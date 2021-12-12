« on: Today at 10:51:27 am »

Kick off is 8pm unless otherwise stated



TUESDAY 25th OCTOBER



Dinamo Zagreb v Milan BTSport 5

Salzburg v Chelsea 17:45 BTSport 4

Celtic v Shakhtar BTSport 3

Leipzig v Real Madrid BTSport 6

Dortmund v Man City BTSport 2

Sevilla v Copenhagen 17:45 BTSport 1

Benfica v Juventus BTSport 8

PSG v Maccabi Haifa BTSport 7



WEDNESDAY 26th OCTOBER



Ajax V Liverpool BTSport 2

Napoli V Rangers BTSport 4

Club Brugge V Porto 17:45 BTSport 5

Atletico Madrid V Leverkusen BTSport 7

Inter V Viktoria Plzen 17:45 BTSport 1

Barcelona V Bayern BTSport 5

Eintracht Frankfurt V Marseille BTSport 6

Tottenham V Sporting Lisbon BTSport 3