reality - Guimaraes went to Newcastle for around 40m .. Bissouma 25m (whatever the circumstances) .. Kalvin Phillips 45m .. Nunes to Wolves for 35m .. so, with our much vaunted scouting and negotiation team, it is really a stretch that we should be able to find 2 quality mids for 100m?

Yeah I guess £50m is the 'ball park' isn't it. Might be £65million for 2, might be £108m or something - that figure feels close to right I suppose.
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #373 on: Today at 04:12:27 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:47:41 pm
The thing is, Al, these are distinct data points that you've tied together with a preconceived narrative. Which is fine, that's what humans do. It might even be correct. But it's just one of the possible narratives.

Clubs buy and sell players. Almost any club on earth could be accused of "the majority of our transfer kitty comes from player sales". It's churn. It's taking a portion of our revenue and deciding that that portion is allocated to that item of expenditure, like arguing that the NHS is paid for by NI, not PAYE. It doesn't matter. Player sales is quite a small proportion of our overall revenue.

Between 2017 and 2021, three of the big six spent, respectively, 85%, 85% and 87% of their total player expenses (i.e. minus sales) on wages, rather than net spend. The other three spent 78%, 70% and 75%. The latter three haven't won anything other than the transfer windows, and an FA Cup.

"Bloody penny pinching, they've made a profit selling Keegan and buying this Dalglish bloke. Why don't they invest and stick a million in for that Francis fella?".



That isn't true though mate.

Over the last 4 years players sales as a percentage of player expenditure.

Newcastle £34m received and £340m spent so 10% of expenditure coming from player sales.

Man United £130m received and £630m spent so 20% of expenditure coming from player sales.

Arsenal £115m received and £491m spent so 23% of expenditure coming from player sales.

Spurs £136 received and £340m spent so 28% of expenditure coming from player sales.

Compare that to Liverpool over the last 4 years.

Liverpool £154m received and £250m spent so 62% of expenditure coming from player sales. The worrying part is that it is getting worse. In the last window 85% of our transfer spend was covered by players sales.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online El Lobo

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #374 on: Today at 04:13:45 pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 03:52:09 pm
That was simply an example I used. The point I am making is that the minimum investment required to rejuvenate our midfield is around 100m imo .. whether that is on a 20m player and a 80m player .. or a 42.5m player and a 57.5m player .. or 3 x 33.3333333333*m players is irrelevant.

PS. How do you know that Barella would cost 'most of that 100m'? Inter are in financial difficulties and they have valued Barella at 90m Euro's. We all know that rarely do clubs get what THEY value players at .. more then likely, he will go for closer to 60m Sterling when he does leave.

:D

Thats still the same problem grenny. You're just plucking numbers. Just two midfielders off the top of my head...Odegard cost Arsenal £30 million odd and Bentancur cost Spurs £20 million odd in the last year. Camavinga cost Real £30 million not long ago. All players who I'd suggest would improve our midfield a fair bit.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online grenny158

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #375 on: Today at 04:14:03 pm
Quote from: redmark on Today at 03:55:55 pm
I don't disagree with any of the rest of your post, so I snipped it :).

The issue I'd have with the above, is that you can't really 'target' an average. If players stay, on average, for about 5 years then some stay longer and some fewer. Ideally, the good ones longer and the shit ones fewer, though it's not guaranteed. If you have good recruitment and target that average, you're restricting the potential duration of your better players. Sign a great midfielder, he works out really well, but after 3 years his legs are starting to wobble and you're looking for his successor. Hi, Fab.

Of course, the other key point of my post is that buying at 25/26 is real peak price, because everyone wants those players, and they want their top contract. If you have good recruitment, I'd rather take the chance on more, cheaper, younger players. The one who works out has a longer stay at the club, the one who doesn't gets sold to Bournemouth for a profit.

Fair points. Naturally, that bolded bit is the key - if we can get players in a couple of seasons before they hit their peak, then all good. Obviously, you have to be shit hot at recruitment (and have balls of steel as it involves a certain amount of risk) for that strategy to work, and clubs like Leipzig and Dortmund are probably the poster boys for that strategy, so it can work.
Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #376 on: Today at 04:16:03 pm
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 04:02:53 pm
All hail the Nation States and Oligarchs then as without them, football would have been doomed. Thank God they turned up to save the game  :butt

Hey I hate the commercialisation of the game with a passion but look at how much money it has made for the owners. That is why they won't call out the oil clubs.
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online grenny158

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #377 on: Today at 04:17:34 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 04:13:45 pm
:D

Thats still the same problem grenny. You're just plucking numbers. Just two midfielders off the top of my head...Odegard cost Arsenal £30 million odd and Bentancur cost Spurs £20 million odd in the last year. Camavinga cost Real £30 million not long ago. All players who I'd suggest would improve our midfield a fair bit.

I admit I am nothing but a number plucking SOB, you have found me out  :D

Ok, let's agree on the following statement:

I would like to see us sign two quality midfielders in January, irrespective of whether they each cost 10m or 75m, because that is what we desperately need, and thus far FSG and our management team have failed to deliver in that area.
Online keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #378 on: Today at 04:21:47 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:33:53 pm
Nice try looking to pretend that Coutinho is the only player we have sold since 16/17 and then listing a whole host of players we have bought.

In addition to the sale of Coutinho we have also raised £350m from selling other players. So we have raised just shy of half a billion from player sales.

The brilliant bit though is quite correctly stating that City have won things because of their Net spend. However as usual you then come up with every excuse under the sun for why Net spend isn't the reason we have failed to get over the line.

Can't you see the rank hypocrisy for stating that City have only won things through spending money and then defending FSG for not spending and using transfer revenues for Cap Ex spending.

