« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 6961 times)

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,635
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #320 on: Today at 01:52:37 pm »
Quote from: vblfc on Today at 01:36:55 pm
I agree that the perceived losers from FFP have profited and are often indirect winners and now very quiet on he subject. However FFP and within our means were often quoted as constraints.  Without FFP, our spend can increase quite a bit sustainably and still allow growth of overall value for the owners.

I agree with you mate.

The thing is we are nowhere near getting close to FFP limits because infrastructure costs and the Academy costs aren't included. Then you can take out one-off costs from COVID. We could spend hundreds of millions in the next window as Chelsea have done and still not come close to breaching FFP.

As a club we need to push our boundaries as far as we can and then as you say complain like fuck about other teams breaching FFP.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,309
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #321 on: Today at 01:54:21 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:09:38 am
Just when you think Al completely has the upper hand, an FSG thread mainly negative towards the owners, he throws in a curveball like 'FSG are just ad bad as the state owners' :D

At least for all of his flaws (and there are many) is attempting to contribute something to the discussion rather than sitting there sniping at others or making a dim witted and entirely predictable attempt to take their words out of context  :wave
Logged

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,635
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #322 on: Today at 01:56:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:44:45 pm
Theres literally one club in the league who have sustained a £100 million net spend per season, and its Abu Dhabi.

Really ?

Last four seasons.



That's four clubs with a Net spend of between £76m and £125m.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #323 on: Today at 01:58:36 pm »
Quote from: kloppismydad on Today at 12:46:20 pm
Combined for summer and winter. Don't think 100m is unreasonable for #4 ranked club based on valuations.

We really don't need to spend that much. More than we do now but not that much.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,309
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #324 on: Today at 01:59:28 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:52:37 pm
I agree with you mate.

The thing is we are nowhere near getting close to FFP limits because infrastructure costs and the Academy costs aren't included. Then you can take out one-off costs from COVID. We could spend hundreds of millions in the next window as Chelsea have done and still not come close to breaching FFP.

As a club we need to push our boundaries as far as we can and then as you say complain like fuck about other teams breaching FFP.

We could but we won't since the club's revenues can't stretch that far, everyone else is either using state funding, dodgy sponsorships, a sugar daddy or debt to increase their spending whereas FSG want all of the investment to come via the club's coffers, which unfortunately won't work over the long term because we don't have any margin for error, the other teams can keep on signing players at the same level each window whereas we end up renewing contracts and keeping our failures like Oxlade and Keita because we don't want to write them off






Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #325 on: Today at 02:00:36 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:59:28 pm
We could but we won't since the club's revenues can't stretch that far, everyone else is either using state funding, dodgy sponsorships, a sugar daddy or debt to increase their spending whereas FSG want all of the investment to come via the club's coffers, which unfortunately won't work over the long term because we don't have any margin for error, the other teams can keep on signing players at the same level each window whereas we end up renewing contracts and keeping our failures like Oxlade and Keita because we don't want to write them off

Klopp's loyalty and FSG sell to buy policy is counter productive sometimes.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,635
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #326 on: Today at 02:01:55 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 01:59:56 pm
Just to be clear, because I wouldnt want to be accused of twisting Als words with a dim witted riposte, but whats happened here is Ive said only Man City have sustained a £100 million net spend and Al has mockingly responded with a tableshowing Man City are the only ones with a net spend average of over £100 million (and in HIS chosen timeframe no less)

Thank you very much mate :)

For the hard of thinking amongst us  :D :D

That is United who has had a Net spend in excess of £100m, not City.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:09:00 pm by Al 666 »
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,874
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #327 on: Today at 02:02:30 pm »
It's great seeing Al in his natural habitat.

Go on mate.  ;D
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,412
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #328 on: Today at 02:02:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:01:55 pm
For the hard of think amongst us  :D :D

That is United who has had a Net spend in excess of £100m, not City.

Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,157
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #329 on: Today at 02:03:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:58:36 pm
We really don't need to spend that much. More than we do now but not that much.

This, in a nutshell, is the huge frustration of the last 4 years
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #330 on: Today at 02:04:04 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:56:55 pm
Really ?

Last four seasons.



That's four clubs with a Net spend of between £76m and £125m.

What that table does show despite being out of the top 4 Arsenal and Spurs have invested. As of this season they are ahead of us, because we haven't been proactive.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #331 on: Today at 02:06:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:58:36 pm
We really don't need to spend that much. More than we do now but not that much.

Precisely. I don't think anyone arguing the toss here wants fsg to go full man city and spent £50m on fullbacks every summer. Simply adding a couple more to the squad earlier would mean we aren't now staring in the face of a substantial rebuild.

