Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #680 on: January 19, 2024, 03:30:39 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on January 19, 2024, 02:15:06 pm
Wow so Lazio fans were protesting against having to play there but at a game between Napoli and Fiorentina? 

Good on them all, manager and fans but who the fuck decided to play there in the first place?  Club or FA?

The FA, they get 23m for holding it there, winners get 8m, runners up 5m, 1.6m for the other 2 sides, rest of money gets split between the other Serie A clubs
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #681 on: January 20, 2024, 08:44:14 pm »

In the other Italian Super Cup semi-final - Lazio 3-0 Inter from yesterday - doesn't seem that many more in attendance than the first game...

Of course, the official attendance was given as 20,767 - in a 25,000 capacity stadium - https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2023_Supercoppa_Italiana (it did fill up a little later, but not by that much)


Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #682 on: January 20, 2024, 10:26:02 pm »
Ronaldo at the Globe Soccer Award in Dubai saying the Saudi league is better quality the Ligue One.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #683 on: January 21, 2024, 12:17:41 am »
Man child narcissist Ronaldo has claimed the Saudi league is a higher standard than the French league in a thinly veiled slight on Messi. The Argentinian lives rent free in his head still.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #684 on: January 21, 2024, 12:25:42 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2024, 12:17:41 am
Man child narcissist Ronaldo has claimed the Saudi league is a higher standard than the French league in a thinly veiled slight on Messi. The Argentinian lives rent free in his head still.

Messi plays in MLS...
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #685 on: January 21, 2024, 12:32:35 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 21, 2024, 12:17:41 am
Man child narcissist Ronaldo has claimed the Saudi league is a higher standard than the French league in a thinly veiled slight on Messi. The Argentinian lives rent free in his head still.

Except he didnt, he said its more competitive, which it probably is ?

Edit: some sources do say he said it was better too. My bad.
« Last Edit: January 21, 2024, 04:20:15 am by Historical Fool »
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #686 on: January 21, 2024, 12:52:14 am »
Quote from: Historical Fool on January 21, 2024, 12:32:35 am
Except he didnt, he said its more competitive, which it probably is ?
Because the oil money has been spread a little more in Saudi than France (and England)
Greasy, oily money that infects the balance of any league it touches.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #687 on: January 21, 2024, 01:02:28 am »
He also tried to brag about scoring more goals than Haaland during that same interview.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #688 on: January 22, 2024, 08:41:25 pm »

'Boos from the Arab public during the minute of silence for Gigi Riva. Italians applaud':-

https://twitter.com/franvanni/status/1749524436607250615 (Milan journalist) - an 8 second video

more here: https://football-italia.net/italy-fans-furious-as-riva-booed-during-supercoppa-final


The stadium better attended than the other two matches (though they were both pitifully attended - so not hard), the pitch looks  awful (3rd games in 5 days)


RIP Gigi Riva - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-gigi-riva-italy-dies-31942372

« Last Edit: January 22, 2024, 08:47:46 pm by oojason »
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #689 on: January 22, 2024, 10:13:33 pm »
Benzema wants out now.

Quote
Karim Benzema in talks over Lyon return to curtail Saudi spell at Al-Ittihad
> Former France forward won four league titles with Ligue 1 club
> Player has 12 goals in 20 appearances for Al-Ittihad this season

Lyon are attempting a reunion with Karim Benzema, who could become the latest high-profile player to leave the Saudi Pro League this month.

Talks have taken place over a deal that would see the striker return to his boyhood club, but making the move happen will not be easy. Benzema, who began his career in Lyons academy, joined Al-Ittihad from Real Madrid on a three-year deal last summer and finances could make a return to Europe complicated.

The 36-year-old, who won five Champions Leagues after joining Madrid from Lyon in 2009, was part of the wave of top talent that moved from Europe to Saudi Arabia last year. Al-Ittihad are one of four clubs controlled by the countrys Public Investment Fund. Many big names that headed to Saudi clubs were handed lucrative contracts.

