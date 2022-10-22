Youve been lapping up them Hogan soundbites left right and centre.



Lets assess the history of this right player at the right value fallacy.



Right player, right value.



Robertson

Wijnaldum

Tsmikas

Matip

Konate

Fabinho



Wrong player, right value



Minamino

Origi

Shaq

Artur

Kabak

Davies

Adrian

Karius

Thiago

Grujic



Right player, wrong value (ie overpaid at the time)- Disclaimer, this is in no way indicative of their current market value or worth to us during their time here.



Virgil

Allison

Nunez

Diaz

Sadio Mane

Jota



Wrong player, wrong value



Keita

Ox



Constantly trying to find this right player at the right value has led to us having a bloated squad packed full of deadwood over the years. When we spend the money (usually over the odds), it tends to pay off.



To summarise, when we actually spend like were supposed to; we tend to nail it. When we penny pinch, it bites us on the arse.



Those players I've bolded, I mean, I don't know where to start1. You're judging Ox and Keita based off of there time here, and not the value we saw before they signed. Ox was a 24 year old English player who shown in his 1st 6 months why we wanted him at £35m, he was explosive and if not for that injury against Roma would have been a bargain. Keita, everybody thought we'd played a blinder doing the deal we did, the player in Germany was this hard working, powerful CM who would be a mainstay for us for years but no one could have seen these injury issues2. The players you've listed in the overpaid is a joke. Everyone knew we were getting top quality in both VVD and Ali and we knew we had to pay top money for them. Mane looked amazing and Diaz was coming off a half season of loads of goals and assists so the money we paid for both of them was spot on. Jota was the only one who could be argued but for anyone who had watched Wolves, he was always their best attacker3. You've called out a load of players who we brought in to provide backup to the squad (and somehow have thrown Thiago into the list as well!!). Do you expect us to have 22 £50m+ players like City? What is wrong with bringing in players like Tsimikas or Minamino for low money and wages who are able to provide solid backup without breaking the bank and allowing us to spend more in other areas?4. No one, not even the most ardent supporter, looked at the signings of Gini and Robbo and thought we getting amazing players. Yes, they've worked out but if we just went and brought in a squad of these players people would be losing their shit