Sign someone summer 2019.
Sign more than one person summer 2021, failing that more than one peak years player summer 2022.
And this doesn't look the way it does right now.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,635
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #332 on: Today at 02:07:42 pm »
Quote from: Asam on Today at 01:59:28 pm
We could but we won't since the club's revenues can't stretch that far, everyone else is either using state funding, dodgy sponsorships, a sugar daddy or debt to increase their spending whereas FSG want all of the investment to come via the club's coffers, which unfortunately won't work over the long term because we don't have any margin for error, the other teams can keep on signing players at the same level each window whereas we end up renewing contracts and keeping our failures like Oxlade and Keita because we don't want to write them off

The club revenues clearly can stretch that far. The issue is that £240m-£250m of club reveunes has gone on the Main Stand, Training Ground and ARE. Something that for me FSG should be paying for.

The brutal reality is that instead of buying two new stands and a training ground they have purchased the Penguins.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,470
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #333 on: Today at 02:12:31 pm »
From their POV, everything they've done so far in the last 5 years has paid off. So why change anything now?

We're looking at it as fans. They're looking at it as their investment. They haven't put in any of their money and the value of the club is 10 times more now than when they bought it. They didn't spend enough in 2019 and we won the league, didn't spend enough in 2020 and we still finished 3rd, didn't spend enough in 2021 and we were 15 mins away from a domestic treble and reached another CL final.

IF we do end up outside the Top 4 this season, they'll just take it as one failed season out of eight since Klopp's been here. If your methods work 7 times out of 8, would you really change it?
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online Kundale

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 31
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #334 on: Today at 02:16:41 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:07:42 pm
The club revenues clearly can stretch that far. The issue is that £240m-£250m of club reveunes has gone on the Main Stand, Training Ground and ARE. Something that for me FSG should be paying for.

The brutal reality is that instead of buying two new stands and a training ground they have purchased the Penguins.

But does that not make perfect sense for the business people? They are not football fans.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #335 on: Today at 02:18:04 pm »
Quote from: Sharado on Today at 02:06:26 pm
Precisely. I don't think anyone arguing the toss here wants fsg to go full man city and spent £50m on fullbacks every summer. Simply adding a couple more to the squad earlier would mean we aren't now staring in the face of a substantial rebuild.

Sign someone summer 2019.
Sign more than one person summer 2021, failing that more than one peak years player summer 2022.
And this doesn't look the way it does right now.

Exactly no one should be asking for Utd/City level spending. Just not being quite as stingey as they are. I still think covid scared the shit out of them and now they're even more carful. But considering how much they have/will make on us I think we deserve a bit more investment than they are currently giving. No one should be asking for £100m players but maybe one or two more good players than we're currently getting is a fair ask. 
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,412
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #336 on: Today at 02:19:39 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:04:04 pm
What that table does show despite being out of the top 4 Arsenal and Spurs have invested. As of this season they are ahead of us, because we haven't been proactive.

I dont think I'm wrong in suggesting that its cheaper to stay at the top than it is to get there. So really not sure its particularly relevant to bemoan us not spending as much as teams trying to catch us. If Arsenal do stay in the top four, even top two, I'd be very confident that their net spend would drop pretty significantly as they try to keep those players. Which is why net spend alone really isn't a great demonstrator of much.

Plus those are all teams turning players over constantly....because the ones they've signed are shite. Arsenal and United both have about £100 million 'worth' of players out on loan (not to get first team football but because no-one wanted to spend money on them). Spurs probably have even more with the likes of Ndombele, Reguilon, Lo Celso. We definitely could/should have spent more but soundbites like 'our net spend is lower than Sheffield United' doesnt really help as its pretty irrelevant. The most successful club in world football over the last 5/6 years have had a tiny net spend over the same period (if not made a profit).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #337 on: Today at 02:22:12 pm »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 02:19:39 pm
I dont think I'm wrong in suggesting that its cheaper to stay at the top than it is to get there. So really not sure its particularly relevant to bemoan us not spending as much as teams trying to catch us. If Arsenal do stay in the top four, even top two, I'd be very confident that their net spend would drop pretty significantly as they try to keep those players. Which is why net spend alone really isn't a great demonstrator of much.

Plus those are all teams turning players over constantly....because the ones they've signed are shite. Arsenal and United both have about £100 million 'worth' of players out on loan (not to get first team football but because no-one wanted to spend money on them). Spurs probably have even more with the likes of Ndombele, Reguilon, Lo Celso. We definitely could/should have spent more but soundbites like 'our net spend is lower than Sheffield United' doesnt really help as its pretty irrelevant. The most successful club in world football over the last 5/6 years have had a tiny net spend over the same period (if not made a profit).

It's a fair point. We have probably spent more retaining players. I think the main bit is the whole CB issue the other year in January and this summer with a midfielder. They didn't do enough on both occassions. Sure no doubts there's reasons but the fact remains Klopp doesn't make those comments in the summer if he was getting fully backed.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,635
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #338 on: Today at 02:22:55 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 01:58:36 pm
We really don't need to spend that much. More than we do now but not that much.

The crazy thing is that we have Klopp and a supposedly state-of-the-art recruitment team. Surely giving Klopp more money would just generate more money.