The money on offer in the Middle East was not enough to stop the former Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson, from leaving Al-Ettifaq last week. Henderson has joined Ajax. Aymeric Laporte, the former Manchester City defender, has voiced frustration over life in the Saudi league but Al-Nassrs Cristiano Ronaldo has praised it.

Benzemas situation caught the eye after he left on holiday last week without permission and was late returning to the team. Al-Ittihad have not received an offer for the former France international forward and are planning talks with him to clear the air. Benzema has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances this season but has been criticised for his performances and Al-Ittihad are seventh in the league, 25 points off the top. They won the title last season.

Whether Lyon are capable of bringing Benzema back to France remains to be seen. The forward won four consecutive league titles with them between 2005-2008, but they are 16th in Ligue 1, which is the relegation playoff place, and have experienced financial difficulties. The club, which is owned by Eagle Football, a multiclub group started by the American businessman John Textor, are already on to their third manager of the season. Pierre Sage is in charge following the dismissals of Fabio Grosso and Laurent Blanc.

https://www.theguardian.com/football/2024/jan/22/karim-benzema-in-talks-lyon-return-al-ittihad
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #690 on: January 22, 2024, 10:31:38 pm »
Was he the only one to be honest and say he went for the money?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #691 on: January 22, 2024, 10:49:45 pm »
Quote from: afc tukrish on January 21, 2024, 12:25:42 am
Messi plays in MLS...

I know. But Messi previously went there. Why else would he randomly pluck that European country out?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #692 on: January 23, 2024, 01:58:16 am »
Quote from: oojason on January 22, 2024, 08:41:25 pm
'Boos from the Arab public during the minute of silence for Gigi Riva. Italians applaud':-

https://twitter.com/franvanni/status/1749524436607250615 (Milan journalist) - an 8 second video

more here: https://football-italia.net/italy-fans-furious-as-riva-booed-during-supercoppa-final


The stadium better attended than the other two matches (though they were both pitifully attended - so not hard), the pitch looks  awful (3rd games in 5 days)


RIP Gigi Riva - www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/breaking-gigi-riva-italy-dies-31942372


very weird and disrespectful behaviour from arab fans - they did the same for Beckenbauer too

they seem pretty shameless about it online too 'don't come over here and inflict your cultural norms on us' - with the cultural norms in question being 'please refrain from acting like a c*nt for <60 seconds while others remember and respect this person who has just died'. apparently that's a challenge too far for a very vocal number of their few match-going fans.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #693 on: January 23, 2024, 09:25:28 am »
Is respecting the dead not a thing in the middle east then? 

Do they just do all their wailing and hollering carrying the corpse through the streets then fuck em off once they're in the ground?

Does nobody grieve for lost loved ones and everyone just goes back to their normal routines like nothing's happened 🤷

Or don't they like our customs because they're not Muslim ones?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #694 on: January 23, 2024, 03:14:25 pm »
I suspect, based on limited exposure to some Saudi fans defending/explaining the shit behaviour online, that religious intolerance does play a role yep.

Also (and don't laugh), that 'we didn't pay money for this, get on with the product we paid for'
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #695 on: January 23, 2024, 03:19:27 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on January 23, 2024, 03:14:25 pm
I suspect, based on limited exposure to some Saudi fans defending/explaining the shit behaviour online, that religious intolerance does play a role yep.

Also (and don't laugh), that 'we didn't pay money for this, get on with the product we paid for'

Surprising that Jordan didn't manage to catalyse any change in such behaviour.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #696 on: January 23, 2024, 07:52:45 pm »

'We know we were right: Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin sure of Man Citys FFP guilt':-

Exclusive: In a wide-ranging interview, Uefas president discusses the ongoing battle with City, Saudi Arabia and his Euros security fears

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/01/23/uefa-aleksander-ceferin-interview-manchester-city-ffp-guilt - on in full and free, here - https://archive.is/pgw3c





a snippet...


'Uefa disciplinary chiefs were right about Manchester City breaching its Financial Fair Play regulations when they threw the club out of the Champions League, its president has declared.

