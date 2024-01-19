.
Not sure this belongs in here, though seems as good a place as any...
'There are more than 300 clubs in global football now part of multi-club organisations, including 33 in England's top three tiers, 28 in Italy and 27 in Spain. This graphic is from UEFA's latest benchmarking report.' - https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1759227598289121782
'The horse has bolted btw. FIFA and UEFA can't / won't do anything meaningful to turn this around.' - https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1759227598289121782
'Spree of buying clubs threatens football integrity
':-Investors assembling a portfolio of football clubs is changing football and existing regulation may not be big enough to cope with the burgeoning phenomenom of multi-club ownerships, which has tied up more than 9,000 football players and swathes of financially weak smaller clubs.www.playthegame.org/news/spree-of-buying-clubs-threatens-football-integrity (March 2023)a snippet...
'Financial weakness exacerbated by the games inequalities and the global pandemic has accelerated the trend of clubs being bought out, often by investors, whose multi-club ownership (MCO) networks have thousands of football players tied up.
UEFAs latest benchmarking report found 180 clubs worldwide with around 6,500 players under contract in 2022, but Play the Games more recent research identified 256 clubs with shareholders or owners with significant stakes or influence in other clubs.
Using the same metric as UEFA, the number of clubs identified by Play the Game suggests more than 9,000 players are under contract at clubs in MCOs. Some of these clubs will also have relationships with academies that tie in players, so that figure is probably substantially larger.
We always talk a lot about the City Football Group and Red Bull, but I am sure there are plenty of others out there that we dont know about that are transferring players between each other, says Roy Vermeer, the director of legal affairs at world football players union FIFPRO.'