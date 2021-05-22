What that table does show despite being out of the top 4 Arsenal and Spurs have invested. As of this season they are ahead of us, because we haven't been proactive.



I dont think I'm wrong in suggesting that its cheaper to stay at the top than it is to get there. So really not sure its particularly relevant to bemoan us not spending as much as teams trying to catch us. If Arsenal do stay in the top four, even top two, I'd be very confident that their net spend would drop pretty significantly as they try to keep those players. Which is why net spend alone really isn't a great demonstrator of much.Plus those are all teams turning players over constantly....because the ones they've signed are shite. Arsenal and United both have about £100 million 'worth' of players out on loan (not to get first team football but because no-one wanted to spend money on them). Spurs probably have even more with the likes of Ndombele, Reguilon, Lo Celso. We definitely could/should have spent more but soundbites like 'our net spend is lower than Sheffield United' doesnt really help as its pretty irrelevant. The most successful club in world football over the last 5/6 years have had a tiny net spend over the same period (if not made a profit).