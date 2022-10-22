« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 5365 times)

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #240 on: Today at 08:48:13 am »
Quote from: Kundale on Today at 02:09:19 am
I might have missed it, but is anyone asking FSG to spend like Barcelona?


Nope but that doesn't stop some from pretending that those of us who aren't happy are asking for them to just spunk money away.

The stadium upgrades are not a reason for our mid table level spend,doesn't even count towards ffp.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline oldman

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 316
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #241 on: Today at 09:06:08 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:11:21 am
FSG can be shrewd businessmen, they can also be tight as hell.

The one thing I can say is that I happen to know one of John Henry's personal assistants in Boston. She is a Liverpool fan before the club was bought and yet when she wants to go to games, she gets sent a bill to pay by her boss for the cost of tickets.

at least she can get a ticket
Logged

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,261
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #242 on: Today at 09:07:46 am »
Quote from: Prof on Today at 05:44:12 am
What impact do we think the pandemic had on two key things;  firstly, the amount of success we got from the squad we had in terms of trophies won, and secondly, the investment into the squad when revenue was compromised and the confidence in future revenue was affected?

Personally, I think we're sitting on a significant investment into the squad which has been saved up to allow us to overhaul the core of the first team in a short period of time (we've started with Konate, Diaz and Nunez).  I think this is a result of the pandemic.  We are bringing through a few young players who will be central to the squad in the next few years and establishing a new forward line.  Add two top players in their mid 20s to our midfield and our squad looks brilliant.

In order for this to work, we have to buy the right players at the right price and find players who are hungry to play for the sporting project rather than the money.  They will still earn significant sums of money, just not the ridiculous amounts that are paid by clubs subsidised by the national wealth of other countries.

If we had been able to add the right players this summer, we would have.  We still have a very strong squad and are well placed financially to remain competitive in the long term.  I much rather this sporting project than sitting where Man City are with their non-sporting project.  When we win (which we have and still will) it is a far better achievement.

A lot of the negativity in the discussions on here are based on the results we've seen.  Let's be honest, we've been pretty crap this season when compared to recent years.  I'd argue the issues in our results are a perfect storm of factors and not purely down to not buying lots of new players.

1. We've got lots of injuries
2. A few big players have dropped their levels (this is a whole discussion in itself)
3. We've had a run of bad luck (or poor individual errors/decisions) and bad timing of these

The overall effect of these things is that the psychological state of the squad (and fan base) is damaged.  Where you need composure and flow, you've got players either trying to force things or second guessing themselves.

Where the low rate of player turnover is having an effect is that things haven't been freshened up as much as possibly they could have been.  There's a lot to be said for changing a group by bringing new faces and personalities into it.  There's also the pressure on starting spots that can be applied by creating competition for places and a new hunger you get from players who haven't been there and done it.  This is such a difficult balance to get right though.  You can get it right like Dalglish or  wrong like Souness.

I've digressed from the thread a bit here, so to bring it back, the squad needs investment, but the player turnover needs to be carefully managed and done over a period of time with the right people being brought in (skill sets and personalities).  We've got the budget to do so because the club is well run and structured. I think we'll see it happen over the next 18 months so be patient and enjoy the ride because we've still got a lot to enjoy with the current group of players.


Good post Prof. I think thats fair.
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #243 on: Today at 09:21:18 am »
Quote from: T.Mills on Today at 07:24:26 am
Youve been lapping up them Hogan soundbites left right and centre.

Lets assess the history of this right player at  the right value fallacy.

Right player, right value.

Robertson
Wijnaldum
Tsmikas
Matip
Konate
Fabinho

Wrong player, right value

Minamino
Origi
Shaq
Artur
Kabak
Davies
Adrian
Karius
Thiago
Grujic

Right player, wrong value (ie overpaid at the time)- Disclaimer, this is in no way indicative of their current market value or worth to us during their time here.

Virgil
Allison
Nunez
Diaz
Sadio Mane
Jota

Wrong player, wrong value

Keita
Ox

Constantly trying to find this right player at the right value has led to us having a bloated squad packed full of deadwood over the years. When we spend the money (usually over the odds), it tends to pay off.

To summarise, when we actually spend like were supposed to; we tend to nail it. When we penny pinch, it bites us on the arse.

Those players I've bolded, I mean, I don't know where to start

1. You're judging Ox and Keita based off of there time here, and not the value we saw before they signed. Ox was a 24 year old English player who shown in his 1st 6 months why we wanted him at £35m, he was explosive and if not for that injury against Roma would have been a bargain. Keita, everybody thought we'd played a blinder doing the deal we did, the player in Germany was this hard working, powerful CM who would be a mainstay for us for years but no one could have seen these injury issues

2. The players you've listed in the overpaid is a joke. Everyone knew we were getting top quality in both VVD and Ali and we knew we had to pay top money for them. Mane looked amazing and Diaz was coming off a half season of loads of goals and assists so the money we paid for both of them was spot on. Jota was the only one who could be argued but for anyone who had watched Wolves, he was always their best attacker

3. You've called out a load of players who we brought in to provide backup to the squad (and somehow have thrown Thiago into the list as well!!). Do you expect us to have 22 £50m+ players like City? What is wrong with bringing in players like Tsimikas or Minamino for low money and wages who are able to provide solid backup without breaking the bank and allowing us to spend more in other areas?

4. No one, not even the most ardent supporter, looked at the signings of Gini and Robbo and thought we getting amazing players. Yes, they've worked out but if we just went and brought in a squad of these players people would be losing their shit
Logged

Online ScottScott

  • Thugby...It's just not rugger old chap!!!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,574
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #244 on: Today at 09:23:46 am »
Quote from: please, I have my reasons for it but... on Today at 04:11:21 am
FSG can be shrewd businessmen, they can also be tight as hell.