Either Net spend relates directly to onfield success or it doesn't.
Al - I'm glad you're on this thread, but I do wish you wouldn't keep creating a false narrative just so you can attack it. If you can kindly:

a) Find the part of my post where I stated Coutinho was the only player we sold over that period, and
b) The bit where I defended FSG for using transfer revenues for CapEx spending

Then you win £100  :D

(Yes, this thread even has prizes available folks)
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #379 on: Today at 04:26:13 pm
Quote from: grenny158 on Today at 04:17:34 pm
I admit I am nothing but a number plucking SOB, you have found me out  :D

Ok, let's agree on the following statement:

I would like to see us sign two quality midfielders in January, irrespective of whether they each cost 10m or 75m, because that is what we desperately need, and thus far FSG and our management team have failed to deliver in that area.

I'd say we certainly need two at least in the next couple of windows. I'm not sure there's a drastic need for two in January, we cant sensibly have Fab, Hendo, Thiago, Keita, Arthur, Ox, Milner, Jones, Elliott and Carvalho AND two more first team midfielders into the squad. But certainly one.
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online please, I have my reasons for it but...

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #380 on: Today at 04:28:21 pm
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Today at 11:39:29 am
That would be for tax reasons.  It would be considered by the IRS to be compensation and would need to be taxed appropriately.  Employers giving their employees gifts like that without accounting for it is against the law in the US.
Not really? Any gift below $100 can basically be ignored which is the price of the ticket that she gets.
Quote from: Spanish Fan on February 23, 2014, 07:42:04 pm
Finished at the age of 26. The Mike Tyson of football.

Follow me on twitter: http://twitter.com/omar_12590

Online Walshy nMe®

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #381 on: Today at 04:29:06 pm
Quote from: lfcred1976 on Yesterday at 05:11:24 pm
Thats it. Ive noticed on here that if you dont go with the masses the insults start flying around. I genuinely think in the example you said, people would be be saying on here its an outrage and they are done, yet would still go the match at the weekend.

Anyone who says otherwise is talking shite.

I gave up my memberships with full credits etc when Hicks and Gillette where hear in protest.

The problem is the second you give something up millions are behind you in the queue.

So a few thousand turning their heads will not make an impact.
Online ScottScott

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #382 on: Today at 04:29:58 pm
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:28:21 pm
Not really? Any gift below $100 can basically be ignored which is the price of the ticket that she gets.

But how is she getting to these games? John Henry doesn't attend them so is she expecting to be flown over to them as well? I mean, the fact she (or you on her behalf) are even complaining about this and using it as a stick to beat someone with is pathetic when as has been mentioned, people in this city can't get tickets
Online Walshy nMe®

Re: FSG discussion thread
Reply #383 on: Today at 04:30:55 pm
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 05:37:11 pm
Genuine question. Is there a better group of successful owners than FSG in the PL or other top leagues that someone can point to as being a model for FSG to aspire to?

Obviously not City, PSG, or Newcastle for obvious reasons.

Man Utd are also an obvious no, as are Chelsea's previous owners (I certainly don't think that Boehly is off to a great start either...). Spurs fans have plenty of issues with their owners and have zero trophies in the last 14 years. Arsenal have been a mess since the move to the Emirates, and I don't think any other PL club are really worth adding to the list?

Real Madrid and Bayern Munich are obviously very unique cases and have advantages that we don't have, while Barcelona are a complete basket case.

So what are we aspiring to exactly?

Personally I'm willing to give FSG a lot of credit for what we have achieved both on and off the pitch, and I think that the club is in a very healthy position moving forward. World class training complex, improvements to the stadium and associated revenues, huge growth in commercial revenues, investment in the wage bill to retain players, good core group of young players to build around, and of course the extension for Klopp.

Do they need to do more? Yes, I think that they do. We obviously need investment in the midfield area of the squad, and that will require money to be spent. But I think that the squad generally looks good in the short to medium term outside of that midfield area. We've done well with the signings of Jota, Diaz, and Konate for long term first team options, as well as signing very promising youngsters such as Elliot, Carvalho, and Ramsay (plus improving the Academy system). Keeping Salah was a great move for the club for a few reasons, and there is still plenty of life left in lots of key first team players (Alison, Robertson, TAA, VVD, Gomez, Jones, Thiago, Tsmikas etc).

Do we know for sure that it was due to a lack of funds that we didn't buy one or two additional midfielders this summer (which would be a black mark against FSG), or did the transfer team and Klopp just not think that the correct players were available for the long term and so chose to keep faith with what they have for now and invest that money next season instead? I guess we'll never know for sure if we could have bought both Tchouameni and Nunez, or if it was one or the other.

If people think that we have let the midfield group grow too old together or have put too much faith in injury prone players, is that an FSG issue or an issue with Klopp showing too much faith and loyalty in his group? Do people really want the owners telling Klopp who he should be keeping and moving on?

Obviously FSG's biggest black mark is the Super League fiasco (and I understand that some fans will never forgive them for that), but again, they weren't alone in that line of thinking and all of the top European teams were willing to sign up. I also think that the biggest reason for FSG wanting to join the ESL would have been because UEFA and the PL were seemingly powerless to stop City and PSG from flagrantly cheating and breaking the rules that they assumed would be enforced when they bought the club. That's not excusing them though, we should have steered well clear.

They are not perfect, and they need to invest some money in the next few windows to strengthen our areas of weakness, but it's certainly not all doom and gloom and things could be a hell of a lot worse, and honestly from reading some of the anti-FSG posts on RAWK you'd think that we were facing our 3rd or 4th year out of the CL, hadn't won a trophy in 10 years, or had been selling off our best players. It's definitely over the top IMO given what we have achieved on the pitch.

Perfect summary
