Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October

So... Howard Phillips

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #200 on: Today at 07:24:34 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:19:55 pm
'The current view at Slovacko v Köln, the game was at first delayed by an hour and 15, and has now been called off again, after initially kicking off.':-



^ just need the orange ball and some fluorescent training bibs ;D

Call that fog?

Us old arses remember the complete lack of visibility in the Ajax away fixture in 1966.
https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3311
Hazell

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #201 on: Today at 07:24:50 pm
Quote from: oojason on Today at 07:22:25 pm
Just the mist, mate ;D

Appropriate, given Halloween's coming up.
CanuckYNWA

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #202 on: Today at 07:29:03 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:26:39 am
It was defo Mitchell Bakker, arms flailing and everything :lmao

https://twitter.com/barttajax/status/1585527673086005249?s

https://twitter.com/Futball_Karim/status/1585376274255876096?

Omg thank you, i was wanting to see a sustained angle of this interaction. Feels like hes speaking for every football fan who despises these twats and the shit they pull. Glorious.
oojason

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #203 on: Today at 07:29:52 pm
SamLad

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #204 on: Today at 07:59:00 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 07:20:44 pm
That was the following year. Beat them home and away.
ah, thanks Nick.  loved that goal - can't remember seeing another one like it.

(I'm sure there's tons but wtf Stevie's is still the best :) )
Crosby Nick

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #205 on: Today at 08:21:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 07:59:00 pm
ah, thanks Nick.  loved that goal - can't remember seeing another one like it.

(I'm sure there's tons but wtf Stevie's is still the best :) )

He scored a similar one in the mad 5-3 at Luton in 2006 when Alonso scored from our half.
Red Berry

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #206 on: Today at 08:27:55 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 02:28:08 pm
Weird one Atletico. Always used to quite like them and their kit back in the day. Even liked them in the early days of Simeone when they won La Liga and were a thorn in Real and Barcas side. Wanted to win that Champions League final. Given how Spanish feared is so geared up to the big two dominating youd think a lot of people would warm to the other Madrid club but theyre while schtick is so hard to like.

Give it a couple of years and a new manager and theyll be fine again though I think.

I never used to blame them for their attitude. Sharing a league with Barca and Real probably means you need to be a bit of a shithouse club in order to compete. It's when they carry it over to every other club they encounter that I started to get really pissed off. Small club mentality.
Iska

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #207 on: Today at 08:30:45 pm
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 11:26:39 am
It was defo Mitchell Bakker, arms flailing and everything :lmao

https://twitter.com/barttajax/status/1585527673086005249?s

https://twitter.com/Futball_Karim/status/1585376274255876096?
I love reading the Dutch comments, you always feel like you can *just about* understand them.
Quote
Theo van der Wegen
@dunDorrus
·
11h
Replying to
@barttajax
Wat een mafklapper
Damn right Theo.
Hazell

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #208 on: Today at 08:38:42 pm
Yeah, that Antony is a bit of a bellend isn't he?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #209 on: Today at 08:41:23 pm
Antony is fucking tragic  :lmao
Iska

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #210 on: Today at 08:52:13 pm
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Today at 07:24:34 pm
Call that fog?

Us old arses remember the complete lack of visibility in the Ajax away fixture in 1966.
https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3311
Hmm, not sure Shanks pitched the mind games quite right here:
Quote
After the match, Bill Shankly isnt fussed. I wasnt too impressed with Ajax. They got lucky. Next week in Liverpool well beat them 7-0.

Ajax prepares well for the return. Bill Shankly, meanwhile, starts playing his mindgames. He tells the press: Ajax got lucky. That goalie, Gert Bals, wouldnt even play in our amateur teams. Theyre in for a hot night and their physio better bring heaps of stretchers.

Ton Pronk: His words did have effect. Shankly made it seem as if our win was an anomaly. So, we were motivated to the teeth.
scalatore

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #211 on: Today at 09:03:45 pm
Just saw a "highlight" on Twitter of Antony spinning around for a bit then passing the ball out for a goal kick. At 0-0. Embarrassing.
Dim Glas

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #212 on: Today at 09:15:28 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 08:41:23 pm
Antony is fucking tragic  :lmao

£85 mill they paid for that  ;D
gerrardisgod

Re: Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
Reply #213 on: Today at 09:21:37 pm
The fucking kip of Ronaldo :lmao