The one thing I can say is that I happen to know one of John Henry's personal assistants in Boston. She is a Liverpool fan before the club was bought and yet when she wants to go to games, she gets sent a bill to pay by her boss for the cost of tickets.

So, she's his personal assistant in Boston and expects them to pay for her to go to games in Liverpool? She should be fucking happy she's getting tickets because hardly anyone here can get one. The ungrateful cow
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,393
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #245 on: Today at 09:28:12 am »
Right player wrong value, wrong player wrong value :lmao

What a load of old arse that post was. I like how he went back to 2015 to get Divock Origi but decided to skip Gomez, Milner and Bobby from 2016 and then decided Mo didn't really fit into any of those categories (I'm guessing right player, right value, wrong attitude, wrong wages, right hair, wrong agent, right in 2019 CL Final, wrong in 2018 CL Final, right diet, wrong passing to Mane).
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Offline FLRed67

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,100
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #246 on: Today at 09:34:18 am »
Quote from: Garnier on Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm
Surprised they haven't sold the club considering their FFP gamble didn't pay off + club at an all time high value.

Aren't venture capitalists those investors who take chances on undervalued assets to sell them further down the line once their value increase? I'm not a financial expert but maybe now should be the perfect time to sell?

Whatever the finances behind LFC's transfer spending are, i don't think FSG's approach will keep us in contention regardless of how much Jurgen & staff paper over the cracks - there's so much money in the PL that you can't simply financially outmuscle everybody.

They're not bad owners but they're not a good fit for where the club has been since 2020, in a constant position of WIN NOW on the biggest prizes.

There arent many smart businesspeople out there sitting around waiting for the opportunity to blow 4 billion on a football club.

And venture capitalists dont generally get involved in things that cost 4 billion; their job is to invest in start-ups that will be at least a 10 bagger (i.e.10 times return)

FSG managed it, because they got in for about 300 million and change.

There is however, a certain type of people who will be interested, regardless of the price .    .    .  ;)

Be careful what you wish for.
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,704
  • Legacy fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #247 on: Today at 09:35:49 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:23:46 am
So, she's his personal assistant in Boston and expects them to pay for her to go to games in Liverpool? She should be fucking happy she's getting tickets because hardly anyone here can get one. The ungrateful cow
:D
She speaks very highly of you.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,003
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #248 on: Today at 09:49:44 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 09:34:18 am
Spoiler
There arent many smart businesspeople out there sitting around waiting for the opportunity to blow 4 billion on a football club.

And venture capitalists dont generally get involved in things that cost 4 billion; their job is to invest in start-ups that will be at least a 10 bagger (i.e.10 times return)

FSG managed it, because they got in for about 300 million and change.

There is however, a certain type of people who will be interested, regardless of the price .    .    .  ;)
[close]

Be careful what you wish for.

One of the most piss boiling go to replies.

Means fuck all like.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #249 on: Today at 09:54:02 am »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 07:59:00 pm
Spurs took out a huge loan post covid. Arsenal wont carry on spending at their current level, and as Ive said before, their next challenge is keeping that group of players together.
You cant say youd be happy to spend as much as Arsenal and then select a timescale in the past. But even then you arent factoring in wages.

Arsenal have a higher wage to revenue ratio than us. Factor in wages only makes it look worse for us. But they are indeed borrowing money and surely can't last however if it gets them UCL football then that loan has been more than worth it. Bit of a risk if it doesn't. But here comes that word again, risk.
« Last Edit: Today at 09:55:57 am by clinical »
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,572
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #250 on: Today at 10:03:34 am »
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 06:35:20 am
You miss my point and need to incorporate that reference in relation to the overall point of the post, which in simple terms is, FSG won't spend if they don't think they are finding value in the market.  You could argue that Alisson was around his true market value, but to my eye he was the exception.

So yes, by fans demanding FSG spend they are asking FSG to emulate Barcelona by buying anything and anyone to fill spots.  Perhaps fans need to realise that we aren't spending because we are waiting for the right players at the right valuation.  Whether you agree with that method or not doesn't matter, that is how FSG operate and as I summarised it has lead us to this point so far.

IMO the reason most fans take issue with this is because of what Man City have done to distort the market.  Pre-City this wouldn't have been a problem, but now everyone wants us to compete with City.  FSG aren't going to do that.

Trouble is waiting for the right players at the right price is great whilst you can. But when the right players start choosing other clubs or the right players are never available for the right price you have issues. This is where we're heading. So maybe we have to identify these right players a bit earlier in their careers rather than waiting until they are worth £100m and have Madrid and City all over them?
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,267
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #251 on: Today at 10:08:35 am »
Quote from: ScottScott on Today at 09:23:46 am
So, she's his personal assistant in Boston and expects them to pay for her to go to games in Liverpool? She should be fucking happy she's getting tickets because hardly anyone here can get one. The ungrateful cow
:D
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,301
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #252 on: Today at 10:19:15 am »
Quote from: FLRed67 on Today at 09:34:18 am
There arent many smart businesspeople out there sitting around waiting for the opportunity to blow 4 billion on a football club.

And venture capitalists dont generally get involved in things that cost 4 billion; their job is to invest in start-ups that will be at least a 10 bagger (i.e.10 times return)

FSG managed it, because they got in for about 300 million and change.

There is however, a certain type of people who will be interested, regardless of the price .    .    .  ;)

Be careful what you wish for.


So what about Arsenal, Spurs, Chelsea and United?
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 6 [7]   Go Up
« previous next »
 