From their POV, everything they've done so far in the last 5 years has paid off. So why change anything now?
We're looking at it as fans. They're looking at it as their investment. They haven't put in any of their money and the value of the club is 10 times more now than when they bought it. They didn't spend enough in 2019 and we won the league, didn't spend enough in 2020 and we still finished 3rd, didn't spend enough in 2021 and we were 15 mins away from a domestic treble and reached another CL final.
IF we do end up outside the Top 4 this season, they'll just take it as one failed season out of eight since Klopp's been here. If your methods work 7 times out of 8, would you really change it?