'The current view at Slovacko v Köln, the game was at first delayed by an hour and 15, and has now been called off again, after initially kicking off.':-^ just need the orange ball and some fluorescent training bibs
Just the mist, mate
It was defo Mitchell Bakker, arms flailing and everything https://twitter.com/barttajax/status/1585527673086005249?shttps://twitter.com/Futball_Karim/status/1585376274255876096?
Fuckin hell..
That was the following year. Beat them home and away.
ah, thanks Nick. loved that goal - can't remember seeing another one like it.(I'm sure there's tons but wtf Stevie's is still the best )
Crosby Nick never fails.
Weird one Atletico. Always used to quite like them and their kit back in the day. Even liked them in the early days of Simeone when they won La Liga and were a thorn in Real and Barcas side. Wanted to win that Champions League final. Given how Spanish feared is so geared up to the big two dominating youd think a lot of people would warm to the other Madrid club but theyre while schtick is so hard to like.Give it a couple of years and a new manager and theyll be fine again though I think.
Theo van der Wegen@dunDorrus·11hReplying to @barttajaxWat een mafklapper
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Call that fog?Us old arses remember the complete lack of visibility in the Ajax away fixture in 1966.https://www.lfchistory.net/Articles/Article/3311
After the match, Bill Shankly isnt fussed. I wasnt too impressed with Ajax. They got lucky. Next week in Liverpool well beat them 7-0.Ajax prepares well for the return. Bill Shankly, meanwhile, starts playing his mindgames. He tells the press: Ajax got lucky. That goalie, Gert Bals, wouldnt even play in our amateur teams. Theyre in for a hot night and their physio better bring heaps of stretchers.Ton Pronk: His words did have effect. Shankly made it seem as if our win was an anomaly. So, we were motivated to the teeth.
Antony is fucking tragic
