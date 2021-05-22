Well, the good news is we can't build anymore stuff unless FSG decides to buy a bunch of more land and build a fucking hotel or something :-)



Sadly that isn't true. From Fenway Sports Management CEO Sam Kennedy.In Boston, FSG are actively pursuing the redevelopment of over two million square feet of land over eight acres in the streets adjacent to Fenway Park. In August FSG opened their $150m MGM Music Hall across the road from the famous stadium, acts such as Bruno Mars helping to raise the curtain on a venture that adds more revenue potential to the business.The redevelopment of land around Fenway Park will include retail, hospitality, hotels, entertainment venues and other space with the Reds owners currently quite a way down the tracks with the City of Boston Planning Authority with regards to having it come to fruition.In Liverpool the opportunity for something similar isn't really there given the residential surrounding. But Kennedy revealed that further redevelopment was on the agenda in the future, albeit likely focused on the stadium itself."We'll see what ancillary development might be possible," Kennedy said."As residential as Fenway is, Fenway is zoned for entertainment, hospitality, retail and other types of activities. Anfield is a residential neighbourhood so we have to be mindful of that and respectful of that. You'll probably see us focus more inside than outside in the future."He added: "When we go and look at investments we are making in sports, whether it is Liverpool or, more recently, Pittsburgh, we are always looking at the real estate and the first question that we ask ourselves is 'is this a place when grandmothers or grandfathers pass away would you like to sprinkle their ashes at this venue? Is this venue that important in this community?' If the answer is yes then it becomes more of a no brainer for us. We think we have that in Pittsburgh and we definitely feel we have that at Anfield and at Fenway Park."Our job is to protect those experiences and those venues and enhance them with ancillary development in all three areas."