Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October

Champions League Fixtures 25th - 26th October
« on: Today at 10:51:27 am »
Kick off is 8pm unless otherwise stated

TUESDAY 25th OCTOBER

Dinamo Zagreb v Milan BTSport 5
Salzburg v Chelsea 17:45 BTSport 4
Celtic v Shakhtar BTSport 3
Leipzig v Real Madrid BTSport 6
Dortmund v Man City BTSport 2
Sevilla v Copenhagen 17:45 BTSport 1
Benfica v Juventus BTSport 8
PSG v Maccabi Haifa BTSport 7

WEDNESDAY 26th OCTOBER

Ajax V Liverpool BTSport 2
Napoli V Rangers BTSport 4
Club Brugge V Porto 17:45 BTSport 5
Atletico Madrid V Leverkusen BTSport 7
Inter V Viktoria Plzen 17:45 BTSport 1
Barcelona V Bayern BTSport 5
Eintracht Frankfurt V Marseille BTSport 6
Tottenham V Sporting Lisbon BTSport 3