In his first public comments about the saga since the Premier League revealed a date had been set for a hearing into its 115 charges against the Treble winners under its own rules, Aleksander Ceferin also said he understood mounting angst over how long the case had dragged on.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport, Ceferin refused to be drawn on whether City  who deny any wrongdoing  should be stripped of titles if found guilty by an independent commission.

But asked if such a verdict would vindicate that of Uefas equivalent arm, the Club Financial Control Body, four years ago and the defence of its case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), he replied: We know we were right. We wouldnt decide if we didnt think we were right.'
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #697 on: January 25, 2024, 01:43:23 pm »
BBC with a puff-piece on how poor old Saudicastle need to sell to meet those horrid old P&S rules.

The comments sections is predictably full of whines about the 'big 6 just protecting their own dominance'

Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #698 on: January 25, 2024, 02:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2024, 01:43:23 pm
BBC with a puff-piece on how poor old Saudicastle need to sell to meet those horrid old P&S rules.

The comments sections is predictably full of whines about the 'big 6 just protecting their own dominance'

But what about henderson ask bbc.....  :wanker
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #699 on: January 25, 2024, 02:57:56 pm »
Quote from: oojason on January 23, 2024, 07:52:45 pm
'We know we were right: Uefa chief Aleksander Ceferin sure of Man Citys FFP guilt':-

Exclusive: In a wide-ranging interview, Uefas president discusses the ongoing battle with City, Saudi Arabia and his Euros security fears

www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/01/23/uefa-aleksander-ceferin-interview-manchester-city-ffp-guilt - on in full and free, here - https://archive.is/pgw3c





a snippet...


'Uefa disciplinary chiefs were right about Manchester City breaching its Financial Fair Play regulations when they threw the club out of the Champions League, its president has declared.

In his first public comments about the saga since the Premier League revealed a date had been set for a hearing into its 115 charges against the Treble winners under its own rules, Aleksander Ceferin also said he understood mounting angst over how long the case had dragged on.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with Telegraph Sport, Ceferin refused to be drawn on whether City  who deny any wrongdoing  should be stripped of titles if found guilty by an independent commission.

But asked if such a verdict would vindicate that of Uefas equivalent arm, the Club Financial Control Body, four years ago and the defence of its case at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), he replied: We know we were right. We wouldnt decide if we didnt think we were right.'
Hes changed his tune! Wasnt he not long ago praising them and saying theres nothing wrong with countries owning clubs?
Maybe hes got wind that they are about to be properly punished.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #700 on: January 25, 2024, 10:45:34 pm »
Not football, but Navratilova and Evertt jointly saying that holding the WTA finals in the human rights-denying cesspit that is Saudi Arabia would be a 'step backwards'

Good on them

I know they're retired, but I reckon they will have more fortitude than turncoat McIlroy.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #701 on: January 25, 2024, 11:06:59 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2024, 10:45:34 pm
Not football, but Navratilova and Evertt jointly saying that holding the WTA finals in the human rights-denying cesspit that is Saudi Arabia would be a 'step backwards'

Good on them

I know they're retired, but I reckon they will have more fortitude than turncoat McIlroy.

You would think the one group of athletes that might actually have some backbone would be female athletes, we saw it when they forced the backtrack on Saudi sponsorship of the women's world cup, I hope we'll see it from the current crop of tennis players.  Would be nice to see female athletes take a stance that says they won't perform in a country where women are treated like the property of their family/spouse.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #702 on: January 26, 2024, 12:44:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2024, 10:45:34 pm
Not football, but Navratilova and Evertt jointly saying that holding the WTA finals in the human rights-denying cesspit that is Saudi Arabia would be a 'step backwards'

Good on them

I know they're retired, but I reckon they will have more fortitude than turncoat McIlroy.