Look at how much money City have generated this season from squad players £125m for Sterling, Jesus and Zinchenko. So their money back on Sterling whose contract was running out and big profits on Jesus and Zinchenko.

There has been plenty of talk about Ox and Keita and us not being allowed mistakes. Well the answer is simple you recruit, improve the level of the squad and then sell the players who drop down the pecking order. If we had improved the level of the midfield two or three years ago then the likes of Ox and Keita would have either kicked on or wanted to move on.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,102
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #339 on: Today at 02:26:33 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:22:55 pm
Surely giving Klopp more money would just generate more money.


I generally agree with this too but look at the academy players, many of whom have gone on to do very little, that we've sold for big money. If you're at the top of the league people seem to be willing to play more for the dross in your squad on the basis you're getting someone well trained/in the enrivonment of 'winners' or something. United were absolute masters at this at their peak.
Logged
2 Midfielders in the next window.

Another midfielder and a forward in the window after that. And probably another young CB in the same window.

Anything else is negligent.

Online Dr Stu-Pid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 726
  • ******
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #340 on: Today at 02:26:43 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:18:31 pm
Could you provide a link for the Red Sox payroll because every site I have seen has them at 6th or 7th.

I was looking at FanGraphs:  https://www.fangraphs.com/roster-resource/breakdowns/payroll

It's hard to get any firm figures, but this MLB Trade Rumors article also seems to agree that Red Sox were in 5th place (just above the Padres) but they have their spend at around $235m.

https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/2022/09/mets-dodgers-luxury-tax-yankees-red-sox-phillies-padres.html

There is also a Twitter account which tracks the Red Sox payroll and they have their final spend at $237m.

I think you number was opening day (guaranteed) payroll which doesn't include arbitration and pre-arbitration numbers.
Logged

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,578
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #341 on: Today at 02:26:48 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:22:55 pm
The crazy thing is that we have Klopp and a supposedly state-of-the-art recruitment team. Surely giving Klopp more money would just generate more money.

Look at how much money City have generated this season from squad players £125m for Sterling, Jesus and Zinchenko. So their money back on Sterling whose contract was running out and big profits on Jesus and Zinchenko.

There has been plenty of talk about Ox and Keita and us not being allowed mistakes. Well the answer is simple you recruit, improve the level of the squad and then sell the players who drop down the pecking order. If we had improved the level of the midfield two or three years ago then the likes of Ox and Keita would have either kicked on or wanted to move on.

I said this during covid, buy in the dips. Even if they don't work out you've got a good chance of making most of that back when the market fully recovers. I feel every one including me gets bit dramatic after a loss. But you look at it, they aren't terrible owners. But they should do a bit more than they are doing. I reckon most deep down would agree with that. Klopp isn't being fully backed in certain situations and that's simply not good enough, when you're making £600m a year revenue.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,635
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #342 on: Today at 02:48:08 pm »
Another myth is that our transfer funds have gone on new contracts for existing players. During the last accounting period we have details for 20/21 we renewed the contracts of 12 players that included Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho. We also added Thiago and Jota.

People would have you belive that those contracts resulted in the wage bill going up which hampered our activity in the transfer market.

Nothing could be further from the truth. From our accounts. https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00035668/filing-history page 25.


Our wage bill actually fell by £11m.





Whilst our turnover remained pretty static.




So our wages to turnover actually dropped.




Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,274
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #343 on: Today at 02:55:53 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 02:48:08 pm
Another myth is that our transfer funds have gone on new contracts for existing players. During the last accounting period we have details for 20/21 we renewed the contracts of 12 players that included Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Fabinho. We also added Thiago and Jota.

People would have you belive that those contracts resulted in the wage bill going up which hampered our activity in the transfer market.

Nothing could be further from the truth. From our accounts. https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00035668/filing-history page 25.


Our wage bill actually fell by £11m.





Whilst our turnover remained pretty static.




So our wages to turnover actually dropped.

It doesn't sound like that includes signing on fees and agent fees from the description? Which given the players renewed would be a significant amount I imagine.
Logged

Online redmark

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,842
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #344 on: Today at 02:59:50 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:04:04 pm
What that table does show despite being out of the top 4 Arsenal and Spurs have invested. As of this season they are ahead of us, because we haven't been proactive.
Arsenal are gambling. It's an interesting gamble and has accelerated since Kroenke took sole ownership in 2018. Their net spend is the headline, but wages are at an unsustainable % of revenue - the hole in their accounts being revenue, because they haven't had CL football in six years.

Spurs are investing from a low base; their wage bill is much, much lower than any other top six side, and has been for years. Taking into account games played, they're off the pace of Arsenal/City, in a pack with Newcastle, Chelsea, United and (almost) us. And we've been shit.

Logged
Stop whining : https://spiritofshankly.com/ : https://thefsa.org.uk/join/ : https://reclaimourgame.com/
The focus now should not be on who the owners are, but limits on what owners can do without formal supporter agreement. At all clubs.
Pages: 1 ... 4 5 6 7 8 [9]   Go Up
« previous next »
 