What did McIlroy do? I thought he was still holding out against the Saudis?
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #703 on: January 26, 2024, 09:32:35 am »
Quote from: thejbs on January 26, 2024, 12:44:47 am
What did McIlroy do? I thought he was still holding out against the Saudis?


https://www.theguardian.com/sport/2024/jan/03/rory-mcilory-confesses-i-was-too-judgmental-of-the-guys-who-went-to-liv-golf

The sportwashers throw enough dirty, bloodstained money around and everyone seems to forget what a bunch of evil, murderous scum they are.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #704 on: January 30, 2024, 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on January 25, 2024, 10:45:34 pm
Not football, but Navratilova and Evertt jointly saying that holding the WTA finals in the human rights-denying cesspit that is Saudi Arabia would be a 'step backwards'

Good on them


"Not only is this a country where women are not seen as equal, it is a country where the current landscape includes a male guardianship law that essentially makes women the property of men. A country which criminalises the LGBTQ community to the point of possible death sentences. A country whose long-term record on human rights and basic freedoms has been a matter of international concern for decades," they wrote.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #705 on: February 13, 2024, 06:25:58 pm »
Anyone else see the Saudi's washing themselves on BBC breakfast this morning? Shearer and an African kid painting a glorious picture of their work in the community. Would never have made TV before the takeover. BBC Salford now on the payroll.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #706 on: February 19, 2024, 05:10:11 pm »
.
Not sure this belongs in here, though seems as good a place as any...


'There are more than 300 clubs in global football now part of multi-club organisations, including 33 in England's top three tiers, 28 in Italy and 27 in Spain. This graphic is from UEFA's latest benchmarking report.' - https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1759227598289121782





'The horse has bolted btw. FIFA and UEFA can't / won't do anything meaningful to turn this around.' - https://twitter.com/sportingintel/status/1759227598289121782







'Spree of buying clubs threatens football integrity':-

Investors assembling a portfolio of football clubs is changing football and existing regulation may not be big enough to cope with the burgeoning phenomenom of multi-club ownerships, which has tied up more than 9,000 football players and swathes of financially weak smaller clubs.

www.playthegame.org/news/spree-of-buying-clubs-threatens-football-integrity (March 2023)


a snippet...


'Financial weakness exacerbated by the games inequalities and the global pandemic has accelerated the trend of clubs being bought out, often by investors, whose multi-club ownership (MCO) networks have thousands of football players tied up.

UEFAs latest benchmarking report found 180 clubs worldwide with around 6,500 players under contract in 2022, but Play the Games more recent research identified 256 clubs with shareholders or owners with significant stakes or influence in other clubs.

Using the same metric as UEFA, the number of clubs identified by Play the Game suggests more than 9,000 players are under contract at clubs in MCOs. Some of these clubs will also have relationships with academies that tie in players, so that figure is probably substantially larger.

We always talk a lot about the City Football Group and Red Bull, but I am sure there are plenty of others out there that we dont know about that are transferring players between each other, says Roy Vermeer, the director of legal affairs at world football players union FIFPRO.'

« Last Edit: February 19, 2024, 05:13:33 pm by oojason »
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #707 on: February 19, 2024, 05:20:23 pm »
Cant be good for the game.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #708 on: February 19, 2024, 10:52:05 pm »
I'm seeing a full on kryptonite effect around the Saudi league, with Henderson doing a runner, Gerrard having a multi month streak of not winning, and Bobby only just having scored for the first time since August. And I am only noticing our players, whilst there is talk of others struggling also (e.g Benzema). Somehow the atmosphere is so toxic in its falseness, these formerly great players are lacking the oxygen that makes them the elite they were before the move.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #709 on: February 20, 2024, 11:25:43 am »
Quote from: markedasred on February 19, 2024, 10:52:05 pm
I'm seeing a full on kryptonite effect around the Saudi league, with Henderson doing a runner, Gerrard having a multi month streak of not winning, and Bobby only just having scored for the first time since August. And I am only noticing our players, whilst there is talk of others struggling also (e.g Benzema). Somehow the atmosphere is so toxic in its falseness, these formerly great players are lacking the oxygen that makes them the elite they were before the move.
I had completely forgotten about Bobby being there until now.
Re: Sportwashing-A general thread
« Reply #710 on: Today at 09:17:29 am »
Football fans, commentators, and pundits of England should take a note of how German fans react to sportswashing c*nts trying to buy their game, and hang their heads in shame:

https://www.theguardian.com/world/2024/feb/23/we-wont-be-remote-controlled-how-german-football-fans-took-on-investors-and-won
